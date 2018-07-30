Ballymena venue for 16th dairy calf show

The 16th annual multi-breed dairy calf show will take place at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th August.

Judging commences at 10.00am. The Holstein section will be judged by Claire Swale from Heavenly Genetics; while the Ayrshire classes will come under scrutiny from Philip Mattinson, owner of the Troutbeck Herd in Wales.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: “This show attracts exhibitors from all over the country, and is the highlight of the year for many budding showmen and women. The schedule features showmanship classes for novice and experienced handlers, as well as a large number of classes for heifer calves from each breed.”

The entry fee for calf classes and showmanship classes is £10 per entry.

Holstein entry forms and schedules are available from HYB secretary Heather Martin on mobile: 07845 055576. Alternatively, download a copy from the website: www.holstein-ni.co.uk

For a copy of the Ayrshire schedule and entry form contact club secretary Jayne McConnell on mobile 07734 231802.

Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees and returned on or before Saturday 4th August.