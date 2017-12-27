Ballynahone Texels reach new heights for a NI female at the annual Northern Stars spectacular

The pre-Christmas Northern Stars Texel In-Lamb Gimmer Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart saw another year of fantastic trade for quality Texel Females.

There were lots on offer from Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Victor and David Chestnutt (Clougher and Bushmills), Paul and Baillie O’Connor (Drumgooland and Windermere), Alastair and Jack Gault (Forkins & Cherryvale) and Roger Strawbridge (Tamnamoney).

This year’s sale saw over 40% of females forward reach four figures in the sale ring and a 98% clearance rate, proof of the continuing popularity and demand for in-lamb females presented at the Northern Stars Sale from these well-known breeders.

This year also saw the Northern Stars set a new Northern Ireland record price for a Texel female and top the UK market this year with a gimmer from Tobermore based breeder Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone pen.

Lot 45 HRB1600762(E), a Duncryne Uber Cool daughter out of a Braehead Touch of Class dam is scanned for two in lamb to Halbeath Woody, who won Stock Ram of the Year NI Flock Competition 2017 and second prize Shearling Carlisle 2016. This gimmer is an ET sister to 7500gns Yorkie who bred two of the top three Lamb prices in Kelso 2017 and won stock Ram of the year in the Scottish Club competition. She is also an ET sister to 1st prize and Reserve Champion Antrim Show 2016 with maternal sister’s 1st and 2nd prize ewe lambs and Champion Antrim Show 2017.

From one of the best breeding blood lines in the Ballynahone Flock, this smart gimmer generated a large crowd at the pre-sale viewing followed by a frenzy of bidding, selling along with an embryo pregnancy for 19,000gns to join Jim Innis’s Strathbogie Flock Aberdeenshire.

Lot 46 HRB1600780(E), another Duncryne Uber Cool daughter, this time out of a Springhill Silverstone mother, also from the Ballynahone pen took the second leading price of the day at 5000gns.

This gimmer’s dam was part of the Ballynahone RUAS Show team in 2013 and claimed second place in the Shearling Ewe class at the RUAS that year. Selling to Lancashire based breeder, Proctors Farm Ltd, she is also in lamb to Halbeath Woody carrying a twin pregnancy.

Enjoying the day’s trading and claiming the joint third leading price of the day was both Alastair and Jack Gault’s Cherryvale and Forkin’s pen and Paul and Baillie O’Connor’s Drumgooland and Windermere pen.

Lot 37 from the Gault’s, GCN1601761(E) an Usk Vale War-Lord daughter out of a Baltier Thunderbird Dam is in lamb to Scotsman Ace. Part of the winning Volac Show Team 2017, she took 3rd prize at the RUAS and first prize and Reserve Champion Ballymoney Show 2017. This gimmer’s Dam is the maternal sister to 5000gns Touch of Class. She takes up residence with HJ Wilson Ltd, Raphoe, Co Donegal for 3400gns. The Windermere gimmer selling for the same money heads to R Hughes, LLanfairwll, Anglesey.

Lot 23 OCL1600567(E) is also sired by Usk Vale War-Lord and out of a Garngour Upperclass mother who was purchased at Cressagh English National Sale. She was Champion ewe lamb at Newry Show 2016 and ET sister to 2nd place Saintfield and Newry 2017. She carries twins to Milnbank American Sniper.

Returning to Richard Henderson’s pen again for the next best price proved the Ballynahone female popularity with Lot 47 HBR1600809(E), another Uber Cool daughter out of a Springhill Silverstone Dam selling to 3200gns to M Grant to move South to Buncrana Co Donegal. She is also in lamb to Halbeath Woody.

Also in line for four figure prices was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen with Lot 63 SRY1601671 (2). This much admired Knap Wot A Nut daughter out of a Knock Travis Dam is scanned for a twin pregnancy to proven sire Millar’s Windbrook. Selling for 3000gns she joins local breeder Stewart Ferris’ Bellefield Flock, Dromore, Co Down.

Selling to another local breeder, John Foster, Springhill Texels, Castlederg, was another Ballynahone exhibit. Lot 49 HBR1600788 by Duncryne Uber Cool and a Knock Travis Dam changed hands for 2800gns. She is scanned for twins to Halbeath Woody.

The four figure trade continued with a return to Alastair Gaults Forkins pen with Lot 76 GAF1601685 (2) selling for 2400gns to join the local Findrum Texel Flock of WT Watson Dungannon. Carrying a twin pregnancy to Millar’s Windbrook she belongs to one of the best ewe bloodlines in the Forkins Flock with a sister RUAS Champion 2017.

Maintaining the four figure trade was Coleraine breeder Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen with Lot 64 SRY1601669 (2) a Knap Wot A Nut daughter out of an Annan Limmy Dam. She is a maternal sister to dam of 9K Tamnamoney Young Willie McBride in lamb to Scotsman Ace with twins and changed hands for 2200gns to James Kane Castlewellan for his Stangmoy Texel Flock.

Roger Strawbridge also pocketed 2000gns for Lot 31 SRY1601664, another Wot A Nut daughter this time out of a Travis mother. She is a full sister to 9K Tamnamoney Young Willie McBride and comes in lamb with a single pregnancy to Millar’s Windbrook. She joins Lancashire breeder Graeme Surtees’s Ardachy Texel Flock. Also selling for the same money to England again was Alastair Gault’s Lot 38 GCN1601762(E). A War-Lord daughter out of a Thunderbird Dam, she is in lamb to Scotsman Avicii scanned with twins and moves home to John Sherratt, Shropshire.

Trade was consistent with the average for 85 females well up on last year’s sale at £1368.71. The consignors would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Mart for the smooth running of the sale and their sponsors AB Europe; Animax; Down Insurances Ltd; Smyths Daleside; Greenvale, Knockanboy Veterinary and NFU Mutual for their generous sponsorship.

They also wish all buyers every success with their purchases, lambing and a prosperous and successful New Year.

Other Leading Prices

R Strawbridge 1900gns;

A & J Gault 1900gns; 1800gns; 1600gns; 1600gns; 1500gns; 1500gns

R Henderson 1900gns; 1400gns; 1200gns

P O’Connor 1800gns; 1800gns

V & D Chestnutt 1500gns.