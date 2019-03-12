Ballyrobin Norton secures top price at the Limousin spring sale in Dungannon

There was solid demand from commercial producers for Limousin bulls at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s spring show and sale in Dungannon mart on Monday, February 18.

With 24 bulls forward for sale, a clearance rate of 88% was achieved and an average price of £2,985. 10 females forward achieved a clearance rate of 100% and an average price of £1,885.

Mossbrook Niko 3,600gns lot 42

Leading the way in the sales ring and taking the top price at 4,500gns was Reserve Intermediate Champion, Ballyrobin Norton bred by Joan Gilliland, Antrim, Co Antrim. This July 2017 born bull is by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the home bred dam Ballyrobin Heidi, a Wilodge Cerberus daughter. Norton was purchased by Matthew Harrison, Portadown, Co Armagh.

At 3,800gns Millgate Nectar bred by Michael Loughran, Dunamore, Co Tyrone achieved the second highest price. At the pre-sale show earlier in the day he was Reserve Overall Supreme Champion, Reserve Overall Male Champion and Junior Male Champion.

This July 2017 born bull is by Lynderg Judge and out of the home bred dam Millgate Lollipop, a Norman Ely daughter. Nectar was purchased by James Alexander, Randalstown, Co Antrim.

Mossbrook Niko, a Moloskey Ger son, sold for 3,600gns. Bred by Derek and David Campbell, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry this October 2017 born bull is out of the dam Rahoney Lydia who was Female Champion at the BLCS show and sale in Ballymena in May 2017. Niko now heads to a new home with William Ritchie, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh.

Millgate Nectar 3,800gns lot 39

Millgate Nutty also from Michael Loughran, Dunamore sold for 3,500gns. This July 2017 born bull is by Norman Ely and out of the homebred dam Millgate Fruity. Nutty also heads to Co Fermanagh having been purchased by Robert Johnston, Belleek.

Intermediate Champion, Aghadolgan Newton, bred by Raymond Savage, Drumahoe, Co Londonderry sold for 3,400gns. This July 2017 born bull is by Ampertaine Elgin and out of the dam Aghadolgan Funnygirl, a Wilodge Tonka daughter. Newton was purchased by Barney Murnion, Kilkeel, Co Down.

Michael Loughran’s third entry Millgate Nathan sold for 3,200gns. Nathan was awarded Overall Supreme Champion, Overall Male Champion and Senior Champion at the pre-sale show by the judge, Geoff Rodgers from the Draperhill Limousin herd, Dromara, Co Down. An April 2017 born bull by Lynderg Judge and out of the homebred dam Millgate Imelda, Nathan was purchased by Leslie Glenn, Carryduff, Co Down.

Reserve Junior Champion, Pointhouse Nasa bred by Michael Diamond, Garvagh, Co Londonderry also sold for 3,200gns. This September 2017 born bull is by Netherhall Jackpot and out of the dam Pointhouse Ivy, a Plumtree Fantastic daughter. Nasa heads to Draperstown, Co Londonderry having been purchased by F McNally.

Millgate Nutty 3,500gns lot 23

Also selling for 3,200 gns was Springmount Noddy from the Martin Family, Newtownards, Co Down. This August 2017 born bull is by Gerrygullinane Glen and out of the dam Kyle Gabriel. Noddy was purchased by Kenneth Watters, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Spage Nick bred by Paul Campbell, Ballymena, Co Antrim also sold for 3,200gns. This August 2017 born bull is by Millgate Judge, a Norman Ely son and out of the dam Spage Julie. Nick was purchased by David Hadden, Mountnorris, Co Armagh.

Top priced female at 3,000gns and Female Champion in the pre-sale show was Johnstown Nico from Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone. This July 2017 born female is by Ampertaine Elgin and out of the dam Hannas Faveur. Nico was purchased by Samuel Murphy, Waringstown, Co Armagh.

Lynderg Nodine bred by Jim Quail, Banbridge, Co Down sold for 2,600gns.

Aghadolgan Newton 3,400gns lot 17

An August 2017 born female by Lynderg Hero and out of the French dam Uzerche, she was purchased by Michael Doyle, Draperstown, Co Londonderry.

Reserve Female Champion, Craigatoke Nadia, bred by Martin Conway, Plumbridge, Co Tyrone sold for 2,000gns.

This December 2017 born female is by Craigatoke Johnny and out of the dam Craigatoke Iona. Nadia heads to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh having been purchased by Benny Baxter.

The NI Limousin Cattle Club would like to thank auctioneers Dungannon Mart and judge of the pre-sale show Geoff Rodgers.

Millgate Nathan 3,200gns lot 4

Pointhouse Nasa 3,200gns lot 38