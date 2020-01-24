Ballywalter YFC celebrates turning 90

Ballywalter YFC turned 90 in January 2020.

Their members decided to celebrate the monumental event in style by hosting a dinner dance at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.

Isobel Kennedy (club patron) with David Kennedy

The night kicked off with a quick walk down memory lane. Guests flowed through the doors of the Clandeboye Lodge and were met with photos, scrapbooks and articles from through the years. After perusing through “the glory days”, guests were then greeted and guided through to the main event room.

By 7.30pm, guests were seated and waiting for the best part of any dinner dance… the dinner!

But, before the food, the important formal section of the night began.

Club president, Geoffrey Patton, welcomed everyone. Gareth Ritchie, assistant club Leader, then made a toast to the YFC which was replied to by Zita McNaugher, YFCU president.

The McAdam family with Geoffrey Patton and Rachel McCracken. Rachel was rewarded the McAdam cup for the most enthusiastic senior at the dinner.

A second toast was then made by Kristina McKeag, club leader, to past members, which was replied to by Jean McCollam.

Ballywalter YFC would like to thank Mr and Mrs McNaugher for taking the time out of their busy schedule to attend the dinner and to Zita for a wonderful speech.

The club would also like to thank past members again for their continued support, as without past members, they would never have reached the ripe old age of 90.

After the many toasts, guest speaker Wallace Gregg reminisced on his experience with the club.

Andrew Lemon, James Coulter, James Patton and Peter Russell

Many jokes were told and many laughs shared.

The club would like to thank Mr and Mrs Gregg again for taking the time to attend.

This was followed by the cutting of the beautiful cake by Isobel Kennedy, past member and club patron, and Kendall Glenn, club Secretary.

A huge thank you to Suzanne Patton for making and decorating the wonderful cake.

Kendall Glenn and Patron, Isobel Kennedy

This was then followed by grace from James Stewart, club treasurer and dinner.

After dinner, it was announced that Mrs May McAdam’s (Ballywalter YFC’s late patron) family wanted to donate a cup to the club in Mrs McAdam’s name.

The club decided to name this award the McAdam Cup for the most enthusiastic senior member.

Prior to the event at the club AGM, members held a secret ballot to vote on which senior member they felt should receive this award.

Only the chairperson of the AGM knew the result of this vote and at the 90th anniversary dinner the winner was revealed to be Rachel McCracken.

Congratulations must go to Rachel and a big thank you to the McAdam family for their generosity.

Anthony Patton, Kathryn Miskimmin, Naomi Patton and Suzanne Patton

A raffle then took place with prizes donated from many companies and friends close to the club. DJNI then initiated the dance part of the dinner and guests danced the night away.

The club would like to extend their thanks to each and every guest that attended the dinner.

The night was a huge success and wouldn’t have been the same without the club’s wonderful past members, current members and all the friends of the club.

Stuart Kennedy, Chris Thompson, Iain Russell, Matthew Morrow, Isaac, Johnny Lemon and Gareth Miskimmin

More Ballywalter YFC members and friends of the club finishing their wonderful dinner