Ballywalter YFC treasure hunt

Ballywalter YFC members recently took part in the YFCU sheep, beef and dairy judging competitions.

The dairy judging took place on July 3 at Draynes Farm.

Lara Harrison choosing her prize at our treasure hunt.

The beef and sheep judging took place at Ballymena Mart on July 4.

It was a clean sweep for club members who really excelled and did the club all proud.

Ballywalter YFC would like to thank all those who helped out with practices - coaching members, offering up their farms and providing the stock

The club couldn’t have succeeded without the help of all their supporters.

Congratulations must go to James Patton who was placed first in the 12-14 age group in dairy and sheep.

Congratulations also to Andrew Ritchie who was placed second in the sheep judging in the 25-30 age group.

Well done to Jonathan Lemon who was placed second in the 14-16 age group beef judging and also to Robert Chesney who was placed fourth in the 21-25 age group in beef judging.

Ballywalter YFC have really done themselves proud at this year’s finals and club hope for similar success next year.

The club also had their annual club treasure hunt on Friday, July 5 which left from Ballywalter Presbyterian Church car park and took treasure hunters around the country to end up at Greyabbey’s St Saviours Church Hall.

Seventeen cars turned out for the treasure hunt on the beautiful day and a great night was had by all.

Ballywalter YFC would just like to thank Ivan Hamilton again for all his hard work in coming up with the clues.

A lovely supper was provided and prizes were handed out to all the winners - and of course, there was a wooden spoon prize for the losers.