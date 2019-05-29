Ballywalter Young Farmer’s Club host annual barbecue

Around 500 people came from far and wide to support Ballywalter YFC’s annual barbecue at Stoneyfalls Stables, Ballyhalbert.

A huge thank you to everyone who came.

Ballywalter YFC's lovely exchangees from England

Specifically, Ballywalter YFC would like to thank Hugh Colwell for letting the club use his premises for the past few years for club barbecues.

Ballywalter YFC would also like to thank Halls Chippy van from Carrowdore for providing attendees with some much needed burgers and chips.

As one of the last barbecues with a live band, Ballywalter YFC would like to thank The Just Adam Band for an excellent performance.

And last but not least, Ballywalter YFC would like to thank all of club members for cleaning out the shed, setting up the stage, putting out the road signs, helping out at the bar, helping at the door and cleaning up again after everyone the next day.

Kerrie Ann McKeag, Lucinda McKeag and Leanne McKeag

Ballywalter Young Farmers' Club members ready for everyone to arrive

Connor Nairn and Hanna Miskimmin

Callum Nelson, Geoffrey Patton (president), Iain Russel, Nikita Bailie and Jessica Lee