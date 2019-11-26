Balmoral Classic Texel is a sale not to be missed

All roads lead to the forthcoming export sale of pedigree Texel females to be held at Balmoral Park on Saturday, November 30 at 12 noon.

This annual event staged by consignors Rohan, Mainview, Millars and Rowandale, (Danny McKay, Andrew Kennedy, Martin and Cyril Millar and Darren McKay) is sure to create interest among new and established Texel breeders with 60 choice gimmers set to come under the hammer.

The sale gimmers have been specially drawn from these four flocks and are of superb quality. These are in lamb to very interesting flock sires.

Lauder Cobra purchased at Lanark for £7500gns was Champion Ram Lamb at this year’s Highland Show and just last week he won the junior stock ram at the NI Flock competition. Brackenridge Cancun and Farmhill WhizKid, Silverhill Bushrucker 15000gns and 32000gns Drumbreddan are also centre of attention, as is the famous Mellorvale Masterpiece.

Gimmer families include 14000gns Millar’s Windbrook and 29000gns Millar’s Outstanding.

Rowandale gimmers are sired by Milnbank Womanizer and Mossvale Whistler the gimmers go back to the same family as Rowandale Rocky sold for 14000gns at Lanark.

Mainview gimmers are sired by Arkle A-one, he was reserved Champion in Lanark in 2017 and Midcomb Axel 10000gns in Carlisle in 2017.

The gimmers can be viewed prior to Saturday 30 on farm by prior arrangement. All sheep will be on view at Balmoral Park from 9am. on the morning of the sale. These are high quality sheep and provide an opportunity to purchase gimmers sired by some of the most sought after breeding within the Texel Society.

All stock is eligible for immediate export on sale day.

For catalogues contact Richard Beattie 07984694616.