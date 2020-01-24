Balmoral SFM Show sets record attendance for third year running

The Q8 Oils Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show, Balmoral, reached new heights this week with their largest visitor numbers ever in attendance for the two day event at The Eikon Centre.

The addition of The Logan Hall which was added to the event last year, had an even bigger impact this year, as the annual machinery show’s visitor numbers almost doubled over the two days, with many arriving early before the show had even opened.

Visitors were eager to explore new product launches as well as taking in some of the award winning machinery on show, including the Pöttinger NovaCat 301 Alpha Motion ED Pro front mower from Henry Porter Machinery, recent winner of ‘Machine of the year 2020’ at Agritechnica. The new, award winning XLD plough body from Kongskilde was on show from William Lindsay and a new Manitou range from Northern Lift Trucks was on display to name just a few.

Many of the world’s leading agri and machinery brands were on show throughout the two days with visitors drawn to the extensive display of tractors from the likes of Erwin Agri Care with their Claas range and the striking display of John Deere tractors from Johnston Gilpin and Co who along with John McElderry Fendt and Massey Dealers, Dieci, Clarkes Machinery, William Bell, Burkes of Cornascriebe, GA Allen and AJ Armstrong, all had their top range of tractors spread over the two huge halls. Plant and agri machinery was in abundance with Tanco, Wylie Engineering, Slurryquip, Plant Mec, Alexander Mills, M Large and GG Plant Sales among dozens of others all putting on hugely impressive displays.

The live demo area adjacent to The Logan Hall made a return with Innovate NI in particular stealing the show with the launch of their new Steelwrist Tiltrotator as well as the impressive range from Rea’s of Finvoy, DS Logan, IAM Agri, Bale Baron and more located in the outdoor live demonstration area.

It wasn’t just tractors and machinery on show however as a vast array of agri Services were in attendance from the likes of Ramgen who specialise in Silo Covering, to Radio Trader, Vantage, Hi Power, Farm Tyres NI and many more including household names such as Fane Valley, Modern tyres, HVS Animal Care and Country Side Services to name just a few.

With 2020 seeing such a surge in numbers attending, the Q8 Oils Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show Balmoral is going from strength to strength with steady year on year growth and will return in 2021 bigger and better again with many plans for improvement already in the pipeline.

For more information about the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Shows coming up across Ireland, email info@ajspromotions.com or call the team on 028 8225 2800 and don’t miss the Cavan SFM show next week, as it take place at The Cavan Equestrian Centre on January 29 and 30and the Fintona Show at the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, Co Tyrone taking place on February 12 and 13.