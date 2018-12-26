Balmoral Texels hit top at 3,100 guineas

Buyers flocked to the Balmoral Park venue with a large number travelling from right across Ireland and UK to attend.

Prices topped at 3100 guineas paid to Andrew Kennedy for a Millars Yankee daughter carrying twins to Silverhill Bush Tucker. She was snapped up by the Millar duo.

Darren McKay realised 1600 guineas for the best from his pen. This was a Milnbank Womaniser daughter who had previously stood third in her class at RUAS as a lamb. She was purchased by Tom Kenny, Galway.

Her full sister also caught the eye changing hands at 1320 guineas travelling to Kouzallis Ltd, Co Laois.

Martin and Cyril Millar sold to 1300 guineas paid by R Edwards for a Milnbank Womaniser daughter carrying to Mellorvale Masterpiece. Another from the same consignors realised 1200 guineas selling to S McCarthy.

There was a brisk clearance with buyers keen to purchase from the quality offering available. The vendors wish all of their buyers the best of luck with their new females.

Auctioneers: Richard Beattie Livestock Sales Ltd.