Bank backs Blue heifer championship event

The NI British Blue Heifer Championship 2019 is being generously sponsored by the Bank of Ireland with the final at Antrim Show on Saturday, July 27.

Administered by the proactive NI Blue Cattle Club chaired by Basil Dougherty of Kircubbin the Heifer Championship qualifiers for the final are at Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Castlewellan and Antrim. Three heifers will be coming forward to the final from each qualifying show.

Entries are strongly encouraged from novice as well as experienced exhibitors with NI Club office holders always on hand to welcome the newcomer.

This Bank of Ireland competition is open to pedigree British Blue Heifers born on or after 1st July 2017 and on or before 30st June 2018.

Heifers need not be exhibitor bred, but must, of course, be registered with the British Blue Cattle Society.

Welcoming Bank of Ireland support club chairman Basil Dougherty also noted that the NI Blue Club has procured a new gazebo, which will be first used as a club display point at Castlewellan and Antrim Shows. Joining the NI Club gives breeders a focus for promoting their herd and their breed by working with fellow enthusiasts.

Continuing the NI Blue Club’s drive to encourage younger members two new Bank of Ireland Young Handlers Competitions have been announced.

Those in the aged 8 – 13 years class must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The other class is for young adults aged 14 -18 on the day of the show.

For further details of these events or to join the NI Blue Cattle Club contact the secretary on 07742 988 674.