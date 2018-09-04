Bank Holiday Monday kicks of NI Texel Club sales

Bank Holiday Monday saw the beginning of the Northern Ireland Texel Club Shows and Sales at Rathfriland.

The sale got off to a start with the pre-sale show judged by well-known breeder Mary Clarke, Ballyrussell Texels, Comber.

Sale prices peaked at 850gns for the judge’s Fane Valley champion, a shearling ram from Gareth Tumelty’s Aideshill pen. He is a Crailloch You’re the Boy son out of a Tamnamoney Torrens daughter. Mr Tumelty also sold this sheep’s pen mates, a Crailloch You’re the Boy son out of a Tamnamoney Torrens daughter for 650gns and a Crailloch You’re the Boy son out a Loanends Skid Row Joe dam for 570gns.

Next in line for the money at was Eugene Branagan, Newry with his Largy shearling ram exhibit. His Strathbogie Wildcard son out of a homebred ewe by Baltier Rascal 1 stood 5th in the judge’s line-up and sold for 800gns.

Liam McPolin, Tamnaharry Texels, Newry, kept bidding strong with a Tullagh Yan son changing hands for 720gns. Mr McPolin also sold this ram’s full brother for 600gns to J P Fearon. Making the same money was Naomi Ardis with her Milburn exhibit, a Cowal Viceroy son and Murray Annett with his fourth place Milestonehill Milnbank Womaniser son.

Demand for Texels continued into the evening with the sale of the ram lambs. Breeder Mark Patterson, Alderview Texels topped the ram lamb sales with an Arkle Awesome son selling for 680gns. Naomi Ardis’s Milburn pen was next to pocket the cash with a Glenside Willie Winkie son selling for 580gns to S and P McNeill.

Changing hands for 550gns was John Trimble’s Curley exhibit. This Millar’s Windbrook son out of a Hillhead Trademark daughter stood first in the ram lamb class and claimed reserve champion. He takes up residence with A McMullan for 550gns.

Keeping the trade alive was Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater pen selling a Knock Trident son for 520gns to T Newell. Also continuing to get good trade was Eugene Branagan’s Largy pen with a Charben Valentine son which stood sixth in the ram lamb class. He changed hands for 500gns to Patrick Trainor.

Overall this was a steady evening’s trading with a total of 64 pedigree male Texels selling to average 385.50gns.

Show results (kindly sponsored by Fane Valley)

Overall champion: Gareth Tumelty Aideshill Texels with shearling ram

Reserve champion: J Trimble Curley Texels with ram lamb

Shearling ram class: 1st, Gareth Tumelty, Aideshill; 2nd, Michael Tumelty, Castlecor; 3rd, Barclay Bell, Kiltariff; 4th, Murray Annett, Milestonehill; 5th, Eugene Branagan, Largy; 6th, Ciaran Cunningham, Brackney.

Ram lamb class: 1st, John Trimble, Curley; 2nd, Barclay Bell, Kiltariff; 3rd, W J and J Wilson, Blackstown; 4th, Peter Lamb, Richhill; 5th, Eric Mackay, Moneybroom; 6th, Eugene Branagan, Largy.

Other leading prices

Shearling rams: N Ardis 520gns; M Annett 500gns; C Cunningham 450gns; L McPolin 450gns; W Herdman 450gns; J Trimble 450gns.

Ram lambs: E Mackay 480gns; W J and J Wilson 480gns; A Fyffe 450gns; W I and B G Hanthorn 400gns

The club would like to thank Fane Valley for their continued kind sponsorship of the event.

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales at Balmoral Maze on Saturday 1st September; Armoy Mart 13th September; Enniskillen 14th September; and Swatragh 19th September.

Catalogues available from the marts telephone: 02881647105 (Balmoral), telephone: 028 2177 1227 (Armoy), telephone: 028 663202218 (Enniskillen) or telephone: 028 7940 1335 (Swatragh) or online at www.texel.co.uk. Or contact club secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.