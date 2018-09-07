Bank of Ireland gives support to Blues workshop

All with a passion for preparing beef breeds for shows and sales are welcome at the Bank of Ireland Young Handlers Workshop on Saturday, September 15, hosted by the Morrison family, 58, Carrowreagh Road, Armoy, Co Antrim, BT53 8RS. Telephone 07903 178080.

Starting at 10am the event is organised by the NI Blue Cattle Club, but all with an interest in learning to show pedigree beef cattle are welcome.

Guest demonstrator John Killen from Crossgar, Co Down is a ‘livestock man’ through and through with an interest in pedigree and commercial Charolais, Limousin and British Blue cattle.

Sponsored by the Bank of Ireland this event will let visitors see pedigree stock being prepared, including two Chatham bulls from the herd of hosts Jack Morrison and family.

Both are entered for the British Blue Cattle Society sale in Dungannon on Sat, Oct 5. A joint event with Simmental and Blonde breeders

NI Blue Cattle Club chair Basil Dougherty from Kircubbin notes that the Young Handlers Workshop is aimed at helping young people gain practical livestock skills. Visitors are also invited to view the Chatham Herd, one of the oldest in the country, and enjoy a light lunch.

The following Saturday, September 22, the NI Blue Cattle Club hold their annual calf show in Downpatrick Mart.

For details contact Club Secretary Annabelle Cleland on 07742 988 674. Likewise sponsored by the Bank of Ireland, this event has classes for Young Handlers putting their new found skills to good use.

Annabelle is also organising a Club BBQ on Saturday, September 8.