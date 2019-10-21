Bank sponsorship of Balmoral confirmed

Ulster Bank has announced a new deal to continue its sponsorship of Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event, The Balmoral Show.

The announcement will see the partnership extended until 2022, with the Show continuing to be referred to as The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

As principal sponsor of the event since 2009, Ulster Bank has raised The Balmoral Show’s profile and helped it grow from strength to strength throughout the last decade.

Making the announcement, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, Mark Crimmins, said he was looking forward to continuing the bank’s close and long-standing association with the Show.

“The Balmoral Show is one of Northern Ireland’s leading events, both in terms of economic importance and popularity and we are proud to be so closely associated with the event.

“Renewing the sponsorship of the Balmoral Show underpins Ulster Bank’s commitment to the local agri-food sector and we look forward to strengthening this relationship as we move into the next phase of our sponsorship.

“Of course these are challenging times for many farmers and we see our sponsorship as further reassurance to our agri-customers that we are here to support them through the good times and the more difficult times. Such challenges only reinforce the significance of the show to the wider industry as it provides a place for farmers and producers to meet, share experiences and seek the support they need for the year ahead.”