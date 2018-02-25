Barenbrug Beef Guide to help UK farmers

Beef farmers looking to grow more grass in 2018 are being offered a free guide to grassland management.

Crammed full of useful advice, the Barenbrug Beef Guide 2018 will be officially launched at Beef Expo Northern Ireland at the end of February – and will also be available to download from the Barenbrug website.

Developed by the agricultural team at Barenbrug - one of the UK’s leading producers of forage grass varieties and mixtures – the guide contains practical hints and tips to help beef farmers manage their grassland more efficiently to maximize yields and profitability.

It looks at the science of good grass and includes facts and figures about animal and plant physiology. It features information on good grazing management including when to graze grass and how to perfect pasture pressure. There are also sections on looking after leys long-term, and successful soil management and seed selection.

The Barenbrug Beef Guide is the third document in a series of information booklets that the business is producing to help UK farmers. In 2017 the team published its Guide to Brassicas and Forage Crops, and a separate Dairy Guide.

Commenting, David Linton, Regional Sales Manager for Barenbrug UK in Northern Ireland, said: “Regardless of breed, all UK beef farmers have one thing in common; the need to provide their animals with top quality grass to eat. Costing far less than manufactured animal feed, well-managed grassland can supply almost all of the energy and protein requirements of a beef herd – but deciding what type of grass to grow and how best to manage it can be difficult. Winter is the perfect time to take stock and plan how you are going to manage your grass in the year ahead. With so many forage grass options now available, our guide is designed to help farmers make the right choices as they work to achieve their grassland goals.”

To obtain a copy of the Barenbrug Beef Guide 2018, visit the team at Beef Expo Northern Ireland at stand 16 at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. Alternatively, download a copy at: www.barenbrug.co.uk/agriculture-brochures