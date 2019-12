The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today confirmed that the unit value of Basic Payment Scheme entitlements for the 2020 scheme year will be the same as the 2019 year.

In the absence of a Minister, the Department has said is not in a position to take a decision on adjusting unit values for the 2020 scheme year and therefore entitlements will remain the same as the 2019 year.