Basic tree inspection on the agenda

Trees have many values, including social, environmental and economic.

However, if suffering from certain defects, they can represent a danger to both people and property.

It is therefore imperative that those working with trees are aware of their potential hazards.

A wide range of people work with trees, including local authority highway inspectors and people working in the forestry, woodland or arboricultural industries. Trees feature in many other job roles too, such as park rangers, estate managers, farmers and landowners, as well as those who work with trees in a voluntary capacity.

To enable people working with trees to carry out their role safely and effectively, Lantra offers a one day Basic Tree Inspection training course to provide learners with the knowledge to identify a hazardous tree, determine the level of risk and decide on an appropriate course of action. Once an issue has been identified, the job of carrying out a detailed tree inspection to determine its condition must be undertaken by someone who is trained and competent to do so.

Although this course is primarily classroom based, trainees will be expected to be able to examine and inspect a range of trees outdoors to develop some of the ideas discussed in the classroom.

The course will allow trainees to:

q State the legal and safety implications of hazardous trees

q Maintain their own health and safety while carrying out basic tree survey and inspection

q Recognise hazardous trees

q Determine the level of risk

q Decide on an appropriate course of action

q Collect and maintain adequate information

q Recognise their own limitations.

Trainees are not required to have a detailed knowledge of tree biology, legislation or any other specific arboricultural specialism

So, whether you have an interest in trees, or are responsible for trees through your work, then this one day basic tree inspection course could be an invaluable addition to your training portfolio.

To find a Lantra provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.