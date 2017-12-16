BDG scheme closing for applications

CAFRE has announced that new applications to the Business Development Groups (BDG) scheme must be submitted before 4pm on Thursday 21 December 2017.

Eric Long, Head of Development Service at CAFRE, encourages all eligible farmers to apply: “With the application window for Business Development Groups closing in the next few days, I would encourage farmers and growers to apply to the scheme before the closing date on Thursday 21 December at 4pm.”

Business Development Groups (BDG) aim to improve the technical and business efficiency of farm businesses. Working in groups encourages farmers to learn from each other. Independent research has shown that farmers in discussion groups were up to 20% more likely to adopt new technologies and best management practices and as a result, achieved higher profit margins.

Each BDG member will attend up to eight training events per year, benchmark the performance of their business and produce a development plan tailored to their farm

To make an application to the Business Development Group scheme and for further information visit:

www.cafre.ac.uk/industrysupport/business-development-groups, call 028 9442 6790 or e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk.