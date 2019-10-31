‘Be Smart- Be Safe’ top of the agenda for WI

Two hundred ladies were present when Iveagh Area Women’s Institutes held their Autumn Meeting in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.

The theme of the meeting was “Be Smart - Be Safe”.

Linda Woods and Lettie Fleming

Billy Stewart, Policing Community Safety Partnership and Constable Gill Hoyle spoke regarding Internet Scams, Safety Wallet for keys of remote control vehicles, Safety Wallet for Contactless Cards, In Case of Emergency Card, home safety and other topics to keep us “Safe”.

The information they gave was excellent and very informative for dealing with today’s crime.

There was also a talk by Personal Stylist Deidre Chestnutt.

On arrival coffee and warm scones were served. There were information tables by The Fire Service, TADA Rural Support, PSNI, Age Concern and a local pharmacist from Clear Pharmacy taking blood pressure.

Ladies from Waringstown WI

After the talks a delicious lunch was served. The event was funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.