Beacom tops the class at Omagh

It was an impressive aged ewe belonging to the Lakeview flock of Gary Beacom that clinched top honours at the recent Northern Ireland Suffolk Championships held at Omagh Show.

This Rhaeadr Rolex I sired aged ewe edged out Patrick Donnelly and Alastair Barkley in an impressive strong line up of aged ewes.

However, Beacom had to fend off stiff competition on a number of fronts in particular from Burnview flock owners Stephanie & William Tait who claimed the reserve champion prize with their ram lamb.

Competition in the Northern Ireland Championships was as intense as ever with Judge David Reid of the Conchar flock from Dumfries & Galloway handing the first place rosette in the aged ram class to Shaun & Ruth Turkington and it was S&W Tait who edged out Bannview flock owners Campbell & Jason Watson in the shearling ram line up.

It was a clean sweep for S&W Tait in the ram lamb class with them clinching the first, second and third prize rosettes in a very powerful line up of ram lambs.

Gary Beacom was again top of the table in the shearling ewe class ahead of runners up RC&JC Watson and S&W Tait.

Lakeview flock owner Gary Beacom once again led the line up in the ewe lamb class with young Jack Moses of the Blackstone flock clinching second and Patrick Donnelly third.

Stephanie & William Tait clinched the pair of lambs award with Gary Beacom second and Patrick Donnelly third.

Stephanie & William Tait also took the group awards edging out Gary Beacom and RC & JC Watson.

But in the final deliberations Stephanie & William Tait had to on this occasion settle for second best as the Fivemiletown breeder Gary Beacom scooped the top prize on offer. Gary also went on to take Reserve Interbreed of the show.

Meanwhile in the stock judging competition which followed it was Joan Beacom who won the over 26 section with Eoin Butler winning the under 26 section and taking overall winner, while Eoin Butler & Neale Fleming claimed the young handler classes.

Many thanks to Roxan, the main sponsor of the championships, Thompsons for sponsorship of the Stock Judging Competition and Britmilk for sponsoring the Young Handlers competition. The club appreciates your continued sponsorship.