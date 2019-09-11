Beautifully bespoke at Clandeboye

If you thought the Clandeboye Lodge was good before, wait until you see it now!

Original and luxurious furnishings at every turn in the unique and eclectic Clandeboye Lodge style, oodles of art and their wonderful new enclosed courtyard with its beautifully bespoke firepit.

Their 19th Century schoolhouse is the jewel in their crown and the stage for your day - a romantic backdrop for a simple two-some up to a spectacular 350-guest celebration. The supporting cast includes their beautifully refurbished 43-bedroom hotel, famous Coq & Bull brasserie, picturesque gardens and their attentive, expert and experienced staff.

Their wonderful range of wedding packages is only the beginning of the story. At Clandeboye Lodge they understand that you might have different ideas. They know that every detail is crucial to you. They work with you to find the right package. In a way that excites you. At a price that suits.

It’s because they are wedding specialists that you can find the space and confidence to relax about the details of your big day and find the space and confidence to be yourself. Their Wedding Team lives for these moments. Believe us, you will be in good hands.