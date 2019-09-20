Beechmount herd claims Ayrshire honours

The 80-cow Beechmount Herd owned by brother and sister duo Robert and Caroline McConnell savoured success in the Ayrshire championship at the 17th annual multi-breed calf show, held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

The Templepatrick-based dairy herd claimed the supreme championship and the honourable mention award at the one-day show.

Champion Ayrshire was the Robert and Caroline McConnells Beechmount Marie Girl 23 handled by Camerson Carson. adding his congratulations is judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel

Overall winner was the December 2018 Marbrae Bigtime daughter Beechmount Marie Girl 24. Her dam is the home-bred Beechmount Marie Girl 15 – a class winner at the calf show in 2017, and a former second prize winner at the national All Breeds All Britain Calf Show.

The honourable mention prize winner also hailed from the herd’s prolific Marie Girl family. The award went to Beechmount Marie Girl 23, who stood second to her herd mate in a strong class boasting 10 entries.

Also by Marbrae Bigtime, this one was bred from Beechmount Marie Girl 11 – a maternal sister to the dam of the day’s overall champion.

Claiming the reserve championship ribbons was the yearling heifer Kirkinriola HF Shona bred and exhibited by Martin King and family from Ballymena. Sired by Hunnington Famous, this one is a daughter of Kirkinriola PRG Shona.

Amy King exhibited the first prize winning Erne Blink Ophelia on behalf of Stewart and Nyree Baxter. Included is judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel

Welsh judge Iwan Thomas praised the quality of the Ayrshire females on parade. “It has been a fantastic show, and I’d like to thank the Ulster Ayrshire Breeders’ Club for its invitation and hospitality.

“The champions are like peas in a pod, and boast super balance and tremendous rump structure.”

The showmanship classes also attracted a strong entry. Top honours went to the senior class winner Jessica Hall from Mallusk. The runner-up was intermediate competitor Cameron Carson from Ballymena; with the honourable mention award going to Stephanie Farren from Ballyclare.

Club chairman Stewart Baxter thanked the judge and the show sponsors, OB Construction, United Feeds and Farm Wardrobe.

Ayrshire showmanship winners at the 17th annual multi-breed dairy calf show, held at Dungannon. Included are from right to left: Alison Beattie, Farm Wardrobe; Iwan Thomas, judge; Jessica Hall, champion; Cameron Carson, reserve champion; and Stephanie Farren, honourable mention. PIcture: Jane Steel

Results from the showring:

Specials

Fullerton Trophy for the champion handler: Jessica Hall. Reserve: Cameron Carson.

Ardmore Trophy for the supreme champion calf: Robert and Caroline McConnell. Reserve: R and M King.

Reserve champion handler and winner of the intermediate Ayrshire showmanship class was Cameron Carson, Ballymena. Adding their congratulations are Alison Beattie, Farm Wardrobe, and judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel

Showmanship

Junior competitor, under seven-years-old – 1, Jaden Farren, Ballyclare.

Intermediate competitor, aged 8 to 15 years-old – 1, Cameron Carson, Ballymena; 2, Alissa Marrs, Ballymena; 3, Jack King, Ballymena.

Senior competitor, aged 16 to 26-years-old – 1, Jessica Hall, Mallusk; 2, Stephanie Farren, Ballyclare; 3, Katie Gordon, Ballyclare.

Classes

Heifer, born on or after 01/03/19 – 1, Stewart and Nyree Baxter, Erne Blink Ophelia by De La Plaine Blink; 2, Stewart and Nyree Baxter, Erne Blink Sea Lily by De La Plaine Blink; 3, Thomas Gordon, Ballyclare, Grove Dusk 20 by Palmyra Calimero Blackjack.

Champion handler in the Ayrshire section was Jessica Hall from Mallusk, winner of the senior showmanship class. She is pictured receiving the Fullerton Cup from Alison Beattie, Farm Wardrobe, and judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel

Heifer, born between 01/12/18 and 28/02/19 – 1, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Templepatrick, Beechmount Marie Girl 24 by Marbrae Bigtime; 2, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Marie Girl 23 by Marbrae Bigtime; 3, R and M King, Ballymena, Kirkinriola Kla Margie by Kirkinriola McLaggan.

Heifer, born between 01/09/18 and 30/11/18 – 1, R and M King, Kirkinriola HF Shona by Hunnington Famous; 2, McLean Family, Bushmills, Priestland PRG Sea Lily by Palmyra Reality Gibbs; 3, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Marie Girl 22 by Rosehill Vitality.

Heifer, born between 01/01/18 and 31/04/18 – 1, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Heather Bloom 3 by Rosehill Mastercard; 2, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Hester 17 by Palmyra Tri-Star Burdette; 3, Stewart and Nyree Baxter, Erne Oblique Pretty by Hilltown Oblique.

Robert and Caroline McConnell, Templepatrick, and helpers Cameron Carson and Jessica Hall, with the Beechmount Herd�"s prize winners, which included the supreme Ayrshire champion and honourable mention award winner. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Iwan Thomas congratulates exhibitors in the championship line-up. From left, Caroline McConnell with the honourable mention Beechmount Marie Girl 23; Jack King with the reserve champion Kirkinriola HF Shona; and Cameron Carson who exhibited the McConnell family�"s supreme champion Beechmount Marie Girl 24. Picture: Jane Steel

Reserve Ayrshire champion was Kirkinriola HF Shona shown by Jack King, Ballymena. Adding his congratulations is Welsh judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel