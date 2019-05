Beef bred cows sell to £1,105 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, May 21 sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £160 per 100 kilos for 690k Belgian Blue at £1,105.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to 3124 for 850k at £1,065.

Second quality Friesian cows from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 690k, £1,105, £160.00; Newry farmer 602k, £950, £158.00; Portadown farmer 650k, £1,015, £156.00; Armagh farmer 708k, £1,075, £152.00; Armagh farmer 696k, £1,035, £149.00; Lisburn farmer 554k, £815, £147.00; Armagh farmer 546k, £785, £144.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 670k, £945, £141.00.

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 858k, £1,065, £124.00; Middletown farmer 766k, £945, £123.00; Lisburn farmer 626k, £745, £119.00; Lisburn faremr 698k, £805, £115.00; Banbridge farmer 718k, £825, £115.00; Tandragee farmer 698k, £775, £111.00 and Lisburn farmer 654k, £725, £111.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £360 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £340 for a four week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold to a top of £370 for a three week old Limousin followed by £340 for a two week old Charolais.

Main demand from £200 to £290 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £360; Limousin £340; Simmental £340; Charolais £310; Simmental £295; Hereford £285; Charolais £280; Simmental £275 and Charolais £260.

Heifer calves

Limousin £370; Charolais £340; Belgian Blue £290; Hereford £280; Aberdeen Angus £240; Simmental £220; Belgian Blue £215 and Aberdeen Angus £210.