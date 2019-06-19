Beef bred cows sell to £1,365 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 130 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, June 18 sold in a steady trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £125 to £161 per 100 kilos for 850k Belgian Blue at £1,365 followed by £148 for a 890k Limousin £1,325.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £122 for 808k at £985 followed by £117 for 716k at £835.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 850k, £1,365, £161.00; Poyntzpass farmer 894k, £1,325, £148.00; Banbridge farmer 740k, £1,075, £145.00; Poyntzpass farmer 606k, £865, £143.00; Dromara farmer 664k, £925, £139.00; Banbridge farmer 646k, £895, £139.00; Kilmore farmer 740k, £985, £133.00; Banbridge farmer 818k, £1,065, £130.00 and Collone farmer 688k, £865, £126.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 808k, £985, £122.00; Tandragee farmer 716k, £835, £117.00; Banbridge farmer 698k, £795, £114.00; Portadown farmer 726k, £825, £114.00; Newry farmer 834k, £945, £113.00; Richhill farmer 652k, £735, £113.00; Lisburn farmer 742k, £815, £110.00; Dromore farmer 706k, £775, £110.00 and Ballyroney farmer 790k, £855, £108.00.

CALVES

120 calves sold in a very strong demand.

Top quality bulls selling to £440 for a 6 week old Charolais followed by £430 for a 3 week old Charolais.

All good quality bulls from £220 to £325 each.

Heifer calves to £370 for a 4 week old Char and £320 for a 3 week old Limousin.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £280 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £440; Charolais £430; Limousin £325; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £265; Hereford £220 and Limousin £210.

Heifer calves

Charolais £370; Limousin £320; Charolais £305; Limousin £290; Limousin £290; Limousin £250; Limousin £230 and Hereford £220.