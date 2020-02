Beef bred cows sell to £1195 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday sold in steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £138 to £167 per 100k for 716k Limousin £1195 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

An entry of 210 calves sold in a strong trade.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £110 to 3135 per 100k for 654k at £885 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £113 per 100k and the poorest types from £75 to £87 per 100k.

Cull cows

Poyntzpass famer 716k £1195 167p/k; Newry farmer 806k £1275 158p/k; Annalong farmer 700k £1105 158p/k; Darley farmer 770k £1185 154p/k; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £955 146p/k and Kilkeel farmer 730k £1055 145p/k.

Friesian cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 654k £885 135p/k; Armagh farmer 628k £835 133p/k; Loughgilly farmer 1018k £1245 122p/k; Poyntzpass farmer 664k £765 15p/k; Loughgall farmer 758k £855 113p/k and Glenanne farmer 636k £715 112p/k.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £370; Montbeliarde £360; Norweigan Red £350; Aberdeen Angus £350 and Belgian Blue £320.

Heifer calves

Charolais £275; Hereford £250; Aberdeen Angus £245 and Limousin £240.