Beef bred cows sell to up to £1,255 at Markethill Mart

A smaller entry of stock at Markethill on Tuesday, June 11 sold in a steady trade in both rings.

CULL COWS

In the cow ring beef bred cows sold from £130 to £174 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1,175 and up to £1,255 for 798k Limousin at £157.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £100 to £121 per 100 kilos for 730k at £885. An entry of heavy Friesian bullocks over 36 months sold from £140 to £156 per 100 kilos for 606k at £945 and up to £1,365 for 930k £146.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 674k, £1,175, £174.00; Tandragee farmer 734k, £1,265, £172.00; Derrynoose farmer 694k, £1,145, £165.00; Tandragee farmer 574k, £915, £159.00; Tandragee farmer 798k, £1,255, £157.00; Derrynoose farmer 656k, £955, £146.00; Mullabawn farmer 824k, £1,195, £145.00 and Armagh farmer 616k, £845, £137.00.

Friesian cull cows

Portadown farmer 732k, £885, £121.00; Newry farmer 732k, £845, £115.00; Portadown farmer 694k, £785, £113.00; Portadown farmer 678k, £735, £108.00; Banbridge farmer 568k, £615, £108.00; Mountnorris farmer 762k, £815, £107.00; Armagh farmer 650k, £695, £107.00 and Banbridge farmer 722k, £745, £103.00.

CALVES

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £340 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to £370 for a five week old Limousin.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £340; Charolais £305; Aberdeen Angus £285; Hereford £260; Aberdeen Angus £255; Hereford £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Simmental £245 and Charolais £245.

Heifer calves

Limousin £370; Belgian Blue £290; Charolais £285; Belgian Blue £270; Aberdeen Angus £255; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £240; Belgian Blue £240 and Aberdeen Angus £240.