Beef bred cows sell to up to £1085 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 120 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, November 19 continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £130 to £164 per 100 kilos for 648k Limousin at £1065 and up to £1085 for 760k Charolais £142.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steady from £100 to £126 per 100 kilos for 840k Friesian £1065 followed by £116 per 100 kilos for 746k at £865.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tandragee farmer 648k £1065 £164.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1005 £155.00; Tandragee farmer 688k £995 £145.00; Jonesborough farmer 766k £1085 £142.00; Collone farmer 706k £995 £141.00; Newry farmer 660k £925 £140.00 and Glenanne farmer 642k £895 £139.00.

Friesian cull cows

Moy farmer 846k £1065 £126.00; Warrenpoint farmer 746k £865 £116.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 712k £815 £114.00; Newry farmer 780k £885 £113.00; Dungannon farmer 830k £935 £113.00; Newry farmer 670k £725 £108.00; Tassagh farmer 698k £745 £107.00; Donaghcloney farmer 694k £725 £104.00 and Newry farmer 714k £735 £103.00;

CALVES

The 200 calves sold in a very strong trade.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £375 for a five week old Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £280.

Bull calves

Charolais £375; Belgian Blue £375; Limousin £355; Simmental £330; Fleckvieh £330; Fleckvieh £330; Belgian Blue £320; Aberdeen Angus £305 and Limousin £300.

Heifer calves

Limousin £280; Belgian Blue £245; Limousin £240; Belgian Blue £235; Belgian Blue £235; Belgian Blue £230 and Belgian Blue £215.