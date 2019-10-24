Beef bullocks sell to £1256 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, October 17, 2019: An entry of 480 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Beef cows sold to 174p for 620kg at £1078, Friesian cows to 134p for 490kg at £656, beef heifers to 209p for 590kg at £1233, beef bullocks to 206p for 610kg at £1256 and Friesian bullocks to 132p.

Beef cows sold to: Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 620kg £1078 (174), H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 840kg £1453 (173), Robert Clyde Limousin 680kg £1169 (172), W R McClean, Raloo Belgian Blue 800kg £1360 (170), L McAuley, Glenarm Charolais 680kg £1135 (167), H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 810kg £1328 (164), Belgian Blue 850kg £1385 (163), J Smith, Randalstown Belgian Blue 580kg £939 (162), William Burns, Islandmagee Blonde d’Aquitaine 830kg £1311 (158), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1090 (158), S McCullough, Broughshane Belgian Blue 630kg £989 (157), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 730kg £1138 (156), S Kernohan, Ballymena Charolais 810kg £1239 (153), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Limousin 670kg £1025 (153), A McErlean, Portglenone Belgian Blue 690kg £1048 (152), S J Adams, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 660kg £983 (149), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 690kg £1021 (148), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 650kg £962 (148), A Johnston, Dundrod Limousin 590kg £861 (146), W Cranson, Newry Charolais 660kg £950 (144), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £1058 (143), W Cranson Limousin 650kg £929 (143), R O’Neill, Dunloy Limousin 750kg £1065 (142) and Antrim Estates, Shorthorn beef 720kg £1022 (142).

Friesian cows sold to: James Gaston, Ballinaloob 490kg £656 (134), J A Wilson, Doagh 470kg £601 (128), D J and S Allen, Limavady 750kg £885 (118), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 830kg £954 (115), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 610kg £701 (115), A Gaston, Glarryford 570kg £649 (114), S Duggan, Knockloughrim 680kg £768 (113), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 740kg £836 (113), W Cranson, Newry 640kg £716 (112), I Stewart, Bushmills 710kg £781 (110), A Gaston, 600kg £660 (110), R J Saunderson, Glenwherry 750kg £817 (109), John Caldwell, Antrim 600kg £648 (108), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 810kg £866 (107), D J and S Allen, Limavady 790kg £845 (107), I Stewart, Bushmills 750kg £795 (106), J and S McElnay 610kg £646 (106), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 680kg £720 (106), S Duggan Mayogall 800kg £840 (105), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick 670kg £703 (105), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 770kg £800 (104), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 660kg £686 (104), Joe Adams, Ballymena 550kg £566 (103) and Brian Henry, Cookstown 620kg £638 (103).

Beef heifers: Mr F McNeilly, Glarryford Limousin 590kg £1233 (209), Limousin 630kg £1222 (194), James and Brian McPeake, Knockloughrin Charolais 710kg £1370 (193), Limousin 650kg £1235 (190), Charolais 680kg £1278 (188), Limousin 720kg £1332 (185), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 690kg £1269 (184), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Simmental 750kg £1372 (183), J Greer, Ahoghill Limousin 570kg £1037 (182), Limousin 600kg £1086 (181), James and Brian McPeake Charolais 710kg £1278 (180), Charolais 630kg £1134 (180), A McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £1109 (179), James and Brian McPeake Charolais 750kg £1342 (179), J Greer Limousin 620kg £1109 (179), A McCullough Limousin 580kg £1032 (178), Roy Millar, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £907 (178), A McErlean Charolais 660kg £1174 (178), David James Browne, Bushmills Charolais 560kg £991 (177), A McCullough Charolais 600kg £1056 (176), Roy Millar Charolais 570kg £1003 (176), Gary Lowry, Newtownards Abe 490kg £862 (176), J Greer Limousin 630kg £1102 (175) and A McErlean Charolais 620kg £1078 (174).

Beef bullocks: Trevor Wallace, Dromore Charolais 610kg £1256 (206), John Lynn, Coagh Charolais 690kg £1421 (206), Alistair Foreman, Belfast Limousin 610kg £1250 (205), John Lynn Charolais 720kg £1461 (203), Messrs. Linton Bros, Clough Brb 600kg £1212 (202), Brb 610kg £1220 (200), M/S D and F Kinney, Cushendall Abe 670kg £1333 (199), Alistair Foreman Charolais 580kg £1148 (198), John Lynn Charolais 680kg £1346 (198), J M Morrison and Son, Mullaghmore Bel 610kg £1195 (196), Alistair Foreman Charolais 590kg £1144 (194), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 810kg £1571 (194), Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown Limousin 630kg £1222 (194), H Cowan Limousin 770kg £1478 (192), David McLaughlin, Clough Simmental 830kg £1585 (191), Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 670kg £1273 (190), Alistair Foreman Charolais 590kg £1121 (190), Trevor Wallace Charolais 580kg £1102 (190), R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 750kg £1425 (190), Messrs. Linton Bros Limousin 630kg £1197 (190), I Conn, Limavady Limousin 680kg £1292 (190), Trevor Wallace Charolais 580kg £1096 (189), J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 740kg £1398 (189) and J McKinley, Bushmills Abe 670kg £1266 (189).

Friesian bullocks: R Waide, Cloughmills 560kg £739 (132), R J Gage, Clough 530kg £699 (132), 560kg £739 (132), Gary Lowry, Newtownards 570kg £735 (129), Howard McNabney 540kg £675 (125), S Wilson, Ballymena 950kg £1178 (124) and R J Gage, Clough 560kg £683 (122).

Friday, October 18: Excellent demand for 47 dairy cattle with £2320 for a choice calved heifer from S Haffey, Lurgan.

In calf heifers to £1680.

Ruling prices: S Haffey, Lurgan £2320, D Maybin, Broughshane £2180, S Haffey £2130, W Black, Aghadowey £2060, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1980, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare £1960, Maurice Hughes, Kircubbin £1900, W Johnston £1850, Maurice Hughes £1820, W Black, £1820, S Haffey £1810, Maurice Hughes £1800, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1800, S Haffey £1780, W Johnston, £1730, Patrick Doherty, Kircubbin £1680, Maurice Hughes £1680, D Mulholland, Crumlin £1660, Maurice Hughes £1650, A Park, Crumlin £1630, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1620, Maurice Hughes (2) £1600, W Johnston £1580, Maurice Hughes £1550, I W and A T McCaughey £1550, Maurice Hughes £1500, A Park £1500, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare £1500, John Hunter, Crumlin £1480, Maurice Hughes £1450, S Haffey, Lurgan £1450, P Tinsley, Dromore £1420, John Hunter, Crumlin £1420 and Maurice Hughes £1400, J Mackey, Ballynure £1400.

27 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £2220 for a pedigree Charolais cow with bull calf.

Breeding bulls to £1620 for a mature Limousin from Rosemary Robinson, Millisle.

Ruling prices: Harry Heron, Newtownards Charolais cow and bull calf £2220, Charolais cow and heifer calf £1700, Charolais cow and bull calf £1620, B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin cow and bull calf £1520, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1520, B and R Spence Limousin £1470, Limousin £1300, Adrian Linton, Glarryford Shorthorn beef cow and heifer calf £1250, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Charolais cow and bull calf £1250, A Stevenson, Armoy Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1200, W J and D Wallace, Ballymena Limousin cow and bull calf £1200, Joe Maybin, Kells Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1180, S Dunlop, Dundrod Here cow and bull calf £1060 and B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin £1000.

Upwards of 300 head presented in the calf ring.

Top price of £510 was paid for a three month old Limousin bull, baby calves to £390, heifer calves to £415 for a three month old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Andrew Dunn, Carrickfergus Limousin £510, T and M E Taylor, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £500, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £430, T and M E Taylor Aberdeen Angus £420, Greenmount College (2) Here £415, I Montgomery, Limousin £390, A McErlean, Portgleone Belgian Blue £375, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £340, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £340, J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue £335, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £330, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills Limousin £330, Mervyn Smyth Belgian Blue £330, Joe Maybin, Kells Limousin £320, J Ferguson Belgian Blue £310, Greenmount College Here £305, Mervyn Smyth Belgian Blue £300 and David Mairs, Magheragall Aberdeen Angus £300.

Heifer calves sold to: Andrew Dunn, Carrickfergus (2) Limousin £415, Brian Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £360, E S Hall, Ballynure Limousin £360, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £350, E S Hall Here £340, Sid Rea, Straid Limousin £315, Linda Campbell Aberdeen Angus £310, George Simpson, Lisburn Belgian Blue £290, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £290, Denis Boyd Belgian Blue £290, W T Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £285 and George Simpson Belgian Blue £280.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Brian Paisley, Ballynure £260, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee £255, Brian Paisley £230, Seamus McMullan, Martinstown £230, Brian Paisley £200, £150, Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick £130, S Wilson, Ballymena £130 and R J White, Liscolman (2) £105.

An entry of 320 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £520 over for a Charolais 340kg £860 offered by David Carlisle, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £420 over on three occasions.

Bulls 0.0 – 300.0 kg: P J McQuillan, Glenravel Limousin 190kg £570 (300) x2, Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Simmental 220kg £605 (275), W A Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £750 (268), P Devlin, Toomebridge Shorthorn beef 200kg £530 (265), Limousin 250kg £660 (264) x 3, W A Hagan Charolais 300kg £770 (257), P Devlin Limousin 220kg £560 (255), Abe 220kg £560 (255), S McDowell Limousin 270kg £685 (254), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 290kg £730 (252), Tony Mulholland Simmental 290kg £725 (250) x2 and B and A McCammon Limousin 280kg £695 (248).

Bulls 301.0 – 350.0 kg: David Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg £860 (253), T McGookin, Larne Charolais 330kg £760 (230), D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £800 (229), A Hillan, Broughsane Charolais 320kg £730 (228), B and A McCammon Limousin 330kg £735 (223), S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £750 (221), Raymond Robinson, Broughshane Simmental 340kg £750 (221), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 350kg £770 (220), Charolais 350kg £765 (219), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £675 (218), Raymond Andrews Stabiliser 310kg £675 (218), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £695 (217), S Bamford Charolais 310kg £670 (216), Raymond Andrews Stabiliser 310kg £670 (216) 2x and D Bell Limousin 330kg £710 (215).

Bulls 351kg and over: O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 370kg £830 (224), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £805 (224), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £800 (222), Charolais 370kg £795 (215), D Bell Limousin 380kg £800 (211), James McDonnell Charolais 390kg £820 (210), David Carlisle Limousin 410kg £860 (210), Matthew Murphy, Moorfields Limousin 370kg £765 (207) x 3, Sidney Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £760 (205), N McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 390kg £800 (205), James McDonnell Charolais 390kg £800 (205), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg £1080 (204) and Matthew Murphy Limousin 360kg £730 (203) x2.

Heifers 0.0 – 300.0 kg: P Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 130kg £360 (277), Limousin 180kg £475 (264), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 260kg £685 (264), Limousin 230kg £580 (252), A Johnston, Randalstown Limousin 270kg £680 (252), E Drummond Limousin 250kg £610 (244), P Devlin Limousin 220kg £515 (234) x 3, E Drummond Limousin 200kg £460 (230), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 270kg £615 (228), B McCrory, Broughshane Abe 260kg £570 (219), E Drummond Limousin 260kg £570 (219), C Bamford Charolais 240kg £525 (219) and P Devlin Limousin 190kg £415 (218) x 2.

Heifers 301.0 – 350.0 kg: W A Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £735 (230), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 340kg £755 (222), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £695 (217) x2, Simon Loughery, Limavady Bel 350kg £750 (214), Matthew Murphy Limousin 330kg £660 (200), W A Hagan Charolais 310kg £610 (197), A Hillan Charolais 310kg £610 (197), Simon Loughery Charolais 310kg £610 (197), P J McQuillan, Glenravel Simmental 310kg £605 (195), Simon Loughery Charolais 330kg £640 (194), M/S F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 320kg £605 (189), William Burns, Islandmagee Blonde d’Aquitaine 350kg £645 (184) x 2, N McMullan, Dunloy Charolais 350kg £630 (180) and Simon Loughery Shorthorn beef 340kg £610 (179).

Heifers 351kg and over: W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 390kg £810 (208), Simon Loughery Limousin 400kg £820 (205), Colin Woodside, Carrickfergus Charolais 420kg £860 (205), W and M Orr Limousin 360kg £730 (203), Colin Woodside Charolais 420kg £840 (200), Charolais 400kg £795 (199), W and M Orr Limousin 440kg £860 (196), Colin Woodside Charolais 400kg £780 (195), Simon Loughery Charolais 370kg £715 (193), Colin Woodside Charolais 470kg £905 (193), Charolais 430kg £815 (190), N McMullan Charolais 360kg £680 (189), Iain Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 410kg £760 (185), Ballymena Meats, Ballymena Simmental 410kg £760 (185), Colin Woodside Simmental 470kg £855 (182) and W and M Orr Limousin 440kg £795 (181).

Saturday, October 19, 2019: An entry of 180 suckled calves at the last sale of the season resulted in another very steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £535 over a Charolais 280 kg £815 presented by S Quigg, Garvagh.

Heifers sold to £880 over for a Limousin 360kg £1240, offered by I Campbell, Carnlough.

Bullocks 0.0 – 300.0 kg: S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 280kg £815 (291), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 270kg £780 (289), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £720 (288), Charolais 280kg £790 (282), Charolais 270kg £755 (280), Charolais 280kg £775 (277), Victor Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 190kg £525 (276) x 2, S Taylor Charolais 270kg £730 (270), William J McMullan, Ballycastle Charolais 250kg £670 (268), D McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 200kg £530 (265), Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown Limousin 260kg £685 (264), M/S D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 270kg £710 (263), Victor Erskine Limousin 180kg £470 (261), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £780 (260) and Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £750 (259).

Bullocks 301.0 – 400.0 kg: S Quigg Charolais 320kg £830 (259), S Taylor Charolais 310kg £790 (255), W and G Hanna Charolais 320kg £790 (247) 2x, Paul McClarnon Limousin 310kg £750 (242), Limousin 310kg £735 (237), W and G Hanna Limousin 310kg £730 (236), Limousin 310kg £725 (234), Charolais 330kg £750 (227), P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £710 (222), Paul McClarnon Limousin 330kg £730 (221), T and S Butler, Aughafetten Charolais 320kg £705 (220), J McKay, Cushendun Shorthorn beef 330kg £720 (218), D McAuley Shorthorn beef 350kg £755 (216), T and S Butler Charolais 340kg £730 (215) and Robert Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £680 (213).

Heifers 0.0 – 300.0 kg: S Quigg, Carvagh Charolais 210kg £660 (314), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 250kg £700 (280), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £665 (277), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £820 (273), Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £710 (273), Paul McClarnon, Hannastown Limousin 250kg £680 (272), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Limousin 270kg £715 (265), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 280kg £740 (264), W and G Hanna Charolais 300kg £790 (263), S Quigg Charolais 260kg £675 (260), D McAuley Charolais 250kg £645 (258), Victor Erskine, Ballyclare Charolais 160kg £410 (256), W and G Hanna Charolais 270kg £680 (252), Robert Workman Charolais 290kg £730 (252), Victor Erskine Charolais 200kg £500 (250) and M Ramsey Limousin 280kg £700 (250).

Heifers 300.0 – 400.0 kg: J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1240 (344). E and P McCormick, Cushendun Shorthorn beef 400kg £1050 (263), Henry McLaughlin Limousin 310kg £730 (236), M/S D and F Kinney Charolais 340kg £795 (234), J McKay Shorthorn beef 350kg £800 (229), Matthew Workman Charolais 310kg £700 (226), Francis McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 330k £735 (223), W and G Hanna Charolais 320kg £690 (216), Francis McAllister Charolais 330kg £700 (212), P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £695 (211), Henry McLaughlin Limousin 360kg £740 (206), M/S D and F Kinney Charolais 340kg £695 (204), Henry McLaughlin Limousin 320kg £640 (200), J McKay Shorthorn beef 310kg £600 (194), M/S D and F Kinney Charolais 340kg £650 (191) and J Campbell Limousin 330kg £625 (189).

Monday, October 21, 2019: Another good entry of 200 sheep in Ballymena resulted a sharp trade.

Breeders sold to £141, ewe lambs to £128, store lambs to £65.50 and rams to 880gns.

Breeders: Mrs M Leonard, Enniskillen 5 Texel £141, 8 Suffolk £140, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 11 Blackface £138, Mrs M Leonard 6 Texel £136, Trevor Wray, Ballymena 7 Cro £130, Mrs M Leonard 2 Texel £130, Trevor Wray 7 Cro £120, John McBroom, Doagh 6 Cro £116, Robert Topping, Islandmagee 9 Suffolk £110, Stephan Boyle, Carrickfergus 4 Cro £110 and Robert Topping 9 Suffolk £109.

Ewe lambs: D McSwiggan, Gortin 12 Blackface £128, 12 Blackface £125, A M McFarlane, Dungiven 12 Blackface £120, William J Smyth, Moorfields 10 Mule £110, D McSwiggan 12 Blackface £110, W Adams, Ballymena 10 Mule £105, D McSwiggan 12 Blackface £102, E Conway, Cranagh 10 Blackface £100, O McKay, Ballymena 3 Bor £98, J Hurl, Carnlough 2 Mule £95, Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus 12 Blackface £95, A M McFarlane 14 Suffolk £94, J Duffy, Draperstown 10 Suffolk £93, D McSwiggan 12 Blackface £92, Thomas and Ben Gibson, Broughshane 8 Blackface £92 and G Gault, Ballyclare 11 Mule £90.

Store lambs: Jeannie Lynd, Ballyclare 4 Texel £65.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee 21 Texel £65.50, 39 Texel £65.50, G Wilson, Glenarm 7 Texel £65, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 34 Texel £65, D Christie, Newtownabbey 11 Charollais £64.50, Margaret McAllister, Glenarm 13 Texel £64.50, Colin McDonnell, Martinstown 17 Texel £64, Ian Gibson, 30 Texel £64, R J McKay 17 Suffolk £64, D McCammon 32 Suffolk £64, Mr W M R Boyle, Larne 42 Texel 63.50 and Norma Hoy, Templepatrick 62 Texel £63.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019: An entry of 80 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a good steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £515 over for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg at £995, heifers sold to £410 over for a Charolais 430kg at £800 presented by P McKeown, Martinstown.

Bulls 0.0 – 500.0 kg: A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 430kg £915 (213), AandE Crozier, Armagh Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg £995 (207), Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg £860 (205), Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 440kg £855 (194), A and E Crozier Charolais 460kg £980 (194), Brian Reid Bel 460kg £890 (194), T and S Reid, Crumlin Charolais 450kg £865 (192), S Patterson, Milebush Abe 500kg £950 (190), Clifford Bradley, Crumlin Charolais 410kg £770 (188), S Patterson Abe 460kg £860 (187), Abe 500kg £930 (186), Abe 490kg £910 (186), John McWilliam, Ballyclare Bel 500kg £920 (184), Brian Reid Limousin 420kg £770 (183), A and E Crozier Limousin 440kg £805 (183) and Brian Reid Bel 490kg £860 (176).

Bulls 501kg and over: S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 510k £995 (195), Limousin 510kg £975 (191), A and E Crozier Charolais 510kg £975 (191), A McMaw Charolais 530kg £1005 (190), A and E Crozier Abe 510kg £915 (179), W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £980 (178), Bel 590kg £1050 (178), George Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £1010 (174) and W Millar Limousin 530kg £920 (174), Her 580kg £990 (171), Limousin 610kg £1040 (171).

Heifers 0.0 – 500.0 kg: Teenies Farm, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £830 (193), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 430kg £830 (193), Charolais 450kg £860 (191), S Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn 410 £780 (190), P McKeown Saler 410kg £775 (189), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 460kg £855 (186), P McKeown Saler 480kg £890 (185), Leslie Galway Charolais 400kg £740 (185), P McKeown Charolais 490kg £905 (185), Teenies Farm Charolais 480kg £885 (184), Charolais 490kg £900 (184), Charolais 500kg £910 (182), S Murray Shorthorn 380kg £675 (178) and Leslie Galway Charolais 340kg £600 (177), Charolais 340kg £600 (177), Charolais 380kg £665 (175).

Heifers 501kg and over: A McMaw Charolais 550kg £975 (177) and Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 540kg £930 (172), Limousin 600kg £1000 (167), Limousin 590kg £960 (163).

Wednesday, October 23, 2019: An entry of 2060 sheep resulted in a similar trade to last week.

Fat lambs sold to 336p for a pen of 8 Texels 20.5kg at £69 offered by G McCullough, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £92 for 2 Suffolk.

Fat lambs (1890) top per kg: G McCullough, Ballyclare 8 Texel 20.5kg £69 (336), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 19 Texel 20kg £67 (335), J Fenton, Glarryford 14 Texel 21kg £70 (333), J A Carten, Limavady 3 Beltex 21kg £70 (333), M Ellis, Ballymena 6 Texel 19kg £63 (331), W J Smyth, Moorfields 11 Texel 21kg £69 (328), Brendan Ward, Glenarm 2 Texel 21.5kg £70.5 (327), D McAuley, Ballyclare 23 Texel 21kg £68 (323) Yvonne Gregg, Broughshane 16 Texel 21kg £67.50 (321), J McCollum, Carnlough 9 Texel 21.5kg £68.50 (318), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charollais 22kg £69.50 (315), J A Carten 6 Beltex 22.5kg £71 (315), Brendan Ward, Glenarm 5 Texel 22.5kg £71 (315), J A Carten 2 Texel 21.5kg £67.50 (314), J Hunter, Cairncastle 2 Texel 22kg £69 (313), A Stewart, Ballyclare 32 Texel 23kg £72 (313), James Houston, Randalstown 3 Rouge 23kg £72 (313), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 24kg £75 (312), J F Leslie, Ballymoney 22 Texel 21kg £65.50 (311), V Hamilton, Cushendun 3 Texel 21.5kg £67 (311), R McCurdy, Broughshane 2 Suffolk 22kg £68.50 (311), P Donnelly, Rathkenny 29 Charollais 22.5kg £70 (311), G Arthur, Broughshane 30 Texel 23kg £71.50 (310) and Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 11 Texel 23kg £71.50 (310).

Fat lambs (top per head): John McFall, Broughshane 28 Texel 27kg £77, T Kyle, Cullybackey 1 Texel 28kg £75.50, Mr S Caldwell, Portglenome 2 Charollais 27kg £75.50, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 17 Texel 26.5kg £75.50, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 20 Texel 27.5kg £75.50, D Mills, Glenarm 14 Texel 25.5kg £75, Stuart Hall, Carrickfergus 19 Texel 25kg £75, 2 Texel 25kg £75, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 24kg £75, Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter 26 Suffolk 26kg £75, S Hoy, Doagh 2 Suffolk 27kg £75, A M Fulton, Cullybackey 30 Texel 25kg £74.50, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 24 Cro 25.5kg £74.50, local farmer 3 Cro 25.5kg £74.50, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 5 Texel 24kg £74.50, D Davidson, Ballymena 7 Suffolk 25kg £74.50, Trevor Davidson, Glenwherry 3 Texel 25kg £74.50, Denis Boyd, Straid 17 Texel 25kg £74.50, 22 Texel 25kg £74.50, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 11 Texel 24.5kg £74.50, 1 Texel 24.5kg £74.50, John Lennox, Colerain 7 Texel 26.5kg £74.50, B McCrory, Broughshane 12 Suffolk 25kg £74 and J Forsythe, Islandmagee 11 Texel 25kg £74.

Fat ewes (166):

Top quality

Suffolk £72-£92

Texel £75-£87 Crossbred £59-£73

Blackface £52-£69