Beef bullocks sold to £1,540 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday (May 30) resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 195p for 700kg at £1,365, Friesian cows to 141p for 660kg at £930, beef heifers to 213p for 620kg at £1,320, beef bullocks to 211p for 730kg at £1,540, Friesian bullocks to 163p for 700kg at £1,141.

Beef cows sold to: J Kelly, Limavady Limousin 700kg, £1,365 (195), Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,474 (194), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Belgian Blue 830kg, £1,601 (193), Limousin 830kg, £1,593 (192), Simmental 830kg, £1,560 (188), Limousin 830kg, £1,469 (177), Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 770kg, £1,362 (177), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,038 (173), J Kelly, Magilligan Limousin 700kg, £1,204 (172), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 700kg, £1,176 (168), J Kelly, Limousin 490kg, £823 (168), Colm McErlain, Armoy Belgian Blue 730kg, £1,211 (166), T Stewart, Cairncastle Belgian Blue 590kg, £973 (165), M Moffett, Broughshane Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,056 (165), D T Harbinson, Limavady Limousin 600kg, £984 (164), D Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 630kg, £1,026 (163), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Lim 700kg, £1,113 (159), J Kelly, Limousin 500kg, £780 (156), Belgian Blue 570kg, £883 (155), J Jones, Belfast Belgian Blue 640kg, £985 (154), D and J Lewis, Aberdeen Angus 860kg, £1,298 (151), Brendan McLaughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 640kg, £966 (151), D T Harbinson, Limousin 700kg, £1,050 (150) and Paul Watson, Cullybackey Charolais 570kg, £855 (150).

Friesian cows sold to: A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 660kg, £930 (141), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 800kg, £1,008 (126), A M Crawford, Ballynure 700kg, £875 (125), C Moody, Bushmills 720kg, £892 (124), A M Crawford 660kg, £811 (123), 640kg, £780 (122), Kenneth McCready, Dromore 650kg, £780 (120), T Adams, Rathkenny 630kg, £737 (117), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 630kg, £737 (117), S and T Clyde, Straid 590kg, £690 (117), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 760kg, £881 (116), L Galloway, Ahoghill 660kg, £759 (115), John Graham, Glenwherry 680kg, £775 (114), G and S Carey, Dunloy 620kg, £706 (114), C Moody, Bushmills 730kg, £832 (114), Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare 560kg, £627 (112), A M Crawford, Ballynure 720kg, £806 (112), 680kg, £761 (112), G Connon, Aldergrove 640kg, £716 (112), A M Crawford 620kg, £688 (111), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 650kg, £721 (111), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena 500kg, £550 (110), Kenneth McCready, Dromore 810kg, £891 (110) and G Connon, Aldergrove 580kg, £614 (106).

Beef heifers sold to: R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 620kg, £1,320 (213), L F Logan, Randalstown Limousin 580kg, £1,183 (204), M McKenna, Maghera Charolais 590kg, £1,191 (202), S Greer, Ballyclare Limousin 500kg, £1,010 (202), William McConway, Limavady Limousin 490kg, £980 (200), Limousin 470kg, £940 (200), L F Logan, Char 610kg, £1,189 (195), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,202 (194), L F Logan, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg, £1,105 (194), M McKenna, Charolais 580kg, £1,113 (192), R and W Fleck, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,286 (192), Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,228 (192), M McKenna, Charolais 590kg, £1,126 (191), Charolais 620kg, £1,184 (191), D T Harbinson, Limavady Charolais 560kg, £1,069 (191), S Greer, Limousin 570kg, £1083 (190), S Morrison, Liscolman Charolais 570kg, £1,077 (189), M McKenna, Maghera Charolais 590kg, £1,109 (188), J J Young, Knockloughrim Limousin 600kg, £1,116 (186), M McKenna, Maghera Charolais 570kg, £1,054 (185), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 460kg, £846 (184), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 590kg, £1,073 (182), L Duggan, Magherafelt Limousin 640kg, £1,164 (182) and G and S Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,110 (182).

Beef bullock sold to: C Forsythe, Dromore Limousin 730kg, £1,540 (211), William McConway, Limavady Limousin 420kg, £882 (210), Limousin 430kg, £903 (210), Charolais 470kg, £987 (210), Alan Bingham, Ballyroney Charolais 660kg, £1,379 (209), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 690kg, £1,435 (208), Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,483 (206), C Forsythe, Dromore 690kg, £1,414 (205), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 650kg, £1,326 (204), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 640kg, £1,292 (202), C Forsythe, Dromore Limousin 700kg, £1,407 (201), William McConway, Char 500kg, £1,000 (200), James McFadden, Kells Charolais 730kg, £1,438 (197), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 610kg, £1,189 (195), James McFadden, Kells Charolais 660kg, £1,280 (194), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 660kg, £1,280 (194), Robert McIlveen, Kells Charolais 720kg, £1,396 (194), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 640kg, £1,222 (191), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 630kg, £1,197 (190), Limousin 710kg, £1,349 (190), James McFadden, Kells Charolais 660kg, £1,247 (189), David Bingham, Ballyroney Charolais 720kg, £1,360 (189) and James McFadden, Charolais 720kg, £1,353 (188), Charolais 670kg, £1,259 (188).

Friesian bullocks sold to: D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 700kg, £1,141 (163), 630kg, £938 (149), Alan Huston, Ballymena 690kg, £993 (144), D and S Kennedy 640kg, £921 (144), N Alexander, Gracehill 800kg, £1,072 (134) and P McGowan, Toomebridge 760kg, £988 (130).

137 dairy cattle included a dispersal sale for R Hughes & Son, Kircubbin with a top price of £2,900 on Friday, May 31.

Leading prices: Maurice Hughes, Kircubbin £2,900, £2,800, £2,450, £2,400, (4) £2,350, (5) £2,300, £2,250, £2,100, (3) £2,050, £2,020, (3) £2,000, £1,950, (3) £1,900, £1,850, (3) £1,800, £1,780, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,760, Maurice Hughes £1,750, £1,720, (4) £1,700, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,690, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1,650, T and J Mackey £1,650 and Maurice Hughes (3) £1,600, (2) £1,550, £1,520, (2) £1,500.

Good quality lots among 47 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,920 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: R J D Topping, Islandmagee Limousin cow and bull calf £1,920, William Campbell, Carnlough Limousin cow and bull calf £1,820, Henry Duffin, Cargan Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,780, Liam Campbell, Carnlough Limousin cow and bull calf £1,680, P McIlrath, Glarryford Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,650, R J D Topping Limousin cow and bull calf £1,610, J A McKillop, Cushendall Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,550, W McCullough, Glenarm Hereford cow and bull calf £1,520, James Houston, Randalstown Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,480, Henry Duffin, Cargan Limousin cow and bull calf £1,450, David McClintock, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,420, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,420, J A McKillop, Cushendall Speckle Park cow and heifer calf £1,400, S McAleese, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,380, Henry Duffin, Cargan Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,360, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,360, S McAleese, Galloway cow and heifer calf £1,350, Henry Duffin Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,350, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,340, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,310, R J Hill, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,300, David McClintock, Broughshane Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,280, J A McKillop, Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,280 and Simon Moore, Aldergrove cow and heifer calf £1,280.

318 lots in the calf ring sold well to £575 for a two month old Charolais bull, heifer calves to £490 for a Limousin also two months old.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: N and J Coleman, Doagh Charolais £575, P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais £545, Limousin £495, C McCurdy, Bushmills Limousin £490, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £485, John Beggs, Whitehead Belgian Blue £440, B Alexander, Belgian Blue £420, R J D Topping, Islandmagee Limousin £410, David Kerr, Comber Belgian Blue £405, C and R Brown, Whitechurch Aberdeen Angus £400, W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental £390, M Martin, Randalstown Simmental £390, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £385, G Patton, Stranocum (4) Aberdeen Angus £380, B Alexander, Belgian Blue £380, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £375, W D McCarthy, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus £370, T Herbinson, Aberdeen Anguis £360, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £355, R Collier, Dundrod Charolais £350 and C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £350.

Heifer calves sold to: P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais £490, Charolais £445, Charolais £420, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Limousin £375, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £375, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £365, R Collier, Dundrod Charolais £355, Charolais £350, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £350, Joseph Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £350, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £345, (2) Limousin £340, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £335, J and J Huey Limousin £335, Limousin £330, R J Gage, Clough Limousin £325, M Martin, Randalstown Simmental £325, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £325, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £320, R J Gage, Clough Limousin £315, S H and E S Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £315, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Limousin £310 and W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £310.

Friesian bull calves sold to: A M Crawford, Ballynure (2) £325, (2) £275, £240, (2) £225, £220, J Ferguson Snr, Straid (5) £210, A M Crawford (2) £200, J Ferguson Snr (3) £195, R J Gage, Clough £195, C and R Brown, Whitechurch £195, A M Crawford £195, (2) £190 and Columb Kelly, Knockloughrim £185.

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £550 over for a Limousin 360kg at £910 presented by local farmer.

Heifers sold to £535 over for a Charolais 360kg at £895 offered by J Moore, Ballymena.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (3) Limousin 210kg, £655 (311), (2) Limousin 210kg, £640 (304), local farmer Charolais 210kg, £640 (304), Owen Miskelly (2) Limousin 210kg, £640 (304), local farmer Limousin 260kg, £765 (294), Owen Miskelly (3) Limousin 260kg, £735 (282), local farmer Charolais 300kg, £835 (278) and Owen Miskelly (3) Limousin 240kg, £655 (272).

301-350kgs

Local farmer Charolais 340kg, £860 (252), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), Owen Miskelly (3) Limousin 330kg, £820 (248), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £860 (245), local farmer Limousin 330kg, £805 (243), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg, £780 (243), R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), local farmer Limousin 350kg, £840 (240), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg, £780 (236), R P McDonnell, Cushendall (2) Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), William Wylie, Dunloy Charolais 320kg, £750 (234) and William Patterson, Crumlin (2) Limousin 310kg, £670 (216).

351kg and over

Local farmer Limousin 360kg, £910 (252), Charolais 360kg, £895 (248), local farmer Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), D D McDowell, Newtownards Shorthorn beef 400kg, £925 (231), Richard McKeown, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 380kg, £845 (222), local farmer Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), local farmer Limousin 360kg, £795 (220), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 410kg, £865 (211), K Craig, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 380kg, £785 (206), William Wylie, Dunloy (3) Fleckvieh 380kg, £760 (200), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £750 (192) and William Wylie (2) Fleckvieh 380kg, £720 (189.50).

Heifers sold to:

0-300kgs

Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (6) Limousin 200kg, £550 (275), (5) Limousin 210kg, £560 (266), J McMichael, Armoy Limousin 290kg, £770 (265), local farmer Charolais 240kg, £635 (264), Limousin 250kg, £655 (262), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 300kg, £765 (255) and Owen Miskelly Limousin 240kg, £610 (254).

301-350kgs

R P McDonnell, Cushendall (2) Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), J McMichael, Armoy (2) Limousin 350kg, £855 (244), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg, £780 (236), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 350kg, £820 (234), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg, £770 (233), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 350kg, £815 (232), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg, £760 (230), J McMichael, Limousin 330kg, £755 (228), P McConnell, Limousin 330kg, £750 (227), Charolais 330kg, £740 (224), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 330kg, £735 (222), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 330kg, £725 (219) and Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £680 (219).

351kg and over

J Moore, Ballymena Charolais 360kg, £895 (248), J McMichael, Armoy Belgian Blue 370kg, £860 (232), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 380kg, £865 (227), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (3) Charolais 380kg, £860 (226), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 390kg, £880 (225), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 380kg, £850 (223), D D McDowell, Newtownards Shorthorn beef 370kg, £825 (223), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 420kg, £925 (220), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg, £830 (218), H McCormick, Larne Limousin 410kg, £890 (217), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 370kg, £800 (216), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 410kg, £885 (215), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 360kg, £775 (215) and H McCormick, Belgian Blue 460kg, £980 (213).

An entry of 230 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade on Tuesday, June 4.

Bullocks sold to £695 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1,295 offered by E Logan, Ahoghill.

Heifers sold to £625 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1,235 presented by Martin Johnston, Toomebridge.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (2) Limousin 370kg, £855 (231), (2) Limousin 380kg, £855 (225), Saler 400kg, £890 (222), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 400kg, £885 (221), Owen Miskelly, (4) Limousin 380kg, £8840 (221), Limousin 310kg, £685 (221), (2) Limousin 450kg, £985 (218), Charolais 380kg, £825 (217), Simmental 390kg, £845 (216) and Limousin 390kg, £845 (216).

501kg and over

E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 600kg, £1,295 (215), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Limousin 510kg, £1,090 (213), E Logan, Limousin 550kg, £1,175 (213), Limousin 580kg, £1,230 (212), Limousin 580kg, £1,220 (210), Limousin 590kg, £1,190 (201), Owen Miskelly, (2) Limousin 520kg, £1,020 (196), E Logan, Limousin 630kg, £1,220 (193), M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,005 (193), E Logan, Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193), Owen Miskelly Limousin 540kg, £1,040 (192), Limousin 520kg, £990 (190), R J and G McCullough, Ballyclare Simmental 550kg, £1,045 (190), B McCollum, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,020 (188) and Owen Miskelly, Limousin 510kg, £960 (188).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Owen Miskelly, Limousin 470kg, £1,075 (228), J Gregg, Clough Charolais 410kg, £910 (222), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 340kg, £750 (220), Owen Miskelly, (2) Limousin 390kg, £840 (215), (2) Limousin 350kg, £750 (214), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 490kg, £1,040 (212), J Gregg, Clough Charolais 440kg, £915 (208), M Farlow, Macosquin Saler 340kg, £705 (207), Owen Miskelly, (2) Limousin 420kg, £870 (207), J Gregg, Clough Charolais 430kg, £890 (207), Charolais 480kg, £990 (206), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 380kg, £775 (204) and David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg, £875 (203.50).

501kg and over

M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,140 (207), Limousin 580kg, £1,200 (206), Limousin 610kg, £1,235 (202) and local farmer, Limousin 530kg, £1,035 (195).

An entry of 739 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade on Wednesday, June 5.

Fat lambs sold to 422p for a pen of 9 Texels 21kg at £88.80 presented by J Walker, Randalstown and to a top per head of £95 for a pen of Texels 26kg.

Fat ewes sold to £119.

Fat lambs (607): Top prices per kg - J Walker, Randalstown 9 Texel 21kg, £88.80 (422), Simon Loughery, Limavady 1 Suffolk 20kg, £84 (420), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 11 Texel 22kg, £92 (418), I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 10 Suffolk 21kg, £87.80 (418), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 7 Charollais 22kg, £91.50 (415), S Jamieson, Broughshane 37 Texel 21.5kg, £89 (414), Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 11 Texel 21.5kg, £89 (414), R Sloan, 6 Charollais 22kg, £91 (413), J Murray, Ballymoney 12 Texel 22.5kg, £92.50 (411), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 4 Dorset 22kg, £90 (409), William McCroary, Broughshane 5 Tex 22kg £90 (409), Ian Magee, Larne 3 Tex 22kg £90 (409), John McIlrath, Ballymena 15 Tex 22.5kg £91.50 (406), Wharry & McCurdy, Carnlough 12 Texel 22.5kg, £91 (404), J Knox, Broughshane 45 Texel 23kg, £92.50 (402), Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 5 Texel 23.5kg, £94 (400), I Hood, Ballymena 5 Texel 22.5kg, £90 (400), A and D McAfee 3 Suffolk 23kg, £92 (400), Kenneth Adams, Broughshane 11 Texel 23kg, £92 (400), I Marcus, Ahoghill 7 Texel 22kg, £88 (400), Stephen Graham, Glenariffe 8 Texel 23kg, £92 (400), A J Graham, Glenwherry 2 Dorset 20kg, £80 (400) and Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine 20 Charollais 23kg, £92 (400).

Top prices per head: Simon Loughery, Limavady 3 Texel 26kg, £95, Andrew McKnight, Antrim 8 Texel 30.5kg, £94.50, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 5 Texel 23.5kg, £94, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 3 Texel 26kg, £94, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 2 Texel 25.5kg, £94, M Denvir, Randalstown 2 Charollais 26kg, £94, John McWilliam, Ballyclare 7 Texel 25kg, £94, T A Fenton, Rasharkin 2 Charollais 25.5kg, £93, Moore Wallace, Dunloy 6 Texel 26kg, £93, W H Magee, Kilwaughter 23 Texel 24.5kg, £93, Brian McConnell, Doagh 1 Dorset 31kg, £93, I Barkley, Dunloy 3 Texel 25kg, £93, John Lennox, Kilrea 4 Texel 24kg, £93, Seamus McKeever, Ahoghill 2 Dorset 28kg, £93, W J Kissock, Ballymena 10 Texel 25kg, £93, K Topping, Magheramourne 15 Dorset 25.5kg, £93, A Coulter, Doagh 6 Dorset 25.5kg, £93, R A S Barkley, Dunloy 11 Texel 23.5kg, £92.80, J Knox, Broughshane 45 Texel 23kg, £92.50, J McAuley, Ballyclare 6 Suffolk 24.5kg, £92.50 and A McIlveen, Kells 13 Suffolk 24.5kg, £92.50.

Fat ewes (132)

First quality

Suffolk - £78-£100

Texel - £80-£119

Crossbred - £65-£92

Blackface - £50-£74