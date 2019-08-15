Beef cows sell to £1,306 for 730kg at Ballymena Mart

363 beef cattle met an improved demand.

Prime heifers to 214 pence per kg for a 590kg Char, steers to 213 pence for a 580kg Angus.

Beef cows to 179 pence for a 730kg Lim and heavy Friesian cows to 119 pence.

Beef cows sold to: R McCullough, Milebush Lim 730kg £1306 (179), A Baxter, Ballyclare Lim 620kg £1097 (177), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown BB 710kg £1249 (176), local farmer Lim 640kg £1088 (170), John Henry, Ballymoney Aub 640kg £1081 (169), Martin McCann, Randalstown Lim 670kg £1125 (168), Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Lim 760kg £1269 (167), John Henry, Ballymoney Aub 650kg £1085 (167), Ian McCollum Lim 690kg £1145 (166), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 740kg £1221 (165), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Lim 620kg £1016 (164), P and S Kelly, Kells Lim 600kg £978 (163), G Boyd, Upperlands Par 590kg £961 (163), Mark Pentland, Lisburn Lim 630kg £1020 (162), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Char 530kg £842 (159), James B Sayers, Cloughmills Hol 460kg £722 (157), local farmer BB 620kg £967 (156), TA Rodgers, Broughshane Lim 790kg £1232 (156), John Henry, Ballymoney Aub 720kg £1123 (156), Patrick McKendry, Kilrea Char 560kg £873 (156), A McErlean, Portglenone Lim 750kg £1162 (155), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Lim 560kg £862 (154), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 650kg £1001 (154), A McErlean, Portglenone Lim 730kg £1116 (153).

Friesian cows sold to: James Sayers, Cloughmills 460kg £722 (157), McGookin farming, Ballyclare 620kg £725 (117), local farmer 660kg £765 (116), Eric Thom, Desertmartin 640kg £742 (116), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 640kg £736 (115), Alastair McBurney, Clough 600kg £684 (114), Andrew Abraham, Antrim 770kg £877 (114), 750kg £847 (113), local farmer 620kg £694 (112), TW Calderwood, Glarryford 630kg £705 (112), AT Lowry, Loughgiel 600kg £660 (110), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 570kg £627 (110), D and E Erwin, Ballymena 770kg £839 (109), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 700kg £763 (109), D Mulholland, Crumlin 760kg £828 (109), local farmer 660kg £712 (108), D Devlin, Randalstown 460kg £496 (108), 720kg £777 (108), David Rowe, Armoy 680kg £734 (108), James B Sayers, Cloughmills 640kg £691 (108), AT Lowry 580kg £620 (107), G Rowney, Ballynure 650kg £695 (107), James B Sayers 630kg £667 (106).

Beef heifers sold to: John B McDevitt, Limavady Char 590kg £1262 (214), R McCurdy, Broughshane Char 650kg £1384 (213), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 600kg £1260 (210), John B McDevitt, Limavady Char 600kg £1248 (208), J McKinley AA 560kg £1153 (206), Gardiner Murdock Char 600kg £1230 (205), N Hamill, Aughafatten Lim 540kg £1101 (204), J McKinley AA 570kg £1162 (204), AA 580kg £1177 (203), N Hamill, Lim 580kg £1160 (200), (2) Lim 550kg £1100 (200), Kevin McDevitt Char 660kg £1313 (199), J Kelly, Magilligan Char 590kg £1168 (198), local farmer Lim 560kg £1103 (197), J Kelly Char 510kg £999 (196), Char 530kg £1033 (195), Niall Quinn, Kilrea Lim 730kg £1427 (195), SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Lim 520kg £1008 (194), Sam McNabney, Clough AA 580kg £1125 (194), J Kelly, Limavady Char 590kg £1138 (193), Kevin McDevitt, Limavady Char 630kg £1209 (192), Sam McNabney AA 620kg £1190 (192), J Kelly Char 560kg £1069 (191).

Beef steers sold to: Patrick McWilliams, Moneyglass AA 580kg £1235 (213), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Char 630kg £1316 (209), A Baxter, Ballyclare Lim 610kg £1274 (209), Patrick McWilliams AA 660kg £1379 (209), Sam McNabney, Clough AA 670kg £1373 (205), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena AA 580kg £1189 (205), Sam McNabney AA 630kg £1278 (203), AA 580kg £1154 (199), Alfie Rocke, Larne AA 700kg £1379 (197), Steven McCann, Randalstown Lim 640kg £1254 (196), A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 650kg £1267 (195), Lim 560kg £1086 (194), Mrs N Jamison, AA 630kg £1222 (194), James McFadden, Kells Lim 710kg £1370 (193), Mrs N Jamison AA 650kg £1254 (193), J Scott, Toomebridge Lim 690kg £1324 (192), Marie O’Kane, Upperlands Char 640kg £1228 (192), J Scott Lim 730kg £1394 (191), Lim 660kg £1260 (191), A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 610kg £1165 (191), Blonde 580kg £1107 (191), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena AA 640kg £1222 (191), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Char 700kg £1330 (190), J Scott Lim 740kg £1406 (190).

Friesian steers sold to: Sam McNabney, Clough 590kg £879 (149), Barry Kane, Castledawson 660kg £976 (148), Alastair McBurney, Clough 630kg £919 (146), 700kg £1015 (145), J Ross, Cullybackey 640kg £921 (144), Alastair McBurney 750kg £1080 (144), RJ Gage, Clough 550kg £786 (143), Barry Kane, Castledawson 630kg £882 (140), 650kg £832 (128).

Friday, August 9: Good demand for dairy stock to £1750 for a calved heifer from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod. Ruling prices: Thomas Carlisle £1750, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £1460, R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill £1460, J McCann, Lurgan £1320, T Campbell, Rasharkin £1250, Pat McVey, Magherafelt £1150, J Mulholland, Toomebridge £1150, J McCann £1130, J Mulholland £1000.

30 lots of suckler stock on offer sold well to £1480 for a Lim cow with heifer calf, in calf heifers to £1140 for an Angus. Breeding bulls to £1550 for a 4 year old pure bred Lim. Ruling prices: Jim McKenna, Ahoghill Lim cow and hfr calf £1480, Char cow and bull calf £1420, D Allen, Moneymore Lim cow and bull calf £1280, D Devlin, Randalstown Lim cow and bull calf £1180, John Lennox, Kilrea AA £1140, D Allen BB cow and bull calf £1120, RJ Gage, Clough Lim cow and bull calf £1100, T Weatherup, Carrick Lim cow and hfr calf £1080, D Devlin, Randalstown BB cow and hfr calf £1040.

235 calves sold to £550 for a three month old Lim bull, younger bull calves to £465 for an Aberdeen Angus, heifer calves to £470 for a three month Aberdeen Angus.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Lim £550, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £520, GM Kernohan, Broughshane BB £510, Leslie Wilson Sim £495, local farmer AA £480, GM Kernohan Char £480, Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Lim £475, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £465, GM Kernohan BB £465, T Herbinson AA £460, WR Hamilton, Broughshane AA £450, Leslie Wilson, Doagh AA £440, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £430, Hugh McNeill, Ballygally AA £430, local farmer (2) AA £430, GM Kernohan, Broughshane Char £430, Leslie Wilson Sim £425, GM Kernohan BB £425, local farmer AA £420, Harry Park, Ballymena Sim £405, D Bill, Templepatrick (3) £405.

Heifer calves sold to: Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus AA £470, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £440, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena St £440, Leslie Wilson Sim £435, Linda Campbell AA £420, WR Hamilton, Broughshane AA £375, James Adair, Kells BB £370, J Neill, Crossgar Char £360, I Montgomery, Glenwherry AA £350, GM Kernohan, Broughshane Char £350, Linda Campbell, Carrick AA £340, WAF Hanna, Armoy AA £340, D Montgomery Char £330, Pat McVey, Magherafelt AA £325, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena St £305, GM Kernohan Char £305, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Brb £300, J Stewart, Templepatrick Lim £300, WAF Hanna, Armoy AA £300, GB Patton, Carrowdore Hol £295, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm Lim £295, J Stewart, Templepatrick Lim £290, F Allen, Randalstown Here £290, Wm and J O’Kane, Carnlough AA £280.

Friesian bull calves sold to: WR Hamilton, Broughshane £250, McGookin farming, Ballyclare £220, James Bingham, Templepatrick £210, WR Hamilton, Broughshane £210, local farmer £190, James Adair, Kells £180, McGookin farming £180, James Bingham, Templepatrick (2) £180, James Adair £170, Graham Wallace, Broughshane £170, J Huey, Armoy (2) £165, James Adair, Kells (2) £160, J Huey £155, James Adair £150, J Huey (4) £150, Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare (3) £150.

An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a great trade. Bullocks sold to £540 over for a Lim 460kg at £1000 presented by Sean Black, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £475 over for a Lim 430kg at £905 offered by SB and D Weatherup, Newtownabbey.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

W Dawson, Stoneyford Lim 240kg £710 (295), S McAlister, Ballintoy Char 280kg £720 (257), J Bates, Ballyclare BB 300kg £740 (246), S McAlister, Ballintoy Char 300kg £725 (241).

301-350kgs

HM Dobbin, Aughafatten Lim 320kg £760 (237), J Bates, Ballyclare Char 320kg £730 (228), HM Dobbin, Aughafatten Sim 330kg £740 (224), Wm Dennison, Antrim Lim 320kg £690 (215), Robert Hunter, Ballygally AA 330kg £695 (210), Jean Hunter, Ballygally AA 330kg £695 (210), Robert Hunter AA 330kg £695 (210), D Blair, Greenisland (2) Here 310kg £650 (209), PJ McCashin, Donwpatrick Char 350kg £725 (207).

351kg and over

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Lim 390kg £915 (234), Lim 390kg £910 (233), K Minford, Crumlin Lim 360kg £830 (230), PJ McCashin, Downpatrick Char 380kg £870 (229), W and G Hanna Lim 400kg £890 (222), S McAlister, Ballintoy Char 400kg £875 (218), Sean Black, Glenarm Lim 460kg £1000 (217), W and G Hanna, Lim 410kg £890 (217), Lim 430kg £930 (216), Sean Black Lim 440kg £940 (213), SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Lim 430kg £915 (212), WR Wilson, Ballymena Char 400kg £845 (211), SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Lim 410kg £865 (211), Sim 420kg £885 (210), Sean Black, Glenarm Lim 480kg £1010 (210), Lim 410kg £860 (209).

Heifers 0-300kgs

J McCurdy, Broughshane Char 210kg £550 (261), S Dawson, Lisburn Lim 280kg £730 (260), J McCurdy (2) Sal 220kg £555 (252), K Minford, Crumlin Lim 260kg £650 (250), S Dawson, Lisburn Lim 300kg £750 (250), J McCurdy Char 240kg £595 (247), (2) Sal 180kg £400 (222), local farmer, Bushmills St 280kg £565 (201).

301-350kgs

S McAlister, Ballintoy Char 310kg £700 (225), J Adams, Bellaghy Char 350kg £775 (221), T Millar, Broughshane Char 330kg £715 (216), Robert Bell, Nutts Corner Lim 340kg £730 (214), Wm Dennison, Antrim Char 340kg £730 (214), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 330kg £690 (209), Lim 320kg £655 (204), Lim 340kg £690 (202), JC Smyth, Castlerock Sim 340kg £670 (197), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 330kg £650 (197), local farmer Spk 320kg £630 (196), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 350kg £670 (191).

351kg and over

Robert Bell, Nutts Corner Lim 360kg £780 (216), J Adams, Bellaghy Sim 370kg £800 (216), SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Lim 430kg £905 (210), Lim 410kg £850 (207), J Adams Char 380kg £785 (206), Char 400kg £820 (205), Char 420kg £855 (203), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 360kg £730 (202), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Char 370kg £750 (202), Simon Loughery, Limavady Lim 410kg £830 (202), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills (2) Char 470kg £945 (201), J and S Gawn, Kells Char 370kg £740 (200), J Adams, Bellaghy SHB 380kg £755 (198), Char 390kg £770 (197), AA 440kg £865 (196).

Saturday, August 10: Sheep trade remained better than expected when the annual show and sale of Mule and Greyface hoggets and Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs returned an average of £150 per head for hoggets, similar to 2018 and an average of £117.41 per head for ewe lambs which was a rise of £17 per head on 2018. Prior to the sale a show was held and first place in the Mule hogget section was awarded to Stephen Wilson Deerfin and these subsequently made £205 per head. The Greyface section was won by Ian McCluggage and these sold for £165 per head. In the ewe lamb section the Suffolk Cheviot ewe lamb class was won by Robert Workman and these subsequently sold for £190 per head although this section was topped by a show lamb presented by J McAuley Bushmills which sold for £230. Leading prices, averages and prize winning positions in each section were as follows: Hoggets (2,496 ave £150) C McKernan 12 Mule at £220 (second), D Gibson Mallusk 10 Mule at £210, S Wilson Deerfin 10 Mule at £205 (first), W Crawford Newtownstewart 12 Mule at £200 (third), S Wilson 12 Mule at £190 (fourth), W Byres Cullybackey 10 Mule at £190, S Wilson 12 Mule at £185, 12 Mule at £180, 12 Mule at £180, 12 Mule at £180, W Crawford 12 Mule at £180, S Wilson 14 Mule at £178, D McNeill Loughgiel 12 Mule at £178, I Lawrence Tobermore 14 Mule at £175, W Byres 12 Mule at £175, S Wilson 14 Mule at £172, W Crawford 14 Mule at £172, C McKernan 14 Mule at £172, D Gibson 10 Mule at £170, I Lawrence 14 Mule at £170. Averages – C McKernan 38 ave £180.21, W Byres 32 ave £171.87, W Crawford 121 ave £166.81, S Wilson 194 ave £166.05, I Lawrence 221 ave £158.85. Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs – J McAuley Bushmills 1 at £230, I and J Wilson Islandmagee 4 at £195, R Workman Larne 10 at £190 (first), S Hunter Bushmills 10 at £168 (second), R Workman 12 at £145, J McAuley 10 at £145, 9 at £142, I and J Wilson 14 at £138, N Walsh Rathfriland 12 at £130, R Thompson Glenarm 15 at £128 (third). Averages – J McAuley 40 ave £131.95, R Workman 59 ave £129.25, N Walsh 118 ave £112.92.

Monday, August 12: An entry of 3,400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Breeders sold to £185, ewe lambs to £104 and stores to £80.

Leading prices as follows: Breeders sold to: J Currie, Ballymoney 10 Suff £185, 7 Suff £172, WHD McCabe, Muckamore 10 Tex £170, 10 Tex £170, D Keys, Dromore 12 Suff £168, WHD McCabe 10 Tex £166, local farmer 12 Suff £164, 12 Suff £163, T McBride, Raloo 1 Tex £162, WHD McCabe 10 Tex £155, 10 Tex £152, 10 Tex £148, A W Gregg, Cloughmills 8 Tex £147, WHD McCabe 5 Tex £146, S E Watson, Cullybackey 13 CB £144, Robert Howie, Doagh 10 Suff £143.

Ewe lambs sold to: James McAuley, Cushedall 12 Suff £104, 14 Suff £100, G Rowney, Ballynure 5 Dor £95, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 13 Suff £93, 12 Tex £90, Roy McKeown, Broughshane 9 Suff £90, Brian Thompson, Lisburn 8 Char £88, Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 1 Char £88, S Caldwell, Portglenone 7 Tex £85, D McDonnell, Cushendall 13 Suff £84, S Caldwell 8 Tex £84, D McDonnell 13 Suff £82, 13 Suff £80, S Caldwell 4 CB £78, Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 4 Tex £77, WJ Shaw, Cloughmills 6 Suff £75.

Store lambs sold to: J Christie, Cloughmills 7 Tex £80, G Robinson, Broughshane 30 Tex £71.50, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 30 Tex £70.50, 30 Tex £70.50, Parkmore farms, Ballymena 60 Tex £70, GL Porter, Crumlin 23 Tex £70, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 13 Tex £69.50, Robert Magee, Kilwaughter 4 Tex £69.50, Wm J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 Mule £69, Alex Magee, Larne 13 Tex £69, G Rowney, Ballynure 3 Tex £69, GL Porter, 22 Tex £68.50, S W Robinson, Glenarm 80 Suff £68, T Millar, Broughshane 55 Tex £68, John Houston, Broughshane 20 Tex £68.

Tuesday, August 13: An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £605 over for a Char 500kg at £1105 presented by a local farmer.

Heifers sold to £570 over for an AA 590kg at £1160 presented by A Thompson, Straid.

Bulls/bullocks sold to:-

Local farmer Char 500kg £1105 (221), A Scott, Glarryford Char 420kg £885 (210), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Sim 400kg £835 (208), local farmer Lim 470kg £980 (208), Char 410kg £850 (207), Char 470kg £955 (203), A Scott Char 460kg £930 (202), John Hamilton SH 420kg £845 (201), H Thompson, Randalstown BB 470kg £940 (200), John Hamilton Sim 450kg £895 (198), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Char 570kg £1130 (198), Lim 550kg £1090 (198), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Lim 470kg £930 (197), Char 450kg £890 (197), W Barron, Carrick BB 450kg £890 (197), H Thompson Lim 510kg £1000 (196).

Heifers sold to: C Christie, Cloughmills Lim 480kg £1000 (208), local farmer Char 440kg £890 (202), G Arthur, Broughshane Char 460kg £925 (201), Lim 480kg £965 (201), local farmer Char 430kg £860 (200), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Char 420kg £830 (197), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 460kg £905 (196), A Thompson, Straid AA 590kg £1160 (196), Lim 440kg £860 (195), G Arthur, Broughshane Lim 510kg £990 (194), local farmer Char 460kg £890 (193), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 510kg £980 (192), local farmer Char 420kg £805 (191), A Thompson Lim 500kg £925 (185), C Christie, Cloughmills Char 510kg £940 (184), G Arthur Char 490kg £895 (182).

Wednesday, August 14: An entry of 2700 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 360p for a pen of 20kg at £72 offered by K Carlin, Draperstown and a top per head offered £95 for a pen of 28kg Suff from C McConaghie, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £95.

Fat lambs (2,088)

Top price per kg

K Carlin, Draperstown 1 Tex 20kg £72 (360), J Fenton, Glarryford 18 Tex 20kg £71.80 (359), local farmer 22 Tex 20.5kg £73.50 (358), D Warwick, Moorfields 5 Cha 17kg £60.50 (355), N Hamill, Aughafatten 5 Tex 22kg £78 (354), AM ONeill, Newtowncrommelin 15 Tex 20kg £70 (350), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Tex 22kg £77 (350), WJ Shaw, Cloughmills 4 Tex 20kg £70 (350), D Wylie, Ahoghill 11 Tex 21kg £73 (347), S Wilson, Ballyclare 3 Tex 21kg £73 (347), M Murphy, Moorfields 12 Tex 21kg £73 (347), S Caldwell, Portglenone 15 Tex 21kg £73 (347), local Farmer 32 Tex 21.5kg £74 (344), H McNeill, Ballygally 21 Tex 21.5kg £73.50 (341), W Gardiner, Ballymena 11 Tex 20.5kg £70 (341), M Denvir, Randalstown 10 Tex 22kg £75 (340), T Stewart, Cairncastle35 Tex 21.5kg £73 (339), R Hunter, Larne 9 Tex 21.5kg £73 (339), J Houston, Broughshane 32 Tex 21.5kg £73 (339), C McConaghie, Glenarm 4 Suff 28kg £95 (339), K Carlin, Draperstown 2 CB 20.5kg £69.50 (339), W McConnell, Ballyclare 33 Tex 22kg £74.50 (338), J Reid, Carnlough 18 Tex 21.5kg £72.80 (338), WC McMaster, Gleno 35 Suff 23kg £77.80 (338), DA McWilliam, Ballyclare 22 Tex 23kg £77.80 (338).

Top prices per head

C McConaghie, Glenarm 4 Suff 28kg £95, D Boyd, Doagh 2 Tex 29kg £92, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suff 36kg £90, D Warwick, Moorfields 1 Tex 30kg £86, K Woodside, Islandmagee 12 Tex 30.5kg £86, G Irwin, Ballyclare 5 Tex 25kg £82, J Clarke, Moorfields 3 Tex 26kg £82, D Millar, Aughafatten 2 Tex 28.5kg £82, K Woodside, Islandmagee 3 Tex 28.5kg £82, R Boyle, Larne 10 Tex 26kg £82, T Montgomery, Broughshane 20 Cha 26kg £81.50, L Hamilton, Broughshane 34 Tex 26kg £81.50, I McKay, Dervock 27 Tex 25.5kg £81, M Workman, Kilwaughter 25 Suff 24.5kg £80, D Boyd, Ballybracken 2 Suff 26.5kg £80, A White, Mosside 7 Cha 26kg £80, J Martin, Broughshane 21 Tex 25.5kg £80, T Rea, Larne 11 Rom 26kg £80, D Devlin, Randalstown 9 Tex 30.5kg £80, R Coleman, Glarryford 20 Tex 24kg £79, D Boyle, Dunloy 40 Tex 25.5kg £79, S Kerr, Kilwaughter 14 Mule 25.5kg £79, R Irvine, Broughshane 3 Tex 25.5kg £79, G and M McGuickan, Dunloy 18 Tex 24.5kg £79, W Semple, Magheramourne 13 Tex 25kg £79.

Fat ewes (612)

First quality

Suffolk - £75 - £94

Texel - £75 - £95

Crossbred - £65 - £85

Blackface - £40 - £55