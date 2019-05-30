Beef cows sell to £1,600 at Ballymena Mart

A good entry of 410 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 200p, 800kg at £1,600, Friesian cows to 124p for 720kg at £892, beef heifers to 212p for 610kg at £1,293, beef bullocks to 204p for 830kg at £1,693 and Friesian bullocks to 156p for 620kg at £967.

Beef cows sold to: Paul Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 800kg, £1,600 (200), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg, £1,359 (197), Paul Gribbin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 820kg, £1,599 (195), N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 620kg, £1,153 (186), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Limousin 580kg, £1,067 (184), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 720kg, £1,317 (183), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Limousin 640kg, £1,139 (178), Mrs D Kennedy, Limousin 570kg, £997 (175), Limousin 610kg, £1,061 (174), Limousin 570kg, £980 (172), P Martin, Dunloy Limousin 580kg, £997 (172), Martin McCann, Randalstown Limousin 650kg, £1,105 (170), Henry Gribbin, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 890kg, £1,513 (170), B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 540kg, £918 (170), N W McConkey, Simmental 790kg, £1,335 (169), Limousin 620kg, £1,047 (169), Brian Darragh, Randalstown Charolais 840kg, £1,411 (168), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 560kg, £929 (166), Simmental 550kg, £913 (166), Brian Darragh, Randalstown Simmental 620kg, £1,029 (166), R J Bell, Kells Limousin 770kg, £1,270 (165), Paul Gribben, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 710kg, £1,171 (165), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 540kg, £891 (165) and N Hunter, Larne Limousin 720kg, £1,180 (164).

Friesian cows sold to: Kenneth McCready, Dromore 720kg, £892 (124), J and A McAteer, Randalstown 720kg, £878 (122), Kenneth McCready 760kg, £927 (122), George Forsythe, Cloughmills 860kg, £1,040 (121), Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 690kg, £828 (120), R A Hill, Islandmagee 740kg, £880 (119), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 590kg, £702 (119), N and J Coleman, Doagh 720kg, £849 (118), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 560kg, £655 (117), R A S Barkley, 790kg, £924 (117), R A Hill 650kg, £754 (116), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 570kg, £661 (116), David Clarke, Antrim 740kg, £851 (115), A Hoey, Glenwherry 640kg, £729 (114), N and J Coleman, Doagh 630kg, £711 (113), T and J Mackey, 660kg, £739 (112), R A S Barkley 750kg, £840 (112), A Lamont, Portglenone 590kg, £654 (111), D McKay, Broughshane 650kg, £715 (110), N and J Coleman 570kg, £627 (110), R A S Barkley 620kg, £682 (110), A Hoey, Glenwherry 610kg, £658 (108), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 590kg, £631 (107) and T and J Mackey, Ballynure 510kg, £545 (107).

Beef heifers sold to: Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,293 (212), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 510kg, £1,040 (204), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 570kg, £1,151 (202), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,100 (200), P and S Kelly, Kells Limousin 630kg, £,1247 (198), L F Logan, Randalstown Charolais 680kg, £1,326 (195), Limousin 660kg, £1,287 (195), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 560kg, £1,092 (195), Norman McBurney, Limousin 620kg, £1,202 (194), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,235 (193), K and P Buchanan, Larne Charolais 670kg, £1,293 (193), Jamie Kinnear, Ballyclare Limousin 570kg, £1,088 (191), L F Logan, Randalstown Charolais 670kg, £1,266 (189), J Gardiner, Ballymena Limousin 600kg, £1,128 (188), L F Logan Simmental 650kg, £1,222 (188), R Louden, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg, £1,109 (188), Jamie Kinnear, Ballyclare Simmental 530kg, £991 (187), S R Gray, Antrim Limousin 620kg, £1,147 (185), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 510kg, £943 (185), J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,244 (183), Simmental 630kg, £1,152 (183), J Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg, £964 (182), S R Gray, Antrim Saler 630kg, £1,140 (181) and J Stewart, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,013 (181).

Beef bullocks sold to: J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 830kg, £1,693 (204), A Smyth, Ballymoney Parthenais 700kg, £1,421 (203), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 730kg, £1,474 (202), J Scott, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,320 (200), local farmer Limousin 510kg, £1,004 (197), Linton Brothers, Limousin 700kg, £1,379 (197), Norman McBurney, Charolais 700kg, £1,379 (197), J Mills, Charolais 770kg, £1,501 (195), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 640kg, £1,241 (194), local farmer Charolais 740kg, £1,435 (194), J Mills, Charolais 860kg, £1,659 (193), Robert McBride, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg, £1,312 (193), James McFadden, Kells Charolais 700kg, £1,344 (192), W Hunter, Stewartstown Limousin 690kg, £1,324 (192), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 700kg, £1,330 (190), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 710kg, £1,349 (190), A Smyth, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 810kg, £1,539 (190), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 640kg, £1,209 (189), J Mills, Ballynure Saler 750kg, £1,417 (189), Charolais 760kg, £1,436 (189), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 760kg, £1,436 (189), Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,360 (189), Norman McBurney Charolais 730kg, £1,379 (189) and James McFadden, Kells Charolais 760kg, £1,428 (188).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Joe Blair, Glarryford 620kg, £967 (156), 620kg, £942 (152), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 550kg, £775 (141), James Campbell, Bushmills 840kg, £1,125 (134) and D and S Kennedy 540kg, £707 (131).

Friday, May 24: 37 dairy cows and heifers sold well to £1,800 for a calved heifer from David McNeilly, Randalstown.

Ruling prices: David McNeilly, Randalstown £1,800, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,680, S Dunlop, Crumlin £1,670, D McCaughey, Randalstown £1,660, C Collier, Dundrod £1,650, D Livingstone £1,620, John Patterson, Crumlin £1,570, Gary McConnell, Glenarm £1,470, T D Brownlee, Loughgall £1,470, John Patterson, Crumlin £1,470, William Rea, Crumlin £1,470, T D Brownlee £1,460, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford £1,430 and Gary McConnell, £1,400.

Good demand for 27 lots in the suckler ring selling to £1,720 for a mature Limousin bull, cows with calves to £1,600.

Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,600, Sam Wadsworth, Lisburn Hereford cow and bull calf £1,600, Patrick Logan, Hereford cow and bull calf £1,520, Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,510, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,500, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh Hereford cow and bull calf £1,420, B Millar, Randalstown Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,380, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,350, Mrs L Greer, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,320, W J Patton, Cloughmills Limousin cow and bull calf £1,180, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,100 and A and W McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef cow and bull calf £1,080.

259 calves sold to £550 for a month old Charolais bull.

Heifer calves to £460 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: Brian Lyttle, Moorfields Charolais £550, Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £500, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £470, Aberdeen Angus £420, A Boyle, Carrowdore Charolais £390, Linda Campbell British Blue £385, Aberdeen Angus £380, Hereford £370, Hereford £370, R A Gordon, Cloughmills Hereford £350, W J Taylor, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £340, R A Gordon, Hereford £340, A Boyle, Carrowdore Charolais £335, S H and E S Hall, Ballyclare Hereford £330, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £330, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £330, R A Gordon, Hereford £320, T McKillop, Glenarm Simmental £320 and N Alexander, Gracehill Limousin £320.

Heifer calves sold to: Ian Lamont, Cullybackey Limousin £460, Limousin £400, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £400, Ian Lamont, Limousin £380, A Minnis, Comber Aberdeen Angus £375, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £370, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £345, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £340, Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus Hereford £325, Aberdeen Angus £315, R Martin, Portavogie Hereford £315, Leslie Wilson, Aberdeen Angus £310, D Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus £305, D Blelock, Crumlin Limousin £305, T Rainey, Magherafelt Galloway £300, R Martin, Portavogie Hereford £300, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £300 and I Montgomery Belgian Blue £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Robert McCluggage, Larne £200, D Maybin, Broughshane £190, J Minnis, Comber £180, John Patterson, Crumlin (3) £170, J Minnis (2) £160, Denis Boyd, Straid £145, John Graham, Glenwherry £145, £140, R Andrews, Newry £140, D Maybin, Broughshane £135, J Minnis, Comber £125, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy (3) £115, John Graham £105, Pauline McAufield, Lisburn £100, D Maybin, Broughshane £95, John Patterson, Crumlin (2) £95, Denis Boyd, Straid £90, A Boyle, Carrowdore £90.

An entry of 430 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 350kg £970 presented by W McCurdy, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £660 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1040 offered by T Knox, Ballynure.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (2) Limousin 240kg, £760 (316), Raymond Grace, Larne Limousin 180kg, £535 (297), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £820 (292), T and T N McClintock, Glenwherry (2) Limousin 230kg, £645 (280), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 290kg, £790 (272) and Owen Miskelly (3) Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £780 (269), (6) Limousin 290kg, £775 (267).

301-350kgs

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg, £970 (277), Charolais 310kg, £855 (275), Charolais 320kg, £865 (270), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £900 (264), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 340kg, £900 (264), local farmer (2) Limousin 320kg, £840 (262), T and T N McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 310kg, £810 (261), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 310kg, £810 (261), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (4) Limousin 310kg, £805 (259), Mrs E Kerridge, Parkgate Hereford 340kg, £875 (257), T P Crawford, Kircubbin Simmental 320kg £815 (254) and D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 330kg, £840 (254).

351kg and over

George Aiken, Kesh Charolais 370kg, £960 (259), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), Kenneth Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 400kg, £1,000 (250), local farmer Charolais 400kg, £1,000 (250), V N Fleck, Limousin 370kg, £920 (248), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 390kg, £915 (234), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 380kg, £890 (234), V N Fleck, Limousin 410kg, £955 (232), D Diamond, Bellaghy (2) Limousin 380kg, £885 (232), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 400kg, £930 (232), V N Fleck, Limousin 390kg, £905 (232), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 380kg, £875 (230), V N Fleck, Limousin 370kg, £845 (228), Hugh Osborne, Dervock Charolais 410kg, £930 (226) and T P Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 380kg, £860 (226).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Raymond Grace, Larne Limousin 210kg, £580 (276), Limousin 170kg, £465 (273), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 300kg, £780 (260), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Limousin 270kg, £700 (259), D Reid, Dundrod (4) Limousin 210kg, £525 (250), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 230kg, £575 (250), (5) Limousin 240kg, £590 (245) and D Reid (2) Hereford 230kg, £560 (243).

301-350kgs

S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), C McMullan, Corkey Charolais 340kg, £840 (247), S W Clyde, Randalstown (3) Limousin 320kg, £790 (246), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 320kg, £785 (245), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg, £800 (242), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), S W Clyde 2 Limousin 310kg, £750 (241), C McMullan, (4) Charolais 350kg, £815 (232), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 340kg, £790 (232) and Owen Miskelly, Limousin 310kg, £700 (225).

351kg and over

T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 380kg, £1,040 (273), Charolais 390kg, £950 (243), James Sheppard, Raloo Charolais 390kg, £940 (241), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 370kg, £840 (227), C McMullan, Corkey (2) Charolais 370kg, £825 (223), Charolais 380kg, £835 (219), V N Fleck, Broughshane, Limousin 380kg, £830 (218), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 370kg, £805 (217), C McMullan (2) Charolais 370kg, £800 (216), (2) Charolais 380kg, £815 (214), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 360kg, £770 (213) and N Smyth, Randalstown (2) Charolais 360kg, £770 (213).

Just under 200 cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, May 28 resulted in a terrific trade.

Heifers sold to £530 over for a pair of Charolais 370kg at £900 offered by O Miskelly, Ballynahinch.

Bullocks sold to £580 over for a Simmental 520kg at £1,100 presented by N W McConkey, Parkgate.

Heifers 0-500kgs

Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (2) Limousin 280kg, £700 (250), (2) Charolais 370kg, £900 (243), Charolais 350kg, £845 (241), (2) Limousin 290kg, £690 (237), Hereford 310kg, £735 (237), (2) Charolais 370kg, £870 (235), (2) Limousin 340kg, £785 (230), Limousin 330kg, £760 (230), Limousin 300kg, £690 (230), (2) Limousin 340kg, £775 (227).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

R Boyd, Dervock Stabiliser 250kg, £570 (228), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), R Boyd, Dervock Stabiliser 340kg, £765 (225), J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,055 (215), W H Knox, Ballynure (3) Limousin 460kg, £980 (213), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 380kg, £805 (211), R Boyd, Dervock Stabiliser 390kg, £815 (209), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg, £1,000 (208), Richard Elliott, Clough Aberdeen Angus (3) Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £930 (197), Limousin 450kg, £875 (194) and Richard Elliott, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £950 (193).

501kg and over

N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 520kg, £1,100 (211), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg, £1,100 (207), D Millar, Aughafatten Saler 550kg, £1,005 (182), N W McConkey, Simmental 530kg, £965 (182), John Crawford, Gracehill Limousin 530kg, £950 (179), Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,050 (175), David Dalzell, Comber Hereford 510kg, £890 (174), Richard Elliott, Clough Hereford 540kg, £940 (174), Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £950 (172) and John Crawford, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,100 (171).

An entry of 825 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 416p for a pen of 21 Texels 22kg at £91.50 offered by I Morrison, Dunloy and to a top per head of £94 for a pen of Texels from J Magee, Kilwaughter and a pen of Suff for W J and D Wallace, Ballymena.

Fat ewes sold to £100.

Fat lambs (647)

Top prices per kg:

I Morrison, Dunloy 21 Texel 22kg, £91.50 (416), S A Black, Aghadowey 2 Texel 20kg, £83 (415), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 20 Texel 22kg, £91 (413), PvJ Kane, Ballycastle 7 Texel 22kg, £91 (413), David Strange, Ballyclare 5 Texel 22kg, £91 (413), J Murray, Ballymoney 20 Texel 22.5kg, £92.50 (411), L Hunter, Ballyclare 3 Charollais 21kg, £86 (409), Joe Steede, Cullybackey 3 Hampshire 22kg, £90 (409), Brendan Ward, Glenarm 2 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee 2 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), T Bamford, Rasharkin 7 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), G J Coulter, Cookstown 13 Texel 22.5kg, £92 (408), Gordon Francey, Ballymena 3 Texel 22kg, £89.50 (406), 2 Texel 22kg, £89.50 (406), Sean McAllister, Ballycastle 8 Suffolk 21.5kg, £87 (404), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 24 Suffolk 21.5kg, £87 (404), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 28 Texel 22.5kg, £91 (404), M Park, Ballymena 7 Texel 22.5kg, £91 (404), J Knox, Broughshane 28 Suffolk 23kg, £93 (404), Liam Campbell, Carnlough 3 Suffolk 22kg, £88.50 (402), Adam McKeown, Ballymena 27 Texel 23kg, £92 (400), Brendan Ward, Glenarm 4 Dorset 21.5kg, £86 (400), A Hall, Antrim 18 Texel 23kg, £92 (400) and S and M Warwick, Ballyclare 8 Texel 20.5kg, £82 (400).

Top prices per head: John Magee, Kilwaughter 3 Texel 25.5kg £94, W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 25.5kg, £94, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 21 Texel 23.5kg, £93.50, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 13 Texel 25kg, £93.20, I Hood,, Ballymena 10 Texel 25kg, £93, P J Kane, Ballycastle 4 Texel 26.5kg, £93, J Hayes, Ballymena 24 Texel 24kg, £93, J Knox, Broughshane 28 Suffolk 23kg, £93, John Kennedy and Partners 6 Texel 24kg, £93, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 7 Texel 25.5kg, £93, J Murray, Ballymoney 20 Texel 22.5kg, £92.50, Adam McKeown, Ballymena 27 Texel 23kg £92, D and H Gregg, Clough 18 Dorset 26.5kg, £92, S Bonnar, Broughshane 1 Charollais 24kg, £92, A Hall, Antrim 18 Texel 23kg, £92, G J Coulter, Cookstown 13 Texel 22.5kg, £92, R Williamson, Coleraine 6 Suffolk 23.5kg, £92, I Morrison, Dunloy 21 Texel 22kg, £91.50, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 6 Charollais 24.5kg, £91.20, David Strange, Ballyclare 5 Texel 22kg, £91, Samuel Graham, Toomebridge 4 Dorset 24.5kg, £91, P J Kane, Ballycastle 7 Texel 22kg, £91, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 20 Texel 22kg, £91 and David McKeeman, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk 24kg, £91.

Fat ewes (178)

First quality

Suffolk - £76-£96

Texel - £80-£100

Crossbred - £65-£78

Blackface - £45-£60