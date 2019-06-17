Beef cows sell to £1,737.20 at Clogher Mart

956 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, June 15 sold to a good steady demand for all sorts with stronger prices on offer for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,737.20 for a 860kg Belgian Blue to £200 per kg followed by a 1,010kg Charolais cow at £1,595.80, £158 per 100kg.

Cow heifers topped £1,343 for a 790kg Charolais at £170 and selling to £184 per 100kg for a 570kg Lithuanian Black and White at £1,048.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £116 for 720kg (£835.20).

Beef bulls sold to £1,526.40 for a 1060kg Limousin at £144.

Fat steers overage selling to £183 per 100kg.

Fat steers underage sold to £186 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais.

Fat heifers overage sold to £202 for a 530kg Simmental.

Fat heifers underage sold to £200 for a 540kg British Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Downpatrick producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £200 (£1,737.20), Cappagh producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £188 (£1,353.60), Omagh producer 570kg Lithuanian Black and White to £184 (£1,048.80), Portadown producer 670kg Limousin to £184 (£1,232.80), Fivemiletown producer 650kg Limousin to £183. Clogher producer 690kg Charolais to £177 and 670kg Limousin to £174. Newtownbutler producer 760kg Charolais to £170 (£1,343), Derrynoose producer 760kg Limousin to £168. Omagh producer 740kg Charolais to £166. Tassagh producer 760kg Charolais to £164.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £162 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £111 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £ 109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £84 per 100kg.

BEEF BULLS: 1,060kg Limousin to £144 (£1,526.40), 820kg Limousin to £137. 1,020kg Hereford to £131. Derrygonnelly producer 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £125. Letterbreen producer 1,000kg Charolais to £121. 1,050kg Charolais to £114. 590kg Dexter to £105.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 790kg Limousin to £174. 590kg Simmental to £161. 670kg Belgian Blue to £158. 680kg Charolais to £158. 860kg Belgian Blue to £155. 480kg Simmental to £154. 570kg Simmental to £147. 520kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £135. 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £135. Friesians and Holteins old from £112 to £126 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 740kg Charolais to £186. 760kg Limousin to £186. 490kg Limousin to £186. 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. 620kg Charolais to £182. 550kg Charolais to £82. 590kg Charolais to £181. 520kg Charolais to £176. 590kg Belgian Blue to £173. 710kg Charolais to 3171. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. 630kg Hereford to £154. 620kg Hereford to £154. Friesians sold from £131 to £148 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE: Newry producer 530kg Simmental to £202. Armagh producer 590kg Charolais to £175. Rosslea producer 630kg Charolais to £170. Coalisland producer 580kg Limousin to £170. Cullyhanna producer 580kg Limousin to £170. Cappagh producer 660kg Limousin to £169. Eglish producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £168. Portadown producer 500kg Simmental to £164.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: Augher producer 540kg British Blue to £200. Moneymore producer 440kg Limousin to £188. Pomeroy producer 590kg Limousin to £173. Lisbellaw producer 480kg Charolais to £170. Armagh producer 570kg Limousin to £170. Cookstown producer 550kg Simmental to £160. Clogher producer 590kg Limousin to £152. Derrygonnelly producer 390kg Holstein to £123.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling from £177 per 100kg to £208 per 100kg.

Leading prices: R S Farley, Caledon 660kg Limousin to £1,375 (£208), 650kg Limousin to £1,350 (£207), 650kg Limousin to £1,340 (£206), 640kg Charolais to £1,265 (£197) and 610kg Limousin to £1,195 (£196), J McKearney, Armagh 720kg Simmental to £1,300, 610kg Simmental to £1,215, 670kg Simmental to £1,190 (£177), 640kg Charolais to £1,190 and 600kg Belgian Blue to £1,115. W Smiton, Fintona 690kg Limousin to £1,300, 640kg Limousin to £1,285, 600kg Limousin to £1190, 580kg Limousin to £1,170 (£202) and 550kg Limousin to £1,070 (£194), B Connelly, Trillick 680kg Limousin to £1,270. F Grimley, Milford 590kg Limousin to £1,185. J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge 560kg Limousin to £1,150. S Bingham, Augher 530kg Charolais to £1,080 (£204).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: Downpatrick producer 490kg Simmental to £1,065 (£217), S Gardiner, Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1,045 (£209), 500kg Charolais to £1,020 (£204), 490kg Belgian Blue to £995 and 490kg Simmental to £930. S Gallen, Castlederg 460kg Charolais to £1,030 (£224) and 430kg Charolais to £950 (£221), R T Rooney, Downpatrick 460kg Limousin to £995 (£216), 460kg Limousin to £920, 430kg Limousin to £900 and 420kg Limousin to £880. V Lennon, Middletown 470kg Charolais to £990 and 460kg Charolais to £980. F Grimley, Armagh 450kg Limousin to £905. G Taggart, Coalisland 450kg Charolais to £900. M Marlow, Omagh 460kg Limousin to £895. S Murray, Fintona 450kg Charolais to £870. S Cassidy, Tempo 480kg Charolais to £860. G Givan, Pomeroy 470kg Montbeliarde to £845.

STORE HEIFERS: A very brisk demand in this section with most types selling from £186 to £208 per 100kg leading prices. E Greenaway, Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £1,360 (£206), 680kg Charolais to £1,350 (£198), 600kg Charolais to £1,240 (£206) and 620kg Charolais to £1,155 (£186), N Cochrane, Portadown 580kg Limousin to £1,210, (£208) D Monaghan, Omagh 550kg Limousin to £1,070 (£194) and 510kg Limousin to £850. Patrick Hackett, Clogher 510kg Charolais to £1,060 (£208).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: C McCardle, Middletown 490kg Liousin to £1,000 (£204), 420kg Charolais to £875 and 420kg Limousin to £800. Magheraveely producer 440kg Simmental to £870. G O'Hara, Rosslea 480kg Simmental to £795. R T Rooney, Downpatrick 420kg Limousin to £760 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £750.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: C McCardle, Middletown 370kg Limousin to £735, 390kg Limousin to £670, T Armstrong, Ballinamallard 380kg Belgian Blue to £615 and 380kg Charolais to £550. A selection of Aberdeen Angus sold from £350 to £470 for a Donaghmore producer.

WEANLINGS: A larger turnout in this section this week sold easily to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,100 for a 460kg Aberdeen Angus (£239) for J Conlon, Tempo. G Taggart, Coalisland sold a 390kg Limousin to £1,035 (£265), 440kg Limousin to £1,030 (£234), 420kg Limousin to £980 (£233) and 380kg Limousin to £915 (£241), J Reid, Tynan 510kg Hereford to £1,000 (£196), J Straghan, Keady 500kg Charolais to £980 (£196), 470kg Charolais to £950 (£202), 470kg Charolais to £920 and 490kg Charolais to £900. O McCaffery, Tempo 410kg Charolais to £960 (£234), Pomeroy producer 440kg Limousin to £955 J Breen, Armagh 380kg Limousin to £950 (£250), T Noble, Lisbellaw 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. E McCaffery, Tempo 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £925. S Lagan, Moneymore 450kg Charolais to £900. P Donaghy, Galbally 390kg Charolais to £900. J Walsh, Omagh 340kg Charolais to £900 (£265).

WEANLING HEIFERS: T Smyth, Dromore 450kg Charolais to £1,065 (£236), 450kg Charolais to £1,000 (£222) and 460kg Charolais to £990 (£215), Pomeroy producer 370kg Limousin to £900 (£243) and 310kg Limousin to £730 (£235), E McCaffery, Tempo 440kg Charolais to £885, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 360kg Charolais to £755. Tempo producer 360kg Limousin to £865 (£240), K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 340kg Hereford to £860 (£253), S Cassidy, Tempo 440kg Charolais to £850, K Sproule, Omagh 410kg Limousin to £845 and 450kg Limousin to £800. H Brown, Pomeroy 340kg Limousin to £835 (£245) and 370kg Simmental to £800. P M Cullen, Coalisland 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £805 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. K McCaffery, Tempo 410kg Charolais to £780. E McAleer, Dromore 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £780.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A keen demand in this section with a Brookeborough producer selling calved heifers to £1,610 and £1,600. Tempo producer £1,540 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,500 for calved heifer. R Knox, Dungannon £1,470 and £1,290 for calved heifers and £1,000 for incalf heifer. E Loughran, Tassagh £1,300 for calved heifer. Banbridge producer £1,300 for calved heifer. A selection of Friesian maiden heifers sold from £645 to £675 for R Clarke, Clogher. Young Fleckvieh bred maiden heifers sold £410 to £490.

BREEDING BULLS

J McKee, Keady £1,490 and £1,315 for pedigree and non pedigree Limousin born 01/09/17 and 29/08/17, M Donaghy, Crossmaglen £1,475 for pedigree registered Limousin born 05/11/17, G Buchannon £1,200 for pedigree registered Hereford. Local producer £1,200 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus. J Reid, Armagh £1,055 for pedigree registered Hereford.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A very strong demand for another full yard this week again with B Murphy, Dromore selling a heifer with bull calf to £2,000, heifers with heifer calves to £2,000 and £1,950. K McHugh, Kinawley £1,655 for 2013 cow with heifer calf, £1,500 for 2010 cow with bull calf, £1,485 for 2012 cow with bull calf and £1,380 for 2013 cow with bull calf. G McElroy, Dromore £1,570 for heifer with bull calf. M/S N J and S A Reid, Banbridge £1,500 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,190 for heifer with bull calf. J Breen, Craigavon £1,470 and £1,130 for heifers with bull calves. J McGuinness, Eglinton £1,400 for 2012 cow with bull calf. T Baxter, Kinawley £1,355, £1,145 and £1,100 for heifers with bull calves. R Taylor, Ballinamallard £1,320, £1,300 and £1,290 for second calvers with bull calves £1,290 for second calver with heifer calf and £1,230 for third calver with heifer calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1,300 and £1,200 for heifers with heifer calves. J Watson, Fivemiletown £1,270 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. A selection of Hereford second calvers incalf to Charolais bull sold from £875 to £950 for W Bothwell, Fivemiletown. K A Clarke, Tynan sold three Simmental maiden heifers ready to bull at £1,035, £940 and £900.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry sold to a sharp demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £465 for a Belgian Blue to Mountview Cattle, Dungannon, Lisbellaw producer £455, £445 and £440 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £425, £420, £415 and £410 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £390 for Charolais and £375 for Limousin. A Smith, Seskinore £380 for Belgian Blue. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £380 for Charolais.

HEIFER CALVES: M/S B and G Mullarkey, Lisnaskea £500 for Aberdeen Angus. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £495 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £430 and £420 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £410 twice £405 and £400 for Limousins. Armagh producer £400 £385 and £365 for Limousins and W Condy, Dungannon £380 for Hereford.

REARED BULLS: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £750 for Charolais. W O'Hara Greysteel £720 for Simmental. Augher producer £705, £655, £570 and £560 for Limousins and £680, £620, £585, £580 and £525 for Charolais. P McGovern, Fivemiletown £670 for Charolais. T W and C E Garland, Clogher £640 for Belgian Blue and £630 twice for Herefords. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £640 for Charolais. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £550 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

Clogher producer £625 for Charolais, £605 £585 and £550 for Limousins. W O'Hara, Greysteel £605 and £600 for Simmentals and £600 for Aberdeen Angus. Lisbellaw producer £510 for Limousin. Beragh producer £500 for Limousin, £500 for Shorthorn beef and £485 for Aberdeen Angus. E Crawford, Stewartstown £430 for Hereford and £415 for Aberdeen Angus. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £430 and £420 for Charolais. J Davis, Strabane £400 for Limousin. L McLaughlin, Eglinton £400 for Belgian Blue.