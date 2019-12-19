Beef cows sell to £1239 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, December 12, 2019: An entry of 250 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 185p for a Blue 670kg at £1239, Friesian cows sold to 119p for 610kg at £725.

Beef heifers to 213p for 500kg at £1065, beef bullocks to 209p for 690kg at £1442 and Friesian cows to 165p for 640kg at £1056.

Beef cows sold to: P Faulkner, Ringsend Belgian Blue 670kg £1239 (185), Limousin 740kg £1346 (182), Andrew Riley, Limavady Limousin 750kg £1267 (169), P McEldowney, Swatragh Charolais 710kg £1192 (168), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 860kg £1419 (165), R Doherty, Coleraine Limousin 640kg £1049 (164), Belgian Blue 760kg £1246 (164), J McPeake, Bellaghy Blonde d’Aquitaine 750kg £1230 (164), Simmental 790kg £1279 (162), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 640kg £1024 (160), A McErlean, Portlglenone Limousin 610kg £957 (157), local farmer Simmental 710kg £1107 (156), G McLernon, Toomebridge Limousin 610kg £945 (155), Paul Barry, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1025 (153), G McLernon Simmental 640kg £979 (153), R McBlain, Millisle Belgian Blue 820kg £1246 (152), H Kelly; Limavady Belgian Blue 730kg £1109 (152), Martin Barry Limousin 720kg £1087 (151), Ian Barr Limousin 760kg £1124 (148), Paul Barry Simmental 760kg £1124 (148), R B and J H Kennedy, Dundrod Limousin 750kg £1080 (144), G McLernon, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kg £979 (144), D McAlister, Ballycastle Limousin 680kg £965 (142) and J Wilson, Ballynure Shorthorn beef 770kg £1093 (142).

Friesian cows sold to: G and S Carey, Dunloy 610kg £725 (119), R Alexander, Cloughmills 830kg £971 (117), G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 770kg £862 (112), J Blair, Larne 750kg £832 (111), local farmer 660kg £726 (110), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 760kg £836 (110), James Campbell, Bushmills 670kg £737 (110), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 750kg £817 (109), RJ Stirling, Ballymena 770kg £839 (109), R J Gage, Clough 750kg £817 (109), Joe Adams, Ballymena 670kg £723 (108), G N McMullan, Carnlough 540kg £583 (108), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 720kg £777 (108), D and D Robinson, Carnalbana 690kg £738 (107), Paul Watson, Cullybackey 610kg £652 (107), James Graham, Larne 740kg £791 (107), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 730kg £781 (107), W Patterson, Ballyclare 600kg £630 (105), local farmer (2) 600kg £624 (104), Joe Adams 620kg £638 (103), R Alexander, Cloughmills 690kg £710 (103), T R Lilburn, Dromore 670kg £690 (103) and G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 630kg £648 (103).

Beef heifers sold to: John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 500kg £1065 (213), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 580kg £1223 (211), Glenview Farms Charolais 610kg £1250 (205), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 490kg £999 (204), Glenview Farms Charolais 540kg £1069 (198), V Cousley Limousin 620kg £1215 (196), John Beggs, Whitehead Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1019 (196), Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1038 (196), Sam Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg £1158 (193), William Beattie, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 610kg £1171 (192), local farmer Charolais 630kg £1209 (192), V Cousley Simmental 640kg £1209 (189), Sam Irwin, Ballymoney Limousin 630kg £1184 (188), V Cousley Limousin 650kg £1215 (187), G and S Carey, Dunloy Belgian Blue 570kg £1060 (186), Glenview Farms Charolais 590kg £1097 (186), V Cousley Charolais 540kg £1004 (186), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1165 (185), Glenview Farms Charolais 610kg £1128 (185), Sam Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 560kg £1024 (183) and D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 630kg £1152 (183).

Beef bullocks sold to: W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 690kg £1442 (209), Blackburn Brothers Charolais 730kg £1511 (207), W Irwin Limousin 670kg £1380 (206), Blackburn Brothers British Blue 740kg £1517 (205), Charolais 740kg £1517 (205), Charolais 710kg £1455 (205), local farmer Charolais 590kg £1209 (205), W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 720kg £1468 (204), Charolais 710kg £1448 (204), local farmer Charolais 670kg £1346 (201), M Matthews, Ballycastle Limousin 780kg £1560 (200), W Irwin Limousin 700kg £1400 (200), Charolais 680kg £1353 (199), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 580kg £1142 (197), Wilbert Reid, Aughfatten Limousin 590kg £1162 (197) and John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 600kg £1182 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Paul Watson, Cullybackey 640kg £1056 (165), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 650kg £1040 (160), 540kg £858 (159) and Paul Watson 570kg £843 (148).

Friday, December 13, 2019: An entry of 250 weanlings resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £580 over for a Charolais 330kg £910 presented by C Kennedy, Ballyclare.

Heifers sold to £580 over for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kg £1100 offered by E Delargy, Glenariffe.

Bullocks (0-300kgs)

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 230kg £800 (347), K Smyth, Ballymena, 2x Charolais 230kg £740 (321), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 230kg £730 (317), C Warwick, Moorfields, 2x Blonde d’Aquitaine 180kg £565 (313), S Gowdy, Limousin 240kg £735 (306), H Healey, Belfast, Charolais 250kg £760 (304), R Armstrong, Lisburn, Charolais 280kg £840 (300), H Healey, Belfast, Limousin 230kg £680 (295), S Gowdy, Limousin 220kg £650 (295), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside, Limousin 210kg £620 (295), R Mulholland, Hannahstown, Charolais 240kg £690 (287), T Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 200kg £575 (287) and W Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 270kg £770 (285).

Bullocks (301-350kgs)

C Kennedy, Ballyclare, Charolais 330kg £910 (275), P Delargy. Glenariffe, Limousin 340kg £910 (267), Blonde d’Aquitaine 320kg £855 (267), T Millar, Broughshane, 2 x Limousin 330kg £860 (260), W Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 320kg £825 (257), C Kennedy, Charolais 350kg £895 (255), P Kennedy, Ballymena, Limousin 310kg £790 (254), S Minn, Moorfields, Charolais 310kg £790 (254), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Limousin 310kg £780 (251), H Healey, Belfast, Charolais 320kg £800 (250), R Mulholland, Hannahstown, Charolais 310kg £770 (248), T Millar, Limousin 310kg £770 (248), Limousin 330kg £810 (245), G Weir, Toomebridge, Limousin 330kg £795 (240) and P and C Connon, Ballymena, 310kg £735 (237).

Bullocks (351kgs and over)

H Healey, Belfast, Charolais 370kg £940 (254), P Delargy, Glenariffe, Blonde d’Aquitaine 360kg £890 (247), Blonde d’Aquitaine 380kg £895 (235), C Kennedy, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue 370kg £870 (235), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Simmental 360kg £840 (233), M McConkey, Larne, Limousin 360kg £840 (233), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Charolais 370kg £860 (232), Simmental 380kg £870 (229), T Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 380kg £850 (223), J McHenry, Simmental 410kg £910 (222), Simmental 380kg £840 (221), P Delargy, Glenariffe, Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg £925 (220), G Reid, Glenavy, Charolais 370kg £810 (218), W McQuitty, Clough, Limousin 360kg £785 (218) and S Beattie, Ballyclare, Simmental 390kg £850 (218).

Heifers (0-300kgs)

W Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 250kg £790 (316), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 210kg £605 (288), A Murphy, Ballyclare, Limousin 270kg £775 (287), S Gowdy, Limousin 230kg £660 (287), H Morrell, Coleraine, J McDonnell, Glenarm, Charolais 300kg £820 (273), S Gowdy, Limousin 250kg £665 (266), local farmer, Limousin 260kg £690 (265), C Warwick, Moorfields, Blonde d’Aquitaine 240kg £630 (262), Local farmer, 2x Limousin 210kg £550 (261), C Warwick, 3x Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £261, A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 300kg £780 (260) and T Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 270kg £700 (259).

Heifers (301-350kgs)

W Wilson, Ballymena, Limousin 320kg £800 (250), C Kennedy, Ballyclare, Charolais 330kg £795 (240), W Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 310kg £740 (238), J Wilson, Ballynure, Charolais 310kg £730 (235), M Gingles, Kilwaughter, Charolais 350kg £810 (231), P Delargy, Glenariffe, Blonde d’Aquitaine 330kg £755 (228), J Wilson, Ballynure, Charolais 340kg £775 (227), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 320kg £705 (220), R Mulholland, Hannahstown, Charolais 330kg £720 (218), P Delargy, Blonde d’Aquitaine 320kg £695 (217), P and C Connon, Ballymena, Charolais 310kg £670 (216), J Wilson, Charolais 350kg £720 (205) and W Bonnes, Charolais 350kg £715 (204).

Heifers (351kgs and over)

S Adams, Broughshane, Limousin 380kg £875 (230), P Delargy, Glenariffe, Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kg £1100 (211), S Adams, Broughshane, Limousin 410kg £865 (211), J Wilson, Ballynure, Charolais 380kg £785 (206), J McDonnell, Glenarm, Charolais 390kg £800 (205), M Gingles, Kilwaughter, Charolais 380kg £760 (200), S Adams, Broughshane, Limousin 440kg £870 (197), Limousin 440kg £850 (193), M Gingles, Limousin 360kg £690 (191) and J Gault, Ballyclare, Charolais 430kg £820 (190).

A smaller entry of suckler stock sold to £1380 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf at foot from I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee.

In calf heifers to £1080 for each of two Herefords from R A J and R J McDowell, Gleno.

Joseph Adams, Cloughwater Road exhibited the champion and reserve at Ballymena Mart Christmas dairy show and sale judged by Robert Dick, Ahoghill sponsored by Danske Bank. The champion – A second calver later sold for top price of £2400 while the reserve calved heifers realised £2380.

J Adams, Cloughwater, Friesian (champion) £2400, J Adams Friesian (reserve) £2380, W Johnston, Belfast, Holstein (third) £2380, D Maybin, Broughshane, Holstein (fourth) Calver £2020, J Walker, Randalstown, Holstein £2000, D Blelock, Crumlin, Holstein (second), £1980, A McMaster, Kircubbin, Holstein £1950, T Carlisle, Dundrod, Friesian (third), £1920, D and M McGregor, Muckamore, 2 x Holstein £1900, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry, Holstein £1900, A McMaster, Kircubbin, Holstein £1750, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry, Holstein £1660, Holstein £1470, G and I Currie, Randalstown, Ayrshire £1400 and R McCluggage, Friesian £1400.

The annual Christmas calf show and sale was held at Ballymena Livestock Market on Friday, December 13: Charolais bulls – first H Alcorn, Limavady, second and third – A McMinn, Larne. Belgian Blue Bull – first and second – W A McCluggage, Holywood, third – H Alcorn, Limavady. Aberdeen Angus Heifers – first W Gillespie, Portglenone, second – J Adams, Ballymena. Aberdeen Angus bull – first A White, Ballymoney, second and third – W Logan, Broughshane. Continental heifers – first T J turtle, Broughshane, second R Bingham, Antrim and third – W Gillespie, Portglenone.

Bulls calves

H Alcorn, Limavady, Charolais £485, S Hughes, Clough Charolais £485, A McMinn, Larne, Charolais £465, Charolais £460, H Alexander, Glenarm, Limousin £450, E S Hall, Ballyclare, Limousin £440, W Gillespie, Portglenone, Charolais £420, E S Hall, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £410, A White, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £390, W T Logan, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus £385, E S Hall, Ballyclare, Simmental £380, D Boyd, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £375, W T Logan, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus £365, W A McCullough, Broughshane, Belgian Blue £360, W T Logan, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus £355 and H Alcorn, Limavady, Charolais £355.

Heifer calves

C Warwick, Moorfields, Blonde d’Aquitaine £570, D Beattie, Ballymoney, Limousin £475, R Bingham, Antrim, Charolais £430, T J Turtle, Broughshane, Simmental £400, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, Limousin £350, R Bingham, Antrim, Charolais £340, W Gillespie, Portglenone, Charolais £340, W Gillespie, Aberdeen Angus £330, W Gillespie, Charolais £330, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Belgian Blue £300, D Montgomery, Belgian Blue £300, G Smith, Templepatrick, Limousin £300, W Gillespie, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £290, J Gaston, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus £290, A Ferguson, Stewartstown, Belgian Blue £290 and R Kane, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue £275.

Friesian bulls

W Armstrong, Crossgar, Holstein £195, T J Johnston, Glenavy, Friesian £180, J V and R J Moore, Larne, Holstein £175, W Armstrong, 2x Holstein £145, 3x Holstein £140, Friesian £135, Shane’s Castle, Anrtim Friesian £135, W Armstrong, Crossgar, 2x Holstein £135, J Mulholland, Toomebridge, Friesian £125, W and F Hill, Randalstown, Friesian £115 and W and F Hill, Friesian £110, Friesian £105.

Tuesday, December 17, 2019: An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena sold in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £550 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1160 presented by A McKnight, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £580 over for a Limousin 510kg at £1090 offered by William Harkness, Crumlin.

Bullocks 0-500kgs

Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 450kg £940 (208), Limousin 460kg £950 (206), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Belgian Blue 490kg £1000 (204), local farmer Belgian Blue 380kg £770 (202), Belgian Blue 380kg £770 (202), Here 390kg £780 (200), Here 390kg £780 (200), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Belgian Blue 500kg £1000 (200), W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 470kg £940 (200), Andrew McKnight Limousin 480kg £960 (200), Limousin 490kgs £975 (199) and Robert Robinson, Ballycarry Aberdeen Angus 480kg £955 (199).

501kg and over

Andrew McKnight Limousin 510kg £1030 (202), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Belgian Blue 540kg £1080 (200), local farmer Charolais 550kg £1090 (198), WA Weatherup, Comber Limousin 510kg £985 (193), David Andrews, Magheramoune Limousin 560kg £1070 (191), Andrew McKnight Limousin 610kg £1160 (190), Limousin 510kg £955 (187), Limousin 570kg £1060 (186) and B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1090 (184).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Joyce Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 450kg £945 (210), Charolais 450kg £930 (206), WH Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 490kg £1000 (204), Limousin 430kg £870 (202), Limousin 450kg £910 (202), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £910 (202), Joyce Taylor, Ligoneil Charolais 470kg £950 (202), local farmer Charolais 490kg £990 (202) and W H Harkness Limousin 460kg £925 (201).

501kg and over

W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 510kg £1090 (213), G McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 510kg £1000 (196), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1035 (195), A Ferguson, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1130 (194), D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 510kg £970 (190), William Beattie, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 600kg £1140 (190), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 520kg £985 (189), K Steele, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 510kg £950 (186), A Ferguson Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1020 (185) and William Beattie Belgian Blue 550kg £1000 (181).

Friday, December 18, 2019: An entry of 2092 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 395p for a pen of Beltex 21.5kg at £85 from G and A M Patton, Carrowdore and to a top per head of £92 on three occasions.

Fat ewes sold to £100.

Fat lambs (2007)

G and A M Patton, Carrowdore 4 Beltex 21.5kg £85 (395), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 32 Texel 21kg £82 (390), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 5 Texel 19kg £73.50 (386), T Jackson, Broughshane 4 Texel 21.5kg £83 (386), William Smyth, Limavady 6 Texel 19.5kg £75 (384), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 24 Texel 23.5kg £90 (383), R J McKay, Carnlough 11 Texel 23kg £88 (382), Robert Loughery, Limavady 1 Mule 22kg £84 (381), local farmer 11 Suffolk 21kg £80 (381), J Forsythe, Islandmagee 2 Texel 21kg £80 (381), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 20 Texel 23kg £87.50 (380), J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Texel 23.5kg £89 (378), Matthew Murphy, Moorfields 10 Charolais 20kg £75.50 (377), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten 16 Texel 22kg £83 (377), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 15 Texel 22kg £83 (377), I McMaster, Broughshane 12 Texel 22kg £82.80 (376), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 8 Blackface 21kg £79 (376), J Stirling, Doagh 2 Mule 21kg £79 (376), W J Boyd, Larne 15 Texel 20kg £75 (375), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena 73 Texel 23kg £86 (373), Norma Hoy, Templepatrick 50 Texel 23kg £86 (373), S Caldwell, Portglenone 15 Texel 22kg £82 (372), C Scullion, Glenravel 2 Jacob 21kg £78 (371) and M A Turtle, Broughshane 8 Charollais 22.5kg £83.50 (371).

Top prices per head: P J Kane, Ballycastle 38 Texel 28kg £92, Michael McKendry, Bushmills 12 Texel 27kg £92, G and A M Patton, Carrowdore 16 Beltex 28.5kg £92, K McAuley, Broughshane 30 Texel 26.5kg £91, W J Hanna, Ballyclare 12 Rouge 25kg £91, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 16 Texel 25.5kg £90, J Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 26kg £90, James McCaughan, Armoy 32 Texel 26.5kg £90, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 24 Texel 23.5kg £90, D Knox, Coleraine 22 Suffolk 26kg £90, R J Semple, Ballyclare 6 Texel 25kg £90, William Smyth, Limavady 3 Texel 25.5kg £90, J Crawford, Ballynure 70 crossnbred 27.5kg £89.50, B Gribben, Dunloy 20 Suffolk 26kg £89.50, H Carson, Dundrod 25 Texel 25.5kg £89, G A and C R Crawford, Clough 49 Suffolk 25.5kg £89, John McIlrath, Ballymena 40 Texel 24kg £89, J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Texel 23.5kg £89, Bonnar Farms, Ballymena 1 Texel 25kg £89, John Reid, Carnlough 5 Texel 25kg £89, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 8 Charollais 24.5kg £89, D Gaston, Carnlough 12 Texel 24kg £89, J Thompson, Kells 5 Texel 25kg £89, R Knox, Broughshane 11 Cheviot 26.5kg £89.

Fat ewes (First quality)

Suffolk - £80-£93

Texel - £80-£100

Crossbred - £70-£80

Blackface - £50-£60