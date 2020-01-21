Beef cows sell to £1365 at Clogher Mart

Severe road conditions reduced the numbers on Saturday, January 18 at Clogher Mart however an entry of 1042 cattle on offer sold to a very sharp demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £182 per 100kg for a 750kg Charolais to £1365 followed by a 690kg Charolais to £175 to £1207.50.

Cow heifers sold to £196 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1274 followed by a 620kg Simmental to £184 (£1140.80).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £118 for a 630kg (£743.40).

Fat bulls sold to £1442 for a 1030kg Limousin to £140.

Fat steers overage sold to £193 for a 570kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £185 for a 720kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £202 for a 590kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £195 for a 620kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 650kg Charolais to £196 (£1274), Fivemiletown producer 620kg Simmental to £184 (£1140.80), Armagh producer 750kg Charolais to £182 (£1365), Derrylin producer 670kg Limousin to £180 (£1206), Dungannon producer 690kg Charolais to £175 (£1207.50), Enniskillen producer 680kg Limousin to £175 (£1190), Omagh producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £170 (£1309) and Portadown producer 750kg Charolais to £168 (£1260).

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £112 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £109 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £80 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £53 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Derrylin producer 1030kg Limousin to £140 (£1442), Tynan producer 890kg Limousin to £132 (£1174.80), Armagh producer 1010kg Simmental to £125 (£1262.50), Strabane producer 1090kg Hereford to £123 (£1340.70), Bessbrook producer 1120kg Shorthorn beef to £1344 and Gortin producer 1040kg Charolais to £110 (£1144),

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

570kg Limousin to £193 620kg Belgian Blue to £181. 560kg Charolais to £162. 570kg Friesian to £138 910kg Charolais to £131. 580kg Friesian to £123. 760kg Charolais to £114.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

720kg Limousin to £185. 640kg Belgian Blue to £179. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 600kg Belgian Blue to £172. 600kg Limousin to £170. 610kg Hereford to £166. 630kg Friesian to £158 x 2 560kg Friesian to £146 x 2 530kg Friesian to £146. 460kg Simmental to £145. 600kg Friesian to £138. 580kg Friesian to £138. 530kg Friesian to £138.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

590kg Charolais to £202. 650kg Charolais to £196. 620kg Charolais to £196. 520kg Limousin to £186. 510kg Limousin to £184. 660kg Limousin to £172. 550kg Charolais to £180. 570kg Limousin to £178. 560kg Limousin to £176. 660kg Limousin to £175. 660kg Limousin to £174. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £171.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

620kg Limousin to £195. 530kg Limousin to £192. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 660kg Charolais to £187. 600kg Charolais to £186. 480kg Charolais to £181. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £169. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 630kg Friesian to £154. 640kg Friesian to £146.

STORE BULLOCKS

Trade continues strong for quality stores with forward lots selling from £196 per 100kg to £222 per 100kg for a 590kg Aberdeen Angusfrom a Fivemiletown producer and £221 per 100kg for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus from a Magheraveely producer with others selling from £184 to £193 per 100kg.

Leading prices: S Mohan Fivemiletown 730kg Charolais to £1415 (£194), S Trouton Portadown 690kg Limousin to £1385 (£201), B McNamee Eskra 670kg Charolais to £1380 (£206), 720kg Charolais to £1370 (£190), 640kg Limousin to £1355 (£212) and 700kg Limousin to £1350 (£193), K McManus Enniskillen 680kg Charolais to £1370 (£201), 650kg Limousin to £1350 (£207), 690kg Charolais to £1335 (£193), 640kg Charolais to £1310 (£204) and 670kg Limousin to £1295 (£193), J D Patterson Dungannon 670kg Simmental to £1355 (£202), W S Hall Magheraveely 720kg Charolais to £1350 (£188), 660kg Charolais to £1330 (£201), 670kg Charolais to £1315 (£196) and a 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£221), A P Grimley Armagh 730kg Limousin to £1345 (£184), D McFarland Beragh 630kg Charolais to £1320 (£209) and I Browne Fivemiletown 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1310 (£222) 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1305 (£221) and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1305 (£207).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 500KG

P J McWilliams Seskinore 490kg Limousin to £1070 (£218) and 480kg Limousin to £990 (£206), L Mavitty Culkey 490kg Limousin to £1050 (£214), 450kg Charolais to £980 (£217), 440kg Charolais to £975 (£221) and 460kg Charolais to £915 (£199), P Keown 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221) and 400kg Charolais to £920 (£230), J B Conroy Altamuskin 490kg Charolais to £990 (£202), B Pryce Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £980 (£200), Fergal Keown Belleek 410kg Charolais to £955 (£233), S Trouton Portadown 500kg Limousin to £945. B McGahan Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £940. D McKeown Fivemiletown 480kg Belgian Blue to £925. R Purvis Stewartstown 450kg Simmental to £900. W Lockhart Killylea 430kg Limousin to £860.

STORE HEIFERS

A very firm demand in this section with quality forward lots selling from £198 to £227 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais to £1315 with others selling from £185 to £195 per 100kg leading prices M/S P and E McKenna Clogher 660kg Charolais to £1395 (£211) 630kg Charolais to £1370 (£217) 610kg Charolais to £1370 (£224) 620kg Charolais to £1365 (£220) 590kg Charolais to £1350 (£198) 580kg Charolais to £1315 (£227) 670kg Charolais to £1305 (£195) 620kg Charolais to £1270 (£205) 570kg Charolais to £1270 (£223) and 640kg Simmental to £1250 (£195) Clogher producer 680kg Simmental to £1350 (£211)640kg Charolais to £1330 (£208) 680kg Simmental to £1300 (£191) and 630kg Charolais to £1250 (£198) A P Grimley Armagh 660kg Charolais to £1310 (£198) P Quinn Ballygawley 620kg Limousin to £1285 (£207) and 650kg Limousin to £1260 (£194) P Shevlin Clogher 640kg Charolais to £1280 (£200)

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 420KG TO 500KG

P Shevlin Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1085 (£231) and 470kg Charolais to £1055 (£224) V McGee Galbally 480kg Charolais to £1060 (£221) 420kg Charolais to £1020 (£243) and 490kg Charolais to £1000 (£204) K Boyland Armagh 480kg Charolais to £1040 (£216) 480kg Charolais to £980 490kg Charolais to £980 and 410kg Charolais to £970 (£236) Ruth Hogg Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1030 (£214) and 460kg Charolais to £1030 (£224) M McCaffery Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1030 (£229) 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210) and 470kg Charolais to £950 (£201) T McGarrigle Belleek 450kg Charolais to £990 (£220) E Loughran Armagh 480kg Charolais to £980 and 490kg Charolais to £970. D Murphy Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £975. F Breen Trillick 420kg Charolais to £965 (£230)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

M McCaffery Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £930 (£232), F Breen Trillick 380kg Charolais to £860 (£226), V McGee Galbally 310kg Charolais to £830 (£268), 350kg Charolais to £755 and 360kg Charolais to £745. Kesh producer 370kg Simmental top £780 (£211) and F and N Gormley Sixmilecross 350kg Limousin to £740 and 360kg Limousin to £700.

WEANLINGS

A much larger entry sold readily to a very keen demand good quality males selling to £281 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £955 for an Omagh producer.

Leading prices: P Slane Carrickmore 500kg Limousin to £1030 (£206), 490kg Charolais to £1000 (£204), 460kg Charolais to £990 (£215) and 410kg Charolais to £910 (£222), J and F McCaffery Derrylin 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 (£198), R T Gibson Irvinestown 490kg Limousin to £975 (£199), W R Adams Fivemiletown 400kg Belgian Blue to £970 (£240), J Donnelly Augher 400kg Limousin to £960 (£240), 410kg Limousin to £915 (£223) and 450kg Limousin to £910, D McLaren Dromore 340kg Limousin to £955 (£281), A Shortt Omagh 340kg Charolais to £940 (£276) and 340kg Charolais to £920 (£270), R Leonard Blaney 370kg Charolais to £930 (£251), K McCrumlish Omagh 340kg Limousin to £920 (£270), M G Donnelly Augher 350kg Limousin to £920 (£263) and 350kg Limousin to £910 (£260), E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £910 (£253), Kesh producer 400kg Limousin to £910 (£222) and G Askin Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £910 (£238).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Top quality lots selling to a new high of £336 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £1010 for a Fivemiletown producer leading prices W R Adams Fivemiletown 300kg Charolais to £1010 (£336), S Crawford Fermanagh 320kg Limousin to £980 (£306), 310kg Limousin to £830 (£268) and 330kg Charolais to £795 (£241), Kesh producer 380kg Charolais to £890 (£234), 400kg Charolais to £880 (£220) and 340kg Limousin to £775 (£228), T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £860 (£215), S Holland Clogher 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850 (£230) M Stevenson Lurgan 360kg Charolais to £835 (£232) 340kg Limousin to £805 (£237) and 350kg Charolais to £805 (£230) J A McCaffery Derrylin 330kg Limousin to £830 (£251) R J Farrell Dromore 390kg Simmental to £820 (£210) A Daly Benburb 350kg Limousin to £805 (£230) C Breen Kinawley 350kg Limousin to £790 (£225) 340kg Limousin to £785 (£231) and 340kg Limousin to £780 (£229) B McCullagh Greencastle 310kg Limousin to £780 (£251)

DAIRY COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry sold to £1910 and £1900 for calved heifers from a Ballygawley producer. R G Booth Stewartstown sold a calved dairy Shorthorn heifer to £1800 and Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer and £1300 for calved cow.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

I Meaklim Newtownhamilton sold a second calver with a heifer calf to £2010, M Breen Augher sold a 2014 cow with heifer calf to £1680. S McGlinchey Dungannon £1580 for second calver with heifer calf. Augher producer £1360 for heifer with bull calf. T Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1350 for heifer with bull calf. A Bracken Letterbreen £1075 for heifer with heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1100 and £950 for S McGlinchey Dungannon £1100 to M Breen Augher.

Others sold from £700 to £905.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another good turnout sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 for a Belgian Blue to M McCanny Dromore. J Martin Lisbellaw £370 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus. E and A Thompson Tempo £360 and £335 for Hereford and £310 for Limousin. D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £350 for Limousin. P Doyle Trillick £330 and £300 for Charolais. J E T Rutledge £325 for Belgian Blue and £325 for Hereford. J F Martin Kinawley £310 for Aberdeen Angus. O Mitchell Eskra £295 for Aberdeen Angus

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore Augher £440 for Aberdeen Angus. M McCanny Dromore £400 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £385, £380 and £370 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £355 £340 and £335 for Limousins. B McKenna Augher £305 for Limousin C McBrien Lisnaskea £305 for Hereford. H Maguire Cornafanogue £290 for Aberdeen Angus

REARED BULLS

S P Greenan Garrison £670 for Charolais. K Kelly Trillick £600 for Simmental and £590 for Charolais. B McKeever Armagh £600 for Limousin. M Anderson Pomeroy £560 for Simmental and £435 for Limousin. J Keys Clogher £505 for Hereford. Garrison producer £460 for Charolais. K Moore Augher £425 for Aberdeen Angus and £390 for Hereford. G McNeill Caledon £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

M/S D and I Murphy Dungannon £670 twice for Blonde d'Aquitaine. J Keys Clogher £630 and £570 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £585 for Limousin. K McCrory Sixmilecross £570 for Limousin. R J Crawford Augher £490 for Charolais. D and I Murphy Dungannon £435 for Limousin. K Kelly Trillick £435 for Belgian Blue. P Gallagher Castlederg £430 and £375 for Hereford. B McKeever Armagh £420 for Aberdeen Angus. J Donnelly Trillick £415 for Simmental. K Connelly Pomeroy £410 and £340 for Limousins.