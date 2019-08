Beef cows sell to £1416 for 770kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 410 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 184p Lim 770kg at £1416, Friesian cows sold to 136p 530kg £720, beef heifers to 213p Char 580kg £1235, beef bullocks to 215p 650kg £1397. Friesian bullock to 145p 650kg £942.

Beef Cows

R Clyde, Templepatrick Lim 770kg £1416.80 (184), S McCambridge, Ballycastle BB 750kg £1350 (180), A Riley Limavady Lim 660kg ££1181.40 (179), M Bradley, Castledawson, Cha 720kg £1274.40 (177), A Riley, Limavady Lim 650kg £1150.50 (177), M Foster, Kells BB 670kg £1172.50 (175), R Clyde, Templepatrick Lim 610kg £1067.50 (175), D McKillop, Glenariffe Lim 660kg £1148.40 (174), R Clyde, Templepatrick Lim 590kg £1020.70 (173), T Aiken, Coleraine Lim 670kg £1159.10 (173), N Allison, Randalstown Lim 860kg £1453.40 (169), W Boyd, Swatragh Lim 600kg £1008 (168), M Bradley, Castledawson, Lim 650kg £1085.50 (167), T Aiken, Coleraine Lim 650kg £1072.50 (165), AJ Wilson, Ballymena BB 70kg £1155 (165), R Workman, Kilwaughter Lim 610kg £1006.50 (165), H Boyd, Newtownabbey BB 710kg £1164.40 (164), W Dawson, Stoneyford Cha 640kg £1011.20 (158), M Bradley, Castledawson Cha 790kg £1232.40 (156), T Aiken, Coleraine BB 710kg £1093.40 (154), A Riley, Limavady Lim 610kg £939.40 (153), R Clyde, Templepatrick Lim 690kg £1041.90 (151), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Sim 800kg £1184 (148), H Boyd, Newtownabbey BB 700kg £1036 (148).

Friesian Cows

J McTague, Portglenone 530kg £720.80 (136), O Bradley, Magherafelt 670kg £857.60 (128), J Stirling, Ballymena 640kg £800 (125), T Adams, Rathkenny 550kg £682 (124), G&S Carey, Dunloy 720kg £878.40 (122), SJ McLean, Straid 590kg £702.10 (119), R McCormick, Armoy 620kg £731.60 (118), G McCammond, Larne 760kg £896.80 (118), R McCormick, Armoy 640kg £621 (115), N McCue, Ballymena 660kg £759 (115), O Magill, Crumlin 760kg £874 (115), W Hamilton, 730kg £832.20 (114), R&C Steede, Cullybackey 680kg £775.20 (114), 750kg £847.50 (113), O Magill, Crumlin 640kg £716.80 (112), 560kg £616 (110), 660kg £726 (110), D Marcus, Glenarm 800kg £880 (110), I McKinstry, Upper Ballinderry 690kg £752.10 (109), O Magill, Crumlin 660kg £719.40 (109), J King, Ballymena 760kg £828.40 (109), TR Lilburn, Dromore 700kg £756 (108), G&B Taylor, Ballymoney 650kg £702 (108).

Beef Heifers

R McCurdy, Broughshane Cha 580kg £1235.40 (213), D Torrens, Coleraine AA 650kg £1345.50 (207), R McCurdy, Broughshane Cha 590kg £1197.70 (103), Lim 530kg £1060 (200), D Quigley, Strabane Lim 510kg £1009.80 (198), O Shiels, Kilrea Par 570kg £122.90 (197), 630kg £1228.50 (195), D Hanna, Ballymoney Cha 610kg £1183.40 (194), R&W Fleck, Broughshane AA 740kg £1420.80 (192), O Shiels, Kilrea Lim 620kg £1190.40 (192), R Workman, Kilwaughter Lim 490kg £940.80 (192), R&W Fleck, Broughshane Lim 520kg £993.20 (191), O Shiels, Kilrea Par 580kg £11022 (190), D Hanna, Ballymoney Cha 660kg £1254 (190), D Boyd, Straid AA 580kg £1090.40 (188), O Shiels, Kilrea 570kg £1048.80 (184), D Quigley, Strabane, Lim 540kg £988.20 (183), W Weir, Milebush Lim 670kg £1219.40 (182), O Shiels, Kilrea Cha 710kg £1292.20 (182), Lim 620kg £1128.40 (182), R&W Fleck, Broughshane AA 720kg £1310.40 (182), O Shiels, Kilrea Lim 620kg £1122.20 (181), J Collins, Ballymoney Lim 560kg £1008 (180).

Beef Bullocks

C Reid, Aghalee Cha 650kg £1397.50 (215), Cha 580kg £1200.60 (207), F McElhone AA 730kg £1503.80 (206), D Torrens, Coleraine AA 630kg £1297.80 (206), J McKinley, Dunluce, Bushmills AA 620kg £1264.80 (104), J White, Antrim Lim 740kg £1487.40 (201), C Reid, Aghalee Lim 680kg £1360 (200), F McElhone, Moneymore AA 680kg £1346.40 (198), J McKinley, Bushmills 700kg £1386 (198), AA 590kg £1168.20 (198), J White, Antrim Lim 740kg £1450.40 (196), Lim 770kg £1501.50 (1995), A Smyth, Ballymoney Lim 660kg £1280.40 (194), F McElhone, Moneymore Lim 690kg £1338.60 (194), R&J Park, Ballymena AA 620kg £1202.80 (194), P Dillon, Magherafelt Brb 710kg £1377.40 (194), J White, Antrim Lim 820kg £1582.60 (193), C Reid, Aghalee BB 780kg £1505.40 (193), Ferguson, Stewartstown Lim 800kg £1544 (193), F McElhone, Moneymore Lim 750kg £1440 (192), J White, Antrim Cha 740kg £1420.80 (192), M Smith, Kells Lim 710kg £1363.20 (192).

Friesian Bullocks

J Graham, Glenwherry 650kg £942.50 (145), M Jamison, Larne 630kg £8882 (140), J Graham, Glenwherry 630kg £882 (140), M Jamison, Larne 690kg £945.30 (137).

Friday, August 23: Dairy - A larger entry of dairy stock met improved demand with more quality lots on offer selling to £2000 which was reached twice for calves heifers.

WG Johnston, Ligoniel £2000 (2), T&J Mackey, Ballynure Cha £1870, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1850, £1800, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1800, WG Johnston, Ligoniel, £1750, J McCann, Lurgan £1650, T & J Mackey, Ballynure £1400, P McVey, Magherafelt £1400, T & J Mackey, Ballynure £1400, £1380, SH&ES Hall, Ballyclare £1120, I Brown, Corbet £1060 (2).

Suckler Cows

Fifty lots in the bull and suckler ring sold to £1800 for a 2 year old AA bull from J Lennox, Kilrea. Jim McKenna, Ahoghill sold a Lim heifer with heifer calf for £1490.

J McKenna, Ahoghill Lim £1490, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £1420, Lim £1400, B & R Spence, Crumlin Lim £1400, D Allen, Moneymore Shb £1320, A Murray, Cushendall Cha £1300, G Devlin, Connaught Sal £1300, Lim £1280, P Downey, Portglenone Lim £1260, J Hasson, Ballymena Lim £1250, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £1220, D McClintock, Carnlough BB £1220, J Nelson, Carnduff Shb £1200, D Boyd, Knockagh Shb £1200, J Hasson, Ballymena Lim £1200, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £1200, Lim £1190 (2), J Hasson, Ballymena Lim £1180, G Devlin, Randalstown St £1160, J Hasson, Ballymena Lim £1160, D McClintock, Carnlough Lim £11660, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £1150 (2).

One hundred and eighty five calves in ring three sold well to £505 for a three month old Char Bull. Heifers calves to £500 for a two month old BB.

Bull Calves

S Scullion, Glenarm Cha £505, M Morrell, Garvagh Cha £500, S Scullion, Glenarm Cha £485, L Marron, Portglenone Lim £480, S Bonnar, Moorfields Sim £470, Local farmer Sim £450, O O’Kane, Carnlough Cha £435, D Devlin, Randalstown AA £425, L Wilson, Doagh Sim £420, AA £390, D Montgomery, Glenwherry BB £370, S Brennan, Ballyboley Sim £350, TJ Johnston, Glenavy Lim £335, M Morrell, Garvagh Lim £330, H Stewart, Ballyboley Her £310 (2), H Hall, Newtownabbey AAA £300.

Heifer Calves

Ganaway Farms, Millisle BB £500, BB £460, M Morrell, Garvagh Lim £430, Local farmer Lim £420 (2), Lim £410 (2), AA £410, Lim £400, Lim £395, S Scullion, Glenarm Cha £390 (2), M Morrell, Garvagh Cha £390, L Wilson, Doagh Sim £390, Sim £380, J Wilson, Ballynure Cha £370, L Wilson, Doagh Sim £360, AA £335, R Orr, Ballymena Lim £325, Ganaway farms Her £325, BB £315, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £305, B McCroary, Broughshane AA £290, H Hall, Newtownabbey AA £285.

Friesian Calves

G Connon, Crumlin £230, Forsythe brothers, Loughgiel £150, D Young, Saintfield £150, W Hamill, Aughafatten £135, G Connon, Crumlin £135, £120, D Young, Saintfield £120, Forsythe brothers, Loughgiel £115 (3), D Young, Saintfield £100.

An entry of 280 weanlings resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £520 over for a pair of Lim 450kg at £970 presented by M Murphy, Moorfields. Heifers sold to £480 over for a Char 490kg £970 offered by John McDevitt, Garvagh.

Bulls/Bullocks to 300kg

M Adams, Cloughmills Cha 240kg £690 (287), S Anderson, Ballymoney Lim 230kg £580 (252), S Anderson, Ballycastle Cha 280kg £660 (235), D O’Loan, Aughafatten, Lim 240kg £240kg £565 (235), A Dunn, Greenisland Lim 280kg £650 (232), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Lim 290kg £630 (217), Lim 210kg £455 (216), DJ&R White, Broughshane Cha 290kg £620 (213), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Sim 270kg £656 (209).

Bulls/ Bullocks 310kg to 350kg

Local farmer Cha 350kg £830 (237 (3), Lim 330kg £770 (233) (2), A Dunn, Greenisland Lim 330kg £745 (225), M Adams, Cloughmills Cha 320kg £720 (225), M Morrell, Garvagh Cha 320kg £695 (217), G Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 340kg £730 (214) (3), J Calwell, Ballycarry Lim 350kg £750 (214), H McNeill, Ballygally Lim 320kg £680 (212), DJ&R White, Broughshane Spk 340kg £720 (211), R Calwell, Ballycarry Sim 350kg £720 (205) (2).

Bulls/ Bullocks 350kg over

S Taylor, Belfast Cha 370kg £845 (228), M Morrell, Garvagh Cha 370kg £825 (223), H McNeill, Ballycally Lim 360kg £800 (222), Lim 370kg £815 (220), L Marron, Portglenone Lim 360kg £758 (218), AE&RW Murphy, Broughshane Lim 430kg £935 (217) (2), M Murphy, Moorfields Lim 430kg £935 (217), Lim 450kg £970 (215) (2), G Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 360kg £775 (2), S Taylor, Belfast Cha 410kg £865 (211), D McBride, Ballycastle Lim 390kg £820 (210), J Houston, Randalstown BB 400kg £840 (210), M Murphy, Moorfields Lim 400kg £825 (206), N&J McKee, Broughshane Lim 470kg £955 (203).

Heifers to 300kg

D McBride, Ballycastle Lim 290kg £625 (2155), Lim 290kg £615 (212), M Adams, Cloughmills Cha 300kg £620 (206), Cha 270kg £550 (203), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Lim 280kg £550 (196) (2), I Mawhinney, Antrim AA 280kg £540 (192)(3), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Lim 260kg £500 (192).

Heifers to 301kg to 350kg

C Irvine, Carrickfergus Lim 310kg £370 (216), Local farmer Cha 320kg £685 (214), D McBride, Ballycastle Lim 330kg £690 (209), N&J McKee, Broughshane Lim 330kg £685 (207), D McBride, Ballycastle Lim 340kg £705 (207), S Taylor Cha 320kg £660 (206), A Dunn, Greenisland Sim 320kg £660 (206), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Lim 350kg £700 (200), AE&RW Murphy, Broughshane Lim 350kg £700 (200), C Irvine, Carrickfergus Lim 340kg £670 (197), H McNeill, Ballygally Lim 320kg £630 (196), Lim 310kg £610 (196), M Morrell, Garvagh Lim 320kg £620 (193), I Mawhinney, Antrim Cha 350kg £670 (191), S Taylor, Belfast Cha 330kg £620 (187), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Lim 310kg £570 (183).

Heifers 350kg over

S Loughery, Limavady Lim 360kg £800 (222) (2), P McConnell, Belfast Cha 400kg £830 (207), Cha 370kg £765 (206), Cha 370kg £765 (206), S Loughery, Limavady Blo 400kg £820 (205) (3), S Taylor, Belfast Cha 390kg £780 (200), B&R Spence, Crumlin Lim 400kg £800 (200), Local farmer Cha 440kg £870 (197), J McDevitt, Limavady Cha 490kg £970 (198), Cha 440kg £870 (197), D Mairs, Lisburn Lim 440kg £870 (197), G Gault, Doagh Lim 400kg £790 (197), NW McConkey, Parkgate Sim 500kg £980 (196).

Monday, August 26: Another good entry of 3500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in a good trade. Breeders sold to £200, Ewe lambs to £120, store lambs to £77. Leading prices as follows.

Breeders

S Gallagher, Newtowncrommelin 12 CV £200, local farmer 10 Tex £165, 10 Tex £162, T Aiken, Coleraine 12 Suff £155, S Gallagher, Newtowncrommelin 12 CV £152, T McIlroy, Larne 10 Suff £152, J Beck, Banbridge 2 Suff £150, S Gallagher, Newtowncrommelin 12 CV £148, T Aiken, Coleraine 12 Suff £148, T McIlroy, Larne 10 Suff £148, G Milligan, Ederney 7 Tex £147, Local farmer 12 Mul £145 (2), J Malone, Macosquin 12 CV £144, G Milligan, Ederney 7 Suf £144, S Gallagher, Newtowncrommelin 10 CV £142.

Ewe Lambs

B Gingles, Larne 10 Suff £120, 10 Suff £110, S Rainey, 9 Mul £110, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 12 Mul £106, 10 Mul £105, B Gingles, Larne 12 Mul £102, 14 Mul £102, 10 Suf £100, R Hunter, Larne 12 SX £100, N&J McKee, Broughshane 14 SX £98, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 14 Suff £98, S Kerr, Larne 16 Mul £95, B Gingles, Larne 15 Suff £95, M Agnew, Islandmagee 11 Mul £95, R Hunter, Larne 1 SX £92, K Stewart, Larne 11 Mul £92.

Store Lambs

J Reid, Carnlough 14 Tex £71, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 40 Tex £66, J Alcorn, Macosquin 10 Tex £66, H Magill, Aughafatten 1 Mul £66, HA Wilson, Newtowncrommelin 110 Tex £65.50, 40 Tex £65.50, C&M White, Aughafatten 20 Suff £65, L Campbell, Carnlough 20 Tex £65, JP McAuley, Parkmore 54 Tex £64.50, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Tex £64.50, W McDonnell, Ballygally 14 Cha £64.50, A Graham, Carnlough 17 Tex £64.50, J McMordie, Moorfields 37 Cha £64.50, T Haveron, Cairncastle 8 CB £64, 20 Tex £64.

Rams

B Gardiner, Ballymena Suff £680, AJ Robinson Suff £620, S Toye, Kilrea £600, WHD McCabe, Muckamore Tex £600, AJ Robinson Suff £580, £580, R Beattie, Omagh Suff £580, WHD McCabe, Muckamore Tex £580, G Douglas, Limavady Suf £550, Suff £530, B Gardiner,, Ballymena Suff £520, G Douglas, Limavady Suff £520, WHD McCabe, Muckamore Tex £520, AJ Robinson Suff £500, WHD McCabe, Muckamore Tex £500.

Tuesday, August 27: An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £545 over for a Char 610kg £1155 offered by S Greer, Ballyclare. Heifers sold to £450 over for a Lim 500kg £950 presented by AT Carson, Ballymoney.

Bullocks to 500kg

Omagh farmer Lim 350kg £830 (237) (6), P Rowan, Aughafatten Cha 460kg £950 (206), D Hall, Whitemountain Cha 480kg £990 (206), R Cowan, Magheramourne Lim 430kg £860 (200), Lim 440kg £870 (197), W Montgomery, Broughshane Cha 500kg £985 (197), Omagh Farmer Cha 460kg £905 (196) (2), Omagh Farmer Lim 410kg £790 (192) (2), Blo 460kg £870 (189).

Bullocks 501kg over

P Rowan, Aughafatten Sim 510kg £990 (194), Sim 530kg £1020 (192), Sim 510kg £970 (190), D Hall, Whitemountain Cha 540kg £1025 (189), S Greer, Ballyclare Cha 610kg £1155 (189), W Montgomery, Broughshane Cha 550kg £1035 (188), Cha 590kg £1110 (188), Cha 530kg £995 (1887), Cha 560kg £1050 (187), J & P McBride, Carnlough Lim 570kg £1060 (186), Lim 550kg £1020 (185), AA 540kg £1000 (185) (2), G Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 600kg £1100 (183), D Hall, Whitemountain Cha 530kg £970 (183), G Kernohan, Randalstown Blo 620kg £1130 (182).

Heifers to 500kg

R Cowan, Magheramourne Lim 390kg £750 (192), AT Carson, Ballymoney Lim 500kg £950 (190), DS Porter, Crumlin Cha 460kg £865 (188), P McCullough, Glenavy Brb 460kg £815 (177).

Heifers 501kg over

NW McConkey, Parkgate Sim 520kg £885 (170), R Cowan, Magheramourne Shb 510kg £830 (162), NW McConkey, Parkgate Sim 560kg £910 (162), D Ross, Cullybackey BB 570kg £920 (161), Lim 560kg £900 (160).

Mule ewe lamb sale, Tuesday, August 27: The NI Bluefaced Leicester show and sale of mule ewe lambs at Ballymena Mart attracted a heavily increased entry of 3000 lambs and while averages were down £9 per head on 2018 trade was much better than anticipated. Prior to the sale a show was judged by Brendan Kelly who awarded first place to Graham Loughery and this pen went on to secure the top price of £190 per head. Second and third place were taken by Owen Loughran and William Adams respectively both pens subsequently selling at £150 per head. Leading prices and averages were as follows: G Loughery 10 at £190 (first), J Mills 10 at £155, O Loughran 10 at £150 (second), W Adams 10 at £150 (third), G Loughery 12 at £148, 12 at £140, O Loughran 10 at £140, M Workman 10 at £140, O Loughran 11 at £135, M Kelly 10 at £135, R Loughery 10 at £130 (fourth), J Mills 12 at £130, S O’Kane 10 at £128, R Workman 10 at £125, J Mills 11 at £125, R Workman 12 at £122, G Loughery 12 at £122, O Loughran 12 at £122, F Loughridge 10 at £120, T Wray 11 at £120, M Kelly 12 at £120, 12 at £120, J Mills 14 at £120, D Woodburn 12 at £120. Leading averages – S Kerr 49 ave £112.12, G Loughery 211 ave £109.23, R Workman 106 ave £108.69, O Loughran 244 ave £106.58, J Mills 135 ave £105.55, M Kelly 110 ave £105.47, M Workman 106 ave £101.73, T Wray 130 ave £100.

Wednesday, August 28L A smaller entry of 1901 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another slightly cheaper sale.

Fat lambs sold to 342p for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £77 from David Colville, Newtownabbey and to a top per head of £82 for a pen of heavy Texels offered by Graham Martin, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £120.

Top per head

G Martin, Broughshane 5 Tex 24kg £82, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 11 Suff 26kg £80, R McCurdy, Larne 6 Tex 25kg £78, G Robinson, Broughshane 24 Tex 25kg £78, J Martin, Broughshane 6 Tex 24kg £78, M Workman, Kilwaughter 18 CB 25kg £78, S Bonnar, Broughshane 3 Dor 26kg £78, D McClintock, Moorfields 1 Dor 34kg £78, C Alexander, Glenarm 5 Tex 26kg £78, N Rea, Larne 1 Suff 30kg £78, R Hanna, Cullybackey 2 Tex 28kg £78, T Jackson, Broughshane 25 Tex 24kg £77.50, S Craig, Ballycastle 8 Tex 25kg £77.501, W Reid, Aughafatten 12 Tex 25.5kg £77.550, ME Collins, Upper Ballinderry 7 Tex 24kg £77, R Saunderson, Glenwherry 36 Cha 24.5kg £77, R McNeill, Glenarm 22 Tex 26kg £77, A & W Gregg, Cloughmills 20 Tex 24.5kg £77, R Davidson, Broughshane 8 Tex 25kg £77, W Rea, Ballyclare 9 Tex 24kg £77, D Colville, Newtownabbey 6 Tex 22.5kg £77, R Hoy, Holestone 10 Tex 23.5kg £76.50, V Rodgers, Cushendun 13 Suff 25kg £76.50.

Top per kilo

D Colville, Newtownabbey 6 Tex 22.5kg £77 (342) , G Martin, Broughshane 5 Tex 24kg £82 (341), J ONeill, Ballymena 7 Tex 20kg £340), J Fenton, Glarryford 14 Tex 20.5kg £59 (336), L Lyons, 13 Tex 21kg £70 (333) S Graham, Glenariffe 14 Tex 21kg £70 (333), T Stewart, Cairncastle 28 Tex 21kg £70 (333), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 22 Tex 22.5kg n£75 (333), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Tex 22kg £73 (331), H McNeill, Ballygally 18 Tex 68kg £331), A&J Currie, Ballyclare 13 Tex 23kg £76 (330), M Kearney, Ballymoney 35 Tex 23kg £76 (330), J McCaughan, Armoy 30 Tex 23kg £76 (330), R Coulter, Doagh 7 Dor 20.5kg £67.50 (329), P Gregg, Gracehill 15 Tex 21kg £69 (328), WC McMaster, Gleno 24 Suff 23kg £75.50 (328), M McCann, Randalstown 16 Tex 23kg £75.50 (328), I McCaughey, Broughshane 27 Tex 21.5kg £70.50 (327), McGookin Farming, Ballymena 15 Lle 22kg £72 (327), N Rea, Larne 9 Suff 22kg £72 (327), K Ferguson, Ballymena 11 Tex 22kg £72 (327), A Armstrong, Ballymena 9 Tex 22kg £72 (327), W & G Hanna, Ballymoney 14 Cha 23kg £75 (326).

Fat ewes

First quality

Suffolk - £65-£85

Texel - £90-£112

Crossbred - £70-£92

Blackface - £35-£54