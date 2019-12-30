Beef cows sell to £1479 at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of 608 cattle on offer for the final sale of 2019 produced another strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1479 for a 850kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £174 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Limousin to £1159.20 for a 690kg Limousin to £168 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £180 for a 690kg Simmental to £1242 followed by a 700kg Limousin to £175 at £1225.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £117 for a 710kg to £830.7.

Fat bulls sold to £1137.40 for a 940kg Simmental to £121.

Fat steers overage sold to £1281.60 for a 720kg Belgian Blue to £178.

Fat steers underage sold to £1259.60 for a 670kg Charolais to £188.

Fat heifers overage sold to £203 for a 610kg Limousin (£1238.30).

Fat heifers underage sold to £1341.90 for a 710kg Limousin to £189.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Sixmilecross producer 690kg Simmental to £188 (£1242), Tempo producer 700kg Limousin to £175 (£1225), Loughgall producer 850kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £174 (£1479), Sixmilecross producer 690kg Limousin to £168 (£1159.20), Castlederg producer 690kg Limousin to £166. Strabane producer 670kg Limousin to £165. Keady producer 710kg Limousin to £159. Kinawley producer 730kg Simmental to £158. Derrylin producer 680kg Limousin to £157. Poyntzpass producer 650kg Charolais to £155.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with quality lots selling from £191 to £213 per 100kg for a 560kg Simmental to £1195 (£213) and a 500kg Charolais to £1065 (£213).

Leading prices: Dungannon producer 620kg Charolais to £1275 (£205) and 550kg Charolais to £1135 (£206), Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1200 (£203) and 570kg Charolais to £1140 (£200), E R Bell Newtownbutler 560kg Simmental to £1195 (£213), Armagh producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1195 (£187), J W Armstrong Magheraveely 620kg Simmental to £1180 (£190), E Smith Ballygawley 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£200) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 (£191), A Jones Newtownhamilton 500kg Charolais to £1065 (£213), 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 (£191), R Allen Aughnacloy 520kg Limousin to £1020 (£196), William Sloan Dungannon 520kg Belgian Blue to £1020 (£196) and P Cullen Armagh 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £995. A Erskine Ballygawley 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £990.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 490KG

M Allen Benburb 480kg Limousin to £970 (£202), 410kg Limousin to £950 (£232), 490kg Limousin to £940 and 490kg Limousin to £905. D Davidson Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £900. R Allen Aughnacloy 440kg Charolais to £880, 430kg Limousin to £870, 400kg Limousin to £860, 400kg Limousin to £805 and 410kg Limousin to £795.

Smaller sorts 360kg Limousin sold to £795 for A Erskine Ballygawley.

STORE HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling from £192 to £211 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1225 (£211) and a 560kg Limousin to £1180 (£211) with others selling from £182 to £188 per 100kg.

Leading prices: S Erskine Ballygawley 720kg Limousin to £1440 (£200), K Johnston Brookeborough 700kg Limousin to £1305 (£186), 690kg Limousin to £1255 (£182), 610kg Limousin to £1255 (£206), 590kg Limousin to £1210 (£205) and 560kg Limousin to £1180 (£211), J Allen Ballygawley 580kg Limousin to £1225 (£211) and 580kg Limousin to £1220 (£210), A Jones Newtownhamilton 560kg Charolais to £1175 (£210) and 550kg Charolais to £1035 (£188), Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1170 (£195) and 560kg Charolais to £1165 (£208), F McElroy Augher 550kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£209), Armagh producer 570kg Limousin to £1100 (£193), T Cassidy Augher 560kg Limousin to £1095 (£195), P Cullen Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1075 (£192) and 520kg Limousin to £1030 (£198), W H Harkness Crumlin 530kg Limousin to £1035 (£195) and A D Ewing Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 490KG

W H Harkness Crumlin 470kg Limousin to £1060 (£225), 440kg Charolais to £840 and 440kg Limousin to £835. F McElroy Augher 480kg Belgian Blue to £1060 (£221), K Gauley Rosslea 460kg Limousin to £980 (£213) and 420kg Charolais to £880 (£209), A D Ewing Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £945 (£205), A Jones Newtownhamilton 490kg Charolais to £940 (£192), 490kg Charolais to £890 (£181), 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 450kg Limousin to £800. R Graham Garrison 430kg Charolais to £885 (£206), J Primrose Fivemiletown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Fivemiletown Charolais to £720 (£232) and 300kg Limousin to £700 (£233) producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Clogher producer 470kg Hereford to £800.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER

I L Nugent Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £795 and 350kg Charolais to £700. S McKeown Sixmilecross 360kg Limousin to £755. T Pennell Lisnaskea 360kg Limousin to £755 and 390kg Charolais to £750.

WEANLINGS

Another good entry sold to a strong demand with all sorts selling from £191 to £275 per 100kg with a 320kg Charolais to £880 (£275) and a 260kg Charolais to £715 (£275).

Leading prices: A Veitch Lisbellaw 420kg Charolais to £1020 (£243), S Crawford Fermanagh 460kg Limousin to £990 (£215) and 410kg Limousin to £950 (£232), K Stewart Aughnacloy 470kg Limousin to £975 (£207) and 470kg Shorthorn to £930 (£198), Fermanagh producer 380kg Charolais to £965 (£254), 380kg Charolais to £900 (£237), 320kg Charolais to £880 (£275) and 320kg Limousin to £760 (£237), M McCarroll Fintona 480kg Simmental to £935 (£195), K Gilleese Derrylin 410kg Charolais to £900 (£219) 350kg Charolais to £865 (£247) and 340kg Charolais to £805 (£237), R Douglas Portadown 400kg Charolais to £820 (£205) and 340kg Charolais to £805 (£237), J H McGeown Craigavon 330kg Charolais to £780 (£236), 260kg Charolais to £715 (£275) and 290kg Charolais to £715 (£246), J Hagan Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £700 (£200) and R J Barnes Cookstown 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 (£191).

WEANLING HEIFERS

S Crawford Fermanagh 410kg Limousin to £970 (£236) and 380kg Limousin to £800 (£210), Fermanagh producer 390kg Charolais to £880 (£225), 360kg Charolais to £790 (£219), 310kg Limousin to £765 (£247), 290kg Limousin to £720 (£248), 310kg Charolais to £720 (£232) and 300kg Limousin to £700 (£233), S Williamson Benburb 420kg Belgian Blue to £875 (£208), R E Wilson Trillick 330kg Limousin to £765 (£232), 370kg Limousin to £750 (£203), 350kg Limousin to £740 (£211), 380kg Charolais to £700 and 340kg Limousin to £690. D McLaren Omagh 360kg Limousin to £730, 360kg Limousin to £720. R Douglas Portadown 380kg Charolais to £720. K Gilleese Derrylin 330kg Charolais to £715. K Stewart Aughnacloy 400kg Belgian Blue to £705. J Breen Armagh 270kg Limousin to £700 (£259).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A small entry sold to £1700 for a calved heifer from a Newtownhamilton producer. A Dungannon producer sold a springing heifer to £1460. A Newry producer sold young maiden Friesian heifers to £485 and young maiden Shorthorn heifers to £635 and £495.

BREEDING BULLS

J Kelly Dungannon £1050 for Hereford born 03/08/16.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A brisk demand in this section with R Domer Clogher selling a heifer with bull calf to £1535, a springers to £1250 and £1070. Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley £1500 for springing heifer. C McCombe Clogher £1420 for second calver with bull calf and £1275 for heifer with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1150, £1110 and £1100 for springing heifers. Clogher producer £1150 for heifer with heifer calf. Armagh producer £1135 for heifer with steer calf. J Donnelly Dungannon £1080 for heifer with bull calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good turnout this week again sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £500 for a Charolais to C Smyth Rosslea. M Lagan Cookstown £415 for Belgian Blue. W Nelson Rosslea £365 for Simmental, W Downey Magheraveely 350 for Charolais, Lakeview Farms Rosslea £340 for Fleckvieh, K McPhillips Magheraveely £340 for Belgian Blue, R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £340 and £330 for Charolais. A Patrick Newtownstewart £330 for Belgian Blue and P Irwin Fivemiletown £305 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

C Smyth Rosslea £400 for Charolais, A Veitch Lisbellaw £395 for Charolais, A A Ferguson Stewartstown £340 and £330 for Belgian Blues. H McClure Fivemiletown £335 for Limousin, D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £330 for Charolais and J D Patterson Dungannon £320 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

Ballygawley producer £590 for Aberdeen Angus, F Kelly Armagh £540 for Shorthorn £500, £490 and £485 for Aberdeen Angus. J Kelly Dungannon £500 for Hereford. R Douglas Portadown £500 for Charolais, A W Wilson Dungannon £485 for Limousin and P Cullen Armagh £480 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

J Kelly Dungannon £510, £500, and £480 for Hereford. F Kelly Armagh £500 for Aberdeen Angus, Clogher producer £480 twice for Herefords. T Simpson Ederney £450 for Hereford and £400 for Aberdeen Angus, Fermanagh producer £430 for Charolais and £430 for Limousin, R Douglas Portadown £415 for Simmental Middletown producer £385 twice for Aberdeen Angus. R E Jones Ballygawley £385, £375 for Hereford and £375 for Belgian Blue.

Sales resume on Saturday, January 4, 2020.