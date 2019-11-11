Beef cows sell to £1496.40 for a 870kg Charolais at Clogher Mart

A seasonal entry of 981 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 9 producing a good steady demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1496.40 for a 870kg Charolais to £172 per 100kg and reaching a top of £186 per 100kg for a 790kg Simmental to £1469.40.

Cow heifers sold to £1281.60 for a 720kg Belgian Blue to £178 and selling to a top of £198 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1227.60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £109 for a 710kg to £773.90.

Beef bulls sold to £1260 for a 1200kg Shorthorn at £105 per 100kg and selling to £124 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £942.40.

Overage seers sold to £193 for a 610kg Charolais.

Underage steers sold to £200 for a 680kg Charolais.

Overage heifers sold to £187 for a 450kg Limousin.

Underge heifers sold to £200 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Armagh producer 620kg Charolais to £198 (£1227.60), 790kg Simmental to £186 (£1469.40), 720kg Belgian Blue to £178 (£1281.60), 620kg Simmental to £178 (£1103.60), 710kg Charolais to £173 (£1228.30), 870kg Charolais to £172 (£1496.40), 710kg Charolais to £168 (£1192.80), 680kg Limousin to £166 (£1128.80), 670kg Limousin to £166 (£1112.20), 800kg Charolais to £164 (£1312) and 750kg Limousin to £161 (£1207.50).

Other quality lots sold from £132 to £158 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £104 to £109 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

760kg Limousin to £124 (£942.40), 960kg Charolais to £114 (£1094.40), 760kg Limousin to £112 (£851.20), 890kg Simmental to £107 (£952.30), 1200kg Shorthorn to £105 (£1260) and 900kg Charolais to £105 (£945).

FAT STEER OVERAGE

610kg Charolais to £193. 590kg Charolais to £187. 700kg Charolais to £170. 850kg Charolais to £162. 740kg Belgian Blue to £159. 540kg Hereford to £158. 690kg Hereford to £151. 680kg Charolais to £148. 730kg Hereford to £146. 650kg Hereford to £146. 730kg Belgian Blue to £144. 690kg Aberdeen Angus. to £140. 610kg Charolais to £136. 670kg Simmental to £135. Friesians sold from £122 to £134 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

680kg Charolais to £200. 720kg Limousin to £195. 730kg Charolais to £195. 640kg Charolais to £194. 690kg Charolais to £193. 750kg Charolais to £190. 730kg Simmental to £190. 760kg Aberdeen Angus. to £188. 800kg Charolais to £180. 640kg Charolais to £178. 630kg Charolais to £174. 670kg Charolais to £172. 620kg Charolais to £165. 670kg Montbeliarde to £164.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

450kg Limousin to £187. 560kg Simmental to £180. 620kg Limousin to £176. 700kg Simmental to £174. 650kg Limousin to £170. 610kg Simmental to £170. 650kg Limousin to £167. 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £166. 620kg Limousin to £163.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

600kg Aberdeen Angus. to £204. 630kg Aberdeen Angus. to £203. 490kg Charolais to £200. 590kg Charolais to £196. 590kg Charolais to £190. 630kg Charolais to £188. 560kg Charolais to £187. 520kg Aberdeen Angus. to £186. 530kg Charolais to £186. 550kg Charolais to £186. 640kg Charolais to £185. 610kg Charolais to £185. 610kg Charolais to £178. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 650kg Hereford to £166.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1375 for a 700kg Charolais (£196) to M/S V and H Rea, Aughnacloy. R Sands, Newry sold 710kg Limousin to £1360 (£191.50), T B Robinson, Clogher 670kg Limousin to £1340 (£200), M Nesbitt, Armagh 690kg Charolais to £1335 (£193), 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1205 (£188) and 610kg Charolais to £1195 (£196), B Connelly, Trillick 670kg Charolais to £1335 (£199), G Black, Ballygawley 630kg Limousin to £1275 (£202), 600kg Limousin to £1220 (£203), W I L Wilson, Trillick 630kg Charolais to £1275 (£202), A Fearon, Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £1275 (£185), 770kg Limousin to £1250, 620kg Limousin to £1225 (£191), D McVeigh, Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1250 (£205), 670kg Charolais to £1240 (£185), 610kg Limousin to £1220 (£200) and 580kg Charolais to £1215 (£209), T McCaughey, Augher 650kg Limousin to £1240 (£191) and 580kg Limousin to £1200 (£207) and M Mallon, Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1200 (£193).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

S Donnelly, Sixmilecross 500kg Charolais to £1105 (£221), 470kg Charolais to £1035 (£220) and 450kg Limousin to £925 (£205), R Gormley, Sixmilecross 480kg Charolais to £1060 (£221), 420kg Charolais to £985 (£234), J Gormley, Carrickmore 450kg Charolais to £1025 (£228), 470kg Charolais to £1005 (£214), 470kg Charolais to £995 (£212) and 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219), B Clarke, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1025 (£213), 480kg Limousin to £1025 (£213) and 460kg Limousin to £980 (£213), R Robinson, Banbridge 490kg Limousin to £1020 (£208), B and D Doris, Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1020 (£217), E Fee, Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1005 (£201), H Duggan, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217), S Kelly, Loughgall 450kg to £995 (£221) and 500kg Charolais to £960 (£192) and H Kerr, Dungannon 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£198).

STORE HEIFERS

A steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1075 for a 570kg Charolais (£188) and 560kg Charolais to £1010 (£180) to S Scollan, Lisbellaw. S Mullen, Loughgall 510kg Charolais to £1055 (£207), F G Haughey, Fintona 530kg Charolais to £1030 (£194), K B Farms Ltd, Aughnacloy 550kg Simmental to £1015 (£184), D Shortt, Clogher 570kg Charolais to £940. S Gardiner, Armagh 510kg Limousin to £880 and 540kg Limousin to £875. S Elliott, Florencecourt 500kg Limousin to £870. A Carson, Garrison 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £835.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

F G Haughey, Fintona 490kg Charolais to £1005 (£205), 470kg Charolais to £960 (£204) 430kg Charolais to £870 and 420kg Charolais to £835. S Mullen, Loughgall 450kg Limousin to £965 (£214), D McLaren, Omagh 460kg Charolais to £870. R McGorman, Lisnaskea 490kg British Blue to £840 and 420kg Charolais to £840. T Maguire, Derrylin 480kg Belgian Blue to £830. D McFarland, Ballygawley 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. S Elliott, Florencecourt 450kg Charolais to £800, 420kg Charolais to £775 and 450kg Charolais to £770.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D McLaren, Omagh 400kg to £835. S Elliott, Florencecourt 390kg Charolais to £740. Clogher producer 350kg Charolais to £705, 340kg Charolais to £705 and 360kg Limousin to £660. V Hayes, Portadown 390kg Limousin to £690 and 390kg Limousin to £645. F and T Irwin, Portadown 390kg Aberdeen Angus. to £670, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £660, 380kg Aberdeen Angus. to £640, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus. to £505. R McGorman, Lisnaskea 390kg Simmental to £590.

WEANLINGS

A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £965 for a 470kg Limousin (£205 and 410kg Charolais to £860 (£210) to P Robb Ballynahinch. O Callaghan, Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £950 and 510kg Limousin to £920. J McDonnell, Cooneen 350kg Charolais to £900 (£257), 330kg Charolais to £895 (£271), 310kg Charolais to £890 (£287) and 380kg Charolais to £880 (£231), D Campbell, Magherafelt 310kg Limousin to £900 (£290), B and P Hughes, Benburb 410kg Limousin to £885 and 340kg Limousin to £835. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £880. J Milligan, Ederney 310kg Charolais to £875 and 370kg Charolais to £870. B McCullagh, Greencastle 290kg Charolais to £870 (£300) and 290kg Charolais to £830 (£286), G Taggart, Coalisland 360kg Limousin to £870 and 350kg Limousin to £860. M King, Fintona 390kg Limousin to £840. D Mooney, Lisburn 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £835.

WEANLING HEIFERS

S Mullen, Loughgall 490kg Charolais to £990 (£202), P J Monaghan, Omagh 410kg Charolais to £870 and 400kg Limousin to £795. P Stewart, Belcoo 390kg Charolais to £820 and 290kg Charolais to £670. E Kyle, Sixmilecross 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £800. R Sandsm Newry 460kg Charolais to £795 and 370kg Charolais to £725. B McCullagh, Greencastle 320kg Charolais to £795 (£248) and 280kg Charolais to £690. J Hawkes, Omagh 300kg Limousin to £790 (£263) and 340kg Limousin to £725. Kesh producer 300kg Simmental to £790 and 350kg Simmental to £740. J Milligan, Ederney 330kg Charolais to £750. D Mooney, Lisburn 400kg Limousin to £720. T R Johnston, Irvinestown 240kg Limousin to £700 (£291) and 240kg Limousin to £640. S Mullen, Loughgall 320kg Limousin to £700 and 330kg Limousin to £635.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good turnout this week in this section sold readily with R Givan, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1835 and £1830. A Foster, Mackin £1770 for Calved Heifer. Fermanagh producer £1700, and £1500 for Calved Heifers. N Condy, Dungannon £1685 for Calved Heifer. Benburb producer £1600 for Calved Heifer. N Jackson, Dromore £1220 for Calved Heifer. N Woods, Pomeroy £1170 for Calved Heifer. Calved Cows sold from £1080 to £1220 for N Condy, Dungannon. Springing Heifers sold £1330, £1300, £1200 and £1050 for E Smith, Ballygawley. Maiden Heifers sold to £520 each.

BREEDING BULLS

Gorthill Farms Ltd £1110 for Young Ped Reg Char bull born 03/03/18. S M Daly £1080 for young Ped. Non. Reg. Saler bull born 11/07/18

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A brisk demand this week with E Walker, Keady selling Heifers with Bull Calves to £1630 and £1600. S Donohue, Lisnaskea £1360 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1340 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Clogher producer £1300 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Augher producer £1240 for Heifer with Bull Calf. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £1240 and £1220 for Heifers with Heifer Calves and £1130 and £900 for Heifers with Bull Calves. I Dunwoody, Armagh £1205 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Pomeroy producer £1180 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Fermanagh producer £1135 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf and £1045 for Heifer with Bull Calf. T Farrell, Fivemiletown £1175, £1115 and £1110 for Heifers scanned 7.8 months incalf to Limousin Bull.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry this week again sold easily to a strong demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £450 for Charolais to E and P Hughes, Augher. Fermanagh producer £445 and £380 for Simmentals. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £340 for Limousin, M McGirr, Fivemiletown £280 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £260 for Limousin, J T C Morton, Kinawley £280 for Belgian Blue and V and B Hall, Fivemiletown £275 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

Augher producer £450 x 2 for Limousins and £380 x 2 for Simmentals. J M Martin, Lisbellaw £310 and £280 for Belgian Blues. Clogher producer £300 for Limousin, A Latimer, Derrylin £270 for Belgian Blue, Geo and D Johnston, Lisnaskea £260 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS

C Haughey, Omagh £775 £765 and £540 for Charolais. M/S A and J Haughey, Omagh £710 and £600 for Charolais. R Milligan, Ederney £655, £580 and £530 for Charolais. Augher producer £650 for Charolais, A McDonagh, Fintona £615 for Charolais and £605 for Simmental, Dungannon producer £590 for Charolais, D Williamson, Portadown £585 for Limousin, Clogher producer £585 for Charolais, P McAloon and C Shevlin, Rosslea £565 for Aberdeen Angus and £545 x 2 for Limousins. J Cassidy, Kinawley £530, £525 and £505 for Limousins.

REARED HEIFERS

L Downey, Rosslea £615 and £590 for Charolais. J O'Rourke, Lisnaskea £560 and £465 for Limousins. D Edwards, Trillick £525, £480 x 3 £410 and £390 for Simmentals. J Cassidy, Kinawley £510, £500 and £440 for Limousins. Clogher producer £450 x 2 for Limousins. and £420 for Charolais and £380 for Simmental.