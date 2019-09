Beef cows sell to £1544 at Ballymena Mart

Cushendun sale, Wednesday, September 4: The annual sale of lambs at Cushendun conducted by Ballymena Livestock market met an increased entry of 2700 lambs and despite the atrocious weather conditions excellent prices were recorded throughout the sale for the entry of top quality lambs. Prior to the sale a show of mule ewe lambs was judged by Seamus O’Kane and kindly sponsored by Glenfarm Supplies. First place was awarded to E and P McCormick and these went on to secure the top price of £120 per head. Store lambs met a super trade and sold to £69 for a tremendous pen of mule lambs presented by J and A Murphy. Leading prices in each section were as follows: Mule ewe lambs – E and P McCormick 10 at £120 (first), J J McAllister 10 at £116 (third), S McDonnell 10 at £112 (fourth), E and P McCormick 5 at £110, 10 at £108, H McNeill 10 at £106 (second), P McCurdy 10 at £105, H McNeill 12 at £100, J J McAllister 11 at £100, E and P McCormick 10 at £95, B Magee 10 at £95, P McCurdy 12 at £95. Store lambs – J and A Murphy 42 Mules at £69, E and P McCormick 40 Mules at £68.50, A Murphy 50 Mules at £68, Exors. A F O’Hara 20 Suffolk cross at £68, A Hamilton 55 Texel cross at £68, P McCurdy 11 Mule at £67, 33 Mule at £67, K O’Hara 23 Suffolk cross at £67, J McKillop 52 Mule at £66.50, R McNeill 17 Mule at £66.50, A Murphy 40 Mule at £66, 40 Mule at £66, P McNeill 60 Mule at £66.

Thursday, September 5: An entry of 550 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 198p for a Belgian Blue 780kg at £1544.

Friesian cows to 121p for 690kg at £834.

Beef heifers to 208p for 450kg at £936.

Beef bullocks to 203p for 550kg at £1116 and Friesian bullocks to 136p for 560kg at £761.

Beef cows sold to: A and M E Graham, Carnlough BB 780kg £1544 (198), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Lim 740kg £1324 (179), M and A Millar, Ballymena Lim 650kg £1137 (175), Wm Archbold, Newtownabbey Blonde d'Aquitaine 730kg £1262 (173), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Lim 610kg £1049 (172), John McKeague, Dunloy Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £1162 (171), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Lim 690kg £1173 (170), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 690kg £1159 (168), Gary Weatherup, Ballyclare Lim 710kg £1192 (168), T P Crawford, Kircubbin Lim 580kg £974 (168), Ballymena farmer Lim 700kg £1169 (167), Robert McIlveen, Connor Char 700kg £1162 (166), R Gilliland, Antrim AA 880kg £1452 (165), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Lim 610kg £1006 (165), D Bell, Antrim Lim 510kg £836 (164), S McAllister, Glenarm Lim 620kg £1016 (164).

Friesian cows sold to: Ballymena farmer 690kg £834 (121), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 760kg £912 (120), Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod 770kg £900 (117), A M Crawford, Ballynure 710kg £823 (116), J Weatherup, Ballyclare 670kg £770 (115), James Gaston, Ballinaloob 710kg £816 (115), Ballymena farmer 690kg £779 (113), A M Crawford 700kg £791 (113), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 770kg £862 (112), James Adair, Kells 580kg £649 (112), S Wilson, Ballymena 730kg £817 (112), J F Smyth, Islandmagee 780kg £873 (112), S and T Clyde, Straid 620kg £688 (111), J and J M White, Comber 660kg £732 (111), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 580kg £638 (110), James McAuley, Cushendall 710kg £781 (110).

Beef heifers sold to: T P Crawford, Kircubbin Lim 450kg £936 (208), S Higgins, Magherafelt Lim 600kg £1218 (203), R Henry, Kilwaughter Char 620kg £1215 (196), S Higgins Blonde d'Aquitaine 630kg £1222 (194), T P Crawford BB 470kg £907 (193), R Henry, Kilwaughter Lim 590kg £1138 (193), S Higgins Shorthorn beef 600kg £1146 (191), William Weir, Carrickfergus Char 590kg £1126 (191), S R Gray, Antrim Lim 540kg £1026 (190), T P Crawford Lim 430kg £817 (190), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Lim 560kg £1052 (188), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 670kg £1239 (185), T P Crawford Lim 440kg £809 (184), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Lim 530kg £964 (182), W J Booth, Kircubbin Lim 560kg £1019 (182), Alexander Ross Lim 540kg £982 (182).

Beef bullocks sold to: P Donnelly, Rathkenny Lim 550kg £1116 (203), Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick Char 630kg £1260 (200), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 640kg £1280 (200), C Reid, Aghalee Lim 630kg £1247 (198), Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1188 (198), M Farquhar, Ballymean AA 650kg £1267 (195), Carrigeen farms Char 590kg £1150 (195), J McKinley AA 690kg £1345 (195), P Donnelly, Rathkenny Lim 540kg £1053 (195), Lim 530kg £1033 (195), W Park, Antrim Lim 610kg £1183 (194), P Donnelly Lim 550kg £1067 (194), I Conn, Limavady Char 760kg £1466 (193), J McKinley AA 670kg £1293 (193), S Campbell, Upper Ballinderry Lim 710kg £1370 (193), P Donnelly, Lim 570kg £1100 (193), Robert Howie, Doagh Char 610kg £1177 (193).

Friesian bullocks sold to: R J Gage, Clough 560kg £761 (136), M Jamison, Larne 670kg £897 (134), 600kg £786 (131), 530kg £689 (130), G and S Carey, Dunloy 610kg £793 (130), 540kg £702 (130), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare 690kg £883 (128), R J Gage 510kg £642 (126), M Jamison, 530kg £662 (125).

Friday, September 6: Good demand for 24 dairy cattle to £1970 for a choice calved heifer from David Wallace, Antrim.

Dairy

D Wallace, Antrim £1970, L Glenn, Carryduff £1690, T Davis, Magherafelt £1670, C Orr, Cloughmills £1630, L Glenn, Carryduff £1620, A McNair, Ballyclare £1590, T and J Mackey, Ballyclare £1540, £1510, I McCaughey £1490, J Hunter, Crumlin £1480, D Blelock, Antrim £1420, D Wallace, Antrim £1380, £1380, N Smyth, Ballymena £1360, T Gordon, Ballyclare £1320, £1280.

Suckler stock

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1920 for a Lim cow with bull calf at foot.

R Armstrong, Lisburn Lim £1920, P McVey, Magherafelt Cha £1340, Lim £1150, Tyrone farmer Her £1100, M McIlhatton, Glenravel Lim £1080.

Two hundred and fifty one lots in the calf ring sold to £535 for a four month old BB bull, younger bull calves to £440 for a two month old AA. Heifer calves to £400 for a five month old Limousin, younger lots to £380.

Bull calves: N Cassidy, Kilrea BB £536, L Wilson AA £440 (2), Sim £430, AA £420, M Millar, Doagh Lim £395, E Hall, Ballyclare AA £380, F Connon, Ballymena Sal £375, R Bingham, Nutts Corner Cha £350 (2), E Hall, Ballyclare Her £345 (2), B Alexander, Ahoghill AA £340, F Connon, Ballymena Sal £335, D Montgomery ,Glenwherry AA £330, F Connon, Antrim Sal £330 (2), D Winter, Randalstown BB £330, Broughshane farmer AA £325, R McConnell, Glenwherry Spk £325, E Hall, Ballyclare Lim £320, D Montgomery, Glenwherry AA £315, F Connon, Ballymena Sal £310, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £3.

Heifer calves: N Cassidy, Kilrea Lim £400, L Wilson, Doagh BB £380, N Cassidy, Kilrea BB £380, Sim £375, M Millar, Rasharkin Lim £370, N Cassidy, Kilrea Cha £350, L Wilson, Doagh AA £320, A Scott, Glarryford Cha £305, I McCaughan, Bushmills £300, H Park, Ballymena Cha £290, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle Her £290, L Glenn, Carryduff Sim £285, M Cowan, Magherafelt Her £280, A McFarlane, Hollywood BB £280 (2), T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £275, M Murphy, Moorfields Lim £270, A McFarlane, Hollywood BB £270, M Scott, Carryduff AA £265, A McFarlane, Hollywood AA £265 (2), R Martin, Portavogie Her £260, Ballymena farmer Lim £255, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle Her £250.

Friesian calves: A Magee, Ballyrickard £200, R Lyttle, Larne £160, S Hughes, Clough £160 (2), W Hill, Randalstown £140, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey £130 (2), S Hughes, Clough £130, W Hill, Randalstown £125, A Magee, Ballyrickard £125, (2), J McConaghie, Glenarm £125 (5), M Millar, Randalstown £125, A Magee, Ballyrickard £120, R Lyttle, Larne £120, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey £120 (2), J Gaston, Dunloy £115, F Connon, Ballymena £110 (2).

An entry of weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £530 for a Lim 440kg £970 offered by R Johnston, Clough.

Heifers sold to £460 over for a Cha 460kg £920 presented by local farmer.

Bull/bullocks to 300kg

Ballymena farmer Lim 240kg £615 (256), H McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 270kg £680 (251), S Lowry, Glenavy Cha 290kg £625 (215), J H Fraser, Belfast Cha 300kg £635 (211), M Millar, Rasharkin Lim 270kg £550 (203), S McCullough, Broughshane BB 280kg £570 (203) (3), J S Johnston, Clough Lim 260kg £510 (196), S McAuley, Ballymoney Lim 300kg £560 (186).

Bull/bullocks to 301kg to 350kg

H McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 320kg £780 (243), Lim 350kg £830 (237), Ballymena farmer 350kg £805 (230) (3), H McAlister, Aghadowey, Lim 350kg £780 (222), S McAuley, Ballymoney Cha 310kg £680 (219), T R McCahon, Aghadowey Sim 340kg £725 (213), J Hooks, Carrowdore BB 320kg £680 (212) (2), S McAuley, Ballymoney Cha 340kg £705 (107), J Fraser, Belfast Sal 350kg £725 (207), R Topping, Kilwaughter Sal 330kg £645 (195), Her 330kg £645 (195), W Holland, Doagh Cha 330kg £645 (195), J Johnston, Clough Lim 350kg £670 (191).

Bull/bullocks to 351kg and over

R Johnston, Clough Lim 440kg £970 (220), W McConway, Limavady Lim 380kg £835 (219 (2), S Adams, Broughshane Lim 440kg £955 (217), W McConway, Limavady 400kg £850 (212), Ballymena farmer Lim 390kg £820 (210), R Johnston, Clough Lim 440kg £915 (208), R McCahon, Aghadowey Cha 420kg £860 (204), S Taylor, Belfast Cha 420kg £855 (203), S Adams, Broughshane Lim 480kg £975 (203), J Fraser, Glencairn Cah 380kg £765 (201), I Martin, Ballyclare BB 490kg £980 (200), 460kg £915 (198), R McCahon, Aghadowey Sim 410kg £815 (198), A Wylie, Parkgate Cha 430kg £850 (197), H Magill, Ballygawley Lim 420kg £830 (197).

Heifers to 300kg

Ballymena farmer Lim 230kg £545 (237), Lim 260kg £580 (223).

Heifers to 301kg to 350kg

Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Lim 330kg £650 (197) (3), D Boyd, Ballintoy Blo 330kg £635 (192), G Connon, Aldergrove Lim 350kg £660 (188), J Fraser, Belfast Cha 320kg £585 (182), A Lowry, Glenavy Cha 310kg £560 (180), J Fraser, Belfast Cha 340kg £610 (179), T J McAuley, Ballyclare Lim 350kg £625 (178), G Connon, Aldergrove, Her 320kg £550 (171).

Heifers 351kg and over

Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Lim 410kg £845 (206), Broughshane farmer Cha 460kg £920 (200), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten 400kg £790 (197), 370kg £730 (197), 400kg £770 (192), S Loughery, Limavady Cha 450kg £860 (191), 420kg £795 (189), Broughshane farmer Cha 460kg £870 (189), S Loughery, Limavady Cha 390kg £730 (187), W McConkey, Bellareen Lim 380kg £710 (186) (2), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Lim 360kg £670 (186), Broughshane farmer Cha 440kg £810 (184), J Murray, Larne Cha 370kg £680 (183), S Lowry, Glenavy Cha 370kg £680 (183), S Loughery, Limavady Sim 470kg £860 (183).

Monday, September 9: Another good entry of over 3000 sheep presented in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £167.

Ewe lambs to £170 and store lambs to £70.

Hoggets

P Rafferty, Dungannon 10 Suffolk £167, I McCluggage, Glarryford 1 Suffolk £166, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £166. S Bell, Banbridge 10 Suffolk £162, P Rafferty, Dungannon 8 Suffolk £160, P Rafferty, Dungannon 10 Suffolk £158, P Rafferty, Dungannon 9 Suffolk £156, I McCaughan, Bushmills 6 Cheviot £152, I McCaughan, Bushmills 8 Cheviot £152, Local farmer 8 Suffolk £150, E Sturdy, Carrickfergus 15 Suffolk £150, Tyrone farmer 3 Mul £144, N McQuaige, Articone 12 Blackface £142, 4, N McQuaige, Articone 13 Blackface £142, A Beattie, Dunloy 10 Mule £141, J Mulvenna, Larne 12 Mule £140.

Ewe lambs

D and D Robinson, Ballymena 10 Cheviot Mule £170, S Johnston, Kilcoo 8 Suffolk £160, D and D Robinson, Ballymena 12 Cheviot Mule £158, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £142, R Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £142, J Quigley, Donemana 12 Suffolk £142, S Hunter, Bushmills 10 Suffolk £140, R Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £140, S Hunter, Bushmills 11 Suffolk £138, 8 Suffolk £135, 10 Suffolk £135, D and D Robinson, Ballymena 8 Cheviot Mule £135, S Hunter, Bushmills 11 Suffolk £132, 10 Suffolk £132, D and D Robinson, Ballymena 14 Suffolk £130, I Wilson, Larne 14 Suffolk £128.

Store lambs

R Dundee, Kells 6 Texel £70, K Kidd, Broughshane 30 Texel £66.50, C and M White, Aughafatten 20 Suffolk £66, G Porter, Crumlin 38 Texel £64.50, J Connon, Deerfin 12 Texel £64, R Davidson, Gleno 12 Texel £64, P Watson, Ballymoney 12 Texel £64, T Morrow, Larne 12 Suffolk £64, D Waide, Cloughmills 16 Texel £64, J Reid, Carnlough 12 Texel £63.50, R Dundee, Kells 6 Texel £63, S and W Robinson, Glenarm 46 Texel £62, A Magill, Carblough 5 Suffolk £61, J Bright, Cushendall 48 Texel £60.50, S McKeegan, Cushendall 3 Texel £60.

Tuesday, September 10: An entry of 260 cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £645 over for a 640kg £1285 offered by C Stirling, Newtownabbey.

Heifers sold to £530 over for a BB 620kg £1120 presented by W Ward and sons, Crumlin.

Bullocks to 500kg

W McCroary, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £905 (210) (2), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 460kg £940 (204), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 410kg £830 (202), H Forsythe, Ballymena Lim 390kg £785 (201), J Forsythe, Larne Charolais 420kg £845 (201), K Mullan, Garvagh Lim 440kg £880 (200), local farmer Charolais 410kg £820 (200), J Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 440kg £875 (198), Ballymena farmer Charolais 500kg £990 (198), B McCroary, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 430kg £835 (194), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Lim 410kg £790 (192) (2), B McCroary, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 450kg £860 (191) (2), A Craig, Coleraine Sho 490kg £935 (190).

Bullocks 501kg and over

C Stirling, Newtownabbey Charolais 640kg £1285 (200), Ballymena farmer Charolais 510kg £980 (192), J Gardiner, Ballymena BB 510kg £960 (188), K Mullan, Garvagh Lim 550kg £1020 (185), Ballymena farmer Charolais 550kg £1000 (181), G Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 650kg £1180 (181), R McDowell, Gleno Charolais 630kg £1140 (181), D Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 550kg £995 (180), G Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 600kg £1085 (180), Charolais 600kg £1080 (180), Charolais 620kg £1115 (179), D Platt, Newtownards BB 610kg £1090 (178), Ballymena farmer Charolais 580kg £1035 (178), G Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 590kg £1050 (178), S Bonnar, Moorfields AA 520kg £925 (177), T McDowell, Belfast Lim 570kg £1010 (177).

Heifers to 500kg

J Alcorn, Glengormley Sim 380kg £745 (196), T McConnell, Parkgate BB 470kg £920 (195), Charolais 500kg £955 (191), K Mullan, Garvagh Charolais 480kg £915 (190), J Petticrew, Cairncastle Lim 460kg £875 (190), J Alcorn, Glengormley Charolais 410kg £775 (189), Lim 380kg £715 (188), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick Charolais 460kg £865 (188), M Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 450kg £845 (187), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 460kg £860 (187), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais 430kg £800 (186), M Beattie, Moorfields Lim 490kg £900 (183), K Mullan, Garvagh Lim 480kg £880 (183), M Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 500kg £915 (183), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Lim 460kg £840 (182), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Sim 460kg £840 (182).

Heifers 501kg & over

T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 520kg £995 (191), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 530kg £990 (186), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 550kg £1025 (186), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin BB 620kg £1150 (185), J McHenry, Magheramourne Charolais 520kg £950 (182), T McConnell, Parkgate Lim 510kg £930 (182), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 550kg £1000 (181), Charolais 550kg £995, BB 520kg £940 (180), Charolais 510kg £920 (180), J McComb, Aldergrove Charolais 520kg £925 (177), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Lim 550kg £550kg £970 (176), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 580kg £1010 (174), M Beattie, Moorfields Lim 520kg £900 (173), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 520kg £900 (173), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Lim 550kg £950 (172).

Wednesday, September 11: An entry of 2217 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a quieter trade.

A short sale of Charollais lambs was held sponsored by Rea’s of Finvoy and British Charrolais Sheep Society.

David Miller Choice Cuts judged and the awards, first prize J Anderson, Bushmills weighing 25.5kg selling at £112.

Fat ewes sold to £87.

Fat lambs (1704)

Top price per kg

J Anderson, Bushmills first, 3 Charrolais 25.5kg £112 (439), J A Carten, Limavady, second, 3 Charrolais 21kg £80 (381), J Anderson, Bushmills, third 23kg £85 (369), T Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charrolais 23kg £80 (347), R Milliken, Armoy 10 Texel 22.5kg £74 (328), M Murphy, Moorfields 12 Texel 21kg £69 (328), R Milliken, Armoy 1 Texel 23kg £75 (326), I Stevenson, Broughshane 4 crossbred 21.5kg £70 (325), L Hull, Aghalee 19 Texel 20kg £65 (325), E Farquhar, Moorfields 5 Texel 21.5kg £69 (320), C Forsythe, Ballynure 16 Texel 21.5kg £69 (320), J Lamont, Kells 21 Suffolk 21.5kg £69 (320), I McCaughey, Broughshane 51 Suffolk 21.5kg £68.80 (320), J J McAlister, Cushendun 27 crossbred 21kg £67 (319), E Farquhar, Moorfields 6 Texel 21kg £67 (319), G McFetridge, Glarryford 17 Texel 22kg £70 (318), W Rea, Straid 23 Texel 22kg £70 (318), S Topping, Kilwaughter 2 Texel 19.5kg £62 (318), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 23kg £73 (317), A McNair, Ballyclare 25 Texel 23kg £73 (317), H McNeill, Ballygally 12 Texel 20.5kg £65 (317), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 22.5kg £71 (315), R McSorley, Islandmagee 29 Charrolais 23kg £72.50 (315).

Top price per head

J Anderson, Bushmills 3 Charrolais 25.5kg £112, 3 Charrolais 23kg £85, R McCormick, Armoy 3 Texel 29kg £80, TA Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charrolais 23kg £80, N McBurney, Moorfields 3 Charrolais 25.5kg £80, J A Carten, Limavady 3 Charrolais 21kg, M Moffett, Broughshane 3 Charrolais 32kg £80, 3 Charrolais 32kg £80, Charrolais 29kg £79, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 3 Charrolais 30kg £79, S Hall, Larne 25 Texel 27kg £78, J Anderson, Bushmills 3 Charrolais 27.5kg £78, M Moffett, Broughshane 3 Charrolais 26kg £78, G Martin, Broughshane 5 Texel 24.5kg £77, R Boyle, Larne 12 Texel 25.5kg £76.20, N McBurney, Moorfields 12 Texel 25.5kg £76.20, 17 Charrolais 25.5kg £76, D Gage, Kells 3 Charrolais 30kg £76, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 34 Charrolais 25.5kg £76, A Jamison, Stranocum 20 Texel 26kg £76, A Burleigh, Glenarm 5 Texel 26kg £75.50, G Scullion, Toome 28 Texel 25.5kg £75.50, B McKeown, Randalstown 11 Texel 24.5kg £75.50, T Fenton, Rasharkin 5 Charrolais 24kg £75.