Beef cows sell to £1584 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 1,032 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 21 producing a strong demand for quality lots in all sections plainer stock would be harder to clear.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1584 for a 800kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £198 for a Castlederg producer followed by an 850kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1513 at £178 per 100kg for a Kilkeel producer and a 820kg Belted Galloway to £183 totalling £1500.60 for a Castlederg producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1288.80 for a 720kg Limousin to £179. Reaching £181 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin (£1267).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £117 for 790kg.

Beef bulls sold to £1386 for a 1100kg Charolais to £126.

Fat steers overage sold to £151 per 100kg.

Fat steers underage sold to £192 for a 680kg Charolais.

Fat heifers overage sold to £182 for a 600kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £210 for a 740kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Castlederg producer 800kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £198 (£1584) and 820kg Belted Galloway to £1500.60 (£1500.60), Armagh producer 760kg Limousin to £187 (£1421.20), Plumbridge producer 700kg Limousin to £181 (£1267), Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £179 (£1288.80), Kilkeel producer 850kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £178 (£1513), Keady producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £177 (£1256.70), Fivemiletown producer 770kg Limousin to £172 (£1324.40) and 770kg Limousin to £171 (£1316.70), Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £170 (£1309), Rosslea producer 650kg Limousin to £164. Armagh producer 820kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £163 (£1336.60), Omagh producer 840kg Charolais to £161 (£1352.40).

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £160 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £113 to £131 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £109 to £117 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £48 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

820kg Limousin to £139 (£1139.80), 880kg Limousin to £138 (£1214.40), 870kg Limousin to £136. 980kg Limousin to £135 (£1323), 1100kg Charolais to £128 (£1386), 960kg Hereford to £120 (£1152), 940kg Charolais to £114, 810kg Aberdeen Angus to £109.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

720kg Charolais to £151. 530kg Charolais to £144. 970kg Limousin to £142. 1020kg Charolais to £132. 800kg Belgian Blue to £130. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £114.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

680kg Charolais to £192. 700kg Charolais to £190. 600kg Limousin to £185. 700kg Charolais to £172. 630kg Charolais to £170. 590kg Limousin to £170. 680kg Hereford to £162. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £159. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £159. 550kg Shorthorn to £150. 830kg Belgian Blue to 3136. Friesians sold from £108 per 100kg to £128 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

600kg Limousin to £182. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 650kg Limousin to £162. 600kg Charolais to £160. 600kg Limousin to £160. 590kg Limousin to £158. 610kg Limousin to £157. 740kg Charolais to £210. 540kg Limousin to 3190. 520kg Charolais to £186. 590kg Charolais to 3186. 600kg Limousin to £185. 670kg Limousin to £182. 710kg Limousin to £181. 540kg Charolais to £180. 510kg Belgian Blue to £173. 710kg Shorthorn dairy to £172. 580kg Hereford to £165.

STORE BULLOCKS (260)

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling from £172 to £198 per 100kg leading prices M Campbell Armagh 810kg Charolais to £1430 (£176), 720kg Charolais to £1365 (£190), 710kg Limousin to £1350 (£190), 710kg Charolais to £1335 (£188), 640kg Limousin to £1270 (£198) and 660kg Limousin to £1250 (£189), D P Hackett Dungannon 710kg Limousin to £1370 (£193) and 710kg Limousin to £1290 (£181), E Morton Armagh 750kg Charolais to £1370 (£182), 710kg Charolais to £1350 (£190) and 680kg Charolais to £1285 (£189), P F Curry Benburb 660kg Charolais to £1280 (£194) and 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1225. Newtownbutler producer 680kg Charolais to £1250 (£184.50), M McElhill Omagh 660kg Charolais to £1250 (£189) and 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1225 (£185).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B Doherty Clogher 500kg Limousin to £990 (£198), P Toal Armagh 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £990 (£210), A Lynch Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £980 (£196), F G Haughey Fintona 480kg Charolais to £970. J G Coffey Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £965 and 460kg Charolais to £890. R Mulligan Clogher 490kg Charolais to £960, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £925, 480kg Simmental to £920, 420kg Charolais to £900 (£214), 440kg Charolais to £870 and 440kg Charolais to £860. P Maguire Tempo 480kg Charolais to £935. J McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £900, 480kg Limousin to £890, 480kg Charolais to £880, 450kg Limousin to £875 and 440kg Limousin to £865. Cairnleigh Ltd Lurgan 500kg Belgian Blue to £890.

STORE HEIFERS (144)

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1150 for a 640kg Charolais (£180), 600kg Limousin to £1110 (£182) and 560kg Limousin to £1035 (£185) for S McCaffery Augher. W S Hall Magheraveely 610kg Charolais to £1130, (£185) 610kg Limousin to £1105, 610kg Limousin to £1100, 610kg Limousin to £1095, 600kg Charolais to £1070 and 540kg Charolais to £1065 (£197), M McCaughey Aughnacloy 570kg Limousin to £1125 (£197), 540kg Charolais to £1040 (£192.50) and 540kg Limousin to £1030 (£191), Clogher producer 610kg Simmental to £1105 (£181), C Wilson Magheraveely 570kg Charolais to £1055 and 560kg Charolais to £1040. B Doherty Clogher 540kg Charolais to £1030.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

G Clendenning Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1030 (£214) and 500kg Charolais to £950 (£190), P Donnelly Clogher 480kg Limousin to £990 (£206) and 500kg Limousin to £920. J G Coffey Newtownbutler 490kg Charolais to £925 and 500kg Charolais to £920. C Wilson Magheraveely 490kg Charolais to £920 and 500kg Charolais to £915. C Kelly Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £915 (£203), 470kg Limousin to £900 x 2 470kg Hereford to £880, 450kg Charolais to £865 and 430kg Charolais to £860. Clogher producer 490kg Limousin to £905. D Gormley Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £900 and 420kg Charolais to £865.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D Gormley Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £835 and 390kg Charolais to £820. P Donnelly Clogher 390kg Saler to £800. J J McDonnell Lisnaskea 370kg Charolais to £675, 340kg Limousin to £615, 350kg Charolais to £610, 330kg Limousin to £605, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £565, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £550, 350kg Charolais to £550 and 330kg Charolais to £520.

WEANLINGS

A good turnout sold readily with strong weanlings selling to £930 for a 520kg Limousin (£179) for A C Fivemiletown, T G Dunne Tempo 500kg Charolais to £910 (£182) smaller ones sold to £870 for a 390kg Charolais (£223), 450kg Charolais to £830 and 380kg Charolais to £740. J L Heagney Clogher 410kg Charolais to £865 and 390kg Charolais to £840. J Waterson (Jnr) 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850, M McShane Strabane 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 420kg Simmental to £825 and 390kg Charolais to £740. P J Monaghan Omagh 330kg Charolais to £830 (£251.50), R Totten Lisburn 410kg Charolais to £805. F O'Neill Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £795, 360kg Charolais to £785, 380kg Charolais to £750, (£211) and 310kg Charolais to £740 (£239), I Allen Armagh 410kg Charolais to £780. Clogher producer 360kg Charolais to £760 (£211) and M McGuone Pomeroy 380kg Limousin to £740.

WEANLING HEIFERS

B McCullagh Omagh 460kg Charolais to £1030 (£224), I W R Liggett Caledon 490kg Charolais to £920 (£188), 400kg Limousin to £840 (£210), 490kg Charolais to £800, 390kg Limousin to £760, 470kg Charolais to £755, 450kg Limousin to £755, 410kg Limousin to £740, 410kg Limousin to £735 and 380kg Limousin to £710. A C Moane Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £870 and 410kg Limousin to £850 (£207), P J Monaghan Omagh 380kg Charolais to £780 (£208), P Irvine Augher 460kg Belgian Belgian Blue to £765, 470kg Belgian Blue to £755 and 430kg Belgian Blue to £740. M McGuone Pomeroy 430kg Limousin to £755 and 430kg Hereford to £685. J Beggan Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £725 and 330kg Limousin to £680.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £1730 and £1500. R Ewing Dungannon £1650 twice for calved heifers. R Givan Dungannon £1570 for calved heifer. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1500 for calved heifer. Springing heifers half gone incalf sold to £800 each. Maiden heifers sold to £600.

BREEDING BULLS

K R Morrow Clogher £1300 for pedigree non registered Charolais born 13/04/2017. C Fee Tempo £1080 for pedigree non registered Limousin born 28/02/2016.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold to £1215 and £1050 for two incalf heifers to a Clogher producer. N G McNeill Ballygawley £1145 and £1105 for second calvers with heifer calves. D Capper Portadown £1100 and £975 for heifers with heifer calves. E Beggan Corranny £1055 for 09 cow with bull calf and £1030 for 2015 cow with bull calf. S McCulla Cookstown £1040 for heifer with heifer calf. J Mulligan Fivemiletown £1000 for fourth calver with heifer calf and £935 for 2012 cow with bull calf. J G Hill Dungannon £1000 for 2011 cow with bull calf. J Monaghan Trillick £985 for Belted Galloway heifer with bull calf.

SPECIAL ENTRIES FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28: Three pedigree registered Limousin heifers with calves at foot two pedigree registered Limousin springers and three pedigree registered Limousin maiden heifers for a Portadown producer also 12 Continential bred cows with calves at foot and 18 springing cows for an Armagh producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good selection on offer in this section sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Charolais to a Dungannon producer. Ballygawley producer £380 for Limousin Benburb producer £320 for Hereford, T McKernan Middletown £300 for Limousin, C Fee Tempo £300 for Charolais, G R A Lawder Trillick £290 for Belgian Blue, N Neal Irvinestown £270 for Aberdeen Angus, D Foster Fivemiletown £250 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

K Kelly Trillick £350 for Aberdeen Angus, A C Lunney Aghalane £280 for Belgian Blue, G R A Lawder Trillick £270 for Belgian Blue, R Hassard Glencunny £270 for Hereford Omagh producer £255 and £250 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

K Kelly Trillick £755 and £650 for Charolais. K F McDonnell Fivemiletown £715 for Charolais. Ballygawley producer £565, £500, £485, £470 and £405 for Limousins. J McDonnell Cooneen £515 for Charolais. P Edwards, Ballygawley £485 twice for Hereford, Clogher producer £470 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

R Beattie, Omagh £600 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £585, £470 twice, 425, and £400 for Limousins. Clogher producer £575 for Charolais. D Orr Fivemiletown £520 and £515 for Charolais. Fivemiletown producer £500 and £475 for Simmentals. D Galbraith Castlederg £375 for Belgian Blue.