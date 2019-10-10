Beef cows sell to £1628 at Ballymena Mart

A great entry of 500 beef cattle met a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 179p for a Limousin 910kg at £1628.

Beef heifers sold to 207p for a Charolais 620kg at £1283.

Beef bullocks sold to 200p for a Limousin 660kg at £1320.

Friesian bullocks sold to 142p for a 680kg at £965.

Fat cows sold to: J D Rainey, Coleraine Limousin 910kg £1628 (179), R McCracken, Magilligan Limousin 830kg £1444 (174), J McMordie, Ballygowan Charolais 680kg £1695 (17), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 730kg £1248 (171), Limousin 660kg £1128 (171), J McMordie Charolais 890kg £1521 (171), Robert Clyde Limousin 550kg £935 (170), Limousin 630kg £1058 (168), N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 620kg £1035 (167), Robert McIlveen, Connor Limousin 780kg £1255 (161), J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 690kg £1104 (160), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Limousin 580kg £910 (157), S McCambridge Limousin 710kg £1100 (155), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 500kg £760 (152), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 740kg £1110 (150), J Kerr, Coleraine Shorthorn beef 700kg £1029 (147), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 620kg £899 (145), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 450kg £648 (144), Crawford Wilson, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 720kg £1022 (142), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 740kg £1050 (142), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Simmental 770kg £1085 (141), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 540kg £729 (135), Neil McLoughlin, Cushendun Limousin 660kg £884 (134) and Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Limousin 700kg £938 (134).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 640kg £755 (118), S and T Clyde, Straid 660kg £752 (114), W Beattie, Glarryford 880kg £994 (113), Denis Minford, Crumlin 740kg £828 (112), M McAllister, Crumlin 780kg £865 (111), J Lynn, Cullybackey 650kg £715 (110), R J White, Liscolman 650kg £715 (110), R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill 780kg £858 (110), M McAllister, Crumlin 810kg £882 (109), Ballymena producer 650kg £702 (108), D Mulholland, Crumlin 840kg £907 (108), W Beattie, Glarryford 880kg £941 (107), S Cassidy, Magherafelt 790kg £845 (107), Denis Minford 650kg £689 (106), R J Beattie 490kg £519 (106), W Black, Aghadowey 590kg £625 (106), William Hoey, Ballymema 630kg £661 (105), R and O Brown, Coagh 670kg £703 (105), R J Beattie 650kg £682 (105), M McAllister, Crumlin 650kg £676 (104), R and O Brown 560kg £582 (104), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 650kg £669 (103), local farmer 690kg £710 (103), S Stewart, Newtownabbey 760kg £782 (103).

Beef heifers sold to: R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 620kg £1283 (207), Alastair Ferguson, Cookstown Limousin 610kg £1256 (206), R McCurdy Charolais 660kg £1320 (200), Charolais 620kg £1227 (198), Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 630kg £1241 (197), Charolais 710kg £1398 (197), R McCurdy, Limousin 500kg £980 (196), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 530kg £1038 (196), Francis Cassidy Limousin 600kg £1176 (196), Alastair Ferguson Charolais 650kg £1274 (196), Francis Cassidy Charolais 690kg £1338 (194), F McNeilly, Glarryford Limousin 620kg £1202 (194), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 530kg £975 (184), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 630kg £1159 (184), local farmer Charolais 540kg £993 (184), Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 640kg £1164 (182), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Charolais 650kg £1157 (178), local farmer Charolais 570kg £1014 (178), Trevor Wallace Limousin 570kg £1008 (177), J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 480kg £849 (177), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Charolais 620kg £1097 (177), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 590kg £1038 (176), Steven McCann, Simmental 610kg £1073 (176), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Charolais 630kg £1102 (175).

Beef bullocks sold to: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 660kg £1320 (200), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 790kg £1580 (200), Limousin 810kg £1611 (199), Limousin 810kg £1611 (199), Samuel Oliver, Limavady Charolais 650kg £1280 (197), M Gallagher Charolais 770kg £1509 (196), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg £1287 (195), Samuel Oliver Charolais 630kg £1228 (195), Charolais 650kg £1261 (194), Charolais 620kg £1202 (194), David Bingham, Ballyroney Charolais 750kg £1455 (194), J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 820kg £1574 (192), Samuel Oliver Charolais 630kg £1209 (192), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 720kg £1368 (190), Tom Megarry, Dromara Saler 590kg £1109 (188), Henry Boyd Limousin 710kg £1327 (187), David Bingham, Ballyroney Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £1309 (187), Samuel Oliver Charolais 660kg £1227 (186), David Bingham, Ballyroney Charolais 810kg £1506 (186), Alfie Rocke, Larne Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1004 (186), W Park, Antrim Charolais 600kg £1110 (185), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Simmental 650kg £1202 (185), Henry Boyd Limousin 600kg £1104 (184), Samuel Oliver, Limavady Charolais 700kg £1288 (184), Charolais 680kg £1251 (184).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Local farmer 680kg £965 (142), B Gingles, Larne 630kg £869 (138), J McWoodburn, Kells 560kg £728 (130), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 670kg £864 (129), A M Crawford, Ballynure 550kg £709 (129), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 680kg £863 (127), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 680kg £850 (125), J A McCaughan, Bushmills 520kg £634 (122), J McWoodburn 560kg £660 (118), R J White, Liscolman 950kg £1111 (117) and J A McCaughan (2) 480kg £528 (110), 450kg £481 (107), 540kg £561 (104).

Friday, October 4, 2019: 54 dairy cows and heifers. Strong demand for good quality lots to £2000 for a choice calved heifer Romagnola W G Johnston, Ligoniel, calved cows to £1800.

Ruling prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2000, D and S Kennedy, Broughshane £1810, W Black, Aghadowey £1800, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1800, David Wallace, Antrim £1720, W Black £1700, W G Johnston, £1700, David Wallace, Antrim (2) £1580, Barry McStravick, Lurgan £1570, £1550, Robert McCluggage, Larne £1530, John Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £1510, W Black £1500, A Brown, Banbridge £1500, John Hunter, Crumlin £1480, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1480, C A Orr, Cloughmills £1450, J Drummond, Bangor, £1450, Barry McStravick £1450, John Graham, Glenwherry £1430, J Drummond, Bangor £1360, John Hunter, Crumlin £1340 and D Blelock, Crumlin £1300.

A small entry in the suckler ring sold to £1500 for a 14 month Limousin bull from M J Lucas, Antrim. Cows with calves to £1400 for a Limousin with heifer calf, springers to £1050 for a second calver.

Ruling prices: R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin cow and heifer calf £1400, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1220, cow and heifer calf £1220, Limousin cow and bull calf £1210 and N W McConkey, Parkgate Charolais cow and bull calf £1175, cow and heifer calf £1175.

159 calves in ring three sold to £520 for a partly reared Hereford bull, younger lots to £470 for a two month old Charolais. Young heifer calves to £310 for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves sold to: P McConnell, Aughnacloy Hereford £520, J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais £470, Andrew Dunn, Greenisland Limousin £450, David McClintock, Moorfields Abe £415, Andrew Dunn Limousin £380, W S McConnell, Ballyclare Simmental £350, T and M E Taylor, Doagh Abe £340, David Harkness, Ballymena £340, William Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £335, R Alexander, Cloughmills Bel £325, Colin Logan, Broughshane Simmental £320, A Hoey, Ballymena Bel £315, R Alexander Bel £310, W E J Young, Lisnagreggan Hereford £310 and R A Gordon, Cloughmills Hereford £300.

Heifer calves sold to: Brian George, Crumlin Hereford £365, local farmer Limousin £335, W Gillespie Bel £310 2 x, local farmer Charolais £300, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £290, F Allen, Randalstown Bel £285, Brian George Limousin £280, Ganaway Farms Charolais £280, Brian George Shorthorn beef £270, local farmer Charolais £270, Ganaway Farms Charolais £270, A Hoey Bel £265, Brian George Shorthorn beef £240, Ganaway Farms Charolais £240 and S Petticrew, Martinstown Abe £240.

Fr bull calves sold to: J Lynn, Cullybackey £285, T and M E Taylor £160, J Lynn £135, Robert Dunn, Ballyclare £95, L McCammond £70 6 x, J and G Hamilton, Broughshane £70 and J Lynn £70.

Steady trade for 213 weanlings. A 390kg Charolais bullock sold for £915 (235p). A 320kg Limousin heifer sold at £730 (228p).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

W Stewart, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £580 (263), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 270kg £700 (259), S Crothers, Doagh Limousin 230kg £570 (247), Limousin 240kg £590 (245), W Stewart (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 230kg £560 (243), S Magorrian Charolais 290kg £700 (241), S Crothers Limousin 230kg £550 (239), T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 260kg £620 (238), S Magorrian Charolais 260kg £605 (232), R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 260kg £605 (232), W Stewart, Dundrod (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine250kg £580 (232), S Crothers Limousin 250kg £580 (232) and H Kennedy, Ballynure (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg £650 (224).

301-350kgs: S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 320kg £750 (234), Charolais 310kg £715 (230), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 350kg £785 (224), H Kennedy, Ballynure (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £740 (224), (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 210kg £690 (222), T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £675 (217), J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 320kg £690 (215), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 320kg £680 (212), J D Dunn Limousin 350kg £730 (208), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg £730 (208), H Kennedy, Ballynure (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £650 (203) and T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £650 (203).

351kg and over: T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 390kg £915 (234), Charolais 380kg £840 (221), Charolais 430kg £945 (219), Limousin 410kg £900 (219), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg £795 (214), T J McLornan Limousin 380kg £810 (213), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 390kg £815 (209), Charolais 450kg £930 (206), Charolais 370kg £760 (205), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £795 (203) and W and D McClure Charolais 410kg £835 (203), Charolais 470kg £950 (202).

Heifers 0-300kgs: S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 180kg £480 (266), Charolais 230kg £590 (256), W Stewart, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 150kg £380 (253), S Magorrian (2) Charolais 260kg £630 (242), (2) Charolais 280kg £660 (235), W Stewart, Dundrod (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £495 (225), S Magorrian Charolais 210kg £460 (219), T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg £590 (218), Limousin 280kg £600 (214) and Hugh McAllister, Aghadowey Limousin 280kg £590 (210), Limousin 290kg £590 (203).

301-350kgs: Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 320kg £730 (228), Limousin 310kg £680 (219), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 310kg £650 (209), Andrew Dunn, Greenisland Limousin 310kg £645 (208), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 310kg £640 (206), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 350kg £720 (205) and W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 340kg £695 (204).

351kg and over: P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £740 (200), F Hughes, Bellaghy Limousin 420kg £840 (200) and J Gault, Ballyclare Shorthorn 410kg £820 (200).

Saturday, October 5, 2019: An entry of 650 suckled calves presented at the second sale in Ballymena. Bullocks sold to £610 over for a Charolais 420kg £1030 presented by A S Millar, Antrim. Heifers sold to £880 over for a Limousin 380kg £1260 offered by J Mullan, Knockloughrim.

Bullocks 0-300kgs: H V McCambridge, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £755 (328), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £780 (325), J Frew, Kells Limousin 200kg £650 (325), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 220kg £710 (322), H V McCambridge Charolais 240kg £770 (320), J Newell Charolais 220kg £700 (318), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £870 (310), S McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 200kg £620 (310), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £800 (307), A S Millar, Charolais 280kg £860 (307), Owen O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 200kg £610 (305), M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 250kg £760 (304), H V McCambridge Charolais 250kg £755 (302), S A McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 220kg £660 (300), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 300kg 890 (296) and W and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 260kg £770 (296).

Bullocks 301.0 – 400.0 kg: S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £910 (284), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £840 (271), S Douglas Charolais 310kg £840 (271), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £830 (268), J. Knox, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £830 (268), S Douglas Charolais 350kg £920 (263), Dale Robinson Limousin 340kg £880 (259), J. Knox Charolais 310kg £800 (258), A S Millar Charolais 310kg £800 (258), David McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £800 (258), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 310kg £800 (258), Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £800 (258), Robert Chambers, Bushmills Charolais 320kg £825 (258), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £900 (257), A S Millar Charolais 310kg £795 (257) and M/S D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £870 (256).

401kg and over: A S Millar Charolais 420kg £1030 (245), Dale Robinson Charolais 410kg £990 (242), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 410kg £970 (237), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 410kg £970 (237), S Douglas Charolais 410kg £960 (234), Robert Workman Charolais 440kg £1000 (227), AS Millar Charolais 420kg £950 (226), J and S McClements, Ballycastle Charolai 420kg £920 (219), A V Magill Limousin 460kg £990 (215), S Taylor Charolais 410kg £850 (207), Robert Workman Charolais 460kg £950 (207), Richard McVicker, Ballycastle par 460kg £940 (204), P McAleese, Loughiel Charolais 420kg £840 (200), W Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 410kg £815 (199), Limousin 460kg £880 (191) and J and R McKeown, Aughfatten Bel 430 £820 (191).

Heifers 0.0 – 300.0 kg: J M Mullan, Knockloughrim Bel 290kg £1150 (397), M/S A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 240kg £800 (333), Charolais 240kg £770 (321), J M Mullan Limousin 270kg £780 (289), Robert Chambers, Bushmills 270kg £765 (283), W M and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £650 (283), Owen O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 210kg £590 (281), Stephen McDowell, Magheramore Limousin 200kg £560 (280), T J McAuley, Ballyclare 250kg £700 (280), Hugh McCambridge, Carnnlough Charolais 250kg £690 (276), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 290kg £795 (274), M/S A and D McAfee Charolais 290kg £790 (272) and W M and J O’Kane Charolais 250kg £680 (272), Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg £700 (269), Charolais 220kg £590 (268).

Heifers 301.0 – 400.0 kg: J M Mullan Limousin 320kg £1080 (338), Limousin 380kg £1260 (332), T J McAuley Charolais 320kg £940 (294), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 320kg £900 (281), Robert Chambers Charolais 310kg £860 (277), M/S A and D McAfee Limousin 310kg £580 (274), Charolais 340kg £920 (271), M/S D and F Kinney Charolais 340kg £900 (265), Charolais 380kg £980 (258), M/S AandD McAfee Charolais 370kg £940 (254), Ian Hunter, Straid Charolais 310kg £780 (252), A S Millar Charolais 310kg £775 (250), Robert Chambers Charolais 310kg £850 (250), DS Beggs Charolais 310kg £770 (248), JandR McKeown Simmental 400kg £990 (248) and S Douglas Charolais 320kg £785 (245).

Heifers 401 and over: Ian Dodds Bel 430kg £1120 (261), Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 420kg £960 (229), A S Millar Charolais 410kg £880 (215), J Mackey, Ballyclare Limousin 420kg £820 (195), Ian Dodds Limousin 410kg £800 (195) and John Glenn, Lisburn Abe 410kg £800 (195).

Tuesday, October 8, 2019: An entry of 280 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £605 over for a Charolais 470kg £1075 presented by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter. Heifers sold to £440 over for a Blue 510kg £950 offered by T McConnell, Parkgate.

Bulls 0.0 – 500.0 kg: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 470kg £1075 (229), Charolais 420kg £950 (226), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £660 (220), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 440kg £960 (218), Robert Workman Charolais 440kg £940 (213), Charolais 470kg £990 (211), J Wasson, Cloughmills Charolais 430kg £900 (209), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 490kg £1025 (209), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg £895 (208), R A Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 460kg £940 (204), John Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin 490kg £1000 (204), Gary Davidson Charolais 380kg £770 (203) x 2, Ian Graham Limousin 430kg £870 (202), R A Harkness Limousin 460kg £930 (202) and N McErlain, Portglenone Limousin 470kg £950 (202).

501 and over: Robert Workman Bel 510kg £1050 (206), Charolais 540kg £1095 (203), Charolais 540 £1090 (202), K Brown Limousin 510kg £1000 (196), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 560kg £1070 (191), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 530 £1010 (191), Christopher Jamieson, Ballintoy Limousin 520kg £990 (190), Mrs Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 510kg £970 (190), K Brown Charolais 540kg £1020 (189), Limousin 510kg £960 (188), N. McErlain Charolais 510kg £960 (188), Ian Graham Charolais 570kg £1070 (188), T Montgomery, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1010 (187), Sandra Hunter Charolais 570kg £1065 (187), Mrs Marion Simmons Charolais 520kg £970 (187) and Sandra Hunter Charolais 600 kg £1115 (186).

Heifers 0.0 – 500.0 kg: T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 470kg £900 (192), Gary Davidson Charolais 280kg £530 (189), T McConnell Charolais 470kg £870 (185), Limousin 420kg £775 (185), Mrs Marion Simmons Charolais 420kg £775 (185), T McConnell Charolais 430kg £785 (183), Gary Davidson Charolais 320kg £575 (180), J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 450kg £800 (178), T McConnell Charolais 460kg £815 (177), Teenies Farm, Carnalbanagh Limousin 470kg £830 (177), T McConnell Charolais 470kg £830 (177), N McErlain Charolais 420kg £740 (176), Gary Davidson Charolais 330kg £580 (176), J Irwin Charolais 460kg £805 (175), T McConnell Bel 460kg £800 (174).

501 and over: T McConnell Bel 510kg £950 (186), A and D Crooks, Glenarm Charolais 530kg £945 (178), Teenies Farms Limousin 510kg £890 (175), Ian Graham Charolais 510kg £875 (172), Charolais 600kg £1000 (167), Simmental 530kg £860 (163), Teenies Farms Limousin 520kg £840 (162), H Milliken, Newtownards Bel 550kg £885 (161) and Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg £850 (160).

Wednesday, October 9: An entry of 2080 sheep resulted in a slightly better trade. Fat lambs sold to 339p for a pen of 10 Beltex 21kg at £73 offered by J A Carten, Limavady. Fat ewes sold to £90 for a Texel.

Fat lambs

Top prices per kg: J A Carten, Limavady 10 Beltex 21.5kg £73 (339), D Brooks, Glenarm 14 Suffolk 19kg £60.50 (318), R Coleman, Glarryford 15 Texel 20.5kg £64 (312), Matthew Murphy, Moorfields 23 Texel 21kg £65 (309), James Magee, Kilwaughter 16 Texel 21.5kg £66.50 (309), A McAnally, Ballyboley 7 Lleyn 22kg £68 (309), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Texel 23kg £71 (308), C Fleming, Nutts Corner 14 Texel 24kg £74 (308), M Fulton, Ballymena 5 Suffolk 20.5kg £63 (307), J A Carten 7 Texel 21.5kg £66 (307), S Bonnar, Broughshane 8 Charollais 22.5kg £69 (306), 7 Charollais 22.5kg £69 (306), William Hamilton, Doagh 11 Lleyn 22.5kg £69 (306), R Davison, Broughshane 29 Texel 23kg £70.50 (306), B Gaston, Ballymena 7 Texel 23kg £70.50 (306), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 13 Texel 23.5kg £72 (306), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 19 Texel 24kg £73.50 (306), M Beattie 3 Suffolk 19kg £58 (305), D J Fenton, Broughshane 7 Texel 20.5kg £62.50 (304), D McAuley, Ballyclare 7 Texel 21kg £64 (304), W J Smyth, Moorfields 6 Charollais 22kg £67 (304), A Dobbs Carrickfergus 7 Texel 22kg £67 (304), Alan Totten, Ballymena 6 Texel 23kg £70 (304) and J Mulvenna, Larne 26 Texel 23kg £70 (304).

Top prices per head: T Kyle, Cullybackey 8 Texel 28kg £77, Derek Smyth, Moorfields 1 Dorset 32kg £76, M Moffett, Broughshane 21 Texel 29.5kg £76, T Kyle, Cullybackey 3 Tex 27.5kg £75.50, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 46 Suffolk 27.5kg £75, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 8 Texel 26kg £75, Shaws Hill farm, Kells 46 Texel 27kg £74.50, S Wilson, Ballymena 25 Texel 27.5kg £74.50, J McNeill, Coleraine 14 Texel 24.5kg £74.50, George Barr, Larne 27 Texel 25kg £74.50, B McCroary, Broughshane 25 Tex 25.5kg £74, James Reilly, Ballycastle 17 Tex 25kg £74, James Maybin, Broughshane 5 Tex 27.5kg £74, C Fleming, Nutts Corner 14 Texel 24kg £74, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 53 Texel 24.5kg £74, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 21 Suffolk 26kg £74, local farmer 9 crossbred 26.5kg £74, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 24 crossbred 26.5kg £74, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 25kg £74, Philip Kerr, Cloughmills 24 Texel 24.5kg £74, C Gribben, Dunloy 22 Texel 25.5kg £74, Peter McAuley, Upper Woodburn 25 Texel 25kg £74, J Walker, Randalstown 13 Texel 25kg £74 and S Marshall, Ballymena 17 Suffolk 25.5kg £74.

Fat ewes (231)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£89

Texel - £72-£90

Crossbred - £48-£64

Blackface - £45-£64