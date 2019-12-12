Beef cows sell to £1665 for 910kg at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, December 5, 2019: Upwards of 400 head of beef cattle sold to 212p per kg for a 590kg Limousin heifer.

Steers sold to 210 pence for a 690kg Limousin.

Beef cows to 188 pence for a 650kg Limousin, young Friesian cows to 146.

Heavy Friesians to 124p for 810kg (£1004.40).

Beef cows sold to: B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 650kg £1222 (188), N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 620kg £1147 (185), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 910kg £1665 (183), R Savage, Drumahoe Limousin 800kg £1408 (176), S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 630kg £1096 (174), Alastair Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1062 (166), M Doherty, Glarryford Char 680kg £1122 (165), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £1221 (165), A Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 570kg £912 (160), local farmer Charolais 650kg £1033 (159), William Jones Snr, Templepatrick Limousin 720kg £1137 (158) and Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 560kg £884 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 550kg £803 (146), J McWoodburn, Kells 580kg £725 (125), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 810kg £1004 (124), S Wilson, Ballymena 730kg £905 (124), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 770kg £931 (121), S Wilson 750kg £892 (119), local farmer 650kg £767 (118), R Waide, Cloughmills 670kg £790 (118), Harold Johnston 590kg £678 (115), R Waide 640kg £704 (110), Harold Johnston 660kg £726 (110) and David McClintock, Moorfields 630kg £686 (109).

Beef heifers sold to: C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 590kg £1250 (212), H O’Melvena, Broughshane Charolais 640kg £1344 (210), Charolais 710kg £1462 (206), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 500kg £1015 (203), H O’Melvena Charolais 670kg £1360 (203), Hugh McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1171 (202), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 580kg £1160 (200), H O’Melvenna Charolais 580kg £1148 (198), Neil Brown, Greyabbey Charolais 700kg £1372 (196), S and G Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £1078 (196), Norma Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg £1195 (196) and S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg £1150 (195).

Beef heifers sold to: John Minford, Parkgate Limousin 690kg £1449 (210), Charolais 700kg £1456 (208), Ivan Brown, Greyabbey Charolais 740kg £1531 (207), A and J Jamison, Stranocum Charolais 720kg £1483 (206), John Minford Charolais 770kg £1586 (206), Belgian Blue 780kg £1599 (205), A and J Jamison Charolais 720kg £1468 (204), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Belgian Blue 750kg £1530 (204), Ivan Brown Charolais 730kg £1483 (203), Limousin 740kg £1502 (203), Limousin 700kg £1421 (203), Patrick McWilliams, Moneyglass Blonde d'Aquitaine 630kg £1278 (203), Limousin 590kg £1197 (203).

Friesian steers sold to: Armoy farmer 590kg £1008 (171), R J Gage, Clough 650kg £1085 (167), Damian McCloskey, Loughgiel 710kg £1157 (163), Armoy farmer 610kg £976 (160), 670kg £1045 (156), Damien McCloskey 670kg £1005 (150), 690kg £1035 (150), 670kg £1005 (150) and D W Graham, Clough 820kg £1221 (149).

Friday, December 6, 2019: Dairy Stock continued strong demand to £1940 for a calved cow from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod

T Carlisle, Dundrod, Friesian £1940, D and M McGregor, Muckamore, Holstein £1880, Ballymena farmer, Friesian £1800, D and M McGregor, Muckamore, Holstein £1780, Ballymena farmer, Friesian £1680, local farmer, Friesian £1650, R A Hill, Islandmagee, Holstein £1640, local farmer, Friesian £1600, E and J Arthurs, Templepatrick, Friesian £1520, local farmer, Friesian, £1460, R A Hill, Islandmagee, Holstein £1300 and D Allen, Magherafelt, Friesian £1280.

Suckler cows sold well to £1620 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf at foot.

D Allen, Magherafelt, Limousin £1620, J Cormican, Simmental £1580, local farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1400, Aberdeen Angus £1120 and D McAuley, Ballyclare, Shorthorn £1080.

231 lots in the calf ring sold to £570 for a partly reared Charolais bull, younger lots to £430 for a two month old Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves to £440 for a Limousin.

Bull calves

William Warwick Moorfields Charolais £570, B Alexander Ballymena Belgian Blue £430, A Beggs Larne Charolais £430, H Mulvenna Glenarm Limousin £410, T McKillop Glenarm Limousin £395, R Stewart Ballyclare Limousin £395, W Hoey Ballymena Limousin £390, B Alexander Ballymena Charolais £380, H Mulvenna Glenarm Limousin £375, F Patterson Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £370, H Alexander Limousin £370, B Paisley Ballynure Limousin £370, J Stirling Ballymena Simmental £365, I Millar Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £360, S McMullan Martinstown Belgian Blue £350, T Herbinson Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £340, F Allen Randalstown Here £325, F Patterson Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £300, I Millar Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £300 and J McAuley Ballyclare Charolais £300.

Heifer calves

T McKillop Glenarm Limousin £440, W Warwick Moorfields Limousin £400, S Kennedy Ballyclare Charolais £380, I Millar Ballymena Belgian Blue £345, B Alexander Ballymena Belgian Blue £335, £310, Greenmount College Belgian Blue £305,T Herbinson Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £300, S J and R J McLean Ballyclare Hereford £300, A Porter Lisburn Belgian Blue £295, S Kennedy Ballyclare Charolais £290, Greenmount College £285, D Montgomery Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £285, B Alexander Ballymena Limousin £280, Belgian Blue £280, S Kennedy Charolais £280 and M McGimpsey Newtownards Belgian Blue £280.

Friesian bull calves

S McKay Ballymena £235, I Millar Ballymena £200, £195, William Armstrong Crossgar £185, S McKay £180, A Beggs Larne £175, William Armstrong Crossgar £160, S Kennedy £150, £145, S McKay Ballymena £140, A Beggs Larne £130, William Hoey Ballymena £130, William Armstrong £130, William Hoey Ballymena £120, W and F Hill Randalstown £115, B Paisley Ballynure £115, William Armstrong Crossgar £115, £110, B Paisley Ballynure £105, W and F Hill Randalstown £100.

A good entry of 300 weanlings met excellent demand with lightweight bullocks to £3 per kilo for a pair of Charolais 240kg £720 each, medium weights to 264p for a 330kg Charolais at £870.

Heavy lots to £1070.

A pair of Charolais heifers 220kgs fetched £650 each (296p) while an outstanding 410kg black bullocks realised £1060.

Bulls/bullocks (0-300kgs)

R Armstrong, Lisburn, 2 x Charolais 240kg £720 (300), D McClintock, Broughshane, Charolais 230kg £685 (297), D Beggs, Ballyclare, Limousin 290kg £860 (296), H Hall, Newtownabbey, Charolais 860kg £296, B Gingles, Kilwaughter, Limousin 210kg £615 (292), K McBride, Mallusk, Simmental 190kg £550 (289), H Hall, Newtownabbey, Charolais 260kg £750 (288), D Beggs Ballyclare, Limousin 300kg £860 (286), S Mulholland, Hannahstown, Limousin 190kg £540 (284), H Healey, Belfast, Limousin 220kg £625 (284), R Armstrong, Lisburn, Charolais 270kg £760 (281), S Mulholland, Hannahstown, Charolais 230kg £640 (278), local farmer, Limousin 270kg £750 (277) and H Mulholland, Glenavy, Charolais 290kg £795 (274).

Bulls/bullocks (301-350kgs)

F Hilton, Ballymena, Charolais 330kg £870 (263), W Wilson, Balymena, Limousin 320kg £840 (262), H Hall, Newtownabbey, Charolais 320kg £840 (262), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 310kg £810 (261), M and R Simpson, Broughshane, Limousin 340kg £875 (257), T McMaster, Ballycarry, Charolais 310kg £795 (256), I Hall, Carrickfergus, Charolais 320kg £810kg (253), M Warwick, Antrim, Limousin 310kg £770 (248), Limousin 310kg £760 (245), W and D McClure, Dunadry, Charolais 330kg £805 (243), Charolais 320kg £770 (240), M Warwick, Antrim, Limousin 320kg £765 (239), T McMaster, Ballycarry, Charolais 320kg £760 (237), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe, Limousin 330kg £780 (236) and S Anderson, Ballymoney, 2x Limousin 320kg £755 (235).

Bulls/bullocks (351kgs and over)

M Foster, Kells, Charolais 380kg £890 (234), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Limousin 430kg £975 (226), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Charolais 400kg £900 (225), T McMaster, Ballycarry, 2 x Limousin 370kg £830 (224), S Anderson, Ballymoney, Limousin 380kg £850 (223), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe, 2 x Limousin 370kg £820 (221), I Hall, Carrickfergus, Limousin 360kg £795 (220), D White, Broughshane, Limousin 390kg £860 (220), S Anderson, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus 360kg £780 (216), Limousin 360kg £780 (216), H Gibson, Broughshane, Blo 360kg £780 (216), W and D McClure, Dunadry, Charolais 370kg £800 (216), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Charolais 480kg £1030 (214) and J McAuley, Glenarm, Belgian Blue 480kg £1030 (214).

Heifers (0-300kgs)

D F McAlonan, Dunloy, Charolais 170kg £555 (326), R Armstrong, Lisburn,2x Charolais 220kg £650 (295), D McClintock, Broughshane, Charolais 210kg £615 (292), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown, Limousin 220kg £630 (286), A Abbott,Lisburn, Limousin 260kg £730 (280), S Smylie, Crumlin, Charolais 230kg £620 (269), I Hall, Larne, Limousin 270kg £720 (266), Limousin 270kg £715 (264), Limousin 280kg £740 (264), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe, Limousin 250kg £650 (260), S Smylie, Crumlin, Charolais 200kg £520 (260), D Beggs, Ballyclare, Charolais 280kg £725 (258), B Gingles, Kilwaughter, Charolais 240kg £620 (258), D Beggs, Ballyclare, Limousin 290kg £745 (256) and B Gingles , Kilwaughter, Charolais 240kg £615 (256).

Heifers (301-350kgs)

D Beggs, Ballyclare, Limousin 310kg £835 (269), local farmer, Limousin 330kg £865 (262), I Tanner, Castlerock, 2 x Charolais 320kg £800 (250), D Beggs, Ballyclare, Limousin 310kg £765 (246), A Abbott, Lisburn, Limousin 320kg £765 (239), W and D McClure, Hannahstown, Charolais 310kg £730 (235), A J Wilson, Broughshane, Charolais 320kg £735 (229), L Marron, Portglenone, Limousin 310kg £710 (229), Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe, Limousin 350kg £795 (227), T Surgenor, Ahoghill, Charolais 350kg £785 (224), D Beggs, Ballyclare, Limousin 320kg £705 (220), Parkmore farms, Glenariffe, Limousin 340kg £730 (214), Limousin 340kg £720 (211), Limousin 320kg £660 (206) and T Surgenor, Ahoghill, Limousin 350kg £715 (204).

Heifers (350kgs and over)

S Hall, Monkstown, Belgian Blue 410kg £1060 (258), Limousin 410kg £1030 (251), J McHenry, Ballymoney, Charolais 420kg £1025 (244), S Hall, Monkstown, Belgian Blue 420kg £1025 (244), Belgian Blue 580kg £1340 (231), Belgian Blue 390kg £895 (229), I Tanner, Castlerock, Charolais 380kg £865 (227), 2 x Charolais 380kg £860 (226), S Hall, Limousin 560kg £1260 (225), S B and D Weatherup, Ballymena, Limousin 400kg £890 (222), I Tanner, Charolais 380kg £835 (219) and S Hall, Belgian Blue 410kg £900 (219), Limousin 360kg £790 (219), Limousin 390kg £850 (218), Belgian Blue 380kg £825 (217).

Tuesday, December 10, 2019: An entry of 145 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade. Bullock sold to £595 over for a Charolais 520kg £1115 presented by G Simpson, Cullybackey.

Heifers sold to £545 over for a Charolais 530kg £1075 offered by B Richmond, Cloughmills.

Heifers (0-500kgs)

A McKnight, Antrim, Limousin 420kg £885 (210), J P O'Neill, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus 380kg £800 (210), D Davison, Broughshane, Limousin 460kg £965 (209), I Suffern, Crumlin, Charolais 410kg £850 (207), A McKnight, Limousin 480kg £995 (207), K Minford, Crumlin, Limousin 460kg £950 (206), B Richmond, Cloughmills, Par 490kg £1005 (205), I Suffern, Crumlin, Charolais 400kg £820 (205), W Beattie, Newtownabbey, 420kg £860 (204), K Minford, Crumlin, Limousin 420kg £855 (203), A McKnight, Antrim, Limousin 440kg £895 (203), J P O'Neill, Cushendall, Limousin 370kg £750 (202), A McKnight, Limousin 480kg £970 (202), B Richmond, Cloughmills, Charolais 500kg £985 (197), D Davidson, Ballymena, Charolais 500kg £985 (197) and R J McCullough, Ballyclare, Simmental 490kg £965 (196).

Heifers (501kgs and over)

B Richmond, Cloughmills, Charolais 530kg £1075 (202), K Minford, Crumlin, Limousin 530kg £1070 (201), R J Dawson, Stoneyford, Limousin 540kg £1045 (193), K Minford, Crumlin, Limousin 570kg £1090 (191), R J McCullough, Simmental 520kg £990 (190), T McMaster, Ballycarry, Charolais 550kg £1030 (187), R and S McMullan, Broughshane, Hol 520kg £965 (185), B Richmond, Charolais 540kg £1000 (182), Charolais 530kg £975 (184) and R Dawson, Stoneyford, Limousin 580kg £1065(183).

Bullocks (0-500kgs)

A Devlin, Ballycastle, Limousin 380kg £870 (229), W Weatherup, Comber, Charolais 440kg £975 (221), 2 x Charolais 470kg £1040 (221), J P O'Neill, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus 380kg £840 (221), A Devlin, Ballycastle, Charolais 440kg £955 (217), W Ward, Crumlin, Limousin 490kg £1060 (216), T Hamill, Broughshane, 2 x Limousin 480kg £1035 (215), A Devlin, Ballycastle, Charolais 450kg £970 (215), Limousin 420kg 3905 (215) and K Minford, Crumlin, Limousin 440kg £945 (214).

Bullocks (500kgs and over)

G Simpson, Cullybackey, Charolais 520kg £1115 (214), K O'Neill, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1130 (198), Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1150 (194), T McMaster, Ballycarry, Limousin 510kg £990 (194), A Devlin, Ballycastle, Limousin 510kg £990 (194), K O'Neill, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1240 (190), S Taylor, Belfast, Charolais 580kg £1100 (189) and K O'Neill, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1150 (188), Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1180 (187), Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1100 (184), Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1190 (185).

Wednesday, December 11, 2019: An entry of 1992 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a better trade.

Fat lambs sold to 395p for a pen of Texels 21kg presented by R Campbell, Templepatrick and to a top per head of £91.50 for a pen of 16 Texels 27.5kg offered by Paul Faulkner, Ringsend.

Fat ewes sold to £87.

Fat ewes (1910)

Top prices per kg: R Campbell, Templepatrick 5 Texel 21kg £83 (395), B Gaston, Ballymena 12 Suffolk 19kg £74.50 (392), R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 38 Texel 22kg £86 (390), Kerry Simpson, Broughshane 4 Texel 21.5kg £84 (390), R and M Kidd, Aughfatten 15 Texel 21.5kg £83 (386), G Fleming 5 Charollais 21kg £81 (385), Millar McClelland, Doagh 5 Texel 22kg £84.50 (384), Shane's Castle Co, Antrim 69 Texel 21.5kg £82 (381), Tony Greer, Cullybackey 1 Suffolk 21kg £80 (381), Chris McAllister, Moorfields 14 Texel 21kg £80 (381), S McAllister, Glenarm 42 Texel 21kg £80 (381), Dr J Moss, Antrim 7 Texel 22.5kg £85.50 (380), C McCammond, Larne 29 Texel 20.5kg £77.50 (378) and J and N Morrow, Glenarm 6 Texel 22.5kg £85 (377).

Top prices per head: P Faulkner, Ringsend 16 Beltex 27.5kg £91.50, John McIlrath, Ballymena 9 Texel 26.5kg £91, K McClenaghan, Antrim 17 Texel 27kg £91, J Davison, Glenarm 3 Suffolk 34kg £91, S Weatherup, Carrickfergus 20 Texel 26kg £90.50, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 28 Suff 26kg £90, S Dobbin, Ballycastle 12 Texel 26kg £90, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 6 Texel 25kg £90, A and W Gregg, Cloughmills 2 Texel 26kg £90, S McCracken, Randalstown 14 Texel 27.5kg £90, Owen Bradley, Castledawson 9 Texel 27.5kg £90, M Moffett, Broughshane 24 crossbred 25.5kg £89.50, A Mullan, Armoy 1 Suffolk 27kg £89, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 20 Texel 24.5kg £89 and John McIlrath, Ballymena 12 Texel 26kg £89.

Fat ewes (82)

First quality

Suffolk – 375-£87

Texel - £70-£85

Crossbred - £60-£75

Blackface - £45-£60