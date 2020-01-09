Beef cows sell to 169p for 750kg at £1267 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, January 2, 2020: An entry of 240 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 169p for 750kg at £1267, Friesian cows to 125p for 690kg at £862, beef heifers to 218p for 600kg at £1308, beef bullocks to 212p for 610kg at £1293 and Friesian bullocks to 160p for 750kg at £1200.

Beef cows sold to: S J Adams, Broughshane Limousin 750kg £1267 (169), Belgian Blue 580kg £893 (154), W J Smyth, Aghalee Limousin 800kg £1144 (143), G McAuley, Ballynashee Aberdeen Angus 760kg £1056 (139), S J Adams, Broughshane Simmental 690kg £952 (138), A Park, Ballynure Limousin 740kg £1021 (138), Sid Rea, Straid Blonde d'Aquitaine 670kg £904 (135), P McVey, Moneymore Belgian Blue 670kg £891 (133), R McMullan, Ballygally Belgian Blue 480kg £633 (132), R McBlain, Millisle Aberdeen Angus 620kg £812 (131), J McKinley, Ballycastle Saler 750kg £975 (130), McKinney Brothers, Maghera Limousin 710kg £923 (130), Drew Clements, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 460kg £593 (129), R McBlain Aberdeen Angus 760kg £980 (129), Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 710kg £915 (129), William Warwick, Templepatrick Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £812 (127), W J Smyth, Aghalee Limousin 590kg £743 (126) and Sid Rea Limousin 700kg £882 (126).

Friesian cows sold to: R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford 690kg £862 (125), A Park, Ballynure 750kg £892 (119), 590kg £696 (118), Brian J McAlister, Mosside 670kg £770 (115), Mrs Janet Duncan, Crumlin 610kg £701 (115), Denis Boyd, Straid 850kg £926 (109), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 590kg £643 (109), P McGowan, Toomebridge 690kg £745 (108), W Patterson, Ballyclare 610kg £658 (108), A Park, 700kg £756 (108), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 810kg £866 (107), A Park 760kg £813 (107), W Patterson, Ballyclare 660kg £699 (106), A Park 670kg £710 (106), 780kg £826 (106), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 680kg £720 (106), A Park 630kg £661 (105), Mrs J Duncan, Crumlin 590kg £613 (104), R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford 610kg £634 (104), A Park 710kg £731 (103), J Adams, Ballymena 640kg £652 (102), Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 630kg £642 (102), A Park 550kg £561 (102) and P McGowan, Toomebridge 720kg £720 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 600kg £1308 (218), Charolais 630kg £1354 (215), Glenview Farms, Cushendun Charolais 610kg £1299 (213), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 570kg £1208 (212), Limousin 590kg £1244 (211), Glenview Farms Charolais 540kg £1134 (210), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 620kg £1295 (209), P McVey, Moneymore Limousin 580kg £1194 (206), Sam McNabney, Clough Limousin 610kg £1238 (203), P McVey, Moneymore Charolais 630kg £1266 (201), McKinney Brothers, Maghera Limousin 540kg £1074 (199), Limousin 540kg £1069 (198), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1300 (197), Simmental 640kg £1254 (196), Linton Brothers, Charolais 560kg £1092 (195), A McIlveen, Kells Simmental 590kg £1138 (193), local farmer Charolais 630kg £1197 (190), Linton Brothers Charolais 590kg £1121 (190), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 650kg £1235 (190), local farmer Limousin 610kg £1152 (189), Sam McNabney Simmental 600kg £1104 (184), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1043 (183), local farmer Limousin 530kg £959 (181) and Sid Rea, Straid Charolais 530kg £959 (181).

Beef bullocks sold to: John Minford, Parkgate Limousin 610kg £1293 (212), Limousin 660kg £1386 (210), Charolais 710kg £1469 (207), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 730kg £1511 (207), John Minford Limousin 680kg £1407 (207), Limousin 700kg £1449 (207), N and I Parker, Crumlin Limousin 720kg £1483 (206), John Minford Limousin 740kg £1517 (205), N and I Parker Charolais 700kg £1428 (204), Limousin 730kg £1489 (204), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1285 (204), J Patterson, Dungannon Charolais 700kg £1428 (204), John Minford Charolais 700kg £1428 (204), Sam Bonnar, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1218 (203), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1319 (203), Sam Bonnar, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1090 (202), N and I Parker, Crumlin Charolais 680kg £1373 (202), John Minford, Charolais 750kg £1507 (201), S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 840kg £1680 (200), Sam McNabney Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1320 (200), N and I Parker, Crumlin Charolais 580kg £1154 (199), J Patterson, Dungannon Limousin 650kg £1287 (198) and John Minford, Limousin 700kg £1379 (197), Hereford 710kg £1384 (195).

Friesian bullocks sold to: B Gribben, Dunloy 750kg £1200 (160), D Devlin, Randalstown 680kg £1067 (157), 690kg £1083 (157), D W D Kane, Bushmills 640kg £985 (154) and Trevor Brown, Crumlin 490kg £720 (147).

Friday, January 3, 2020: A good entry of 37 dairy cattle sold well with good quality calved heifers to £2600 which was paid to A T McAuley, Bushmills. Ruling prices: A T McAuley, Bushmills £2600, (2) £2400, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2280, David McNeilly, Randalstown £2220, W G Johnston £2100, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £2100, W G Johnston £2000, David McNeilly £1960, R H and H A Shanks £1900, David Wallace, Antrim £1820, £1800, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1800, Droghal farm, Aghalee £1750, David Wallace £1660, S G Wallace, Broughshane £1580, D Maybin, Broughshane £1550, £1540, P and B McVey, Magherafelt £1500, D Maybin, £1480 and Droghal farm £1400.

167 lots in ring three sold to £550 for a three month old Aberdeen Angus bull, younger bull calves to £445 for a month old Limousin, heifer calves to £500 for a partly reared Charolais.

Ruling prices: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £550.

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1300 for an aged Hereford cow with heifer calf at foot from Robert Armstrong, Lisburn.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £550, Aberdeen Angus £530, Aberdeen Angus £520, Aberdeen Angus £500, Aberdeen Angus £495, A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin £445, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £395, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (2) £390, N Alexander, Gracehill Fleckvieh £380, A Magee Snr (2) £375, Blair Jamison, Broughshane Belgian Blue £375, D Montgomery, Glenwherry (3) Aberdeen Angus £370, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £365, (2) Limousin £360, Limousin £355, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £350, J and J Huey Belgian Blue £350, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £350 and John Gault, Ballyclare Charolais £345.

Heifer calves sold to: Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais £500, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £410, Aberdeen Angus £385, A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin £385, Limousin £360, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Belgian Blue £350, A Abbott Limousin £345, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £340, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £340, James Stirling, Ballymena Simmental £330, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £325, A McMaster, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine £320, J and J Huey Belgian Blue £315, S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgian Blue £315, W J and A McCullough Aberdeen Angus £310, James Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £305, F Allen, Randalstown Hereford £300, J and J Huey Limousin £300, John Gault, Ballyclare Charolais £275, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £260, John Gault Charolais £260, J and J Huey Belgian Blue £250, Alan White, Mosside Aberdeen Angus £240 and A McMaster, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine £235.

Friesian bull calves sold to: A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (partly reared calves) (2) £375, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £350, A Magee Snr (4) £270, £260, £215, Robert Adams, Ballymena £110, P McGowan, Toomebridge £95, F Allen, Randalstown £75, S J and R J McLean, Straid £70, Matt Farlow, Ringsend £65, L Carson, Ballymoney £65, O Magill, Crumlin £60, W Patterson, Ballyclare £55, S Cargill, Parkgate £55, S J and R J McLean, Straid £55, W Irvine, Dundrod £50, O Magill, Crumlin (2) £50, N and P Park, Antrim £50 and David McKeeman, Ballymoney £45.

An entry of 270 weanlings resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Charolais 380kg at £980 offered by Ken Bell, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £565 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1055 presented by Simon Moore, Aldergrove.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 240kg £715 (297), Limousin 240kg £710 (295), Ross McKee, Shankbridge Saler 170kg £500 (294), Adrian Linton, Glarryford (3) Hereford 260kg £760 (292), Paul McKee, Randalstown (2) Saler 190kg £545 (286), David Mairs Limousin 210kg £600 (285), M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 240kg £685 (285), local farmer Charolais 300kg £855 (285), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 220kg £625 (284), local farmer Limousin 230kg £650 (282), David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 270kg £755 (279), B Devlin, Limousin 240kg £650 (270) and C Fleming, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus 210kg £560 (266).

301-350kgs

Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £880 (258), Selina Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £795 (256), Colin Alexander, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £820 (256), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £815 (254), Colin Alexander (2) Limousin 350kg £870 (248), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 340kg £840 (247), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £860 (245), Charolais 330kg £810 (245), Colin Alexander Limousin 330kg £810 (245), P McConnell Charolais 320kg £785 (245), A McKillop, Corkey Charolais 320kg £785 (245), J K Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 310kg £760 (245) and Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £830 (244), Limousin 340kg £825 (242), Limousin 330kg £790 (239).

351kg and over

Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £980 (257), Charolais 390kg £975 (250), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £890 (247), Charolais 380kg £935 (246), Kenneth Bell Charolais 360kg £880 (244), P McConnell Charolais 370kg £900 (243), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £875 (243), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 390kg £945 (242), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £890 (240), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £935 (239), Charolais 370kg £885 (239), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 440kg £1050 (238), Colin Alexander, Limousin 420kg £1000 (238), L and E Armstrong, Dungiven Limousin 370kg £880 (237), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg £945 (236) and S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £905 (232).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Ross McKee, Shanksbridge (2) Stabiliser 170kg £500 (294), local farmer Charolais 270kg £780 (288), Ross McKee Stabiliser 190kg £545 (286), local farmer Charolais 260kg £740 (284), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 190kg £530 (279), local farmer Charolais 260kg £720 (276), Karen McIlroy, Carrickfergus Charolais 190kg £525 (276), L and E Armstrong Dungiven Charolais 290kg £770 (265), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 300kg £780 (260), Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 190kg £490 (257), J K Davidson, Broughshane (3) Simmental 270kg £690 (255), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 290kg £720 (248) and Selina Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £735 (245).

301-350kgs

Kenneth Bell, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £790 (246), Alex Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £760 (245), Kenneth Bell Charolais 320kg £780 (243), David White, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £775 (242), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £750 (241), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin 330kg £790 (239), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 330kg £785 (237), Danny McBride, Ballycastle Limousin 340kg £800 (235), Mrs R McMullan Limousin 330kg £770 (233), Mrs Anna Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 340kg £780 (229), M and F Speers Limousin 310kg £700 (225), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 330kg £745 (225), M and F Speers Charolais 320kg £720 (225), Alex Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £780 (222), Mrs Anna Simms Belgian Blue 350kg £740 (211) and Drew Clements, Kilwaughter Limousin 320kg £675 (210).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Charolais 360kg £870 (241), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £820 (221), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £795 (220), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 370kg £800 (216), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 490kg £1055 (215), Limousin 450kg £955 (212), Limousin 500kg £1060 (212), P McConnell Charolais 370kg £780 (210), Simon Moore Limousin 410kg £855 (208), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 360kg £750 (208), L and E Armstrong, Dungiven Limousin 370kg £770 (208), Simon Moore Limousin 400kg £830 (207), G Simms, Gleno Limousin 360kg £740 (205), Simon Moore Limousin 390kg £795 (203), Limousin 380kg £770 (202) and Francis McMullan, Maghera Limousin 430kg £870 (202).

Monday, January 6, 2020: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena at the opening Monday night sale of 2020 resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes with lambs sold to £182, springing ewes to £172, store lambs to £83.50 and pets to £27.

Springing ewes sold to: Simon Loughery, Limavady 7 Texel £172, 10 Mule £170, 3 Suffolk £170, J Orr, Moorfields 15 Suffolk £165, G Christie, Claudy 5 Texel £162, 5 Suffolk £162, Simon Loughery 10 Suffolk £162, 8 Suffolk £162, G Christie, 4 Texel £160, Simon Loughery 10 Mule £160 x 4, 11 Mule £160, 10 Suffolk £158 and N Wallace, Coleraine 3 Suffolk £155.

Ewes with lambs sold to: Clive Watters, Aughnacloy 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £182, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £178, Clive Watters 5 Suffolk ewes and 8 lambs £173, 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £168, 2 Texel ewes and 2 lambs £152.

Store lambs sold to: Nigel Wilson, Ballymena 14 Texel £83.50, 10 Texel £80.50, Cyril Sterritt, Belfast 16 Texel £80, Norma Hoy, Templepatrick 6 Suffolk £73.50, John Holden, Larne 3 Blackface £68, D and N Hamill, Crumlin 18 Texel £67.50.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020: An entry of 90 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £610 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1220 presented by A Smyth, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £660 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1260 offered by Glenview Farms, Cushendun.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Mrs J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 430kg £890 (207), R A McNeilly, Ahoghill Limousin 460kg £945 (205), Limousin 490kg £985 (201), Mrs J Duncan Charolais 410kg £815 (198), Malachy Esler, Deerfin Hereford 430kg £845 (196), Hereford 460kg £875 (190), Denver Logan, Randalstown Simmental 370kg £685 (1825), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 440kg £805 (183) and Malachy Esler Hereford 440kg £800 (181).

501kg and over

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1060 (203), Charolais 510kg £1035 (202), Glenview Farms, Cushendun Limousin 560kg £1120 (200), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 610kg £1220 (200), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 550kg £1095 (199), Jean Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1090 (198), R A McNeilly, Ahoghill Limousin 540kg £1065 (197), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 610kg £1200 (196), Jean Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1015 (195), R A McNeilly, Ahoghill Charolais 550kg £1070 (194), A Smyth Limousin 530kg £1030 (194), Charolais 670kg £1300 (194), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 550kg £1060 (192), R A McNeilly Saler 540kg £1040 (192), T McMaster, Belgian Blue 570kg £1090 (191) and C Tinsdale, Carnlough Belgian Blue 530kg £1010 (190).

0-500kgs

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £880 (220), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £690 (209), Mrs Janet Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £790 (207), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £810 (207), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £860 (204), Limousin 450kg £920 (204), Limousin 440kg £890 (202), Jean Craig, Larne Charolais 440kg £890 (202), Bonnar Farms Charolais 440kg £885 (201), Mrs J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 300kg £600 (200), Jean Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 370kg £735 (198), I McMullan, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £950 (197), R McNabney Limousin 360kg £710 (197), Mrs J Duncan Charolais 430kg £835 (194), S J Duncan Belgian Blue 430kg £825 (191) and Bonnar Farms Charolais 480kg £920 (191).

501kg and over

Glenview Farms, Cushendun Charolais 600kg £1260 (210), Jean Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1040 (203), I McMullan, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg £1070 (201), Glenvew farms Charolais 640kg £1280 (200), I McMullan, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg £1060 (200), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1060 (196) and Thomas Bell, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1050 (194).

Wednesday, January 8, 2020: An entry of 1966 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 418p for a pen of 30 Texels 22kg at £92 offered by R Taylor, Ballinderry and to a top per head of £104 for six heavy Texels presented by G Fleck, Ballymena.

Fat ewes sold to £108.

Fat hoggets (1763)

P Gregg, Gracehill 1 Dorset 16kg £68 (425), L Lyons 1 Texel 20kg £85 (425), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 30 Texel 22kg £92 (418), D Mills, Glenarm 14 Texel 22kg £91.50 (415), P Gregg, Gracehill 2 Hampshire 20.5kg £85 (414), G Martin Broughshane 13 Texel 23kg £95 (413), S Bonnar, Broughshane 9 Texel 19kg £78 (410), P Anderson, Portstewart 5 Dorset 19.5kg £80 (410), James Houston, Broughshane 11 Texel 19.5kg £80 (410), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 1 Texel 21kg £86 (409), S Gregg, Glarryford 3 Texel 21kg £86 (409), Yvonne Gregg, Broughshane 11 Texel 21kg £86 (409), Shaws Hill farm, Kells 56 Texel 22.5kg £92 (408), Mrs E Duff, Ballymena 19 Texel 22.5kg £92 (408), Millar McClelland, Doagh 2 Texel 23kg £94 (408), JW Bristow, Portglenone 21 Texel 22.5kg £91.50 (406), J Mulvenna, Larne 14 Texel 22.5kg £91.50 (406), Brian McKeown, Randalstown 12 Texel 22.5kg £91.50 (406), I McNeice, Toomebridge 12 Texel 24kg £97.50 (406), W J Boyd, Larne 13 Texel 19.5kg £79 (405), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 13 Blackface 22kg £89 (404), Keith Ferguson, Ballymena 5 Texel 22kg £89 (404), M McCullough, Ballymena 20 Texel 22kg £89 (404) and S Caldwell, Portglenone 10 Texel 22.5kg £91 (404).

Top prices per head: Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymena 6 Texel 34kg £104, C Magill, Larne 1 Bor 40kg £103, S McGowan, Ballymoney 2 Texel 31.5kg £102.50, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 29kg £102, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 4 Texel 33.5kg £101, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 2 Texel 28kg £100, J Mills, Kilwaughter 1 Texel 34kg £100, W Adams, Ballymena 2 BFL 36kg £100, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Dorset 28kg £99, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 15 Texel 26.5kg £98, W J and A McCullough 23 Suffolk 28kg £97.50, 3 Suffolk 28kg £97.50, D Gaston, Carnlough 10 Texel 25kg £97.50, I McNeice, Toomebridge 12 Texel 24kg £97.50, E Hamilton, Cushendun 14 Suffolk 26.5kg £97.50, K McAuley, Broughshane 28 Texel 26kg £97, M Esler, Deerfin 14 Texel 24.5kg £97, P Montague, Glenariffe 8 Texel 24.5kg £97, S Rainey, Ballygally 1 crossbred 28kg £97, M Adams, Armoy 19 crossbred 29kg £97, R McConaghy, Bushmills 56 Suffolk 27kg £96.50, W J Hanna, Ballyclare 20 Rouge 25kg £96.50 and Geoffrey Fleck 7 Texel 25kg £96.50.

Fat ewes 203

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£100

Texel - £80-£108

Blackface - £50-£70

Crossbred - £60-£88