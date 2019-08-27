Beef cows sell to £1785 at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of 1,282 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, August 24 prices remain steady especially for quality lots plainer cattle would be easier.

In the fatstock ring an entry of 456 lots listed with beef cows selling to £1785 for a 1050kg Ch at £170 per 100kg for a Co Armagh producer with others selling to a top of £175 per 100kg for a 780kg Ch from a Clogher producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £123 per 100kg for 790kg totalling £971.70.

Cow heifers sold to £186 per 100kg for a 680kg Her £1264.80 for a Portadown producer followed by a 670kg Lim to £185 totalling £1239.50 for a Benburb producer.

Fat bulls sold to £1554 for a 1050kg B/B at £148 with an 1130kg AA to £1412.50 selling at £125 per 100kg.

Fat steers O/Age to £157 for a 710kg Lim.

Fat steers U/Age to £197 for a 620kg Ch.

Fat heifers O/Age to £197 for a 630kg Lim.

Fat heifer U/Age £for a 560kg Ch £192.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Portadown producer 680kg Her to £186 (£1264.80) Benburb producer 670kg Lim to £185 (£1239.50), Plumbridge producer 610kg Lim to £183, £181 for a 680kg Lim and £172 for a 610kg Lim. Portadown producer 680kg B/B to £179. Castlederg producer 690kg Lim to £177 Clogher producer 780kg Ch to £175 (£1365), Dungannon producer 660kg Au to £175. Dungannon producer 610kg Ch to £171. Irvinestown producer 750kg Ch to £171 (£1282.50) and Co Armagh producer 1050kg Ch to £170 (£1785).

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £133 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cowsw sold from £110 to £123 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1050kg B/B to £148 (£1554) 990kg Ch. to £137 970kg Fkv. to £136. 970kg Lim. to £134. 990kg Ch. to £133. 840kg Lim. to £131. 900kg Sim. to £127. 1130kg AA. to £125 (£1412.50) 820kg Lim. to £124. 980kg Ch. to £120. 940kg Ch. to £118. 920kg Sim. to £116.

FAT STEERS O/Age: 710kg Lim. to £157. 610kg AA. to £142. 600kg Fries. To £137. 800kg AA. to £136. 530kg Fr. to £132. 490kg Sim. to £120. 690kg Hol. To £113. 570kg Fr. to £108. 870kg Ch. to £100.

FAT STEER U/Age: 620kg Ch. to £197. 580kg AA. to £185. 530kg Lim. to £184. 630kg Ch. to £182. 620kg Lim. to £182. 680kg Lim. to £178. 630kg Lim. to £178. 610kg Lim. to £178. 620kg Sim. top £177. 650kg Ch. to £176. 770kg Ch. to £176. 650kg B/B. to £175. 800kg Her. to £164. 660kg Her. to £160. 690kg Her. to £159.

FAT HEIFERS O/Age: 630kg Lim. to £197. 600kg Lim. to £196. 570kg Lim. to £192. 520kg Ch. to £190. 510kg Lim. to £180. 580kg Lim. to £172. 590kg Lim. to £170. 530kg Lim. to £170.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: 560kg Ch. to £192. 640kg Ch. to £190. 650kg Ch. to £190. 620kg Ch. to £190. 640kg Ch. to £186. 630kg Ch. to £186. 600kg Ch. to £185. 570kg Ch. to £185. 490kg Lim. to £181. 620kg Ch. to £180. 550kg AA. to £177. 540kg B/B. to £172. 610kg Her. to £156.

STORE BULLOCKS (240): A keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1445 for a 790kg Ch. (£183), 770kg Ch. To £1435 (£186), 710kg Ch. to £1345 (£189) and 660kg Ch. to £1320 (£200) for C Beagan Clogher. E Morton Armagh 770kg Ch. to £1410 (£183) 740kg Ch. to £1340 (£181) and 700kg Sim. To £1330 (£190), R Harkness Crumlin 690kg Lim. To £1380 (£200), 690kg Lim. to £1370 and 750kg Lim. to £1350. M/S D D & E McElroy Clogher 720kg Ch. to £1365, 690kg Lim. to £1350 and 710kg Ch. to £1340. W Jordan Gortaclare 670kg Ch. to £1325. T A Willis Dungannon 670kg Lim. to £1315 (£196) and 650kg AA. to £1300 (£200) J Doyle Ballinamallard 660kg Lim. to £1300and 690kg Lim. to £1290. B Barron Crumlin 760kg Ch. to £1295 M McClean Moneymore 660kg Lim. to £1285

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Love Fintona 490kg Ch. to £1000 (£204) N Cochrane Portadown 480kg Ch. to £990, 500kg Ch. to £970, 450kg Lim. to £920, 420kg Lim. to £920 (£219) and 410kg Lim. to £890. M Thornton Kinawley 480kg AA. to £970, 480kg AA. to £945, 490kg AA. to £900, and 490kg Her. to £890. W H Harkness Crumlin 490kg Lim. to £960, 460kg Lim. to £905, and 460kg Lim. to £875.A G Johnston Lisbellaw 460kg Ch. to £950. G P O Neill Lurgan 490kg Lim. to £940 and 460kg Par. To £915. H F & V Murray Moneymore 460kg Ch. to £920 and 460kg Lim. to £915. P Devlin Ballygawley 490kg Lim. to £900. M McClean Moneymore 490kg Ch. to £900. S Oliver Armagh 450kg Lim. to £900.

STORE HEIFERS: A stronger demand in this section with heavy stores selling to £1320 for a 720kg Lim. (£183) for J A Johnston Magheraveely. K P Donnelly Stewartstown 600kg Ch. to £1170 (£195) W S Hall Magheraveely 590kg Ch. to £1120 (£190) and 570kg Lim. to £1080 (£189) R Magowan Dungannon 740kg Ch. to £1100, 610kg Ch. to £970, and 510kg Lim. to £955. F Flynn Newtownbutler 640kg Ch. to £1100, 590kg Ch. to £1095, 550kg Lim. to £1000, 570kg Ch. to £985, and 550kg Lim. to £960. K Loughran Cookstown 570kg B/B. to £1080. M Nesbitt Armagh 560kg Ch. to £1060. Magheraveely producer 560kg Lim. to £1060 and 580kg Lim. to £1020. J McVey Cookstown 510kg Lim. to £955.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: Clogher producer 460kg Lim. to £1000 (£217) 480kg Lim. to £940, 480kg Ch. to £880, and 460kg Lim. to £850. G Haughey Fintona 490kg Lim. to £975. J Crozier Ballinamallard 440kg Ch. to £895, 490kg Lim. to £890, 480kg Ch. to £850, 460kg Ch. to £820, 450kg Ch. to £800 and 430kg Ch. to £795. B Campbell Coagh 500kg AA. to £880, 450kg Lim. to £770 and 470kg Lim. to £750. G T & E Murphy Tempo 470kg Ch. to £860, 420kg Ch. to £780, and 460kg Ch. to £760. D McClaren Omagh 440kg Ch. to £800.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K Loughran Cookstown 380kg B/B. to £800. B Campbell Coagh 380kg Lim. to £670, and 380kg AA. to £670. N Turner Dungannon 360kg Lim. to £640. W Vogan Killylea 380kg Her. to £490. J McKeown Dungannon 370kg Her. to £470, 350kg Her. to £455, 370kg Her. to £435, 310kg Her. to £420, and 350kg Her. to £410.

WEANLINGS: A brisk demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1010 for a 490kg Ch. (£206) for A Hughes Dungannon. D J Primrose Fivemiletown 440kg Ch. to £950 (£216) 390kg Lim. to £850 (£218) and 360kg Lim. to £850(£236) T Grew Corranny 440kg S/H. to £905, 470kg S/H. to £865. Dungannon producer 460kg Ch. to £885, 460kg Ch. to £870, and 460kg Ch. to £855. G Haughey Fintona 430kg AA. to £880. O R McElroy Augher 480kg Lim. to £835. F Donnelly Sixmilecross 460kg Lim. to £820. P Donnelly Ballygawley 370kg Ch. to £810. R J Sproule Castlederg 410kg Ch. to £810 and 390kg Ch. to £800. T & E McCaffery Newtownbutler 440kg Lim. to £800 and 450kg Sim. to £785. E Cassidy Tempo 390kg Ch. to £800. Scott & Ewing Omagh 380kg AA. to £800.

WEANLING HEIFERS: O Harpur Castlederg 540kg Lim. to £985, 560kg B/B. to £970 and 470kg Ch. to £830. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 430kg Lim. to £860, 420kg Lim. to £850, 400kg Lim. to £840 and 390kg Lim. to £840. P J McMahon Rosslea 470kg AA. to £840430kg Ch. to £735 and 450kg Ch. to £725. Dungannon producer 450kg Ch. to £830 and 370kg Ch. to £760. P J McCallan Carrickmore 430kg Lim. to £800. M Loughran Cookstown 370kg Lim. to £775 and 350kg Lim. to £770. G Morrow Fivemiletown 410kg Lim. to £740. E Cassidy Tempo 380kg Ch. to £730. A Green Cooneen 390kg Ch. to £730. Scott & Ewing Omagh 310kg Ch. to £730. R J Sproule Castlederg 320kg Ch. to £680.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A seasonal turnout sold to a firm demand with a Benburb producer selling a Calved Heifer to £1710. Aughnacloy producer £1680 and £1520 for Calved 2nd Calvers. Dungannon producer £1430 and £1400 for Calved Heifers. Cullyhanna producer £1340 for Calved 2nd Calver. Newry producer £1200 for Calved Heifer and £1200 and £1100 for Calved Cows.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A full yard of 121 lots of Suckler Outfits this week sold to a steady demand with plainer lots harder to clear . This week W R Adams Fivemiletown sold a 3rd Calver with Bull Calf to £1850 £1420 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1305 for a 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Peter Corr Galbally sold a 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf to £1785, Heifer with Bull Calf to £1560, 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf to £1490, and 09 Cow with Bull Calf to £1405. I Newell Cookstown £1640 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1485 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. M/S M & W Davis Castlederg £1610 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. E Fee Fivemiletown £1520 and £1200 for Heifers with Heifer Calves and £1475 for Heifer with Bull Calf. J Foster Derrylin £1500 and 1450 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. J A Henry Fintona £1500 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. I Mc Vitty Lisnaskea £1480 for 09 Cow with Heifer Calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry in this section sold to a steady demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £525, £460, and £420 for Chars to a Clogher producer Dungannon producer £520 for Lim. W Downey Magheraveely £425 for Ch. D T Mairs Lisburn £400 for Lim. J F McGuinness Eglinton £400 for Ch. and £380 for Lim. C McDonnell Brookeborough £390 for Ch. P Byers Fivemiletown £365 for Lim. J McDonnell Cooneen £360 for Ch. J G Hunter Trillick £360 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES: Dungannon producer £485 for Lim. Newtownhamilton producer £430 for AA. H Williamson Fivemiletown £420 for Ch. Clogher producer £375 and £365 for Limms. Augher producer £360 for Lim. A Irwin Fivemiletown £360 for Ch.

REARED BULLS: M/S D & E Beggan Fivemiletown £705 and £670 for Limms. R Elliott Fivemiletown £700 for Ch. £685 for Lim. and £660 twice for AAs. C McDonnell Brookeborough £650 for Ch. Patk. Conwell Donemanna £615 for AA. M Brown Newtownbutler £615 and £565 for AAs. and £555 for Her. Dungannon producer £580 for Sim. H Williamson Fivemiletown £580 for Ch. J Tanney Omagh £575 for Ch. P Byers Fivemiletown £555 and £550 for Limms. D Monthgomery Dungannon £550 for Ch. G Anderson Kesh £525 for Ch. M Breen Tempo £525 for B/B.

REARED HEIFERS: J McDonnell Cooneen £700 for Ch. C McDonnell Brookeborough £700 for Ch. Augher producer £550 for Lim. P Conwell Donemanna £550 twice for AAs. and £480 for Sal. M Brown Newtownbutler £520 and £440 for AAs. Clogher producer £520 for Sim. W R Adams Fivemiletown £515 for B/B. R & S Haire Fivemiletown £500 for Ch. Dungannon producer £485 for Lim. and £450 for Ch. K Connelly Pomeroy £440 for B/B. Armagh producer £430 for AA. H Williamson Fivemiletown £420 for Ch.