Beef cows sell to a high of £1911 at Clogher Mart

A very strong demand reported for an entry of almost 800 Cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, January 4.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a high of £1911 for a 910kg Belgian Blue selling to £210 per 100kg for a Downpatrick producer this was followed by a 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £203 per 100kg totalling £1339.80 for a Castlederg producer.

Cow heifers sold to £197 for a 760kg Charolais totalling £1497.20 for a Clogher producer followed by a 750kg Limousin to £196 totalling £1470 for a Clogher producer.

Fleshed Friesians sold to £124 per 100kg for 770kg totalling £954.80.

Fat bulls sold to £1455.20 for a 1070kg Charolais to £136 reaching a top of £143 per 100kg for a 910kg Hereford.

Fat overage heifers sold to £207 for a 570kg Limousin.

Fat underage heifers sold to £199 for a 750kg Charolais.

Fat overage steers sold to £185 for a 680kg Simmental

Fat underage steers £185 for a 620kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Downpatrick producer 910kg Belgian Blue to £210 (£1911) and 730kg Belgian Blue to £187 (£1365.10), Castlederg producer 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £203 (£1339.80), Clogher producer 760kg Charolais to £197 (£1497.20), Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £196. (£1470), Omagh producer 730kg Limousin to £196 and 760kg Limousin to £177 (£1430.80), Maguiresbridge producer 700kg Simmental to £190, 750kg Simmental to £179 and 710kg Charolais to £179. Dungannon producer 710kg Charolais to £188. Castlederg producer 800kg Saler to £178 (£144).

Other quality lots sold from £138 to £175 per 100kg.

Second quality Coloured lots sold from £116 to £136 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £114 to £124 per 100kg for 770kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Armagh producer 910kg Hereford to £143 (£1301.30), Omagh producer 950kg Limousin to £137 (£1301.50), Fivemiletown producer 1070kg Charolais to £136 (£1455.20), Clogher producer 900kg Aberdeen Angus to £135 (£1215), Newtownbutler producer 930kg Charolais to £126 (£1171.80), Cookstown producer 830kg Limousin to £124. Newtownbutler producer 780kg Charolais to £119. Cookstown producer 950kg Charolais to £113. Druncose producer 810kg Charolais to £110. Caledon producer 880kg Charolais to £108

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

680kg Simmental to £185. 710kg Charolais to £183. 670kg Limousin to £181. 530kg Hereford to £175. 560kg Belted Galloway to £170. 580kg Charolais to £169. 630kg Hereford to £162.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

620kg Charolais to £185. 740kg Charolais to £182. 660kg Charolais to £181. 620kg Charolais to £180. 580kg Belgian Blue to £180. 720kg Hereford to £176. 460kg Limousin to £175. 620kg Charolais to £173. 570kg Belgian Blue to £168. 560kg Belgian Blue to £168. 740kg Charolais to £168. 540kg Friesian to £155. 540kg Shorthorn beef to £149. 580kg Shorthorn beef to £148. 640kg Friesian to £147.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

570kg Limousin to £207. 630kg Charolais to £185. 580kg Charolais to £183. 540kg Limousin to £182. 640kg Charolais to £181. 560kg Charolais to £180. 650kg Charolais to £179. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £178, 750kg Charolais to £199. 680kg Charolais to £184. 470kg Limousin to £183. 590kg Simmental to £178. 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine. to £175. 540kg Charolais to £167. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 470kg Belgian Blue to £163. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £154.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very strong demand in this section with quality forward lots selling from £190 to £210 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin to £1155 for an Eskra producer with others selling from £181 to £189 per 100kg.

Leading prices: B Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1370 (£204), 620kg Charolais to £1270 (£205), 600kg Charolais to £1205 (£201) and 580kg Charolais to £1195 (£206), W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 650kg Charolais to £1350 (£207)600kg Limousin to £1190 (£198) and 620kg Charolais to £1120 (£187) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£206) and 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1155 (£189) S Erskine Ballygawley 650kg Limousin to £1325 (£204) and 630kg Belgian Blue to £1315 (£209) H Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1300 (£194) A and N Gervais Clogher 680kg Limousin to £1295 (£190) P Turbitt Ballygawley 630kg Charolais to £1275 (£202) 640kg Charolais to £1270 (£198) 600kg Charolais to £1205 (£201) and 650kg Charolais to £1180 (£181) M/S D and S McMaugh Omagh 550kg Limousin to £1155 (£210) and 550kg Simmental to £1140 (£207)

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 490KG

A and N Gervais Clogher 470kg Limousin to £1010 (£215), J Lavery Aghalee 490kg Charolais to £990 (£202), 460kg Simmental to £900 and 400kg Charolais to £805. L Burns Dungannon 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £925 (£220) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 (£229), E Smith Ballygawley 450kg Charolais to £905. Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd Dromore 380kg Belgian Blue to £800, 480kg Belgian Blue to £790, 430kg Belgian Blue to £750 and 400kg Belgian Blue to £740. Inkersall Investments Ltd Nottinghamshire 410kg Limousin to £825, 410kg Belgian Blue to £825 and 410kg Limousin to £700. D McDowell Brookeborough 440kg Montbeliarde to £660 and 360kg Shorthorn to £650.

STORE HEIFERS

A very firm demand in this section with quality forward lots selling from £193 to £219 per 100kg for a 500kg Charolais to £1095 for D Boylan Aughnacloy with others selling from £175 to £191 per 100kg.

Leading prices: H Erskine Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1320 (£200) 660kg, Charolais to £1155 (£175) and 570kg Charolais to £1130 (£198), J Fowler Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1320 (£206) and 620kg Charolais to £1280 (£206), P J McAvoy Cookstown 740kg Limousin to £1300 (£175) and 590kg Limousin to £1090 (£185), Geo McIvor Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1300 (£206), 610kg Simmental to £1240 (£203) and 600kg Charolais to £1150 (£191), D McCann Trillick 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1245 (£194), Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd Dromore 580kg Fleckvieh to £1195 (£206), J A Henry Fintona 600kg Simmental to £1175 (£196) and 600kg Simmental to £1160 (£193), F Donnelly Sixmilecross 580kg Limousin to £1175 (£210), D Boylan Aughnacloy 500kg Charolais to £1095 (£219), J F McKenna Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1070 (£214) and 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206), S McGovern Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1070 (£214), K Boyland Co Armagh 520kg Charolais to £1065 (£205) and 500kg Charolais to £1035 (£207) and R J Coulter Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £880.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 380KG TO 490KG

R Leonard Blaney 490kg Charolais to £1005 (£205) and 440kg Limousin to £905 (£205), J F McKenna Clogher 470kg Charolais to £995 (£212), 470kg Charolais to £985 (£209) and 450kg Limousin to £950 (£211), K Boylan Co Armagh 450kg Charolais to £975 (£216), D Boylan Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £970 (£211), Hillside Farms Ltd. Dromore 490kg Belgian Blue to £955 (£195), 480kg Belgian Blue to £875 and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. R J Coulter Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £940 (£192) and 490kg Limousin to £850. D McCann Trillick 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £875. R Leonard Blaney 470kg Charolais to £865. T Armstrong Ballinamallard 460kg Belgian Blue to £860. P J McAvoy Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £820 (£216).

WEANLINGS

WEANLING BULLS

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £253 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £760 for a Kesh producer.

Leading prices: Ballygawley producer 520kg Limousin to £995 (£191), S Crawford Fermanagh 460kg Limousin to £980 (£213) and 440kg Limousin to £935 (£212), J Meenan Clogher 410kg Charolais to £870 (£212), J Crawford Augher 400kg Simmental to £870 (£217), 400kg Limousin to £830 (£207), 350kg Simmental to £795 (£227) and 370kg Simmental to £755. C McNeill Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £865 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £845. J Quinn Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £860 (£232), M McCaughey Clogher 400kg Limousin to £855 (£214) and 410kg Limousin to £850. E McBride Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £850. J Boyle Cooneen 310kg Limousin to £780 (£251), P Hackett Augher 350kg Limousin to £770 (£220)and 370kg Limousin to £765. Kesh producer 300kg Limousin to £760 (£253)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Quality lots selling to £269 per 100kg for a 230kg Limousin to £620 for a Dungannon producer.

Leading prices: Kesh producer 450kg Simmental to £850 (£193) and 280kg Limousin to £740 (£264), P G Grew Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £850. H Smith Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £840 (£191), T Grew Corranny 380kg Charolais to £825 (£217), N R Knox Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £755 (£216) and 340kg Limousin to £675. M Hackett Augher 340kg Limousin to £700, 300kg Limousin to £655, 320kg Charolais to £630. M O'Gara Omagh 340kg Limousin to £685. D Haughian Lurgan 260kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £680 (£261), S Hill Carrickfergus 300kg Charolais to £655 and 260kg Charolais to £650 (£250), F Boyle Roslea 390kg Charolais to £650. B Rafferty Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £625, 250kg Limousin to £620 (£248) 230kg Limousin to £620 (£269) and 280kg Limousin to £620 (£221).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with P Wilson Derrygonnelly selling a calved second calver to £1960 a calved heifer to £1960 with other calved second calvers to £1650 and 1240. C Anderson Dungannon £1820 for calved heifer. N Greenaway Portadown £1660 and £1200 for calved heifers. D Graydon Maguiresbridge £1450 for calved heifer. E Smith Ballygawley £1280 for calved heifer. R B Magee Cornafanogue £1170 for calved Ayrshire heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A brisk demand in this section with F McCrory Pomeroy selling a heifers with bull calves to £1400 and £1145. Clogher producer £1400 for heifer with bull calf £1180 and £1150 for heifers with heifer calves. G Devenney Dromore £1300 for heifer with bull calf and £1240 for heifer with heifer calf. Kevin McAleer Pomeroy £1280 for heifer with heifer calf. Aughnacloy producer £1100 for incalf heifer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large turnout sold easily to a very keen demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £470 for an Augher producer. I Patterson Seskinore £375 and £350 for Belgian Blues. Winston Hogg Fivemiletown sold Limousin bulls to £370 and £350. J J McCrea Strabane £360 and £295 for Belgian Blues and £315 for Shorthorn beef. P Courtney Corranny £345 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus. J Courtney Maguiresbridge £310 for Aberdeen Angus Omagh producer £300 for Hereford. Fintona producer £295 for Montbeliarde. W R Coulter Fivemiletown £290 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES (UNDER 2 MONTHS)

J Courtney Maguiresbridge £350 for Belgian Blue, Winston Hogg Fivemiletown £350 twice for Limousins. J Burke Derrylin £330 for Charolais, J J McCrea Strabane £295 for Simmental and P Courtney Corranny £285 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

D Foy Cooneen £720 and £635 for Charolais. R Douglas Portadown £690 and £620 for Limousin £680 for Charolais and £560 for Simmental, T Armstrong Ballinamallard £690 for Charolais, C O'Dowd Craigavon £665, £550 and £520 for Limousins. S McKeown Sixmilecross £555 for Simmental. Clogher producer £535 and £530 for Charolais and £505 for Limousin. A McDonald Ballygawley £530 for Charolais. B Ward Dungannon £490 and £480 for Limousins.

REARED HEIFERS

M Largey Armagh £660 for Charolais and £480 for Simmental, L McLaughlin Castlederg £580 for Limousin, R Douglas Portadown £575 for Charolais, C O'Dowd Craigavon £570, £565 and £500 for Limousins. S McKeown Sixmilecross £565 and £490 for Charolais and £450 for Simmental. T Simpson Ederney £500 for Hereford. B Ramsey Fivemiletown £500 twice for Limousins. B Ward Dungannon £455 for Hereford, £445 for Limousin £435 for Belgian Blue, B Kelly Armagh £445 twice and £425 for Aberdeen Angus. A McDonald Ballygawley £430 for Charolais.