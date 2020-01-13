Beef cows sell to a top of £1462 at Clogher Mart

A large entry of 1208 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, January 11 with a very sharp demand reported in all sections for a lot of quality stock on offer.

In the fatstock ring 400 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef cows selling to a top of £1462 for a 850kg Limousin at £172 per 100kg followed by a 860kg Simmental to £1427.60 at £166 per 100kg and reaching a top of £179 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin to £179 (£1396.20).

Cow heifers sold to a top of £1425.60 for a 720kg Belgian Blue at £198 per 100kg followed by a 730kg Charolais to £184 (£1343.20).

Fleshed Friesians sold to £153 per 100kg for 620kg (£948.60) with beef Friesian cows selling to £127 per 100kg for 660kg (£838.20).

Fat bulls sold to £1401.70 for a 1070kg Charolais to £131 reaching a high of £144 per 100kg for a 830kg Simmental to (£1195.20).

Fat steers overage sold to £197 per 100kg for a 620kg.

Simmental fat steers underage sold to £192 for a 690kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £181 for a 660kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £191 for a 570kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £198 (£1425.60), Maguiresbridge producer 730kg Charolais to £184 (£1343.20) and 760kg Charolais to £165 (£1254), Dungannon producer producer 780kg Limousin to £179 (£1396.20) and 830kg Charolais to £169 (£1402.70), Keady producer 720kg Limousin to £176. Dungannon producer 850kg Limousin to £172 (£1462), Bellevue producer 690kg Limousin to £166. Rosslea producer 860kg Simmental to £166 (£1427.60) and Castlederg producer 770kg Charolais to £166 (£1278.20).

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £164 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £118 to £134 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £116 to £127 and reaching £153 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £87 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

830kg Simmental to £144 (£1195.20), 940kg Limousin to £139 (£1306.60), 840kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £134 (£1125.60) 990kg Charolais to £131 (£1296.90) 1070kg Charolais to £131 (£1401.70), 1060kg Aberdeen Angus to £129 (£1367.40) 950kg Hereford to £125 (£1187.50) 920kg Limousin to £121. 840kg Limousin to £120. 1080kg Hereford to £114.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

620kg Simmental to £197 (£1221.40), 680kg Charolais to £194 (£1319.20), 630kg Charolais to £185. 680kg Simmental to £183. 650kg Charolais to £176. 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £169. 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £166. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 680kg Simmental to £164. 800kg Hereford to £163 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £152. Friesians sold from £136 to £146 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

690kg Limousin to £192 (£1324.80), 620kg Belgian Blue to £190. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 630kg Charolais to £189. 700kg Limousin to £188. 560kg Belgian Blue to £185. 760kg Limousin to £184. 640kg Simmental to £184. 670kg Charolais to £184. 640kg Charolais to £183. 600kg Charolais to £183. 710kg Limousin to £183.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

660kg Limousin to £181. 640kg Simmental to £180. 460kg Limousin to £177. 580kg Limousin to £173. 550kg Limousin to £172.470KG Limousin to £169. 590kg Limousin to £169. 500kg Simmental to £168. 600kg Hereford to £168. 540kg Simmental to £166.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

570kg Limousin to £191 (£1088.70) 570kg Charolais to £190 620kg Charolais to £187. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £173. 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £173. 650kg Fleckvieh to £168. 590kg Charolais to £152. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £150. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £148. 520kg Friesian to £142. 450kg Friesian to £131.

STORE BULLOCKS (186)

A good steady demand in this section with quality forward lots selling from £190 to £218 per 100kg for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1265 with others selling from £173 to £187.50 per 100kg.

Leading prices: H Robinson Portadown 690kg Simmental to £1385 (£201), 720kg Charolais to £1350 (£187.50) and 660kg Charolais to £1255 (£190), M Tallon Lurgan 830kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£180), S Cassidy Fintona 750kg Charolais to £1340 (£178) and 720kg Charolais to £1335 (£185) and 640kg Charolais to £1270 (£198), Mullaghadaly Farms Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1330 (£204), 620kg Limousin to £1295 (£209), 610kg Limousin to £1285 (£210), 610kg Limousin to £1275 (£209) and 610kg Limousin to £1255 (£206), Baden Keys Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1300 (£194), A Goodman Newry 610kg Limousin to £1290 (£211), J Carrothers Fivemiletown 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1265 (£218), G W Allen Portadown 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1260 and 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1245, S Erskine Ballygawley 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1255 (£190), 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 550kg Charolais to £1160 (£211) and G McVitty Newtownbutler 600kg Charolais to £1255 (£209).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

S Erskine Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£214), S McClelland Portadown 500kg Charolais to £1065 (£213), 490kg Charolais to £1050 (£214) 500kg Limousin to £1040 (£208), 490kg Limousin to £1030, 480kg Simmental to £1015 and 460kg Limousin to £1000 (£217), S McGlinghey Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1050 (£210) and 470kg Charolais to £985 (£209), M Mimnagh Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1000. B McGahan Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £970. G McVitty Newtownbutler 460kg Limousin to £965. G Girvan Pomeroy 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £955. K McCaughey Tempo 370kg Charolais to £955 (£258), 430kg Charolais to £935 (£217) and 370kg Charolais to £930 (£251), T Quinn Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £950 and 490kg Charolais to £930. S Trouton Portadown 460kg Charolais to £940.

STORE HEIFERS (176)

A lot of quality stock in this section with prices ranging from £191 to £213 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1255.

Leading prices: W S Hall Magheraveely 740kg Charolais to £1435 (£194), 700kg Charolais to £1400 (£200), 690kg Charolais to £1340 (£194), 680kg Charolais to £1335 (£196), 670kg Charolais to £1330 (£198) and 640kg Charolais to £1245 (£194), M J Keys Clogher 730kg Charolais to £1400 (£192), 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£203), 610kg Charolais to £1270 (£208) and 600kg Charolais to £1240 (£206), G McIvor Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £1380 (£206) and 600kg Charolais to £1230 (£205), J A Johnston Magheraveely 660kg Charolais to £1295 (£196), K McManus Carrowmacken 630kg Charolais to £1280 (£203) and 590kg Charolais to £1255 (£213), D Clarke Maguiresbridge 660kg Charolais to £1265 (£191), J Wilson Clogher 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£198), Corranny producer 610kg Charolais to £1250 (£205) and N and M O Conner Augher 630kg Charolais to £1225 (£194

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Coranny producer 490kg Charolais to £1085 (£221)470kg Charolais to £1030 (£219) 460kg Limousin to £1000 (£217) and 490kg Limousin to £955 (£194) E Loughran Armagh 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1030 (£210) J E McMahon Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1025 (£213) and 490kg Charolais to £1005. M and N O Conner Augher 500kg Charolais to £1020 (£204) and 490kg Charolais to £1000.J Morton Armagh 480kg Limousin to £990and 450kg Charolais to £955 (£212) Kesh producer 450kg Limousin to £980 (£218) C McVitty Newtownbutler 470kg Limousin to £965. J Ewing Aughnacloy 480kg Charolais to £955. J Wilson Clogher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 A Beggan Rosslea 470kg Simmental to £940. S Hetherington Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £940. J Connelly Newtowmbutler 470kg Limousin to £930.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

B Marlow Omagh 360kg Charolais to £805 (£223), 380kg Charolais to £770, 360kg Charolais to £725 and 350kg Charolais to £670. N Morrow Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £800. E McWilliams Seskinore 390kg Limousin to £775. J Connelly Newtownbutler 370kg Limousin to 3770. S Askin Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £765. Ross Little Newtownbutler 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £685, and 320kg Belgian Blue to £660. J Ewing Aughnacloy 390kg Charolais to £715.

WEANLINGS

200 on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £266 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £880 for a Kesh producer.

Leading prices: N McDonagh Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1035 (£216) and 450kg Charolais to £1010 (£224), P O'Neill Omagh 420kg Charolais to £990 (£236) R McConnell Clogher 400kg Charolais to £955 (£239) and 430kg Charolais to £920 (£214), P Conwell Donemana 460kg Charolais to £945 (£205), F Boyle Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £945 (£236) 400kg Charolais to £885 (£221) and 370kg Charolais to £875 (£236), J A Little Newtownbutler 440kg Charolais to £930. G Cullen Coalisland 470kg Charolais to £920. S Goodwin Coonian 370kg Charolais to £920 (£248), Kesh producer 420kg Charolais to £920 and 330kg Limousin to £880 (£266), R J Barnes Sandholes 410kg Limousin to £905. C Rafferty Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £900. J McAleer Dromore 420kg Limousin to £895. T Grew Corranny 400kg Charolais to £890. J Graham Ederney 450kg Limousin to £885 and 360kg Limousin to £865.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Quality lots selling to £293 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £820 for a Maghera producer.

Leading prices: P Conwell Donemana 450kg Charolais to £900 (£200), R Robinson Portadown 380kg Charolais to £860 (£226), 350kg Charolais to £815 (£233), 370kg Charolais to £800 and 360kg Charolais to £785. P T Hughes Killyman 380kg Limousin to £860 (£226), 370kg Limousin to 3785 and 340kg Limousin to £760. T Grew Corranny 390kg Charolais to £855. Kesh producer 330kg Limousin to £855 (£248), 350kg Limousin to £800. D O'Hagan Maghera 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293), Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £810. A Donnelly Ederney 320kg Charolais to £790 (£247), E Askin Augher 360kg Charolais to £785. J and P Trueman Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £765. S Goodwin Coonian 340kg Charolais to £750. P Hackett Augher 320kg Limousin to £745. W Managh Omagh 370kg Charolais to £745. G Cullen Coalisland 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £745.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS (21)

A larger entry this week sold to a very keen demand with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £2170, £1610 and £1500. A Morrow Aughnacloy sold calved heifers to £2000, £1780, £1760 and £1600. S Donaghy Dungannon £1900 for calved heifer. C Anderson Dungannon £1820 for calved second calver. S M Carroll Dungannon £1810 for calved heifer. Eglish producer £1700 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer 1600 and £1360 for calved heifers. R Caldwell Fintona £1600 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A strong demand in this section for quality lots with H Brown Pomeroy selling a 2015 cow with bull calf to £1700 and heifer with heifer calf to £1600. E Boyd Clogher £1570 and £1445 for heifers with bull calves. P N G Hadden Ballygawley £1500 for 2012 cow with bull calf. Dromore producer £1270 for second calver with heifer calf. F Boyle Rosslea £1125 for 2011 cow with heifer calf. A selection of incalf cows sold £1155, £1105, £1090, £1070 and £1035 for R Kettyle Lisnaskea and E McVeigh Dungannon £1170 for incalf heifer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry this week again sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £540 for a Charolais to an Augher producer. J Breen Craigavon £445 for Limousin, D Keys Clogher £355 for Aberdeen Angus, A C Lunny Aghalane £335 for Belgian Blue, N Neal Irvinestown £335 for Aberdeen Angus. E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £320 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £310 for Aberdeen Angus. P Doyle Trillick 310 for Charolais. Omagh producer £305 for Aberdeen Angus and S Montgomery Dungannon £305 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

Augher producer £460 for Limousin £400 for Charolais and £390 for Aberdeen Angus, C McKee Keady £420 for Limousin, J Breen Craigavon £410 for Limousin and Winston Hogg Fivemiletown £350 for Limousin and £350 x 2 for Simmentals.

REARED BULLS

M and G Monaghan Augher £750 for Charolais and £575 for Aberdeen Angus, C Robinson, Florencecourt £740 740 for Limousin, A Beggan Rosslea £660 for Charolais, M/S P and P McMahon Rosslea £660 for Charolais, F Murray Newtownbutler £665, £620 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus. P Conwell Donemana £645 and £620 for Charolais and £560 for Aberdeen Angus, G Foster Kinawley £645and £595 for Aberdeen Angus. K Connelly Pomeroy £635 x 2 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, S Cox Kinawley £575 for Aberdeen Angus and £550 for Limousin and G Birney Lisnaskea £560 for Belgian Blue and £550 x 2 for Limousins.

REARED HEIFERS

A Beggan Rosslea £590 for Charolais, F Murray Newtownbutler £580, £570, £560, and £510 for Aberdeen Angus. E Davis Lack £565 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. P Conwell Donemana £535 and £515 for Charolais and £500 for Limousin, G Foster Kinawley £525 for Aberdeen Angus and £500 for Charolais. S Smyth Rosslea £520 and £500 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £520 for Limousin and £520 for Aberdeen Angus, S Cox Kinawley £505 for Limousin and £470 for Charolais and K Connelly Pomeroy £440 for Charolais.