Beef cows selling to £1,755.60 at Clogher Mart

A larger entry of 1,015 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, August 10 produced a good steady demand for quality lots in all sections.

This week's highlights in the fatstock ring: Beef cows selling to £1,755.60 for a 770kg Belgian Blue to £228 per 100kg followed by a 810kg Limousin at £177 per 100kg totalling £1,433.70.

Cow heifers peaked at £1,683 for a 850kg Charolais at £198 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Simmental at £196 totalling £1,352.40.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £112 per 100kg.

Beef bulls sold to £1,487.50 for a 1,190kg Charolais at £125 per 100kg and selling to a top of £139 per 100kg for a 880kg Limousin.

Heavy store bullocks sold to £1,465, heavy store heifers sold to £1,215 for a 600kg Belgian Blue.

Weanling males sold to £1,090 for a 480kg Charolais.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,030 for a 500kg Charolais.

Dairy cows sold to £1,850 and £1,780.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,000 and £1,730.

Reared males sold to £770 for a Limousin reared heifers sold to £720 for a Charolais.

Young bull calves sold to £480 for a Limousin and young heifers sold to £420 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Lisbellaw producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1,755.60) and 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £177 (£1,274.40). Portadown producer 850kg Charolais to £198 (£1,683), Ballygawley producer 690kg Simmental to £196 (£1,352.40), Whitecross producer 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £188 (£1,259.60), Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £184. Newtownbutler producer 810kg Limousin to £178 (£1,441.80), Tempo producer 720kg Limousin to £177. Clogher producer 750kg Charolais to £175. Derrylin producer 650kg Shorthorn to £174. Cookstown producer 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £170 and 590kg Charolais to £167. Fivemiletown producer 680kg Limousin to £169.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £110 to £129 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £107 to £112 per 100kg.

Plainer types sold from £80 to £104 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold sold from £53 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 880kg Limousin to £139 (£1,223.20), 940kg Simmental to £136 (£1,278.40), 1,130kg Charolais to £127 (£1,435.10), 1,190kg Charolais to (£1,487.50), 920kg Simmental to £123. 1,040kg Charolais to £122, (£1,268.80), 1,000kg Hereford to £115. 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £115. 1,250kg Aberdeen Angus to £111. 800kg Charolais to £110.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 610kg Charolais to £160. 590kg Charolais to £159. 550kg Limousin to £157. 660kg Limousin to £156. 870kg Limousin to £154. 760kg Limousin to £132. 600kg Charolais to £130. 790kg Limousin to £130.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 680kg Limousin to £197. 630kg Limousin to £192. 610kg Charolais to £188. 580kg Charolais to £188. 540kg Limousin to £188. 630kg Simmental to £178. 560kg Limousin to £178. 700kg Limousin to £176. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £170.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE: 560kg Parthenais to £193. 520kg Limousin to £191. 610kg Belgian Blue to £184. 620kg Stabiliser to £181. 610kg Limousin to £174. 590kg Stabiliser to £170. 660kg Limousin to £169.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 650kg Charolais to £182. 490kg Charolais to £178. 630kg Simmental to £172. 490kg Shorthorn to £158. 550kg Hereford to £157. 570kg Hereford to £150. 580kg Friesian to £134. 590kg Holstein to £126. 480kg Holstein to £122.

STORE BULLOCKS (209): An increased entry sold readily with heavy stores selling to £1,465 for a 820kg Charolais. £1,420 for 810kg Charolais, £1,385 for 790kg Charolais, £1,385 for 810kg Charolais. £1,380 for 700kg Charolais (£197), £1,380 for 790kg Charolais, £1,380 for 770kg Charolais. £1,350 for 680kg Charolais (£198), £1,350 for a 730kg Charolais. £1,350 for 730kg Limousin. £1,345 for 770kg Charolais and £1,345 for 730kg Charolais for R Sands, Newry. G McKenna, Armagh 760kg Limousin to £1,425 (£187.50), 750kg Charolais to £1,370, 710kg Limousin to £1,330 and 720kg Limousin to £1,330. M McGoldrick, Pomeroy 690kg Belgian Blue to £1,360 (£197) and 730kg Belgian Blue to £1,350. J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,355 (£193) and S Mallon, Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £1,335.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 380KG TO 500KG: B Mooney, Lisburn 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000 (£232.50), G Steen, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £980 and 450kg Limousin to £915. Ballygawley producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£213), G and P Owens, Sixmilecross 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £975, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. J and F McCaffery, Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £975. S Bingham, Augher 480kg Charolais to £970, E Kyle, Mullaslin 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £940 (£209) and 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £830. J P Black, Ballycastle 470kg Charolais to £935. C McCombe, Augher 410kg Charolais to £915. B Devlin, Coagh 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £850.

STORE HEIFERS (100): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,215 for a 600kg Belgian Blue (£202.50) for B Dunne, Ballinamallard. R Quigley, Londonderry 660kg Charolais to £1,160, 630kg Charolais to £1,150, 610kg Limousin to £1,100 and 580kg Limousin to £1,050. H Erskine, Ballygawley 670kg Limousin to £1,100 and 590kg Charolais to £1,000. E Loughran, Armagh 540kg Limousin to £1,065 (£197), 590kg Charolais to £1,060, 510kg Charolais to £1,040 (£204), 530kg Charolais to £1,040 and 510kg Charolais to £1,015. K McGuigan, Dungannon 540kg Limousin to £1,050 (£194) and 520kg Charolais to £1,000. W R Adams, Fivemiletown 510kg Limousin to £1,050 (£206), Armagh producer 560kg Limousin to £1,040. B Mooney Lisburn 540kg Limousin to £1,000.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: E Loughran, Armagh 480kg Charolais to £1,030 (£214) and 490kg Limousin to £1,000 (£204), G and P Owens, Sixmilecross 480kg Charolais to £1,020 (£212) and 480kg Charolais to £950. K McGugian, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £980 (£200), 500kg Charolais to £960 and 460kg Charolais to £915. A Beggan, Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £950 and 450kg Charolais to £845. D Mooney, Lisburn 470kg Charolais to £935, 460kg Charolais to £850, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 460kg Limousin to £800. G Martin, Dromore, Co Down 420kg Limousin to £850. M A Flynn, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £815 and 410kg Charolais to £805. R Kelly, Pomeroy 410kg Limousin to £805.

SMALLER SORTS 380KG & UNDER: A Beggan Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £850. M A Flynn, Rosslea 370kg Limousin to £750. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £645, 300kg Limousin to £640, 330kg Limousin to £625, 350kg Limousin to £600, 300kg Limousin to £490 and 340kg Limousin to £490. B Devlin, Coagh 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £560, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £550, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £530 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £520.

WEANLINGS: A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,090 for a 480kg Charolais (£227) and 480kg Limousin to £1,040 (£216) for K Harper, Castlederg. P F Fox, Omagh 570kg Limousin to £1,000, 610kg Charolais to £955 and 540kg Limousin to £940. J Donaghy, Clogher 510kg Charolais to £960 and 460kg Charolais to £920, R Ward, Mullaslin 500kg Charolais to £940. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £940 (£241) and 430kg Limousin to £885. M F Nugent, Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £930 (£251), 330kg Charolais to £895 (£271) and 360kg Charolais to £880 (£244), M Fox, Omagh 460kg Limousin to £920. A Short, Omagh 440kg Charolais to £920. G Liggett, Caledon 450kg Limousin to £905. R J Barnes, Sandholes 390kg Limousin to £895. P Maguire, Brookeborough 370kg Charolais to £875. K Hopper, Cookstown 410kg Shorthorn to £875. R Pollock, Lisburn 430kg Limousin to £870.

WEANLING HEIFERS: K Harper, Castlederg 500kg Charolais to £1,030 (£206) and 440kg Charolais to £790. M Fox, Omagh 400kg Limousin to £890 (£222), A Mitchell, Drumquin 400kg Limousin to £865 (£216) and 340kg Limousin to £750 (£220), S Campbell, Trillick 430kg Limousin to £830. M Hackett, Augher 380kg Charolais to £855, 440kg Charolais to £835 and 380kg Charolais to £825. A Shortt, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £825. J N Allen, Armagh 420kg Hereford to £810 and 410kg Hereford to £780. S Lagan, Moneymore 360kg Charolais to £780.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very strong demand in this section with R Givan, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,850 and £1,780. A Dungannon producer sold a calved heifer to £1,700. B McStravick, Aghagallon £1,500 for calved heifer Ballygawley producer £1,410 for calved heifer. Others sold £990, £1,020 and £1,050.

BREEDING BULLS: Ballygawley producer £1,100 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 20/04/14) a selection of young Saler bulls sold £990, £960, £950, £860 and £850.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A seasonal turnout sold to a strong demand especially for quality lots with local producer F McElroy selling a heifer with bull calf to £2,000. G Robinson, Fintona £1,730 for heifer with heifer calf. E Walker, Keady £1,660 for heifer with heifer calf. B Crudden, Fivemiletown £1,500 for 2011 cow with bull calf and £1,490 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Tempo producer £1,275 for heifer with bull calf. J Quinn, Pomeroy £1,255 for second calver with heifer calf. M McWilliams, Seskinore £1,230 for heifer with bull calf and £1,085 for 2010 cow with bull calf. Loughmacrory producer £1,150 for 2014 cow with heifer calf, £1,120 for heifer with heifer calf, £1,110 for heifer with bull calf and £1070 for heifer with heifer calf. M McNamee, Keady £1,105 for 2011 cow with heifer calf and £1,055 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. R Domer, Clogher £1,055 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,185 for a 2015 cow for C Fee, Tempo

Special entry Saturday, August 17 of seven contenintal bred cows with calves at foot for a Pomeroy producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A smaller entry this week sold to a good steady demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £480 for a Limousin to G Askin, Ballygawley. S J Kelly, Dungannon £480 and £370 for Aberdeen Angus. C Watters, Aughnacloy £440 for Aberdeen Angus. R T Mavitty, Culkey PO, £375 for Charolais, J McDonagh, Brookeborough £360 for Charolais. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £355 for Belgian Blue. R Hassard, Glencunny £290 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES: C Watters, Aughnacloy £425 for Aberdeen Angus. A Lynn, Sixmilecross £375 for Charolais. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £375 for Aberdeen Angus. S J Kelly, Dungannon £370 for Aberdeen Angus. R T Mavitty, Culkey PO, £365 for Charolais. Clogher producer £365 for Charolais. Eglinton producer 335 for Aberdeen Angus. E Bingham, Augher £320 for Aberdeen Angus. S Owens, Kinawley £300 and £290 for Limousins.

REARED BULLS: J Love, Fintona £770 for Limousin. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £705, £700 and £635 for Belgian Blues. N McCleery, Augher £705 for Charolais. M Wylie, Aughnacloy £635 for Limousin. M Cosgrove, Rosslea £620 for Limousin. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £595 for Aberdeen Angus. J P Black, Ballycastle £530 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £520 for Charolais. M Fox Omagh £500 for Limousin. S Owens, Kinawley £500 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS: G Morrow, Fivemiletown £720 for Charolais. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £670 for Charolais. M Cosgrove, Rosslea £610 for Limousin. A Farrell, Fivemiletown £600 for Charolais, £545 for Shorthorn and £540 twice for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £520 and £515 for Charolais. B Donnelly, Beragh £490 for Charolais. C Quinn, Ballygawley £490 for Montbeliarde. M Meenagh, Sixmilecross £485 for Aberdeen Angus. C Irwin, Fivemiletown £460 for Charolais. E Gallagher, Ballygawley £450 for Belgian Blue.