Beef cows selling to £1744 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1386 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, October 5 producing a firm demand for quality lots in all sections while plainer stock would be harder to clear.

In the fatstock ring 487 lots listed sold readily with beef cows selling to £1744.40 for a 980kg Charolais to £178 per 100kg for a Lisbellaw producer and reaching £188 per 100kg for a 840kg Charolais to £1579.20 for a Blaney producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1427.40 for a 780kg Limousin to £183 per 100kg for a Sixmilecross producer and reaching £186 per 100kg for a 630kg Belgian Blue (£1171.80) for a Blaney producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £115 per 100kg for 790kg (£908.50).

Fat bulls sold to £1528.80 for a 1040kg Limousin to £147per 100kg and £1506.50 for a 1150kg Limousin to £131 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £152 for a 630kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £176 for a 830kg Charolais.

Fat heifers overage sold to £192 for a 560kg Aubrac.

Fat heifers underage sold to £199 for a 670kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Blaney producer 840kg Charolais to £188 (£1579.20) and 630kg Belgian Blue to £186 (£1171.80), Sixmilecross producer 780kg Limousin to £183 (£1427.40), Lisbellaw producer 980kg Charolais to £178 (£1744.40), Augher producer 630kg Limousin to £175 and 650kg Charolais to £172. Lisburn producer 640kg Limousin to £172. Middletown producer 650kg Simmental to £169. Tempo producer 670kg Limousin to £167. Omagh producer 710kg Limousin to £166. Omagh producer 670kg Limousin to £164. Plumbridge producer 620kg Fleckvieh to £163.

Other quality lots sold from £133 to £161 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £107 to £115 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1040kg Limousin to £147 (£1528.80), 900kg Limousin to £142 (£1278), 930kg Limousin to £140 (£1302), 990kg Simmental to £135 (£1336.50), 1050kg Limousin to £134 (£1407), 1150kg Limousin to £131 (£1506.50), 900kg Charolais to £130. 1040kg Charolais to £125 (£1300), 1120kg Charolais to £121 (£1355.20), 830kg Limousin to £120. 990kg Simmental to £118. 870kg Simmental to £116, 780kg to £113.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

630kg Charolais to £152. 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £150. 720kg Charolais to £140. 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £134. 680kg Holstein to £133. 730kg Charolais to £130. 570kg Friesian to £112.

FAT STEER UNDERAGE

830kg Charolais to £176. 840kg Charolais to £176. 500kg Limousin to 3176. 590kg Saler to £168. 660kg Charolais to £165. 770kg Limousin to £163. 570kg Hereford to £158. 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £157. 600kg Fleckvieh to £151. 550kg Belgian Blue to £150. 620kg Simmental to £149. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £148.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

670kg Limousin to £199. 590kg Aubrac to £192. 660kg Charolais to £190. 670kg Charolais to £187. 610kg Limousin to £184. 600kg Charolais to £182. 660kg Charolais to £179. 510kg Limousin to £174. 740kg Charolais to £174. 660kg Charolais to £172. 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £167. 590kg Shorthorn to £160. 520kg Hereford to £154.

A good turnout of quality stock in this section sold to a firm demand with forward lots selling to £1490 for a 790kg Belgian Blue (£188), 770kg Charolais to £1430 (£186), 760kg Charolais to £1390 (£183), 720kg Belgian Blue to £1345 and 750kg Limousin to £1330 for R Wilson, Killylea. A Fearon, Dungannon 730kg Charolais to £1425 (£195), 760kg Charolais to £1385, 730kg Charolais to £1365 (£187), 800kg Charolais to £1340 and 760kg Limousin to £1335. C Beagan, Clogher 670kg Limousin to £1420 (£212), 680kg Charolais to £1325 (£197) and 690kg Simmental to £1305 (£189), B Frazer, Lisburn 730kg Limousin to £1,410 (£193), R Rodgers, Caledon 730kg Limousin to £1340. M McClean, Moneymore 690kg Charolais to £1335 and 700kg Limousin to £1310. E Morton, Armagh 700kg Limousin to £1335. F Fox, Omagh 670kg Limousin to £1320 (£197).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

S Oliver, Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1050 (£210), 490kg Limousin to £1005 (£205), 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1005 (£205), 470kg Charolais to £965 (£205) and 500kg Charolais to £960 (£192), C A Dobson, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £985 (£205) and 490kg Limousin to £945. F McStay, Lurgan 490kg Charolais to £970, 480kg Charolais to £905, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 and 500kg Charolais to £870. J J Morrow, Caledon 480kg Limousin to £950. P Scott, Eskra 480kg Charolais to £945. G Foster, Caledon 500kg Charolais to £920. S Bingham, Augher 480kg Charolais to £895 and 450kg Charolais to £875. E and K Ewart, Killylea 470kg Limousin to £885. E Coote, Ballygawley 500kg Simmental to £880. L Allen, Augher 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £860

STORE HEIFERS. (97)

A smaller entry sold to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1070 for a 560kg Charolais (£191) and 500kg Charolais to £1005 (£201) for M Nesbitt, Armagh, E Nesbitt, Armagh sold a 530kg Charolais to £1040 (£196), J Fowler, Dungannon 510kg Charolais to £1035 (£203), 500kg Charolais to £965 and 550kg Charolais to £950. B Loughran, Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1035 (£207), J Lavery, Aghalee 510kg Charolais to £975 and 510kg Charolais to £925. J R McAree, Keady 530kg Charolais to £870.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 490KG

P Gilroy, Derrylin 490kg Limousin to 31060 (£216), H McClure, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £930, 480kg Charolais to £890, 420kg Charolais to £885 (£211) and 460kg Charolais to £880. G Boles, Maguiresbridge 490kg Belgian Blue to £925. R Johnston, Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £920 twice, 480kg Charolais to £900, 430kg Charolais to £880 and 460kg Charolais to £880. J Fowler, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £900. E Fee, Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £890. D McLaren, Omagh 440kg Simmental to £880. B Loughran, Armagh 470kg Limousin to £870. J Lavery, Aghalee 460kg Limousin to £855. D Williamson, Portadown 450kg Charolais to £850.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER

G Crawford, Brookeborough 380kg Charolais to £850, 360kg Charolais to £795, 380kg Charolais to £790, 360kg Charolais to £780, 350kg Charolais to £695 and 330kg Charolais to £685. H McClure, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £845, 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £800 and 390kg Limousin to £790. P Gilroy, Derrylin 370kg Limousin to £785. B O'Donnell, Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £730 and 320kg Simmental to £620. G Foster, Killylea 390kg Charolais to £730, 390kg Charolais to £725 and 390kg Charolais to £690. P Trainer, Coalisland 400kg Simmental to £710, 400kg Hereford to £685 and 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £575. J D Noble, Fivemiletown 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £625 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £590.

WEANLINGS

A steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £920 for a 540kg Aberdeen Angus £765 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus and £760 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus from P J McKenna, Clogher. T Smyth, Dromore 470kg Charolais to £890, 420kg Charolais to £870, 390kg Charolais to £770 and 390kg Charolais to £760. J McDonald, Tynan 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £825, L G Boyle, Rosslea 410kg Limousin to £815. E McBride, Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £810 and 370kg Charolais to £750. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £800. J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 400kg Charolais to £790. N Armstrong, Trillick 430kg Charolais to £780. B J McManus, Newtownbutler 370kg Charolais to £750. S Campbell, Trillick 390kg Limousin to £745. H Crawford, Newtownbutler 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 490kg Limousin to £860. N Robnson, Annahoe 450kg Charolais to £840 and 420kg Limousin to £780, B Mallon, Eglinton 460kg Belgian Blue to £820. T Smyth Dromore 430kg Charolais to £805 380kg Charolais to £790, and 400kg Charolais to £710. T F Taylor, Derrylin 290kg Simmental to £800 (£276) B C Maguire, Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £780. K Maguire, Clogher 440kg Limousin to £765and 320kg Limousin to £690. J McKernan, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £735and 350kg Charolais to £695. H Crawford, Newtownbutler 340kg Limousin to £730, J Barkey, Middletown 380kg Charolais to £735. D O'Hagan, Maghera 300kg Charolais to £720. P McGleenan, Armagh 390kg Charolais to £720. W Donaghy, Rasharkin 250kg Limousin to £720 (£288), D McLaren, Omagh 310kg Limousin to 3705. R McCann, Coalisland 380kg Limousin to £690.

Show and sale for suckled cows every Monday night at 7pm throughout October.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Another good entry sold to a keen demand with Mackin producer selling a calved heifer to make £1710. Fermanagh producer £1600 and £1380 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1600 and £1100 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1500 and £1260 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1500 and £1470 for calved heifers. Enniskillen producer £1440, £1420, £1280 and £1250 for Springing heifers. Tempo producer £1400 for calved heifer. Newmills producer £1225 for calved third calver.

Others selling from £900.

BREEDING BULLS

Portadown producer £1150 for young pedigree registered Charolais born 30/04/2018. Tamlaght producer £1160 for young pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus born 16/06/2018.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold to a strong demand for quality lots with W Davison, Portadown selling a Saler heifer with heifer calf to make £1900. F McElroy, Augher sold a heifer with bull calf to £1800, heifer with heifer calf to £1800 and heifer with bull calf to £1610. A Green, Tempo £1350 for 2012 cow with bull calf. D Capper, Portadown £1320 for heifer with bull calf and £1210 for heifer with heifer calf. B Loughran, Armagh £1160 for heifer with bull calf. P Dunne, Maguiresbridge £1035 for 2010 cow with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold £1100, £860, £845, £820, £810 and £800.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another good selection on offer sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £445 for Charolais a to a Dungannon producer R T Mavitty, Culkey £440 and £340 for Charolais. M Lagan, Cookstown £365 for Belgian Blue, R J W E Ferguson, Drumgose £340, £320 and £295 for Charolais. D Mawhinney, Bellaghy £300 for Hereford. A Smith, Seskinore £285 and £265 for Aberdeen Angus. W H Stockdale, Clogher £285 and £270 for Herefords. J E T Rutledge, Derrylin £275 for Belgian Blue and K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £270 for Simmental.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £385 and £380 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £370 and £355 for Limousins. Aughnacloy producer £350, £340 and £315 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £330 for Charolais, J Donnelly, Trillick £275 for Limousin and R T Mavitty, Culkey £255 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

I Gillespie. Ballygawley £750 and £670 for Simmentals and £650 for Limousin, A Kyle, Coalisland £700 for Charolais, M and W Davis, Castlederg £640 for Charolais, J McAleer, Rosslea £625 for Limousin, B Gillen, Omagh £610 for Limousin and £555 for Charolais, M Cosgrove, Rosslea £605 for Charolais, D Wilson, Fivemiletown £605 for Limousin, P McCallan, Omagh £585 for Charolais, G McStay, Lurgan £540 x 4 for Shorthorn beef. B Carters, Tempo £530 for Limousin and C Robinson, Ballygawley £515 x 4 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

S Cassidy, Tempo £835 for Shorthorn. M Cosgrove, Rosslea £705 and £700 for Charolais. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £685 and £570 for Limousins. B Gillen, Omagh £615, £515 and £480 for Limousins. M and W Davis, Castlederg £575 for Charolais, A McDonald, Ballygawley £530 for Charolais, J Keys, Clogher £520 and £475 for Limousins. R Hemphill, Castlederg £460 for Aberdeen Angus, K Connelly, Pomeroy £455 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, N Armstrong, Trillick £430 for Limousin and A Kyle, Coalisland £430 for Aberdeen Angus.