Beef cows selling to a top price of £1,498.50 at Clogher Mart

A massive entry of 1481 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 7 sold to a steady demand in all sections for quality lots with plainer stock harder to clear.

In the fatstock ring 577 lots listed sold readily with beef cows selling to a top of £1498.50 for a 810kg Lim at £185 from an Armagh producer and selling to £188 per 100kg for a 760kg Lim at £188 (£1428.80) for a Fivemiletown producer and followed by a 760kg Lim at £184 (£1398.40) from an Armagh producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1306.40 for a 710kg Lim at £184 for a Ballygawley producer and reaching a top of £191 per 100kg for a 670kg Lim at £1279.70 for a Beragh producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £114 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1404 for a 1080kg Lim at £130 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £188 for a 710kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £182 for a 670kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £188 for a 530kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £191 for a 600kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Beragh producer 670kg Lim to £191 (£1279.70) and 730kg Lim to £175. Fivemiletown producer 760kg Lim to £188 (£1428.80). Armagh producer 810kg Lim to £185 (£1498.50) and 700kg Lim to £181 (£1267). Armagh producer 760kg Lim to £184 (£1398.40). Ballygawley producer 710kg Lim to £184 (£1306.40). Dungannon producer 760kg Aubrac to £176. Beragh producer 660kg Lim to £176. Augher producer 720kg Lim to £176. Augher producer 650kg Lim to £175. Fivemiletown producer 670kg Lim to £175.

Other quality lots sold from 140 to £173 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £146 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £108 to £114 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £104 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £42 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1080kg Limousin to £130 (£1404). 970kg Limousin to £126. 800kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £123. 1030kg Charolais to £121. 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £120. 1090kg Charolais to £118. 900kg Simmental to £108. 940kg Friesian to £106.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

710kg Charolais to £188. 610kg Charolais to £173. 710kg Belgian Blue to £165. 620kg Limousin to £156. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 680kg Herefor. to £152. 690kg Hereford to £149. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £146. 750kg Limousin to £142.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

670kg Limousin to £182. 690kg Charolais to £181. 630kg Charolais to £178. 520kg Limousin to £175. 660kg Charolais to £174. 660kg Limousin to £174. 650kg Limousin to £174. 660kg Belgian Blue to £173. 570kg Hereford to £169. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £160.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

530kg Limousin to £188. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 560kg Limousin to £179. 590kg Limousin to £178. 650kg Limousin to £178. 620kg Limousin to £176. 630kg Limousin to £173. 560kg Limousin to £173.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

600kg Limousin to £191. 750kg Limousin to £186. 580kg Charolais to £185. 530kg Charolais to £184. 560kg Charolais to £182. 580kg Charolais to £182. 600kg Charolais to £180. 560kg Charolais to £180. 620kg Limousin to £178. 580kg Limousin to £175. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 530kg Belgian Blue to £173. 470kg Parthenaise to £169. 630kg Hereford to £169. 590kg Simmental to £169.

STORE BULLOCKS (331)

A brisk demand in this section with heavy stores selling to £1470 for a 840kg Charolais (£175) 750kg Charolais to £1370 (£182) and 650kg Charolais to £1265 (£184) for I S Farrell Fivemiletown. R Sands Newry 800kg Charolais to £1450 (£181), 770kg Charolais to £1410 (£183), 710kg Charolais to £1385 (£191), 790kg Charolais to £1350, 660kg Charolais to £1305 (£198) and 690kg Charolais to £1300, D Sands Newry 660kg Limousin to £1300 (£205) and 640kg Limousin to £1270 (£198). R Wilson Killylea 800kg Limousin to £1405 (£175), E Morton Armagh 720kg Charolais to £1360 and 710kg Charolais to £1320. S Bingham Clogher 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£188). P Greenaway Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1275 (£205). D McCaffery Clogher 630kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£200).

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

G Clendenning Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1020 (£212.50), M Gilkinson Pomeroy 500kg Charolais to £970, 440kg Limousin to £950 (£216), 490kg Limousin to £935, 460kg Limousin to £920, 470kg Limousin to £920 and 480kg Limousin to £915. P Cairns Sion Mills 480kg Limousin to £945. G Boles Maguiresbridge 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. M Rafferty Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £930, 490kg Charolais to £890 and 460kg Charolais to £885. T Mallon Moy 470kg Charolais to £915 and 470kg Charolais to £880. J McStay Lurgan 460kg Limousin to £900 and 440kg Limousin to £850. S McCaffery Tempo 470kg Charolais to £895.

STORE HEIFERS (112)

A steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1200 for a 700kg Charolais (£171) and a 630kg Charolais to £1120 (£178) for W Brown Magherafelt. S McCaffery Tempo 560kg Charolais to £1100 (£196), C Boyle Armagh 570kg Limousin to £1080 (£189) and 520kg Limousin to £1040 (£200), E McConville Portadown 680kg Hereford to £1080, 680kg Hereford to £1050 and 640kg Hereford to £1000. P Taggart Dungannon 670kg Belgian Blue to £1050. E Colton Dungannon 530kg Charolais to £1000 and 510kg Charolais to £955. T Mallon Moy 620kg Charolais to £1000. M & N O Conner Augher 500kg Charolais to £985. E Mallon Middletown 540kg Charolais to £940.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

E McConville 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1005 (£209), T J Watters Stewartstown 500kg Charolais to £960 (£192), C Boyle Armagh 500kg Charolais to £960 (£192), 480kg Limousin to £950, 500kg Charolais to £935 and 500kg Limousin to £925. E Colton Dromore 500kg Limousin to £945, 500kg Charolais to £945 and 500kg Charolais to £900. M and N O Conner Augher 480kg Charolais to £930. S O Callaghan Armagh 480kg Charolais to £930. E McAleer Dromore 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £895. D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £890. T J Watters Stewartstown 470kg Charolais to £880. S McCaffery Tempo 440kg Charolais to £875. M Clerkin Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £870. J Crozier Ballinamallard 450kg Charolais to £850, 470kg Charolais to £845, and 490kg Charolais to £840.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

E McAleer Dromore 400kg Charolais to £850. S O Callaghan Armagh 400kg Charolais to £755, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 340kg Limousin to £555. J Crozier Ballinamallard 400kg Limousin to £720, 390kg Limousin to £720, and 390kg Limousin to £690. N McFarland Omagh 390kg Limousin to £640.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £965 for a 530kg Charolais (£182) for T Clancy Dungannon. F Rooney Rosslea sold a 490kg Charolais to £945 (£193), A Hughes Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £930 (£227), 360kg Charolais to £880 (£244) and 420kg Charolais to £820 (£195), J Mullan Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £920 (£219), 420kg Charolais to £870, 410kg Limousin to £855, 440kg Charolais to £840, 410kg Limousin to £820 and 410kg Limousin to £815. T Reaney Plumbridge 450kg Charolais tpo £910, 460kg Charolais to £885 and 440kg Saler to £800. P N G Hadden Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £895 (£229) and 410kg Charolais to £870 (£212), P Maguire Brookeborough 360kg Charolais to £820 (£228), J McKernan Omagh 440kg Limousin to £800. I Elliott Omagh 490kg Saler to £800 and 500kg Saler to £800.

WEANLING HEIFERS

D J Primrose Fivemiletown 420kg Charolaisto £880 (£209) 410kg Charolais to £805, 380kg Charolais to £785, 390kg Charolais to £775 and 390kg Charolais to £750. T Clancy Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £800. S Smyth Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £750 390kg Limousin to £700 and 380kg Limousin to £680. A Hughes Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £740, 330kg Charolais to £710 (£215), 300kg Charolais to £660 (£220) and 330kg Charolais to £650. J J McGirr Augher 380kg Limousin to £720 and 340kg Limousin to £650. J M McKernan Omagh 330kg Limousin to £700. B Collins Brookeborough 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. P Greene Brook

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A firm demand in this section with a Fivemiletown producer selling a calved second Calver to make £1800 Ballygawley producer £1780 and £1620 for calved heifers. Jim Mohan Lisnaskea £1670 for calved heifer. R Johnston Tempo £1630 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1560, £1460 and £1360 for calved second calvers. Cookstown producer £1280 for calved heifer. Others sold from £1000.

BREEDING BULLS

Portadown producer £1200 for pedigree non registered Limousin born 27/05/2011.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller turnout this week sold to £1700 for a heifer with bull calf and £1400 for a heifer with heifer calf to G Robinson Fintona. F McElroy Augher £1600 for heifer with bull calf. C Fee Tempo £1345 for third calver with heifer calf, £1310 for second calver with heifer calf and £1160 for 07 cow with bull calf. R Clarke Augher £1300 for heifer with bull calf. E Boyd Clogher £1225 for heifer with bull calf and £1070 for heifer with heifer calf. M/S N & D Black Cookstown £1200 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. P McDonald Tempo £1070 for second calver with heifer calf. D Abbott Lisnaskea £1055 for third calver with heifer calf. M McMahon Rosslea £1040 for 09 cow with bull calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £550 with £540 for a Limousin to T Simpson Ederney. L Johnston Tempo £535 for Charolais, P McDonald Tempo £435 for Charolais, E Crawford Stewartstown £425 and £420 for Aberdeen Angus. A Keys Clogher £405 for Limousin, J Dickson Aughnacloy £385 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, R Elliott Fivemiletown £360 for Charolais.

HEIFER CALVES

T Simpson Ederney £525, £445, and £440 for Charolais. P McDonald Tempo £415 for Charolais Ballygawley producer £410 and £375 for Charolais and £380 for Limousin Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £395 for Charolais. E Crawford Stewartstown £360 for Aberdeen Angus and £335 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS

G McCaughey Clogher £785 for Charolais £695, £675, £650 and £645 for Simmentals. P Quinn Coalisland £610 for Aberdeen Angus and £600 for Limousin, K McKee Keady £605 for Limousin, G McKee Keady £600 for Limousin, Ballygawley producer £590 for Limousin and £565 for Charolais, Fivemiletown producer £580 for Charolais, M Rafferty Aughnacloy £545 and £500 for Limousins. R Johnston, Tempo £520 for Aberdeen Angus, Keady producer 515 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

E Cassidy Rosslea £665 for Charolais, K McKee Keady £640 for Limousin, V Keys Dromore £605 for Limousin, M and W Davis Castlederg £600 for Charolais, G Sloan Ballygawley £590 and £560 for Charolais. G Haughey Fintona £580 for Charolais, T Hughes Omagh £570 for Charolais, S Duffy Lisbellaw £565 for Charolais, M and H Williamson Fivemiletown £500 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £495 for Limousin, A and J Johnston Newtownbutler £500 for Charolais, B Collins Brookeborough £470 for Simmental and M Rafferty Aughnacloy £455 for Charolais and £450 for Limousin.