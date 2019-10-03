Beef heifers sell to £1603 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 460 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Beef cows sold to 189 pence for a Belgian Blue 730kg at £1379, Friesian cows to 116p for 740kg at £858, beef heifers to 203p for 790kg at £1603, beef bullocks to 203p for 640kg at £1299 and Friesian bullocks to 148p for 550kg at £814.

Fat cows sold to:A Chestnutt, Dervock Belgian Blue 730kg £1379 (189), B McAllister, Kells Charolais 740kg £1332 (180), L McAuley, Glenarm Charolais 690kg £1235 (179), Limousin 850kg £1453 (171), Simmental 770kg £1301 (169), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 550kg £913 (166), M Kelly, Limavady Belgian Blue 830kg £1377 (166), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 670kg £1105 (165), S Boyle, Newtownards Limousin 800kg £1312 (164), Vera Ferguson, Dungannon Simmental 730kg £1197 (164), Wilbert Mills, Glenarm Limousin 730kg £1182 (162), M Kelly, Limavady Belgian Blue 750kg £1200 (160), Vera Ferguson Limousin 620kg £979 (158), D McKinless Simmental 780kg £1232 (158), WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin 610kg £957 (157), Ballymena farmer Limousin 700kg £1099 (157), M Kelly, Limavady Belgian Blue 740kg £1161 (157), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Simmental 730kg £1116 (153), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 510kg £775 (152), M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 720kg £1072 (149), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £1065 (148), Vera Ferguson Simmental 560kg £817 (146), Laura Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin 550kg £797 (145) and Vera Ferguson Charolais 710kg £1029 (145).

Friesian cows sold to: Daniel O’Boyle, Toomebridge 740kg £858 (116), G Smyth, Ballycastle 700kg £805 (115), R Waide, Cloughmills 590kg £672 (114), Mrs S Hunter, Doagh 780kg £889 (114), T and M E Taylor, Doagh 610kg £695 (114), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 630kg £718 (114), B Alexander, Ahoghill 660kg £745 (113), Thomas Dunlop, Glenarm 610kg £683 (112), Daniel O’Boyle, Toomebridge 730kg £810 (111), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 650kg £721 (111), McGookin farming, Ballyclare 680kg £748 (110), Daniel O’Boyle 770kg £847 (110), B Alexander, Ahoghill 740kg £814 (110), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 730kg £803 (110), A T McAuley, Bushmills 700kg £763 (109), Ian Fleming, Newtownabbey 810kg £874 (108), 730kg £788 (108), McGookin farming 690kg £738 (107), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 760kg £813 (107), Daniel O’Boyle 600kg £636 (106), T R Lilburn, Dromore 640kg £678 (106), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 580kg £614 (106), John Graham, Glenwherry 730kg £773 (106) and J and J Huey, Armoy 660kg £699 (106).

Beef heifers sold to: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 790kg £1603 (203), Eamon Rogan, Ballynahinch Limousin 580kg £1160 (200), Limousin 660kg £1300 (197), Francis Cassidy Limousin 730kg £1423 (195), M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 520kg £993 (191), Sam Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 710kg £1327 (187), Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1264 (186), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 560kg £1036 (185), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1202 (185), J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 520kg £915 (176), Alastair Dale, Ballymena Charolais 600kg £1056 (176), Steven McCann Simmental 640kg £11020 (175), Simmental 690kg £1207 (175), Alastair Dale, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1032 (175), D J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 590kg £1026 (174), Alastair Dale Limousin 620kg £1078 (174), A and T Lagan, Portrush Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1003 (173), D J Browne Charolais 580kg £997 (172), Charolais 590kg £1014 (172), A and T Lagan Aberdeen Angus 520kg £894 (172), Aberdeen Angus 530kg £911 (172), S Boyle, Newtownards Simmental 840 1436 (171), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 510kg £872 (171) and Steven McCann, Randalstown Simmental 630kg £1071 (170).

Beef bullocks sold to: Trevor Wallace, Dromore Charolais 640kg £1299 (203), J McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 730kg £1474 (202), Samuel Oliver, Limavady Charolais 640kg £1286 (201), Eamon Rogan, Ballynahinch Limousin 740kg £1480 (200), J Kelly, Ballynahinch Charolais 640kg £1280 (200), Francis Cassidy Limousin 740kg £1480 (200), Joseph McEldowney Charolais 660kg £1320 (200), W Loughery, Limavady Blonde 660kg £1320 (200), Charolais 730kg £1445 (198), Eamon Rogan Limousin 730kg £14330 (196), P Dillon, Magherafelt Limousin 650kg £1274 (196), W Loughery Charolais 670kg £1306 (195), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 690kg £1338 (194), Limousin 670kg £1299 (194), J Kelly Charolais 720kg £1396 (194), Charolais 740kg £1435 (194), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 600kg £1164 (194), RA Lyness, Moira Limousin 700kg £1358 (194), M Farquhar, Ballymean Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1312 (193), C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 590kg £11389 (193), Eamon Rogan Limousin 660kg £1267 (192),W Loughery Charolais 640kg £1228 (192), Samuel Oliver, Limavady Limousin 710kg £1363 (192), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Charolais 670kg £1279 (191).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Howard McNabney, Clough 550kg £814 (148), A and T Lagan, Portrush 570kg £826 (145), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 570kg £809 (142), Sam McNabney, Clough 590kg £826 (140), J Hutchinson 520kg £728 (140), 560kg £767 (137), Howard McNabney 570kg £780 (137), J Hutchinson 510kg £688 (135), J M McKinty, Ballyclare 600kg £792 (132), 500kg £645 (129), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 550kg £704 (128), J M McKinty 490kg £622 (127), 510kg £622 (122), J and S McElnay 530kg £646 (122).

Friday, September 27, 2019: 104 head in the dairy ring.

Good quality lots were in strong demand to a top of £2140 for a second calver from D Livingstone, Randalstown.

D Livingstone, Randalstown £2140, W B Johnston, Ligoniel £2040, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare £1950, D Livingstone £1850, £1830, £1800, W Johnston, Glenavy £1800, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1800, D Livingstone, £1750, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare £1740, D Livingstone £1680, D W Graham, Clough £1680, W G Johnston, £1650, W Johnston, Glenavy £1620, J McCann, Lurgan £1600, D Livingstone (2) £1550, £1460, £1420, £1280, David McClintock, Moorfields £1190, R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill £1180, D Livingstone £1170, Gary McConnell, Glenwherry £1120.

A small turnout of suckler stock sold to £1350 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Limousin cow and bull calf £1350, Sal cow and heifer calf £1320, A McKillop, Corkey Simmental cow and heifer calf £1310, Robert Armstrong Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1300, D McNeill, Loughgiel Limousin cow and heifer calf £1300, Patrick Doherty, Kircubbin Charolais cow and bull calf £1210, A McKillop, Corkey Shorthorn beef £1170, Shorthorn £1120 and Hugh McMullan, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £1120.

201 lots in the calf ring sold well to £550 for a two month old Charolais bull, partly reared heifer calves to £385 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Beef bred bull calves sold to:

Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais £550, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £450, Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus Abe £430, T and M E Taylor, Doagh Abe £390, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £390, Simmental £370, Linda Campbell Abe £365, G Patton, Stranocum Abe £365, Leslie Wilson Abe £360, G Patton Abe £360, T and M E Taylor Abe £345, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Hereford £345, local farmer Limousin £340, Ganaway Farms Hereford £340, W E J Young, Lisnagreggan Her £340, F C Patterson, Broughshane Abe £335, Irwin Gamble, Articlave Abe £330, local farmer Limousin £325 and T and M E Taylor Abe £325.

Heifer calves sold to: Linda Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £385, Aberdeen Angus £380, Aberdeen Angus £370, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £370, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £370, Leslie Wilson (2) Simmental £365, Aberdeen Angus £360, Ross Clyde, Broughshane Limousin £355, Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £310, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £310, T and M E Taylor, Doagh (2) Aberdeen Angus £305, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Here £300, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn beef £300, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £300, F Allen, Randalstown Belgian Blue £295, T and M E Taylor, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £295, J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin £290, I Patterson, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue £290 and G Patton Aberdeen Angus £285.

Friesian bull calves sold to: T and M E Taylor, Doagh (2) £195, J and D Glass, Ballymena £170, C Taylor, Ballymoney £170, T and M E Taylor £150, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford £150, local farmer (3) £145, N Alexander, Gracehill £110, Irwin Gamble, Articlave £100 and C Taylor, £100.

An entry of 260 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £480 over for a Charolais 400kg £880 presented by William Orr, Ballycastle.

Heifers sold to £475 over for a Limousin 520kg £995 offered by V and C Petticrew, Ballygally.

Bulls 0-300 sold to:

Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin 220kg £590 x 3 (268), K Magorrian, Ballykinlar Charolais 210kg £505 (241), Mrs. D McClurg Limousin 260kg £620 (239), K Magorrian Charolais 280kg £660 (236), S.J. Mulholland, Charolais 280kg £645 (230), S Crothers, Doagh Limousin 270kg £620 (230) x 3, K Magorrian Charolais 220kg £500 (227), Charolais 280kg £635 (227), Charolais 290kg £655 (226), Charolais 280kg £630 (225), S J Mulholland Charolais 260kg £575 (221) and D Gourley, Ballygally Shorthorn 270kg £585 (217).

301-350 sold to:

Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 340kg £785 (231), Simon Loughery, Limavady Simmental 340kg £760 (224), Tony Mulholland Limousin 350kg £760 (223), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £760 (217), Mrs Doreen McClurg, Limousin 320kg £685 (214), R M Carson, Islandmagee Simmental 320kg £685 (213), F Hilton, Ballymena Abe 310kg £655 (211), D Gourley, Larne Shorthorn 310kg £635 (205), K Magorian Charolais 350kg £715 (204), S J Mulholland Limousin 320kg £650 (203), J McNeilly, Ballybogie Abe 340kg £670 (197), J Quinn, Lisburn Bel 320kg £615 (192) and D Gourley Shorthorn 310kg £590 (190).

351- sold to: N and M McCashin, Randalstown Hereford 370kg £835 (226), P McConnell, Belfast Charolais 380kg £845 (222), Charolais 360kg £800 (222), Charolais 370kg £815 (220), W and M Orr Charolais 400kg £880 (220), P McConnell Charolais 390kg £855 (219), Charolais 390kg £845 (217), W and M Orr Charolais 370kg £800 (216), P McConnell Charolais 360kg £770 (214), WandM Orr Charolais 450kg £955 (212), Limousin 420kg £885 (211), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 420kg £880 (210), Messrs Graham Brothers, Aughafatten 440kg £920 (209) and Tony Mulholland Charolais 390kg £815 (209).

Heifers 0-300 sold to:

K Magorrian Charolais 210kg £535 (255), C McCammond, Larne Limousin 280kg £620 (221), M Doherty Charolais 290kg £635 (220) x 2, R Thompson, Ligoniel Limousin 260kg £550 (212), K Magorrian Charolais 190kg £400 (211), Hugh McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 220kg £460 (210) x 2, Limousin 200kg £410 (205) x 2, Tony Mulholland Charolais 230kg £470 (204), K Magorrian Charolais 250kg £500 (200), Charolais 260kg £510 (196), Brian George, Crumlin Charolais 230kg £435 (189) and K Magorrian Charolais 290kg £540 (186).

301-350 sold to:

S J Mulholland Charolais 340kg £700 (206), Tony Mulholland Charolais 330kg £665 (202), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 350kg £670 (191), C McCammond Limousin 340kg £630 (185), Limousin 340kg £610 (179) and Robert Adams, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £500 (161).

351 and over sold to:

J Jones Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £730 (203), W and M Orr Charolais 410kg £800 (195), J Jones Charolais 390kg £760 (195), V and C Petticrew, Ballygally Limousin 460kg £895 (195), Limousin 520kg £995 (191), Limousin 390kg £740 (190), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £680 (189), E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin 470kg £885 (188), C McCammond 410kg £765 (187), J Jones Charolais 410kg £765 (187), V and C Petticrew Limousin 490kg £895 (183), C and M White Charolais 470 kg £855 (182), V and C Petticrew Limousin 440kg £500 (182) and C and M White Charolais 430kg £775 (180).

Saturday, September 28, 2019: A tremendous turnout of 621 head at the opening show/sale of suckled calves kindly sponsored by Ulster Bank, Limousin society and Newport Collections.

Show results: Charolais bullock first and reserve champion McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, second McAfee Brothers, third P and J O’Kane, Carnlough. Limousin bullock: First and reserve champion Andrew Riley, Limavady, second and third Andrew Riley, Belgian Blue bullock – first and champ William Hopes, Ballywalter, second and reserve champion J and M Crawford, Glarryford.

Charolais heifer: First and champion McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, second S Quigg, Garvagh, P and J O’Kane, Carnlough.

Limousin heifer: First and champion O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, second O’Kane Farm Ltd and third S Quigg, Garvagh.

Trade was excellent throughout in both sale rings.

Leading prices in weight ranges as follows:

Bullock calves up to 300kgs

V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 210kg £710 (338), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 240kg £780 (325), Limousin 250kg £800 (320), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 240kg £760 (316), V Hamilton, Charolais 250kg £790 (316), Charolais 240kg £745 (310), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 230kg £700 (304), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 230kg £700 (304), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 290kg £870 (300), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 250kg £750 (300), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £790 (292), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £760 (292), Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Limousin 240kg £700 (291), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 220kg £640 (290), Dr L McClinton Charolais 260kg £755 (290) and Andrew Riley, Limavady Limousin 280kg £810 (289).

Bullock calves 301-400kgs

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 400kg £1300 (325), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 310kg £950 (306), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 320kg £960 (300), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £915 (285), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 310kg £870 (280), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 310kg £860 (277), A S Millar, Antrim Char 310kg £850 (274), William Hopes, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 330kg £890 (269), A S Millar Charolais 320kg £860 (268), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny (2) Charolais 320kg £840 (262), Charolais 340kg £890 (261), M Montgomery, Kells Charolais 310kg £810 (261), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg £860 (260), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £860 (260) and Andrew Riley, Limavady Limousin 340kg £880 (258).

401-500kgs

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 410kg £1300 (317), C Magill, Larne Charolais 410kg £1000 (243), Charolais 450kg £1060 (235), A V Magill Charolais 420kg £950 (226), C Magill Charolais 410kg £910 (222), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 430kg £950 (220), A V Magill, Charolais 420kg £920 (219), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 430kg £940 (218), Colin Fleck, Clough Charolais 410kg £890 (217), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 460kg £980 (213), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg £890 (211), Burns McLean, Armoy Limousin 460kg £970 (210), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 410kg £860 (209), local farmer Charolais 410kg £860 (209), A V Magill Charolais 420kg £880 (209) and C Magill Charolais 420kg £880 (209).

Bullock calves over 500kgs

Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 530kg £1140 (215) and S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 510kg £1080 (211), Charolais 520kg £1100 (211).

Heifer calves sold to:

0-300kgs

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 240kg £950 (395), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 280kg £920 (328), Charolais 280kg £840 (300), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 280kg £780 (278), Paul Downey, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £690 (265), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £735 (262), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £680 (261), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 260kg £670 (257), Andrew Riley, Limavady Limousin 280kg £720 (257), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 280kg £720 (257), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 280kg £720 (257), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 300kg £770 (256), J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Limousin 280kg £715 (255), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 300kg £760 (253), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 300kg £760 (253) and Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £730 (251).

Heifer calves 301-400kgs

O’Kane Farm Ltd Limousin 370kg £1650 (446), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 370kg £1190 (321), Andrew Riley, Limavady Limousin 320kg £960 (300), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1000 (294), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 380kg £1100 (289), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £1060 (286), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 310kg £840 (271), Andrew Riley, Limavady Limousin 310kg £820 (264), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £800 (258), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £790 (254), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 350kg £890 (254), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £860 (252), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £860 (252), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 400kg £1000 (250) and A S Millar Charolais 310kg £770 (248).

Heifers over 400kgs

S Quigg, Garvagh Limousin 430kg £1280 (297), O'Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy Limousin 420kg £1210 (288), S J Watson, Stoneyford Spk 420kg £1150 (273), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1110 (270), A and D McAfee, Bushmils Charolais 440kg £1190 (270), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 540kg £1350 (250), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 420kg £960 (228), Burns McLean, Armoy Charolais 430kg £970 (225), William Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 420kg £930 (221), S Douglas Charolais 410kg £900 (219), C Magill, Larne Charolais 420kg £920 (219), AV Magill, Carnlough Limousin 430kg £940 (218), J H McArthur, Limavady Limousin 420kg £900 (214), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 430kg £920 (214), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 430kg £920 (214), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 440kg £940 (213) and Burns McLean, Charolais 440kg £940 (213).

Monday, September 30, 2019: An entry of 3400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Breeders sold to £166, ewe lambs to £100, store lambs to £64.50, rams to 450gns.

Leading prices as follows:

Breeders sold to: Local farmer 8 Suffolk £166, 3 Cheviot £162, Patrick McNeill, Ballycastle 6 Texel £152, local farmer 12 Cheviot £150, local farmer 10 Mule £148, 10 Croosbred £148, 6 Suffolk £148, 10 Mule £144, 12 Mule £140, 2 Suffolk £135, Dundarave properties, Bushmills 12 Mule £132, 11 Mule £130, ES Hall, Ballyclare 6 Texel £130, Robert Shannon, Cloughmills 21 Croosbred £128, Dundarave properties 12 Mule £127.

Ewe lambs sold to:-

John Holden, Larne 14 Mule £100, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 10 Suffolk £98, John Holden 15 Mule £96, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 12 Texel £90, John Holden 11 Mule £90, James Rea, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £89, 11 Suffolk £88, Miss J Gilliland 11 Suffolk £88, H O’Kane, Carnlough 10 Croosbred £88, John Holden 15 Mule £88, J Kerr, Coleraine 12 Suffolk £88, S McDonnell, Glenariffe 13 Mule £86, J McLaughlin, Carnlough 7 Suffolk £85, J Hutchinson 9 Suffolk £85, John Holden 12 Mule £85 and P McDonnell, Glenariffe 10 Croosbred £84.

Store lambs sold to:

Noel Hamilton, Moorfields 23 Texel £64.50, 22 Texel £64, Hugh McNeill, Glenarm 4 Blu £64, J Stewart, Nutts Corner 15 Texel £64, G Gillan, Glenarm 40 Texel £63.50, John Reid, Carnlough 4 Charolais £63, G Miller, Moneymore 19 Charolais £63, K Kidd, Broughshane 44 Texel £62.50, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 36 Texel £62, D Devlin, Randalstown 17 Texel £62, JP McAuley, Parkmore 49 Texel £60, Robert Hoey, Ballymena 8 Suffolk £60, J Fleck, Doagh 25 Mule £60 and D Convery, Kilrea 20 Texel £60.

Tuesday, October 1, 2019: An entry of 320 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Charolais 480kg £1080 offered by Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £520 over for a Limousin 430kg £950 presented by Mervyn McConkey, Larne.

Bulls 0-500 kg

Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 180kg £1080 (225), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 430kg £950 (221), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 490kg £1070 (218), E McCann Limousin 440kg £955 (217), Robert Workman Charolais 490kg £1060 (216), Charolais 460kg £990 (215), E McCann Limousin 450kg £965 (214), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg £1070 (214), Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 470kg £1000 (213), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 390kg £825 (212), Robert Workman Charolais 460kg £970 (211), Charolais 470kg £985 (201), Charolais 440kg £920 (209), Charolais 460kg £960 (209 and Noel Hamilton, Moorfields Abe 390kg £805 (206), Abe 410kg £845 (206).

Bulls 501 and over kg

Matthew Workman Charolais 510kg £1070 (210), Bonnar Farms, Moorfields 570kg £1145 (201), S Patterson Charolais 520kg £1040 (200), D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 570kg £1140 (200), Matthew Workman Charolais 540kg £1070 (198), Robert Workman Charolais 530kg £1050 (198), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1045 (197), James ORawe, Gracehill Charolais 510 kg £1000 (196) x 3, Robert Workman Charolais 570kg £1115 (196), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 560kg £1090 (195), R McNabney Limousin 530kg £1030 (194), Matthew Workman Charolais 530kg £1030 (194), Charolais 510kg £975 (191) and Ian Craig Limousin 520kg £990 (190).

Heifers 0-500 kg

Mervyn McConkey, Larne Limousin 430kg £950 (221), James Wightman, Bangor Limousin 360kg £750 (208) x 2, R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 420kg £870 (207), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 380kg £780 (205), E McCann Limousin 420kg £845 (201), R J McNeill Charolais 410kg £820 (200), Robert Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 470kg £940 (200), R J McNeill Charolais 420kg £820 (195), E McCann Limousin 410kg £800 (195), Robert Patton Charolais 440kg £850 (193), E McCann Limousin 430kg £830 (193), Robert Patton Charolais 420kg £800 (191), R J McNeill Charolais 400kg £750 (188), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Limousin 480kg £895 (187) and Robert Patton Charolais 450kg £830 (184).

Heifers 501 and over

Stuart Graham Limousin 530kg £1010 (191). R McNabney Limousin 510 kg £950 (186), William J Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 520kg £965 (186), Charolais 550kg £990 (180), Robert Patton Charolais 540kg £970 (180), Stephan Stewart, Newtownabbey Limousin 520kg £890 (171), James O'Rawe, Simmental 540kg £900 (167), N F and S Gibson, Ballygowan Abe 510kg £840 (165) and R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Larne Bel 550kg £905 (165).

Wednesday, October 2, 2019: An entry of 1320 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly cheaper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 319 pence for a pen of 12 Charollais 21kg at £67 offered by Jim McAteer, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £86 for a Suffolk.

Top prices per kg:

Jim McAteer, Randalstown 12 Charollais 21kg £67 (319), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 21.5kg £68 (316), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 9 Texel 22kg £69.50 (315), W J and Ian Brown, Magherafelt 19 Charollais 19kg £60 (315), local farmer 24 Suffolk 19kg £60 (315), Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 1 Texel 21kg £66 (314), J Christie, Cloughmills 6 Texel 22kg £69 (313), William Warwick, Moorfields 14 Charollais 22kg £69 (313), J Walker, Randalstown 2 Texel 21kg £67 (311), 2 Texel 22kg £68.50, Robert Hoey, Ballymena 5 Suffolk 22kg £67.50 (306), W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare 7 Texel 22kg £67 (304), J Dobbin, Aughafatten 7 Texel 21kg £63.50 (302), Gordon McFetridge, Glenarm 21 Texel 22.5kg £68 (302), B Alexander, Glarryford 9 Suffolk 22.5kg £68 (302), Craig Smyth, Broughshane 18 Charollais 23kg £69.50 (302), R Hunter, Larne 6 Texel 23kg £69.50 (302), T Stewart, Cairncastle 29 Mule 21kg £63 (300), William McBurney, Moorfields 5 Texel 21kg £63 (300), C McAllister, Moorfields 34 Texel 23kg £69 (300), P McConnell, Ligoniel 8 Suffolk 23.5kg £70.50 (300), S Currie, Broughshane 12 Texel 23kg £68.50 (297) and R and T Smyth, Randalstown 25 Charollais 22.5kg £67 (297).

Top prices per kg:

Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 25.5kg £73, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 18 Texel 26.5kg £73, S Wilson, Ballymena 14 Texel 26.5kg £72.50, R Irvine, Broughshane 16 Texel 26.5kg £72, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 10 Charollais 27kg £72, Stephen Simpson, Ballymena 2 Texel 27.5kg £72, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 50 Charollais 25kg £72, K Hunter, Larne 11 Suffolk 25kg £72, Craig Smyth, Broughshane 5 Charollais 25.5kg £72, J Thompson, Kells 6 Texel 25.5kg £72, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 6 Cheviot 30.5kg £72, K Craig, Ballyclare 2 Texel 25.5kg £71.50, G Robinson, Broughshane 23 Texel 24kg £71, J and N Morrow, Glenarm 10 Texel 24kg £71, A J Wilson, Ballymena 19 Texel 24.5kg £71, P McConnell, Ligoniel 1 Suffolk 28kg £71, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 1 Dorset 30kg £71, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 17 Texel 24kg £70.50, Donal McKay, Martinstown 5 Dorset 24.5kg £70.50, John Saunderson, Glenwherry 15 Texel 24.5kg £70.50, P McConnell, Ligoniel 8 Suffolk 23.5kg £70.50, John Lennox, Kilrea 9 Texel 24kg £70.50, Eric Hughes, Ballyclare 12 Texel 24.5kg £70 and Robert Gingles, Larne 19 Suffolk 25kg £70.

Fat ewes (190)

First quality

Suffolk - £68-£86

Texel - £68-£85

Crossbred - £65-£80

Blackface - £48-£63