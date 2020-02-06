Beef heifers selling to £1352 for 650kg at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, January 30, 2020: An entry of 410 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another great trade.

Beef cows sold to 185p for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg at £1110, Friesian cows to 132p for 900kg at £1188, beef heifers to 208p for 650kg at £1352, beef bullocks to 215p for 620kg at £1333 and Friesian bullocks to 171p for 620kg at £1060.

Beef cows sold to: David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1110 (185), Belgian Blue 660kg £1141 (173), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £815 (163), B McQuillan, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1075 (163), D Black, Cushendall Limousin 780kg £1240 (159), Stanley Gregg, Hillsborough Limousin 790kg £1256 (159), David Arrell Blonde d'Aquitaine 460kg £726 (158), Stabiliser 730kg £1153 (158), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 700kg £1085 (155), DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 650kg £1001 (154), B McQuillan, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 650kg £994 (153), H Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 740kg £1124 (152), B McQuillan Limousin 620kg £942 (152), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 760kg £1124 (148), S Adams, Broughshane Belgian Blue 520kg £764 (147), DS Beggs Belgian Blue 590kg £867 (147), S Adams Simmental 680kg £992 (146), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 740kg £1080 (146), B McQuillan Limousin 520kg £759 (146), Limousin 580kg £841 (145), Limousin 600kg £870 (145), Robert Boville, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 740kg £1065 (144), W Maybin, Ballymena Limousin 580kg £823 (142) and David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £756 (140).

Friesian cows sold to: A Harbinson, Rathkenny 900kg £1188 (132), D Bell, Antrim 700kg £875 (125), G Chestnutt, Liscolman 770kg £954 (124), Brian McConnell, Doagh 760kg £942 (124), W and HJ Nicholl, Ahoghill 590kg £725 (123), S Wilson, Ballymena 790kg £863 (122), W Beattie, Glarryford 760kg £912 (120), S Wilson 590kg £708 (120), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 740kg £880 (119), S Irons, Coleraine 790kg £940 (119), RA Gordon, Cloughmills 710kg £837 (118), D Maybin, Broughshane 850kg £994 (117), Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore 690kg £807 (117), S Irons, Coleraine 660kg £772 (117), S Wilson, Ballymena 760kg £889 (117), A Harbinson 660kg £772 (117), Brian McConnell, Doagh 710kg £823 (116), David Strange, Ballyclare 730kg £832 (114), RJ White, Liscolman, 790kg £900 (114), SA Milligan, Bellaghy 650kg £741 (114), 750kg £855 (114), Hatrick Brothers 590kg £666 (113), Armoy farmer 580kg £655 (113) and B and J Barr, Aghadowey 740kg £836 (113).

Beef heifers sold to: John McLaughlin, Bushmills Par 650kg £1352 (208), Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown Charolais 580kg £1189 (205), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 700kg £1428 (204), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 560kg £1136 (203), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Limousin 450kg £900 (200), Limousin 560kg £1114 (199), Sean McMullan, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1148 (198), A Dobbs Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1247 (198), Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1142 (197), Robert Boville, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £1379 (197), John McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 660kg £1287 (195), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Charolais 680kg £1319 (194), Sean McMullan Aberdeen Angus 510kg £984 (193), Fergus Ferguson Charolais 600kg £1152 (192), R Wells, Moira Charolais 590kg £1126 (191), Charolais 610kg £1159 (190), Sean McMullan Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1045 (190) and Wilson Carson Charolais 650kg £1235 (190).

Beef bullocks sold to: Geoffrey Allen, Dungannon Limousin 620kg £1333 (215), W Donaldson, Holywood Limousin 630kg £1341 (213), Geoffrey Allen Charolais 640kg £1363 (213),W Donaldson Charolais 660kg £1392 (211), Geoffrey Allen Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1344 (210), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 770kg £1609 (209), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Charolais 620kg £1295 (209), J Scott, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 790kg £1651 (209), K Coyle, Limavady Charolais 750kg £1552 (207), Hugh Turner, Swatragh Limousin 690kg £1428 (207), N Millar, Antrim Charolais 760kg £1573 (207), J Scott, Charolais 720kg £1490 (207), James Graham, Crumlin Charolais 630kg £1304 (207), Geoffrey Allen Limousin 570kg £1179 (207), K Coyle, Ballykelly Charolais 800kg £1648 (206), Geoffrey Allen Charolais 630kg £1297 (206), M Gallagher Charolais 790kg £1627 (206), Hugh Turner Limousin 710kg £1455 (205), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 670kg £1373 (205), Geoffrey Allen Limousin 630kg £1291 (205), A Christie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1148 (205), Geoffrey Allen Limousin 600kg £1218 (203), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 750kg £1522 (203) and James Graham, Crumlin Limousin 580kg £1177 (203).

Friesian bullocks sold to: RJ Gage, Clough 620kg £1060 (171), 640kg £1088 (170), R Waide, Cloughmills 600kg £1008 (168), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 670kg £1098 (164), R Waide 560kg £918 (164), 540kg £880 (163), 550kg £874 (159), local farmer 590kg £932 (158) and R and M and J Duffin 710kg £1065 (150).

Friday, January 31, 2020: Strong demand continued for quality dairy stock to £2300 for a choice calved heifer from David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore.

Ruling prices: David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £2300, A Park, Ballynure £2100, £2010, David and Mrs M McGregor £1950, J S P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten £1880, £1800, A Park (2) £1770, David Donnan, Donaghadee (2) £1750, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry £1750, A Park £1720, RH and HA Shanks £1650, David Donnan £1620, £1600, A Park £1580, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1570 and NG Chambers, Moneyrea £1440.

Breeding bulls sold at £3450, £2750 and £2600 for 3 Aberdeen Angus from John Lawrence, Magherafelt.

Suckler stock to £1750 for an in calf Limousin second calver.

Ruling prices: Richard Harkness, Crumlin Limousin £1750, Limousin £1720, Charolais £1680, G Wilson, Glenarm Limousin cow and bull calf £1630, David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine £1620, Richard Harkness Limousin £1600, Limousin £1530, Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Limousin cow and bull calf £1520, Richard Harkness Limousin £1510, Belgian Blue £1510, David Arrell, Limousin £1500, Richard Harkness Belgian Blue £1500, Robert Montgomery, Parkgate Shorthorn beef £1500, David Arrell, Bellaghy £1480, Richard Harkness Belgian Blue £1480, David Arrell Belgian Blue £1460, Andrew Mairs, Magheragall Limousin cow and heifer calf £1450, Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1450, Richard Harkness Fleckvieh £1450 Limousin £1420, David Arrell Blonde d'Aquitaine £1400 and Richard Harkness Simmental £1400, Hereford £1380, Limousin £1350.

215 lots in the calf ring sold to £460 for a two month Charolais bull, £440 for a month old Limousin.

Heifer calves to £425 for a four month old Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: David Parks, Moira Charolais £460, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £455, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £440, DS Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £440, Hamilton Alexander Limousin £405, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £405, DS Wharry Simmental £400, Simmental £400, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £400, Richard Millar, Ballymena Mon £400, Leslie Wilson Belgian Blue £390, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £380, M McGimpsey, Newtownards Belgian Blue £380, DS Wharry, Simmental £380, I Montgomery Belgian Blue £375, David Parks, Moira Charolais £370, DS Wharry Simmental £360, R Thompson, Glenarm Simmental £360, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £360, DS Wharry Simmental £350, M McGimpsey Here £345, Hamilton Alexander Limousin £345, ES Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £345 and R Thompson, Glenarm Simmental £325.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £425, WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane Belgian Blue £370, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £370, Leslie Wilson Belgian Blue £345, RW Kane, Ballycastle Limousin £340, ES Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £335, David Parks, Moira Charolais £320, DS Wharry Simmental £315, WJ and A McCullough Here £315, Hamilton Alexander Limousin £305, James Stirling, Ballymena Simmental £305, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £300, Hamilton Alexander Limousin £290, R Baird, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue £290, M McGimpsey, Newtownards Here £285, Here £280, K Craig, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £275, James Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £270, F Allen, Randalstown Belgian Blue £270, R Thompson, Glenarm Simmental £260, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £250, K Craig, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £250, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £245 and A Porter, Lisburn Belgian Blue £240.

Friesian bull calves sold to: A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £255, £250, £235, D Marcus, Glenarm £180, J Mulholland, Toomebridge (2) £175, James Adair, Kells (2) £175, A and J Currie, Ballyclare (2) £170, A Magee Snr (4) £165, (3) £160, Denis Minford, Crumlin £160, RA Gordon, Cloughmills £150, Denis Minford (2) £145, William Hoey, Ballymena £140 and A and J Currie (3) £130.

376 weanlings sold readily to 339 pence per kg for a 230kg Charolais bullock at £780, medium weights to 279p for a 330kg Limousin at £920.

Stronger bullocks to 267p for a 390kg Charolais at £1040. Heifers to 331p for a 320kg Limousin at £1060.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 230kg £780 (339), John McAuley, Cushendall Charolais 250kg £750 (300), B McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £865 (298), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 250kg £740 (296), Mrs M Foster, Kells Charolais 290kg £845 (291), D McAlister, Ballycastle Charolais 300kg £865 (288), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 240kg £690 (287), JG O’Connor, Limavady Limousin 220kg £630 (286), D McAlister, Ballycastle Charolais 290kg £830 (286), B McAllister Limousin 270kg £765 (283), D O’Loan, Aughfatten Simmental 230kg £650 (282), William Dennison, Antrim Charolais 230kg £650 (282), DJ McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 250kg £705 (282) and D McAlister Charolais 300kg £845 (281), Charolais 280kg £780 (278), Charolais 300kg £835 (278).

301-350kgs

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £920 (278), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £880 (275), Mrs M Foster, Kells Limousin 330kg £900 (272), B McAllister Charolais 320kg £870 (271), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 340kg £910 (267), Limousin 320kg £855 (267), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 350kg £935 (267), Mrs M Foster, Kells Limousin 330kg £880 (266), R Henry, Kilwaughter (2) Charolais 340kg £900 (264), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg £870 (263), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £895 (263), Mrs M Foster, Kells Charolais 330kg £860 (260), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 330kg £860 (260), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £880 (258) and SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £825 (257).

351kg and over

Thomas Finlay, Larne Charolais 390kg £1040 (266), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 370kg £985 (266), D McAlister, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £930 (258), Ian Hunter, Straid Charolais 360kg £915 (254), R Henry Charolais 360kg £900 (250), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 380kg £945 (248), Mrs M Foster, Kells Limousin 380kg £940 (247), R Henry, Charolais 380kg £940 (247), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 360kg £890 (247), Thomas Finlay, Larne Charolais 400kg £980 (245), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg £900 (243), R Henry, Charolais 370kg £900 (243), Mrs M Foster Limousin 380kg £920 (242), Thomas Finlay Charolais 410kg £990 (241), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £890 (240) and A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 390kg £935 (239).

Heifers 0-300kgs sold to: A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 220kg £690 (313), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £920 (306), Limousin 270kg £800 (296), A and D McAfee Charolais 220kg £635 (288), DJ McFerran, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 250kg £720 (288), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 220kg £610 (277), DJ McFerran, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 210kg £580 (276), Limousin 230kg £635 (276), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 200kg £550 (275), William Dennison, Antrim Charolais 230kg £620 (269), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 280kg £750 (267), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 290kg £775 (267), H McAllister, Aghadowey Limousin 300kg £800 (266), DJ McFerran, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 250kg £665 (266), William Dennison, Antrim Charolais 240kg £630 (262) and D McAlister, Charolais 290kg £760 (262).

301-350kgs

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1060 (331), Limousin 310kg £940 (303), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), B McAllister Limousin 310kg £845 (272), Limousin 310kg £840 (271), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £865 (270), SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £890 (261), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 320kg £835 (260), Rainey Brothers, Charolais 320kg £825 (257), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £840 (254), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £810 (253), SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £830 (251), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 310kg £775 (250), DJ McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 320kg £800 (250), B McAllister Limousin 330kg £820 (248) and AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £795 (248).

351kg and over

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £1000 (270), John Kane, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £940 (254), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £875 (243), Charolais 370kg £890 (240), B McAllister Limousin 380kg £905 (238), George Barr, Larne Simmental 380kg £900 (236), Thomas Finlay, Larne Charolais 430kg £1000 (232), Liam McGarry, Loughgiel Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £945 (230), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Charolais 390kg £895 (229), John O’Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £820 (227), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 390kg £880 (225), Charolais 360kg £810 (225), A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 420kg £940 (223), John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 790kg £870 (223), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 360kg £795 (220) and Ian Hunter, Straid Charolais 400kg £880 (220).

Monday, February 3, 2020: A smaller show of sheep resulted in a slightly cheaper trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £210, springers to £155, pets to £37 and store lambs to £79.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Sean McAllister, Ballycastle 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £210, James Sheppard, Raloo 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £195, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £195, Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £180, E McKendry, Ballymena 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £172, Stewart McIlwaine 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £172, Eamon McNeill, Glenarm 3 Dorset ewes and 3 lambs £162, E McKendry 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £162 and Noel Crawford, Glenariffe 2 Dorset ewes and 2 lambs £160, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £150.

In lamb ewes sold to: Scott Brothers, Limavady 5 Texel ewes £155, 10 Suffolk £147, 10 Texel £136, local farmer 2 Suffolk £128, R Wilson, Glenarm 7 Texel £124, Scott Brothers 2 Crossbred £120 and A Kirkpatrick, Crumlin 8 Dorset £118.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another very sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Char 600kg at £1240 presented by S O’Neill, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £610 over for a Limousin 530kg at £1140 offered by David Andrew, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to 0-500kgs: J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1055 (219), RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno Charolais 360kg £790 (219), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 500kg £1075 (215), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 390kg £835 (214), Limousin 410kg £875 (213), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg £980 (213), Mrs G Carson, Dundrod Charolais 430kg £900 (209), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1045 (209), Alan Bowman, Comber Limousin 400kg £810 (202), J Montgomery, Shanksbridge Limousin 430kg £870 (202), local farmer (2) Charolais 480kg £970 (202), Alan Bowman Limousin 460kg £920 (200), RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno Aberdeen Angus 420kg £830 (197), Andrew McKnight Limousin 430kg £845 (196) and RJ McKendry, Antrim Shorthorn beef 450kg £860 (191).

501kg and over

David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg £1140 (215), Limousin 510kg £1090 (213), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1125 (208), David Andrew Limousin 530kg £1060 (200), R Wells, Moira Charolais 580kg £1140 (196), Saler 600kg £1145 (190), Mrs G Carson, Dundrod Charolais 560kg £1065 (190), H Carson, Dundrod Belgian Blue 510kg £960 (188) and R Wells, Moira Charolais 560kg £1050 (187), Charolais 600kg £1110 (185).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue 430kg £950 (220), HF McKay, Carnlough Belgian Blue 480kg £1050 (218), RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop Belgian Blue 420kg £900 (214), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 430kg £920 (214), James Graham, Crumlin Limousin 350kg £745 (212), RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop Charolais 430kg £915 (212), Martin Barr, Larne Charolais 470kg £1000 (212), RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop Belgian Blue 420kg £890 (211), James Black, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £890 (211), Limousin 440kg £930 (211), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 420kg £885 (210), James Graham Blonde 470kg £985 (209), RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop Charolais 410kg £855 (208), Charolais 440kg £910 (206), P Irwin, Broughshane Simmental 470kg £970 (206) and J Montgomery, Shanksbridge Limousin 460kg £945 (205).

501kg and over

WA Weatherup, Comber Charolais 530kg £1135 (214), D McBurney, Cullybackey Parthenais 510kg £1090 (213), A O’Neill, Glenarm Charolais 550kg £1145 (208), D McBurney Parthenais 510kg £1060 (207), William Calderwood, Dunloy Charolais 520kg £1080 (207), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 550kg £1140 (207), A O’Neill, Glenarm Charolais 600kg £1240 (206), DA McDonald, Cullybackey Limousin 510kg £1050 (205), Wilbert Reid, Limousin 600kg £1235 (205), Rbt Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 530kg £1085 (204), Mrs G Carson, Dundrod Charolais 510kg £1040 (203), James Graham, Crumlin Limousin 520kg £1060 (203), DA McDonald, Cullybackey Limousin 530kg £1080 (203), A O’Neill, Glenarm Charolais 570kg £1140 (200), Wilbert Reid Limousin 620kg £1235 (199) and A O’Neill Charolais 550kg £1090 (198).

Wednesday, February 5, 2020: An entry of 1720 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 464p for a pen of 15 Texels 22.5kg at £104.50 offered by Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry and to a top per head of £106 for 3 Charollais 29kg presented by H Park, Ballymena.

Fat ewes sold to £120.

Fat hoggets (1410)

Top prices pe kg: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 15 Texel 22.5kg £104.50 (464), N Hamill, Aughafatten 5 Texel 22kg £96 (436), B Hamill, Aughfatten 1 Texel 22kg £96 (436), J Murray, Aghalee 5 Texel 23kg £100 (434), local farmer 1 Texel 23kg £100 (434), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 24kg £104 (433), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 21kg £91 (433), J Mills, Kilwaughter 7 BF 22.5kg £97.50 (433), J McCollum, Carnlough 5 Texel 18.5kg £80 (432), J Graham, Toomebridge 5 Texel 22.5kg £97 (431), David Boyd, Knockagh 22 Crossbred 23.5kg £101 (429), K Topping, Magheramourne 29 Texel 22.5kg £96.50 (428), John Jenkins, Ballyclare 24 Texel 21kg £90 (428), MA Turtle, Broughshane 11 Charollais 22kg £94 (427), D Waide, Cloughmills 19 Texel 22.5kg £95.80 (425), NJ Collins, Ballymoney 20 Texel 21.5kg £91.50 (425), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Suffolk 23.5kg £100 (425), James Sheppard, Raloo 2 Texel 22kg £93.50 (425), R Boyle, Larne 7 Texel 23kg £97 (421), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 14 Texel 24kg £101 (420), Miss M Ring, Portrush 2 Texel 19.5kg £82 (420), L Weatherup, Carrickfergus 26 Texel 24.5kg £103 (420), T Hamill, Broughshane 2 Crossbred 20.5kg £86 (419) and Darren Hamill, Broughshane 2 Crossbred 20.5kg £86 (419).

Top prices per head: H Park, Ballymena 3 Charollais 29kg £106, local farmer 2 Texel 31kg £105.50, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 15 Texel 22.5kg £104.50, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 24kg £104, David Magill, Ballymena 3 Dorset 30.5kg £104, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 3 Texel 27.5kg £103.50, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 7 Texel 27kg £103.50, H Carson, Dundrod 24 Texel 27.5kg £103.20, Ronnie Marshall, Ballymena 4 Dorset 28.5kg £103, L Weatherup, Ballyclare 26 Texel 24.5kg £103, S Craig, Ballycastle 3 Texel 28kg £102.80, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 10 Texel 25kg £102.50, A Beattie, Dunloy 48 Texel 26kg £102.50, David Boyd, Newtownabbey 7 Texel 26.5kg £102.50, B Smyth, Randalstown 2 Crossbred 27.5kg £102.50, Miss M Ring, Portrush 3 Texel 26.5kg £102.50, K Topping, Magheramourne 10 Texel 27.5kg £102.20, J Murray, Aghalee 15 Texel 27kg £102, Alan McClintock, Ballymena 2 Texel 26kg £102, Trevor Davidson, Glenwherry 9 Texel 25.5kg £102, J Walker, Randalstown 15 Texel 26.5kg £102, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 25 Charollais 25.5kg £101.50, Kim Steele Nicholson 12 Texel 24.5kg £101.50 and Robert Loughery, Limavady 15 BF 28.5kg £101.50,

Fat ewes (310)

1st quality

Suffolk - £80-£110

Texel - £80-£120

Crossbred - £70-£92

Blackface - £50-£70