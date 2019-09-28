Beef & Lamb Championships launched

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has proudly launched the second Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, in association with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, this year’s Championships will take place on Tuesday 26th November at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

There will be plenty of competition to enjoy on the day with beef championship showing classes, calf classes, calf young handlers, lamb showing classes, championships and lamb young handlers taking place. Beef Cattle will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion of Show to be awarded with the renowned Allams Cup, with lambs shown on the day competing for the title of Best Butcher Pair. There will also be agri-specific trade stands to browse and the ever popular auction in the evening.

Bank of Ireland are once again onboard as principal sponsor of the event.

Richard Primrose, NI Agri Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, said: “We understand the important role the beef and sheep industry plays in the local economy, supporting thousands of jobs and businesses across Northern Ireland. We are proud to support the industry through this partnership with RUAS. Last year’s event was a great success and I trust this year will be bigger and better than before and a very enjoyable event.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive added: ‘‘The RUAS is looking forward to once again hosting this prestigious event. The one day event features a variety of showing classes and the ever popular auction in the evening; it also offers the chance to come together and socialise as well as visiting the agri-specific trade stands in attendance.

“We are once again extremely thankful to Bank of Ireland for their generous sponsorship. Their support has played a central role in enabling us to deliver this event and the partnership highlights our own and the bank’s support of the local beef and sheep industries.

“We are also indebted to the support of the local cattle and sheep breed clubs and societies, who have kindly contributed towards the prize fund.”

Admission is £5 for adults, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. YFCU members £2.50 (valid membership card must be presented on admission).